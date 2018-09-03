Getty Images

Fake Tiger upstages Woods in gallery Monday

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 3, 2018, 7:45 pm

There's been no shortage of interesting characters following Tiger Woods around the golf course throughout his illustrious career.

But one fan in Woods' gallery stood out Monday at the Dell Technologies Championship, and he did it by looking exactly like the guy he was following.

Fake Tiger showed up to TPC Boston in the 14-time major champ's typical final-round attire: red shirt, black pants, black hat ... and sunglasses to boot. He took pictures with other fans and even caught the attention of TV cameras.

In fact, the only person who didn't seemed thrilled with the get-up was Woods himself, who denied Fake Tiger a handshake during his final round:

While he may not have gotten that handshake, Fake Tiger now joins the likes of Fake Klay Thompson, Fake James Harden and Fake Andy Reid in the pantheon of all-time great sports doppelgänger. So he's got that going for him.



Even if he goes 3-for-3, FedExCup not guaranteed for Bryson

By Will GraySeptember 3, 2018, 11:56 pm

NORTON, Mass. – When Vijay Singh opened the playoffs with two consecutive wins in 2008, he needed only to remain upright for the final two legs in order to claim the FedExCup and $10 million. But after replicating those results, there’s still work to be done for Bryson DeChambeau.

Singh’s run a decade ago sparked an overhaul of the point system by PGA Tour officials, and for the past several years the Tour has ensured that the drama extends to the Tour Championship by resetting the points before the season’s final event. That will again be the case next month at East Lake.

It means that DeChambeau, fresh off wins at both The Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship, is guaranteed to be the No. 1 seed regardless of how the BMW Championship plays out. But it also means that seed Nos. 2-5 heading into Atlanta will be guaranteed to win the FedExCup with a victory at East Lake – even if DeChambeau were to finish second.

Updated FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from Dell Technologies Championship

“You know, it is what it is. I’ve still got to focus on doing the absolute best I can each and every week,” DeChambeau said. “I can’t get caught up in the fact that I’m No. 1. I can’t get caught up in the fact that I won the past two weeks. Everybody starts at even par next week. We’re all fresh, and there’s going to be a winner on Sunday.”

DeChambeau now has three wins this season, having also captured the Memorial Tournament in a playoff. He’ll hope to keep the momentum rolling after a short trip down the east coast, having never played Aronimink Golf Club – knowing that his season will still come down to his performance in Atlanta later this month.

“Look, if a guy wins the first three playoff events, if that was ever to happen, you’re still not guaranteed to win the FedExCup,” he said. “So this week – it’s funny I say that – this week I’ve got to regroup, sit down, analyze what we could have done better out here and make those changes for next week so I can perform at a better level.”



Casey relieved Ryder Cup fate is out of his hands

By Rex HoggardSeptember 3, 2018, 11:50 pm

NORTON, Mass. – There was a clear exhale when Paul Casey completed his final-round 68 at the Dell Technologies Championship. His week was over and so was his 12-month quest to return to the European Ryder Cup team.

Casey hasn’t played the matches since 2008 but rejoined the European Tour this year to pursue a chance to play for captain Thomas Bjorn in Paris.

“I joined the tour for [the Ryder Cup]. I didn’t join the tour for the added stress. I joined because I want to play another Ryder Cup and win another Ryder Cup,” Casey said.

Full-field scores from Dell Technologies Championship

Updated FedExCup Playoffs standings

Dell Technologies Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Casey is on a short list of potential picks, but he’s been here before, most notably in 2010 when he was not selected despite being ranked ninth in the world.

Whether this time is different is now up to Bjorn, who will announce his four picks on Wednesday, but for Casey he was just glad he could think about something else for a change.

“Fingers crossed for Wednesday, but even after all these years it affects you. It’s in the back of your mind. Yeah, you have a tournament going on and the FedExCup and the Race to Dubai, whatever it is, you can’t get it out of your mind that this matters. That the captain is watching,” said Casey, who tied for 21st at TPC Boston. “It’s really nice to be done with it.”



Rose eyes East Lake after late rally in Boston

By Will GraySeptember 3, 2018, 11:35 pm

NORTON, Mass. – While a late rally wasn’t enough to catch Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose was pleased with his finish at the Dell Technologies Championship as he keeps one eye on East Lake.

Rose started the day two shots off the lead, and he appeared out of the mix after bogeys on four of his first eight holes. But the Englishman roared back on the more difficult inward half at TPC Boston, making birdie on four of his final six holes to post 14 under after a closing 68. That turned out to be good enough for solo second place, as a string of closing pars gave DeChambeau his second straight win, this time by two shots.

“This was an interesting week for me. It was nice to kind of sign off here in Boston,” Rose said. “It’s a tournament that we are going to miss a little bit. It was kind of where my PGA Tour career started, and it was nice to finish with a strong showing.”

