Ohio man made first ace at 93 - in his final round

By Grill Room TeamMay 18, 2018, 9:26 pm

An Ohio man who had been playing golf for 65 years made his first hole-in-one last month - then decided to make that the last round of his life.

According to a report in the Zanesville (Ohio) Times Recorder, Ben Bender, 93, used a 5-wood to make a hole-in-one on the third hole of the Green Valley Golf Club.

He played only a few more holes before the bursitis in his hips became too painful to continue.

So he walked into the clubhouse and called it a day. And a career.

"What an amazing feat by Ben," said Green Valley manager Steve Galloway.

"It seemed the Lord knew this was my last round so he gave me a hole-in-one," Bender said.

The hole-in-one, which was witnessed, followed an 8 on the first hole and a 7 on the second, both par-4s. The third hole is described on the club's website as "For many the most menacing hole on the course. 152 yards over a pond to an elevated green."

Bender, according to the Times Recorder article, began playing when he was 28. He played up to six days a week and got his handicap down to 3.

"I was lucky to play golf this long, but I never expected (a hole-in-one)," he said. "It was the last time I was able to play, and I think God had a hand in this. I loved the game and hate to give it up, but I can't play forever."

Streak snapped, Kuchar admits course got to him

By Will GrayMay 18, 2018, 11:15 pm

DALLAS – Don’t expect to see Matt Kuchar walking the fairways of Trinity Forest Golf Club anytime soon.

Kuchar remains one of the PGA Tour’s most affable pros, but after thriving for years at TPC Las Colinas he was quickly frustrated this week by the new home of the AT&T Byron Nelson. After rounds of 72-69, he missed the cut by two shots to end a Tour-best run of 30 consecutive made cuts that dated back to the 2017 Houston Open.

Kuchar opted to invoke the age-old saying of “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all” after his opener, but minutes after closing out his second round he admitted that he let the unique layout get under his skin.

“I’m mostly disappointed with myself that I probably let my dislike of the golf course affect my performance,” Kuchar said. “As a professional, if they put 18 holes in a field and tell you this is where the tournament is, you go figure out how to play it. And I did not do a good job of that yesterday. I’m pretty disappointed in myself.”

Kuchar got inside the cut line with four birdies over his first six holes, but he didn’t make another the rest of the way and his hopes for the weekend ended when his fairway bunker shot on the par-5 14th hole caught the lip and bounced back into the sand, leading to a bogey.

“I feel like I played really good golf this week,” he said. “I think I just mentally didn’t allow myself to succeed. Just too much frustration.”

The active mark for most made cuts in a row now stands at 17 and is shared by Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Adam Hadwin. The all-time Tour record for consecutive made cuts is 142, set by Tiger Woods from 1998-2005.

Kuchar will look to start a new streak next week across town at the Fort Worth Invitational, but when asked if he would ever consider a return trip to Trinity Forest he offered only a lighthearted chuckle.

“I’m not going to answer that,” he said.

Scott feeling less pressure after putter switch

By Will GrayMay 18, 2018, 10:08 pm

DALLAS – While frustrating and at times disappointing, the last few months haven’t been rock bottom for Adam Scott. Not even close.

That distinction still belongs to a forgetful stretch in 2009, when he had already amassed seven PGA Tour titles but managed to play his way from No. 3 in the world to No. 76 in a matter of months.

“I felt like I couldn’t play golf,” Scott recalled. “I was shooting some horrible scores, and it was really out of control.”

With those memories still fresh, Scott views this latest freefall that he has only recently begun to reverse as a far different animal despite the fact that the one-year anniversary of his last top-10 finish is fast approaching.

“This has been just a lot of average stuff,” he said. “So it hasn’t really felt like it’s horrible, but it doesn’t really get you very far in anything.”

As is the case with most conversation topics, Scott approached this trip down memory lane with an even keel and pleasant disposition. A second-round 65 at the AT&T Byron Nelson certainly helped to lift his spirits, but it seems you can count on one hand the number of people who have seen the affable Aussie approach anything close to fiery in terms of on-course emotion.

