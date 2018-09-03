There's been no shortage of interesting characters following Tiger Woods around the golf course throughout his illustrious career.
But one fan in Woods' gallery stood out Monday at the Dell Technologies Championship, and he did it by looking exactly like the guy he was following.
Fake Tiger showed up to TPC Boston in the 14-time major champ's typical final-round attire: red shirt, black pants, black hat ... and sunglasses to boot. He took pictures with other fans and even caught the attention of TV cameras.
Will the real @TigerWoods please stand up.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/xElZ2WelUK— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 3, 2018
September 3, 2018
Spotted in the crowd following @TigerWoodspic.twitter.com/79l2n0BWOR— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 3, 2018
In fact, the only person who didn't seemed thrilled with the get-up was Woods himself, who denied Fake Tiger a handshake during his final round:
ICE COLD pic.twitter.com/OBuO23rCUV— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 3, 2018
While he may not have gotten that handshake, Fake Tiger now joins the likes of Fake Klay Thompson, Fake James Harden and Fake Andy Reid in the pantheon of all-time great sports doppelgänger. So he's got that going for him.
Last night there was fake Klay Thompson. Tonight in Sacramento.... pic.twitter.com/J6nGggnHoX— James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) October 19, 2017
Fake Andy Reid starts off the #Chiefs press conference only to be interrupted by the real Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/Zc55yY6Qj2— Mike Welch (@RealMikeWelch) August 1, 2016