Getty Images

Watch: Koepka, DJ don't want anything between us

By Grill Room TeamOctober 9, 2018, 6:30 pm

If there is a rift between Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, you're not going to hear it from them.

In the wake of reports that the two friends got into an altercation after the U.S. got demolished by Europe at the Ryder Cup, Koepka has (twice) denied that any such incident took place and the duo took it a step further on Tuesday, appearing together in a video to celebrate Koepka being named PGA Tour Player of the Year.

In the totally-impromptu-not-at-all-rehearsed video, Koepka poses with the Jack Nicklaus Trophy and says to Johnson, "Hey man. I don't wan't anything to ever come between us," before receiving a congratulatory handshake from his Ryder Cup partner.

Johnson and Koepka combined to go 2-6-1 at the Ryder Cup and lost the only match they were paired together to Europe's Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

POY Koepka reflects on a hectic but happy year

By Doug FergusonOctober 9, 2018, 9:09 pm

Brooks Koepka had two sets of daily reminders for a season that PGA Tour players voted as the best.

One was his annual list of goals that he writes every Jan. 1 during quiet time on the beach, some of them golf specific, some of them about life. He tacks the list in the middle of his closet so he can't miss it when he's getting dressed, packing for a trip or getting his watch and wallet.

''I'm definitely ahead of schedule on certain things,'' Koepka said Tuesday.

No doubt he was referring to winning two majors, which made him the obvious choice as PGA Tour player of the year. His second straight U.S. Open title made him the first back-to-back winner since Curtis Strange in 1988-89. His two-shot victory in the PGA Championship made him only the fifth player in 100 years to win in the same season the two U.S. majors held on different courses.

And he missed on a few goals.

One was to not miss a cut, which ended in Canada with a 77 in the opening round that led to a weekend off. Another was to finish in the top 10 in half of his events.

And then there was one that made him laugh just to say it.

''Stay healthy,'' Koepka said.

His left wrist was bothering him last December in the Bahamas, where he finished last in an 18-man field, 21 shots out of the lead. A month of rest didn't help. He started the new year at Kapalua and finished last in a 34-man field, 37 shots behind.

Photos: Koepka through the years

Only then did he discover a partially torn tendon that kept him out of the Masters during his four months away from golf.

That led to the second reminder.

It was a quote from Kobe Bryant after the Los Angeles Lakers great ruptured his Achilles tendon. Koepka set the quote as wallpaper eight months ago so that he would see it every time he activated his phone.

''It was too long for me to quote it exactly, but it was to wake up every day and find the positive because you were one step closer to being you, and to enjoy the moments of frustration because with each step you get better and better, and to embrace those moments,'' Koepka said.

''I just changed it the other day.''

Koepka leaves this weekend for the start of a new PGA Tour season, even though the year isn't over. He is playing the CJ Cup in South Korea, followed by the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, and then his title defense at the Dunlop Phoenix in Japan the weekend before Thanksgiving.

This was his one week at home, a chance to more clearly view the happy side to the year.

The ballots were sent to PGA Tour players right after the Tour Championship. In the week before the votes were due, Koepka was part of his first losing U.S. team at the Ryder Cup. One of his tee shots during the opening session struck a spectator, causing her to lose sight in her right eye. He was shaken when it happened, and then the following week when he learned the extent of the damage.

''I'm heartbroken,'' he said at St. Andrews for the Dunhill Links Championship.

There also was a report that Koepka and Dustin Johnson, one of his best friends in golf, had to be separated during a skirmish at a Ryder Cup party. Koepka says they didn't fight and that he and Johnson found the report to be ''funny.''

Johnson was at The Bear's Club when Koepka won the Jack Nicklaus Award, and they made a short video poking fun at the fight before Johnson congratulated him on winning player of the year.

''I've got one of these, too,'' Johnson said.

''Well, this bad boy's mine,'' Koepka replied.

Getting another one will be no small feat if Koepka chooses to put that on next year's list.

He is the sixth winner in the last six years, the longest streak since players began voting on the award in 1990. The most recent winners were Justin Thomas, Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

Thomas and Johnson won three times and took turns at No. 1. That doesn't trump two majors by a guy who spotted the field some four months.

