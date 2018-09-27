Getty Images

Thomas puts divot on Tiger's head to cover bald spot

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 27, 2018, 3:38 pm

Tiger Woods is 42, playing in his first Ryder Cup in six years, and playing with a new set of teammates who like to keep things light.

Like putting divots on top of his head to cover his bald spot.

It's definitely a new era for Woods, who seems to be enjoying himself and his teammates more. And, as witnessed by his reception at the opening ceremony, people love Tiger may more than ever before.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

Getty Images

U.S. favored over Europe in opening fourball matches

By Will GraySeptember 27, 2018, 5:41 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The Americans are expected to get out to a fast start at the Ryder Cup, at least in the eyes of Las Vegas oddsmakers.

While the U.S. squad hasn’t hoisted the trophy on European soil in 25 years, the pairings captain Jim Furyk trotted out for Friday morning are favored in three of the four fourball matches to begin play Friday morning at Le Golf National. That’s according to the odds at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, which were posted shortly after the groups were announced.

The biggest edge goes to the combo of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who are -160 to win their match (bet $160 to win $100) while Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton are +140 underdogs (bet $100 to win $140). The advantage is not quite as pronounced for Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, who are -130 favorites to get the best of Rory McIlroy and rookie Thorbjorn Olesen at +110.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

The final match is the closest on the betting line, with Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed slim -115 favorites over Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, who are listed at -105. The only match in which the Europeans are favored is the opener, with Justin Rose and Jon Rahm (-140) expected to beat the long-hitting duo of Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau (+120).

The Americans remain a slim -130 favorite to win the matches overall, while Europe is a +130 home underdog and a 14-14 tie that would result in the U.S. retaining the trophy pays out at 12/1.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

Getty Images

Sit decision: Both teams bench big names in opener

By Rex HoggardSeptember 27, 2018, 5:31 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The subtext to Friday’s opening four-ball session at the Ryder Cup isn’t who will play the morning matches, it’s who is not playing.

For Europe, captain Thomas Bjorn decided to sit Alex Noren, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia, the final three serving as anchors of the Continent’s team for over a decade.

“They are all difficult to leave out, especially guys that have played in so many,” Bjorn said. “I'm quite sure that you'll see them on the golf course at some stage before Sunday. They fall into the group like anybody else and they know what they are and what they represent, and what they can go out and deliver. It's all about building for the whole week.”

For the United States, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson will watch the Day 1 morning session from the sidelines.

Sitting Mickelson – who has played the week’s first session every match since 1995 when he was a rookie – is particularly interesting considering he has an 8-8-2 record in four-ball play (compared to a 5-7-4 foursomes record) and is likely playing his final overseas Ryder Cup.

Match scoring from the 42nd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

“Phil is 100 percent on board. We had a great talk after a range session today, kind of right before lunch,” U.S. captain Jim Furyk said. “We've played a lot of these team events together. It's special for him to have the opportunity at 48 years old. He wants whatever is best for the team.”

Neither captain tipped their hands when asked if they planned to play all 12 players on Day 1, although it seems likely both have plans to rotate the players who are sitting on Friday morning into the afternoon foursomes session.

“It doesn't seem like I would want to tip my cap and tell you if everyone is going to play tomorrow,” Furyk said. “It would be really easy to probably come close to figuring out some pairings, I would guess.”

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

Getty Images

Day 1 fourball pairings: Woods-Reed to team for U.S.

By Will GraySeptember 27, 2018, 4:00 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – After months of buildup and four days of speculation, the pairings have finally been set for the opening fourball session of the 42nd Ryder Cup.

Here’s a look at the first four matches at Le Golf National, where the defending champions will look to win their first road game since 1993 (all times ET):

2:10 a.m.: Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Justin Rose/Jon Rahm (Europe)

The U.S. will lead off with the presumptive Player of the Year, as Koepka makes his second Ryder Cup appearance alongside fellow bomber Finau. They’ll take on a decorated pair of Europeans, as Thomas Bjorn has opted to split up the reliable duo of Rose and Henrik Stenson to pair the FedExCup champ with Rahm.

