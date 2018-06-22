Getty Images

Watch: Daly's 1999 Pinehurst meltdown as a Lego

By Grill Room TeamJune 22, 2018, 5:42 pm

Jared Jacobs' latest Lego recreation of a memorable golf moment is a timely one.

Less than a week after Phil Mickelson hit a moving ball at Shinnecock Hills, Jacobs gives us John Daly doing the same in the 1999 U.S. Open.

Daly twice hit his ball up the slope and onto the putting surface on the eighth hole in the final round at Pinehurst No. 2, and it twice rolled back to his feet. After the ball began to roll back a third time, Daly slapped it across the green.

Here's a look at some video from the original incident:

Jacobs has also done Lego recreations of:

Article Tags: John Daly, Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

Travelers becoming marquee event for star players

By Will GrayJune 22, 2018, 11:29 pm

CROMWELL, Conn. – Get lost in the throngs following the defending champ, or caught up amongst the crowds chasing the back-to-back U.S. Open winner, and it’s easy to forget where this tournament was a little more than a decade ago.

The Travelers Championship was without a sponsor, without a worthwhile field, without a consistent date and on the verge of being jettisoned to the PGA Tour Champions schedule. The glory days of the old Greater Hartford Open had come and gone, and the PGA Tour’s ever-increasing machine appeared poised to leave little old Cromwell in its wake.

The civic pride is booming in this neck of the woods. Main Street is lined with one small business after the next, and this time of year there are signs and posters popping up on every corner congratulating a member of the most recent graduating class at Cromwell High School, which sits less than two miles from the first tee at TPC River Highlands.

Having made it through a harrowing time in the event’s history, the local residents now have plenty of reason to take pride.

The Tour’s best have found this little New England hamlet, where tournament officials roll out the red carpet in every direction. They embrace the opportunity to decompress after the mind-numbing gauntlet the USGA set out for them last week, and they relish a return to a course where well-struck shots, more often than not, lead to birdies.

Full-field scores from the Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Ten years ago, this tournament was also held the week after the U.S. Open. Stewart Cink won, and for his efforts he received a paltry 36 world ranking points. But thanks to a recent influx of star-power, this week’s winner will pocket 58 points – the same amount Rory McIlroy won at Bay Hill, and two more than Justin Rose got at Colonial. Now at the halfway point, the leaderboard backs up the hefty allocation.

While Brian Harman leads at 10 under, the chase pack is strong enough to strike fear in the heart of even the most seasoned veteran: McIlroy, Bubba Watson and Zach Johnson, they of the combined eight major titles, all sit within three shots of the lead. Former world No. 1 Jason Day is one shot further back, and reigning Player of the Year Justin Thomas will start the third round inside the top 20.

Paul Casey and Bryson DeChambeau, both likely participants at the Ryder Cup this fall, are right there as well at 8 under. Casey lost a playoff here to Watson in 2015 and has come back every year since, witnessing first-hand the tournament’s growth in scope.

“It speaks volumes for what Travelers have done and how they treat everybody, and the work that Andy Bessette and his team put in to fly around the country and speak highly of this event,” Casey said. “And do things which matter, to continue to improve the event, not just for players but for spectators.”

Part of the increased field strength can be attributed to the Tour’s recent rule change, requiring players who play fewer than 25 events in a season to add a new event they haven’t played in the last four years. Another portion can be attributed to the short commute from Shinnecock Hills to TPC River Highlands, a three-hour drive and even shorter across the Long Island Sound – an added bonus the event will lose two of the next three years with West Coast U.S. Opens.

But there’s no denying the widespread appeal of an event named the Tour’s tournament of the year, players’ choice and most fan-friendly in 2017. While Spieth’s return to defend his title was assumed, both Day and McIlroy are back for another crack this year after liking what they saw.

“Anyone that I talked to could only say good things about the tournament about the golf course, how the guys are treated here, how the fans come out, and how the community always gets behind this event,” McIlroy said. “Obviously I witnessed that for the first time last year, and I really enjoyed it.”

After starting the week with all four reigning major champs and five of the top 10 players in the latest world rankings, only Masters champ Patrick Reed got sent packing following rounds of 72-67. The remaining top-flight contingent will all hit the ground running in search of more low scores Saturday, with Spieth (-4) still retaining a glimmer of hope to keep his title defense chances alive, perhaps with a 63 like he fired in the opening round.