''So many guys can take over the top spot,'' Koepka said. ''It's probably the best group of guys that I've ever seen, and they keep coming. And you throw Tiger into the mix now. You never know what's going to happen.''

Koepka never saw a year like this coming, at least not the way it started.

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, 2017-18 PGA Tour Player of the Year

Trending

Getty Images

Thomas grouped with Perez, Moore in Malaysia

By Will GrayOctober 9, 2018, 8:41 pm

They've got five tournament titles between them, and this week in Malaysia they'll share a single tee time. Here's a look at some of the marquee, early-round tee times for the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, where defending champ Pat Perez and former world No. 1 Justin Thomas headline a 78-man field (all times ET):

8:40 p.m. Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. Thursday: Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

Tway is quickly back to work after bagging his first career victory at the Safeway Open on Sunday. He'll play the first two rounds as a PGA Tour winner with Horschel, who finished T-3 or better in each of the three playoff events he played. Rounding out the group will be Kim, who hasn't played since a T-41 finish at the BMW Championship.

8:50 p.m. Wednesday, 9:50 p.m. Thursday: Pat Perez, Justin Thomas, Ryan Moore

This is a group that will have plenty of positive memories to share about TPC Kuala Lumpur, as Perez returns to defend the title he won a year ago. Thomas won the two years before that and will be making his first start of the new wraparound season, while Moore went back-to-back in 2013-14 and will hope to improve upon his playoff loss last week in Napa.

9:40 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. Thursday: Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

Bradley is the only player who won a playoff event in this week's field, and he'll play the first two rounds with two other winners from the 2018 season. Na broke a lengthy victory drought at The Greenbrier in July, while Woodland captured the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February en route to a Tour Championship appearance.

9:50 p.m. Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. Thursday: Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman

Snedeker appeared on cruise control at last week's Safeway Open before a back-nine collapse led to a bittersweet runner-up finish. He'll look to bounce back in Malaysia while playing alongside Casey, making his return to competition after a week to soak up Europe's Ryder Cup win, and Leishman, who finished T-21 at the Tour Championship last month.

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore, 2018 CIMB Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Massive snake slithers across green in Florida

By Grill Room TeamOctober 9, 2018, 8:19 pm

Whether you're trying to catch one like Jeremy Roenick, are deathly afraid of them like Smylie Kaufman or have just simply had it with them being on your plane like Samuel L. Jackson ... it's hard to argue snakes make for good content.

And thanks to Instagram user Logan Ungerer's recent viral video, we got a look at some massive content slithering across a green at Mangrove Bay & Cypress Links Golf Course in St. Petersburg, Fl.

No word on what the group scored on this hole, but it's doubtful anyone would question two-putt pars all around considering the circumstances.

Trending

Getty Images

Youth Olympic Games set to begin in Argentina

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 9, 2018, 6:55 pm

The Youth Olympic Games are set to begin this week, with 64 junior golfers from 33 different countries gathering in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to play for pride and country.

The event is promoted by the International Olympic Committee and features several sports with young athletes between the ages of 15 and 18. The golf field will include 32 men and 32 women, all of whom will compete in both individual and mixed team competitions at The Hurlingham Club in Buenos Aires.

The men will compete against each other Oct. 9-11 in a 54-hole, stroke-play competition, with the women competing against each other at the same time. Once medalists have been determined, the players will take part in the team competition with fourball play on Oct. 13, foursomes play on Oct. 14 and stroke play on Oct. 15 where the scores of both players will count toward a 72-hole total.

Among the notables in the field are Americans Lucy Li and Akshay Bhatia. Li is the highest-ranked woman in the world under age 18 and has played in multiple U.S. Women's Opens, while Bhatia was a runner-up this year at the U.S. Junior Amateur. Among those teeing it up in Buenos Aires, Bhatia is ranked behind only world No. 6 Nicolai Hoejgaard from Denmark.

Li, Bhatia and Hoejgaard are among seven players in the field who also played in the Junior Ryder Cup last month at Le Golf National. Others include Italy's Alessia Nobilio, Sweden's Amanda Linner, Austria's Emma Spitz and Spain's David Puig.

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.