Bjorn noted that many of his rookies are "itching to go," but he tabbed the fiery Spaniard for the day's first pairing alongside one of the team's steadiest influences. "You know, it's not every rookie in the world you take and put them on the first tee of the first match of the Ryder Cup," Bjorn said. "But this one is pretty special."

For their part, the Americans are fully cognizant that they will face a difficult task in trying to notch the morning's first point against a pair of Europeans ranked inside the top eight in the world. "You want to do it against (their) two best players, and that's kind of how we'd love to do it," Koepka said. "We're excited for the challenge, and we'll be up for it."

2:25 a.m.: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Olesen (Europe)

Johnson returned to world No. 1 earlier this week, and he’ll pair with fellow Jupiter resident Fowler to create another potent American combo. But they’ll be asked to take down perhaps Europe’s biggest star, as McIlroy is paired with rookie Olesen two years after he successfully played alongside another rookie, Thomas Pieters, at Hazeltine.

While it wasn't a combination that received much early-week speculation, Bjorn explained that the McIlroy-Olesen duo came about when both players asked to play with each other. "They get on really well, and they spend a lot of time together," Bjorn said. "They are both really keen on it, and once they were both keen on it, I started looking at it."

This will mark another rendezvous for Fowler and McIlroy, who have already squared off five times over the last two Ryder Cups with McIlroy holding a 2-1-2 edge thanks in part to his singles victory at Gleneagles in 2014.

"I feel like getting matched up against Rory in a lot of the team matches," Fowler said. "I'm confident in my partner going head-to-head with those guys. We're going to have a good time out there, and I think there's going to be a lot of good golf."

Match scoring from the 42nd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

2:40 a.m.: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

Gone are Spieth and Reed, and in their place we have the “good friends” pairing of Spieth and Thomas who combined had the career Grand Slam under their belt before age 25. Thomas is making his Ryder Cup debut, and he’ll face another rookie right out of the gates as Hatton draws another Englishman in Casey, who is making his first appearance since 2008.

Furyk noted that Spieth and Reed were a good pairing over the past two Ryder Cups, but by splitting them up and adding the new options of Thomas and Woods, he was able to create another equally potent combo.

"I felt like we came out of, in the past, having our most successful pairing in the Ryder Cup," Furyk said. "I think we came out of it with two very good pairings. The idea was to double up and try to get two."

The Casey-Hatton pairing follows what Bjorn explained was a deliberate decision to pair a veteran with a rookie in each of the four matches Friday morning. "I've looked at these guys and I think there's obviously the obvious guys out there in the sense of people that you would all expect to be there, and then there's a new guy in every group," Bjorn said.

2:55 a.m.: Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

Six years after facing Molinari in singles at Medinah, Woods will again square off with the Italian in the final match of the opening session. He’ll play alongside Captain America in a group that will draw plenty of eyeballs (and a few jeers), while Molinari will be joined by Fleetwood who won the French Open at Le Golf National last year.

This was the other consequence of Furyk splitting up Spieth and Reed, as he explained that he had "a lot of options" when it came down to who to pair with Woods. Friday morning it will be Reed, who elicited some playful boos at the opening ceremony and will surely hear more once play begins.

"Tiger and I are going to play our own game, going out there and enjoying ourselves, feeding off of the crowds and going out and just having a lot of fun," Reed said. "Just kind of one of those things where it didn't matter who they threw out. Their 12 guys, they are all high quality and great golfers."

These pairings mean that Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson will sit out the first session for the Americans while Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Alex Noren will sit out for the Europeans.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

Getty Images

Watch: Phil holes out from fairway during practice

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 27, 2018, 3:30 pm

Phil Mickelson has admitted this could be his last Ryder Cup on foreign soil as a player, but he showed Thursday that he still has some of that vintage Lefty magic left in the tank.

Like he's done so many times before, Mickelson sent the crowd at Le Golf National into a frenzy with this hole out from the fairway:

The 48-year-old captain's pick has played in more Ryder Cups than any player in golf history, posting an 18-20-7 record since 1995.

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, 2018 Ryder Cup