The Tour’s schedule represents a zero-sum game. Outside of the majors and WGCs that essentially become must-play events for the game’s best, the rest of the legs of the weekly circus become victim of a 12-month version of tug-of-war. Some players like to play in the spring; others load up in the fall. Many play the week before majors, while a select group block off the week after for some R&R far away from a golf course.

But in an environment where one tournament’s ebbs can create flows for another, the Travelers has continued a steady climb up the Tour’s hierarchy. Once in jeopardy of relegation, it has found its footing and appears in the process of turning several of the Tour’s one-name stars into regular participants.

Rory. Jordan. Bubba. JT.

It’s been a long battle for tournament officials, but the proof is in the pudding. And this weekend, the reward for the people of Cromwell – population 14,000 – looks to be a star-studded show.

“All the events are incredible,” Thomas said. “But this is kind of one of those underrated ones that I think until people come and play, do they realize how great it is.”

Article Tags: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, 2018 Travelers Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Harman takes one-shot lead; Bubba 3 back

By Associated PressJune 22, 2018, 10:59 pm

CROMWELL, Conn. - Brian Harman shot a 4-under 66 on Friday to move to 10 under par and watched that hold up for the second-round lead in the Travelers Championship, thanks in part to a 10-second rule.

Harman finished a stroke ahead of Matt Jones and first-round co-leader Zach Johnson, who lost a stroke during his round of 68 when his birdie putt hung on the lip of the cup at the third hole for longer than the maximum allowed 10 seconds before falling in, giving him a par.

''After 10 seconds, the ball was moving and at that point even if the ball is moving, It's deemed to be at rest, because it's on the lip,'' Johnson said. ''Don't ask me why, but that's just the way it is.''

Harman had his short game working for the second consecutive day, taking 26 putts after needing only 23 during the first round.

''The putter has been really good so far, but I've been in position a lot,'' he said. ''I've had a lot of good looks at it. I'm just able to put a little pressure on the course right now, which is nice.''

Jones hit 16 of 18 greens for the second consecutive day, following up his first round 65 with a 66.

Bryson DeChambeau (66), Paul Casey (67) and Russell Henley (65) were two strokes back going into the weekend.

Full-field scores from the Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

But Johnson, who started on the 10th tee, had the day's most interesting round, which included just two birdies, but one amazing par save. He hit the ball into the TPC River Highland's signature lake on No. 17, dropped across the water near the 16th tee box and then put his third shot within 8 feet of the hole from 234 yards away.

''You can't hit that shot and then not make that putt,'' he said. ''It felt good to get away with that 4. That's as good an up-and-down as I've ever witnessed or performed.''

Lanto Griffin and two-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson were at even par coming into Friday. But both shot a 63 to move into contention heading into the weekend, three shots behind the leader. Watson jump started his round with an eagle on his third hole, the par-5 13th.

''I had some mental mistakes yesterday, and then I didn't make some putts,'' said Watson. ''Today I started out hotter. I made a good shot on 11, our second hole, made the putt, making a solid par putt on 12, and then that freed me up a little bit. Gave me some confidence going into the next hole where I made the eagle.''

Rory McIlroy also is at 7 under after a 69. McIlroy, Watson and Justin Thomas (5 under) were grouped together Thursday and Friday, drawing large galleries.

''I definitely helps, Thomas said. ''It's fun playing with good friends. You definitely get more momentum when guys are playing well. I obviously couldn't get a whole lot of momentum out there. I was kind of hovering around 1 or 2 under. It was pretty much just Bubba today. Rory didn't play great either and both of us definitely could have had a lot lower rounds''

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, tied with Johnson after an opening 63, had a 73 to drop into a tie for 25th at 4 under. His round, which started on the back nine, included a triple bogey on the par-5 13th hole and an eagle on par-5 sixth, when he put his second shot within 2 feet of the hole from 276 yards away.

''I don't go to the range after 63s very often, and I was there for an hour yesterday trying to figure out the golf swing,'' he said. ''So it's not like things are on. Sometimes it can get disguised by rounds, but it's not far off. It really is close.''

Masters champion Patrick Reed, coming off a fourth-place finish in the U.S. Open, shot a 67 to miss the cut by a shot at minus-1.