If Jon Rahm sits at one end of the temperament spectrum, Scott has been holding down the fort on the other side of things for nearly two decades.

Scott has been open and upfront about his most recent decline, one that has dropped him down to No. 65 and brought him to Trinity Forest in large part as an effort to secure a spot in the U.S. Open by cracking the top 60 next week. But his even-handed approach to both birdies and bogeys has roots in a conscious effort to carve out a work-life balance despite a profession that often makes it hard to escape the limelight.

As he approaches his 38th birthday, Scott is not on social media. He got married four years ago in secret and his wife, Marie, maintains a private presence far away from most tournaments. The same can be said of the couple’s two children, who are often talked about but never seen mingling on the edges of competition like so many other Tour offspring.

Scott has homes in the Swiss Alps and the Bahamas, far away from cameras or the reach of Twitter mentions. When he gets away from the game, he well and truly gets away.

“He’s happy in his family life, and that obviously helps,” said Ernie Els, who played a practice round Wednesday with Scott. “He’s been doing the same thing for many, many years. He’s maintained a very balanced schedule, and I think his lifestyle helps.”

It was Scott’s commitment to a work-life balance that contributed in part to his most recent spiral down the rankings. As Marie prepared to give birth to the couple’s second child, Scott played a scant schedule last summer even by his standards. He skipped the Northern Trust after the birth of his son, Byron, but he missed the cut at the Dell Technologies Championship the following week and subsequently questioned his decision to even tee it up. He didn’t play again for nearly two months.

When sprinkled across a busy schedule, top-10s and top-25s can serve as fine window dressing for players looking to maintain their standing in the world rankings. But when they’re the core of a limited run of events, tumbles like Scott’s aren’t that hard to achieve.

The roots of this particular turnaround run even deeper than the past few weeks, as Scott has believed himself to be on even footing with some of the game’s best players for quite a while. That includes last month at the Masters, where he played the first two rounds alongside Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

“My golf didn’t look any different than theirs. Their scores were a couple better than me a day, but it’s very fine lines we’re talking about,” he said. “Wherever I am in the world rankings, the difference between that and the top 10 is fine lines. And there’s 20 guys sitting around me who are fine-lining at the moment.”

But the switch back to a long putter at the Wells Fargo Championship offers a clear line of delineation, and it was a big factor in his T-11 result last week at TPC Sawgrass. With an inability to convert chances magnifying the pressure on other aspects of his game, Scott has found the switch back to be nothing short of liberating as he enters the weekend with a spot at Shinnecock firmly in his sights.

“I just took some of the pressure off, and didn’t try so hard,” Scott said. “Tried not to practice too hard, or practice too good, or swing too good, or be too good a dad, or be too good a husband. Just take some of the pressure off yourself, because expectations are always high.”

Although Scott opts to keep his family life separate from his day job, he admitted that there has been some crossover in recent months. As it turns out, even Masters champs with GQ looks aren’t immune to some of the common strains of parenting.

“Having a second child has definitely changed the dynamic with everything. It’s a lot of workload at home for my wife when I’m not there, and just trying to find our balance has been challenging,” he said. “But I think two months ago, we finally found our groove with it. But it’s tough, you know, with a little baby and everything that goes on. None of it’s bad, but it’s just a stage in your life.”

But as he approaches his 38th birthday, Scott knows quite well the various stages life can present both on and off the course. He has evolved from a can’t-miss prospect to a struggling young gun to a major champion and world No. 1, with plenty of dips and valleys in between.

So faced once more with some adversity, he has opted to put that seasoned perspective to good use as he looks to begin yet another climb.

“I think if I can somehow work my way out of this little average zone that I’ve put myself in, the experience I have is even better than the time I worked my way out of that area before,” he said. “I feel like I’ve got my best golf to play.”