Full-field scores from Dell Technologies Championship

Dell Technologies Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Rose won two times earlier this season, including a convincing display at Colonial, and he entered this week at No. 6 in the points race. But after Monday’s rally he moved up to No. 3 heading into the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia, where Rose won the then-AT&T National back in 2010.

The runner-up result also increases the likelihood that he’ll be in the all-important top five to start the season-ending Tour Championship, a position that would ensure he would win the $10 million FedExCup with a victory at East Lake – regardless of the finishes by other top contenders, including DeChambeau.

“Obviously you’re trying to win these amazing golf tournaments, but in the back of your mind you’re trying to secure yourself into a great position going into the final one at East Lake in Atlanta. And so far, job done,” Rose said. “This result gives me a realistic chance coming into East Lake, no matter what.”



Dell Tech., purse payout: Another $1.62M for DeChambeau

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 3, 2018, 10:42 pm

Bryson DeChambeau added to his burgeoning bank account with a win at the Dell Technologies Championship. Here's how the purse was paid out at TPC Boston.

Pos Player Score Earnings
 
1 Bryson DeChambeau -16 $1,620,000.00
2 Justin Rose -14 972,000.00
3 Cameron Smith -13 612,000.00
T4 Tony Finau -12 372,000.00
T4 Hideki Matsuyama -12 372,000.00
T4 C.T. Pan -12 372,000.00
T7 Abraham Ancer -11 261,900.00
T7 Rafa Cabrera Bello -11 261,900.00
T7 Emiliano Grillo -11 261,900.00
T7 Dustin Johnson -11 261,900.00
T7 Bubba Watson -11 261,900.00
T12 Brice Garnett -10 160,875.00
T12 Tyrrell Hatton -10 160,875.00
T12 Brooks Koepka -10 160,875.00
T12 Rory McIlroy -10 160,875.00
T12 Phil Mickelson -10 160,875.00
T12 Jordan Spieth -10 160,875.00
T12 Kyle Stanley -10 160,875.00
T12 Peter Uihlein -10 160,875.00
20 Keith Mitchell -9 117,000.00
T21 Paul Casey -8 100,800.00
T21 Adam Hadwin -8 100,800.00
T21 Marc Leishman -8 100,800.00
T24 Justin Thomas -7 71,228.58
T24 Patrick Cantlay -7 71,228.57
T24 Tommy Fleetwood -7 71,228.57
T24 Kevin Kisner -7 71,228.57
T24 Jason Kokrak -7 71,228.57
T24 Gary Woodland -7 71,228.57
T24 Tiger Woods -7 71,228.57
T31 Byeong Hun An -6 54,562.50
T31 Louis Oosthuizen -6 54,562.50
T31 Brandt Snedeker -6 54,562.50
T31 Brian Stuard -6 54,562.50
T35 Ryan Armour -5 41,568.75
T35 Daniel Berger -5 41,568.75
T35 Kevin Chappell -5 41,568.75
T35 James Hahn -5 41,568.75
T35 Beau Hossler -5 41,568.75
T35 Si Woo Kim -5 41,568.75
T35 Chris Kirk -5 41,568.75
T35 Patrick Reed -5 41,568.75
T43 Branden Grace -4 28,860.00
T43 Russell Knox -4 28,860.00
T43 Matt Kuchar -4 28,860.00
T43 Alex Noren -4 28,860.00
T43 Jon Rahm -4 28,860.00
T43 Kevin Tway -4 28,860.00
T49 Keegan Bradley -3 21,500.00
T49 Brian Harman -3 21,500.00
T49 J.B. Holmes -3 21,500.00
T49 Danny Lee -3 21,500.00
T49 Andrew Putnam -3 21,500.00
T49 Xander Schauffele -3 21,500.00
T49 Adam Scott -3 21,500.00
T49 Webb Simpson -3 21,500.00
T49 Scott Stallings -3 21,500.00
T58 Bronson Burgoon -2 19,890.00
T58 Russell Henley -2 19,890.00
T58 Charles Howell III -2 19,890.00
T58 Andrew Landry -2 19,890.00
T62 Stewart Cink -1 19,170.00
T62 Austin Cook -1 19,170.00
T62 Brian Gay -1 19,170.00
T62 Nick Watney -1 19,170.00
T66 Tom Hoge E 18,540.00
T66 Ted Potter, Jr. E 18,540.00
T66 J.J. Spaun E 18,540.00
T69 Henrik Stenson 1 18,090.00
T69 Aaron Wise 1 18,090.00
T71 Patton Kizzire 2 17,640.00
T71 Ryan Moore 2 17,640.00
T71 Jimmy Walker 2 17,640.00
74 Charley Hoffman 4 17,280.00
75 Whee Kim 5 17,100.00
76 Jamie Lovemark 9 16,920.00