Article Tags: 2018 Travelers Championship, Brian Harman, Bubba Watson, Zach Johnson

Trending

Getty Images

Hend (67) leads in Germany; Kaymer two back

By Associated PressJune 22, 2018, 10:53 pm

PULHEIM, Germany – Australia's Scott Hend shot a 5-under 67 to lead by one stroke after the second round of the BMW International Open on Friday.

Hend had four birdies and atoned for a bogey on the 10th hole with an eagle on the 15th as he finished on 6-under 138, one ahead of Chile's Nico Geyger and Sweden's Henric Sturehed.

"I just played conservatively," Hend said. "Just trying to play on to the fairways and keep out of the long brown stuff."

Aaron Rai had a hole-in-one on the 16th. The English player carded a 71 to join German pair Martin Kaymer and Maximilian Kieffer, France's Sebastien Gros and Australia's Nick Cullen on 4-under./p>

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen were on 3-under. Defending champion Andres Romero was 2-over after a 75.

Trending

Getty Images

Stricker leads in hometown event; Daly three back

By Associated PressJune 22, 2018, 10:11 pm

MADISON, Wis. – Steve Stricker made himself at home at the top of the leaderboard on a rainy and breezy Friday at the American Family Insurance Championship.

The hometown star and tournament host shot an 8-under 64 at University Ridge to take a one-stroke lead over 63-year-old Brad Bryant in the PGA Tour Champions event. Stricker birdied five of the first eight holes, bogeyed the par-5 ninth, and birdied Nos. 11, 12, 13 and 16.

''The wind was out of the northeast, which is a wind that we don't see very much of this time of year,'' Stricker said. ''So there were some holes to start with that played pretty tough and I got through those holes in good shape. Then just kept giving myself a few opportunities. A little hiccup on No. 9, but other than that it was a good round today.''

Because of the wet conditions, the players were allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairways.

''It's the same for everybody,'' Stricker said. ''It's a little wet out there at times. I think the mowers even had a hard time getting into some of the spots because of the softness, but not that big a deal. The course is in great shape. It's the best it's been in three years we've been here. It won't be a problem if we have to play it down. We did get some mud balls today here and there, so it was good to play it in hand, but I could see with the forecast looking good that we might play it down.''

Full-field scores from the Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

John Daly, Colin Montgomerie and Steve Flesch shot 67.

Splitting time between the PGA Tour and the 50-and-over circuit, the 51-year-old Stricker had his 30th consecutive Champions round under par, the fourth-longest streak in tour history.

Stricker won in Arizona and Mississippi in consecutive starts in May for his first senior victories. The 12-time PGA Tour winner played the big tour the last two weeks, tying for 18th in Memphis and tying for 20th in the U.S. Open.

''It is a little bit different, but it's still golf,'' Stricker said. ''Get it in the fairway and then get it on the green, give yourself an opportunity, and did I that today. I took one shot at a time. For the most part I never got too far ahead of myself.''

Fellow Madison player Jerry Kelly and Illinois coach Mike Small, Stricker's teammate with the Illini, were at 68 with Bernhard Langer, Scott Verplank, Jeff Sluman, Glen Day, Billy Mayfair, Doug Garwood, Jerry Smith and Rocco Mediate.

Bryant had seven birdies in a bogey-free round.

''I had golfing success today - I started and finished with the same ball,'' Bryant said. ''It's the truth, so that was good. I'm a little bit surprised at the moment. I haven't played all that much golf and I've worked pretty hard on my golf swing, and my wife has me on this fancy diet where I've lost some weight. I don't know, things just kind of happened today.''

He made his only other tour start this year in February.

''I'm a retired person,'' Bryant said. ''I mean, c'mon. I go home, I get up in the morning, I go to McDonald's and then I hit golf balls for exercise and then I have lunch and then I go fishing and then I go to the couch.''

Defending champion Fred Couples had a 69. Stricker's brother-in-law, Mario Tiziani, caddied for Couples.

''My eyes aren't that good and these greens are very tough, so he read every putt,'' Couples said ''He's caddied for Steve for several events and he's a very good player. It was good.''

Daly returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for three events.

''For me a cart really helps not having to walk so much,'' Daly said. ''I'm still waiting for the steroid shot to kick in.''

Stricker played alongside Vijay Singh and Davis Love III. Singh shot 81, and Love 72.

Article Tags: Steve Stricker, John Daly

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.