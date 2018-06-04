Getty Images

Poulter shows off impressive Ferrari packing

By Grill Room TeamJune 4, 2018, 10:30 pm

Ian Poulter did just buy his first Porsche, but he remains a Ferrari man at heart.

And you'd have to be a real Ferrari guy to think it practical to shove all this stuff into the back of an expensive sports car.

Then again, with this kind of spacial organization, it would be crazy not to take the GTC4Lusso to the airport.

Just in case the caption didn't make this clear, you're looking at:

    • One tour bag and clubs
    • One travel bag for clubs
    • Two suitcases 
    • Two pieces of hand luggage
    • One gym equipment bag
    • Three bottles of wine
    • And caddie Terry Mundy’s dirty laundry bag

Poulter finished tied for eighth over the weekend at the Italian Open. This one's for you, Terry.

2018 U.S. Open sectional results: Who's in, who's out

By Will GrayJune 4, 2018, 11:29 pm

With the U.S. Open only one week away, the field for Shinnecock Hills is starting to take shape. See who's in and who's out as the USGA conducts 12 different 36-hole sectional qualifiers across the U.S., England and Japan to determine the final playing spots in the season's second major:

Japan Memorial Golf Club in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (33 players for three spots on May 21)

Who's in: Shota Akiyoshi (-8), David Bransdon (-7), Wenchong Liang (-6)

Who's out: Hideto Tanihara (-5), Yuta Ikeda (-4), Ryo Ishikawa (-3), Hiroyuki Fujita (WD)

Recap: Akiyoshi took medalist honors days before qualifying for The Open with his win at the Mizuno Open. Australia's Bransdon and China's Liang took the other two spots, while several notable Japanese pros who have made appearances on the PGA Tour in recent months went home empty-handed.

Walton Heath GC in Surrey, England (120 players for 14 spots)

Who's in: Andrew "Beef" Johnston (-10), James Morrison (-10), Richie Ramsay (-9), Matthew Southgate (-9), James Morrison (-8), Ryan Fox (-8), Tom Lewis (-7), Matthew Wallace (-7), Matthieu Pavon (-7), Jason Scrivener (-7), Dean Burmester (-7), Kristoffer Reitan (a) (-6), Thorbjorn Olesen (-6), Paul Waring (-5)

Who's out: Sam Horsfield (-4), Padraig Harrington (-4), Lee Westwood (-2), Edoardo Molinari (-1), Paul Dunne (-1), Chase Koepka (+2), Thomas Pieters (WD)

Recap: Johnston is sure to be a crowd favorite after sharing co-medalist honors at Walton Heath, advancing to the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year. Olesen held on to snag one of the final berths the day after winning the Italian Open, while Waring was the sole survivor of a 9-for-1 playoff for the final spot that also included Alexander Bjork, Lee Slattery and Nacho Elvira.

Canoe Brook CC in Summit, N.J. (81 players for five spots)

Who's in: Cameron Wilson (-7), Calum Hill (-7), Mike Miller (-6), Stewart Hagestad (a) (-5), Theo Humphrey (a) (-5)

Who's out: Wyndham Clark (-4), Roberto Diaz (-2), Abraham Ancer (-1), Rob Oppenheim (-1), Johnson Wagner (+3)

Recap: Wilson hasn't made much noise since winning the NCAA individual title as a Stanford senior in 2014, but he's now headed to Shinnecock Hills after rounds of 69-66. The last two spots went to Hagestad, the 2016 mid-amateur champ who was low amateur at the 2017 Masters, and Humphrey, who earned SEC Player of the Year honors last month while at Vanderbilt.

Brookside CC and The Lakes CC in Columbus, Ohio (120 players for 14 spots)

Who's in: Shane Lowry (-9), Sungjae Im (-9), Keegan Bradley (-8), Brian Gay (-8), Michael Putnam (-7), Shubankhar Sharma (-7), Russell Knox (-7), Will Zalatoris (-7), Patrick Rodgers (-7), Harold Varner III (-6), Adam Scott (-6), Ryan Lumsden (a) (-6), Ollie Schniederjans (-6), Aaron Baddeley (-6)

Who's out: Patton Kizzire (-5), Stewart Cink (-5), Nick Watney (-5), David Lingmerth (-4), Ryan Moore (-1), Scottie Scheffler (+3), Vijay Singh (WD), Joaquin Niemann (WD)

Recap: Scott is the most notable qualifier, having earned a spot in his 68th major by the slimmest of margins to extend a streak that dates back to the 2001 U.S. Open. Lowry nearly won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont and will return after sharing co-medalist honors, while Bradley headlines the remaining qualifiers. Major champs Cink and Singh are among the group that missed out in the strongest domestic field of the day.

Randall's Rant: No reason not to root for Lincicome

By Randall MellJune 4, 2018, 10:06 pm

Brittany “Bam Bam” Lincicome gets it.