Sauers, Jimenez share 36-hole Tradition lead

By Associated PressMay 18, 2018, 8:33 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Gene Sauers shot a 5-under 67 to move into a first-place tie with Miguel Angel Jimenez on Friday in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Jimenez and Sauers were at 11-under 133. This was the first time either held or shared the lead after two rounds in a major.

Two-time defending champion Bernhard Langer was nine shots behind. He is trying to become the first to win three straight at the Tradition since it began in 1989.

Sauers completed his second straight bogey-free round. Jimenez had four birdies and a bogey for a 69 at Greystone Golf & Country Club, a day after matching the course record with a 64.

He had opened with a 66 and is seeking his second PGA Tour Champions victory. His first came at the 2016 U.S. Senior Open Championship.

Sauers had four birdies on the first seven holes.

''Then I kind of just slowed up a little bit, kind of put the brakes on for some reason,'' he said. ''Just the putting, I've got to get more confident in my putting. If I can do that, I'll be right there on Sunday.''

Jimenez tied the course record with a 64 on Thursday, calling it ''amazing.'' He was solid in the second round as well not quite satisfied.

''I still feel like I left a lot of shots on the golf course,'' he said.

Jerry Kelly, Kevin Sutherland and Scott McCarron are two strokes back going into the weekend. Kelly shot 69, McCarron 68 and Sutherland 66.

Sutherland and McCarron had eagles. Sutherland had a bogey-free round and eagled No. 8.

McCarron had his second eagle in as many days, this one on No. 13. He did finish with a bogey on the final hole from the bunker, saying it was a similar spot to Brandt Jobe's. Both bogeyed No. 9 after starting on the 10th hole in a two-tee start.

''I tried to get really cute with it and really spin it hard and I just came up a little bit short,'' he said. ''But I made 5 - that's probably what you're going to make nine times out of 10 being where we hit it anyways.''

Scott Dunlap and Bob Estes had matching 66s and are tied with Joe Durant (69) four strokes back. Two-time champion Tom Lehman is in a group of six at 7 under, along with 2014 winner Kenny Perry.

Langer was at 2 under. He had two bogeys and two birdies on the first nine holes and made pars the rest of the way.

He was six back at the midpoint of last year's Regions Tradition but won with a closing 64. This one would require an even bigger comeback.

Leishman (66) rides red-hot putter to keep lead

By Will GrayMay 18, 2018, 8:19 pm

DALLAS – Marc Leishman isn’t exactly known for his prowess on the greens, but it’s been a red-hot putter that has keyed him to a lead at the halfway point of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Leishman torched Trinity Forest Golf Club during the opening round, shooting a 10-under 61 to take a three-shot advantage, and he picked up right where he left off with a second-round 66 to head to the weekend at 15 under, two clear of the field.

The Aussie entered this week ranked No. 125 on Tour in strokes gained: putting, but he’s now leading the field in the category after a morning that included more than 153 feet of made putts, highlighted by a 55-foot bomb for birdie on No. 12.

“My speed has been really great. Last week at The Players I hit a lot of really good putts that lipped out, and this week they’re going in,” Leishman said. “Some weeks you read them really well, and some weeks you’re not sure if a 10-footer is slightly uphill or downhill, and that affects your speed and line and everything.”

Leishman won twice last season, and he’s poised to add another trophy to his growing collection having dropped only one shot through the first 36 holes. The key stretch of his second round came on Nos. 1-5, which he played in 4 under to maintain his pole position despite a 62 from Brian Gay that moved the veteran to 13 under.

Leishman had one of the best track records at the tournament’s former host, TPC Las Colinas, but he feels plenty comfortable on a new and challenging layout despite a T-63 finish last week on the Stadium Course.

“Coming here, I was confident,” Leishman said. “When you come off a week like that where you played well and got nothing out of it, I was expecting to play well but I wasn’t expecting this, I wouldn’t say. So it’s nice to get off to such a good start and put myself in a good spot for the last two days.”

