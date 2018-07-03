The 147th Open begins Monday with Golf Central Live From The Open kicking off from Carnoustie in Scotland. Carnoustie has hosted this event on seven occasions, the first time back on 1931. This course is the not only the most northerly in The Open rotation, but it is also the longest at 7,400 yards. Known for some of the toughest and most demanding closing holes in golf thanks to its thick rough, demanding bunkers and unmerciful winds. Carnoustie is sure to deliver the thrills and dramatic moments in 2018 as it has in many years past. Don’t be the one to miss out!
Golf Central’s Live From The Open will be onsite throughout the week with news updates and analysis. Morning Drive (‘Midnight Drive’) will kick things off from at midnight ET before The Open’s first round to lead into live coverage of the opening tee shot.
Live coverage will air on Golf Channel each of the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, and across Golf Channel and NBC during the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday.
The Open: Golf Channel & NBC Programming Schedule (all times ET)
Monday, July 16: Golf Central Live From The Open 9-11am
Golf Central Live From The Open 7-9pm
Tuesday, July 17:Golf Central Live From The Open 6am-10am
Golf Central Live From The Open 12-2pm
Wednesday, July 18: Golf Central Live From The Open 6am-10am
Golf Central Live From The Open 12-2pm
Midnight Drive: 12pm-1:30am
Thursday, July 19: The 147TH Open – Round 1: 1:30am-4pm
Golf Central Live From The Open: 4-5pm
Friday, July 20: The 147TH Open – Round 2: 1:30am-4pm
Golf Central Live From The Open: 4-5pm
Saturday, July 21: The 147TH Open – Round 3: 4:30-7am
The 147TH Open – Round 3 – NBC: 7am-3pm
Golf Central Live From The Open: 3-4pm
Sunday, July 22: The 147TH Open – Final Round: 4:30-7am
The 147TH Open – Final Round – NBC: 7am-2:30pm
Golf Central Live From The Open: 2:30-4pm