The LPGA’s two-time major championship winner knows she will be more a marketing tool than a traditional sponsor exemption, but she’s hoping to have some fun at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship next month while helping out a company that has been so good to her.

Perio gets it, too. That’s the parent company of Barbasol and Pure Silk.

It’s a pretty good bet Lincicome will bring more media attention to the Barbasol Championship than any other player in the field that week.

It gives the title sponsor investing a big chunk of money in the PGA Tour a better chance of getting noticed while playing opposite The Open at Carnoustie.

That makes Lincicome a more valuable asset than any other player in the Barbasol field.

Yes, it could be really good for Lincicome, too.

Or it could be bad.

She is already bracing for some backlash.

“I can already hear people saying, 'You are trying to compare yourself to the men.' That's not what it is about,” Lincicome said Friday at the U.S. Women’s Open.

She said it’s about having some fun while helping the title sponsor add to the entertainment value of the event.

“I’m already nervous,” she said. “I feel like every time I walk by one of those guys, they are going to look at me like, 'Why the heck are you here? What are you doing here?' Hopefully, they are really nice.”

The guys who get it will be.

Shame on the guys who don’t.

The players who can step back and see beyond their small bailiwick and their own self-interest will see a highly entertaining female player who is looking beyond her own self-interest.

Lincicome didn’t seek this out.

Perio CEO Tom Murray invited her to play. Lincicome represents Pure Silk. She accepted. Murray knows her well and sees the upside in what she offers. She’s a big talent to whom fans quickly warm.

“He came to me, literally, a couple weeks ago,” Lincicome said. “He was like, 'What do you think?'”

Yes, again, this could be really good for Lincicome, but she isn’t approaching the offer of a sponsor exemption the way players who will complain about her taking their spot in the field would. She isn’t looking at it solely in terms of what Barbasol can do for her. And she isn’t looking at it as if Barbasol owes her something.

The bottom line is that this is called a “sponsor exemption” for a reason. It’s Perio’s call to make. The company earned the right signing a big check to gain title sponsorship.

There’s a lot on the line for Lincicome. She is representing the LPGA, and how she fares and carries herself could help expand the mixed-event opportunities the PGA Tour and LPGA are studying.

“Hopefully, a lot of people come out and follow and cheer for me, because I'll need a little extra support that week,” Lincicome said.

Here’s hoping the same.

Bryson congratulated by Tiger, Timberlake, Wahlberg, Trump

By Tim RosaforteJune 4, 2018, 8:51 pm

Who’s the most popular 24-year-old scientist in the world? Based on who reached out after his win on Sunday at the Memorial Tournament, the answer would have to be Bryson DeChambeau.

The four people he heard from in his travels from Muirfield Village GC after his win were Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake, Mark Wahlberg and President Trump.

Tiger started to become DeChambeau’s big brother when they met during a winter vacation at Albany GC. The friendship has evolved during practice rounds, sometimes with Bryson calling Tiger, sometimes with Tiger calling Bryson.

At the Wells Fargo Championship, where DeChambeau finished solo fourth, Woods tapped DeChambeau’s caddie Tim Tucker on the butt and said, “Take care of my boy.”

Wahlberg was DeChambeau’s partner in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in 2017 and was streaming DeChambeau’s final round to his 9.1 million followers on Instagram Live on Sunday.

Timberlake was in a game at Lakeside GC in Los Angeles organized by DeChambeau’s manager, Brett Falkoff, in 2016, and they have since reconnected at Albany.

Trump came into DeChambeau’s life last December, when he invited Bryson for a round of golf at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida. The President also called DeChambeau on the Sunday morning before the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he shot 68 on Sunday to finish second behind Rory McIlroy.

“He was talking to me and said he had to go - restricted number,” said swing coach Mike Schy. “I had to laugh. That’s Trump. We talked later and I said, 'That was The President, wasn’t it?' He said, 'That was so cool, yeah it was.'"

Henderson withdrew to be with grandfather, who passed away

By Randall MellJune 4, 2018, 8:10 pm

Brooke Henderson withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open in Birmingham, Ala., before the second round last week to be with her ailing grandfather in Ottawa, Canada.

Bob Moir died of cancer in a hospital there on Friday, according to news reports in more than one media outlet. He was 81.

Brooke and her sister, Brittany, who is Brooke’s caddie, shared their feelings about their grandfather in the obituary Lannin Funeral Home posted on its website. Moir resided in Smiths Falls, Ontario, where Brooke and Brittany grew up. Here is the joint message they published:

“The bond that we shared with our Gramps was truly special. Between the golf courses, hockey rinks, our love of nature, just hanging out at home or our texts from afar, we shared so many great laughs, smiles and memories that will be deep in our hearts forever. We will miss him very much as he will also be missed by so many friends and family. Peace and happiness is found knowing he is welcomed Home by Our Father through the gates of heaven where Uncle Kenny will greet him with a big hug. You are forever loved.”

