Watch: Euro Ryder Cuppers prank call captain Bjorn

Team camaraderie usually plays a part in the outcome of the Ryder Cup, and the European squad is off to a solid start.

While at the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood got together to drive around and talk about the biennial competition that's just around the corner.

With the "major champions up front and the rest in the back" as McIlroy put it, the foursome mostly cruised around giving Fleetwood grief for being a rookie before turning their attention to European captain Thomas Bjorn.

McIlroy calls the captain and tries to convince him it would be a good idea to get $20,000 cryotherapy chambers for everyone on the team heading to Paris in a couple weeks.

Listening to Bjorn struggle to find a nice way to tell McIlroy he might not be able to swing it is simply a delight and well worth the watch.