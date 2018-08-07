While Jordan Spieth was busy signing autographs Tuesday at Bellerive, Patrick Reed was busy signing Jordan Spieth.
This video shows a distracted or maybe just cool-with-it Spieth going about his business while Reed autographs the back of his shirt:
Even Spieth is getting autographs @PReedGolf signs @JordanSpieth at the #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/wTfeGN1SXr— PGA of America (@PGA) August 7, 2018
Reed and Spieth are 4-1-2 as a team at the Ryder Cup and figure to be paired again next month in France as the U.S. team seeks to win on European soil for the first time since 1993.
Reed goes off at 1:15 p.m. CT on Thursday in a grouping of the year's major champions with Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari.
Spieth will start his bid for the career Grand Slam at 1:37 alongside Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.