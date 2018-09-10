Getty Images

Watch: Euro Ryder Cuppers prank call captain Bjorn

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 10, 2018, 2:40 pm

Team camaraderie usually plays a part in the outcome of the Ryder Cup, and the European squad is off to a solid start.

While at the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood got together to drive around and talk about the biennial competition that's just around the corner.

With the "major champions up front and the rest in the back" as McIlroy put it, the foursome mostly cruised around giving Fleetwood grief for being a rookie before turning their attention to European captain Thomas Bjorn.

McIlroy calls the captain and tries to convince him it would be a good idea to get $20,000 cryotherapy chambers for everyone on the team heading to Paris in a couple weeks.

Listening to Bjorn struggle to find a nice way to tell McIlroy he might not be able to swing it is simply a delight and well worth the watch.

Getty Images

Watch: Tiger highlights from Rd. 4 of the BMW

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 10, 2018, 5:30 pm

Tiger Woods began the delayed final round of the BMW Championship trailing by five shots, but got within one of the lead by the turn thanks to a 4-under 31.

After birdies on Nos. 1 and 5, Woods chipped in for a third birdie at the par-4 sixth.

He then birdied the par-5 ninth to reach 16 under par for the tournament, one off the lead.

Woods bogeyed the par-4 10th, but responded with a birdie at the par-4 11th.

And this birdie at the par-4 13th again got him within one of the lead.

A bogey at the 14th hindered his chance for PGA Tour win No. 80, but this birdie at the par-5 16th got him back within two of the lead.

That's as close as he would get down the stretch, as he finished par-par for a 5-under 65.

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: BMW Championship

By Tiger TrackerSeptember 10, 2018, 5:30 pm

Tiger Woods made another run at PGA Tour win No. 80, but came up short after a final-round 65. We tracked him at the BMW Champ.

Getty Images

Watch: Bradley's putt drops after 10-second hang

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 10, 2018, 2:58 pm

Keegan Bradley is looking for his first win since 2012, and breaks like this could be just what he needs to finally return to the winner's circle.

Bradley pulled within a shot of the BMW Championship lead on the sixth hole of the final round with a birdie putt that was way more dramatic than it needed to be.

The former PGA champ got his 20-footer to drop, but it hung on the lip for at least 10 seconds before it did. You have to see it to believe it:

Getty Images

Casey (back) withdraws from soggy BMW

By Will GraySeptember 10, 2018, 11:41 am

Recent Ryder Cup addition Paul Casey withdrew ahead of the final round of the weather-delayed BMW Championship, citing a back injury.

Casey was scheduled to tee off at 8:10 a.m. ET Monday morning at Aronimink Golf Club alongside Patrick Cantlay and Si Woo Kim, with the final round delayed a day by heavy rains and looking like a long shot to begin at all. But shortly before the first group teed off, Casey announced his withdrawal.

Casey was tied for 50th through three rounds after scores of 69-68-69. He started the week 17th in the points race, and even after the withdrawal is only projected to drop to No. 26, meaning he's likely to advance to the 30-man Tour Championship that begins Sept. 20.

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

This is not the first time this year that Casey's back has flared up, as it also led him to withdraw ahead of The Players Championship in May. But the 41-year-old returned to action just two weeks later, and he recorded three top-20 finishes in his first three starts back including a runner-up at the Travelers Championship.

After re-joining the European Tour for the first time in three years and earning his first PGA Tour win since 2009 at the Valspar Championship in March, Casey was called a "no-brainer" when selected by captain Thomas Bjorn on Wednesday alongside Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson to round out the European roster for the Ryder Cup matches that begin Sept. 28. It will mark his fourth Ryder Cup appearance overall but first since 2008.

