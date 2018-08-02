Watch: Pictures, video from Lytham's bunkers

By Grill Room TeamAugust 2, 2018, 10:02 am

The lead-up to the Ricoh Women's British Open featured a healthy amount of talk about the bunkers at Royal Lytham and St. Annes and why exactly they are to be avoided.

But we're visual types around here. And, really, if you've seen one pot bunker you've seen them-- OH WHAT DEVIL WORK IS THIS?!

A post shared by Maria Uribe (@mariajogolf) on

If you didn't know already, the bunkers this week are D E E P #MasterTheElements

A post shared by Ricoh Women's British Open (@ricohwomensbritishopen) on

This is not the "In the Hole" you want!

A post shared by John Mark (@johnmark88) on

Best of luck to all in the field this week!

Getty Images

Watch: Tiger's Day 1 birdies include 50-footer (!)

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 2, 2018, 4:12 pm

Tiger Woods started his opening round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on the back nine Thursday at Firestone.

He began his Day 1 scoring with a birdie at the par-4 11th, spinning back a wedge from 135 yards to 3 feet:

Following a birdie at the par-5 16th, he rolled in this improbable (apparently not) 50-footer from just off the green at the par-4 18th:

Woods turned in 3-under 32 and was four shots off the lead, held by Kyle Stanley.

Phil dances in new shirt ad; it's so, so bad

By Grill Room TeamAugust 2, 2018, 3:02 pm

Phil Mickelson is not above making a fool of himself to sell some expensive dress shirts. No, really.

Look at what we've done to irony in 2018:

.....

Per Darren Rovell, this is Mizzen+Main's "first ever TV commercial," and it will air on Golf Channel (hey, that's us!) during Thursday afternoon's first-round coverage of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Seeing as how there's really nothing we can add in this space that will top the video itself, we will merely mention that the song is "Vibrate" by Ghostland Observatory - just in case you want to move your coffee table to clear out some space in your living room.

Getty Images

Royal Lytham's bunkers already proving penal

By Randall MellAugust 2, 2018, 2:37 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Inbee Park couldn’t escape the punishment of Royal Lytham and St. Annes’ notorious bunkers in Thursday’s start to the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Yu Liu couldn’t escape it at the end of her round either, and it cost her sole possession of the lead.

World No. 2 Park started her round finding the bottom of three steep bunkers over the first three holes to begin 3 over. She shot 4-over 76.

Liu held a two-shot lead stepping to the 18th tee, but pushed her tee shot into thick fescue, and then hacked into a fairway bunker, where her ball plugged at the bottom of the face wall. She needed two shots to get out and walked off the green one shot off the lead.

“I just really learned, the last hole, the importance of keeping your ball on the fairway,” Liu said.

Liu, an LPGA rookie from China, is playing just her second major championship. It’s her first Women’s British Open. It’s also her first trip to Europe, which started with the Ladies Scottish Open last week.

“I had the traditional Scottish haggis,” Liu said.

And a larger taste of the penal bunkering at Royal Lytham than she wanted.

Getty Images

Wie (wrist) withdraws after 12 holes at Women's British

By Randall MellAugust 2, 2018, 2:16 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Michelle Wie withdrew from the Ricoh Women’s British Open after 12 holes Thursday with a right hand/wrist injury.

Wie has battled arthritis in both wrists this year.

She was 7 over when she informed fellow competitors Anna Nordqvist and Sakura Yokomine that she was withdrawing.

“I have been doing everything humanly possible (besides giving it proper rest) this past couple of weeks to get my hand healthy enough to play this event, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough,” Wie wrote in an Instagram post. “I gave it my all today, but I just couldn’t handle the pain any longer.”

A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on

A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on

Wie, 28, has been receiving collagen injections to help her ailing wrists.

"I'm devastated that I had to withdraw mid-round, but I felt that if I kept pushing through the pain, I would have injured my hand further," she wrote. "I have been trying to manage/push through the pain almost all year, but my team and I think it's finally time to take some time off to get my hand back to being healthy. I am confident that with the right treatment, I will be back stronger than ever. Will keep you guys posted on my prognosis/recovery. Thank you for all your kind messages and support. It's been really tough, but your unwavering support always puts a smile on my face."

Nordqvist said the nature of Royal Lytham’s hard fairways might have been a factor.

“The conditions weren't easy,” Nordqvist said. “With the ground being firm, if you have any sort of wrist problems, it's not going to be favorable.”

At year’s start, Wie said her primary goal this season involved her health.

“Being healthy, staying healthy, it’s my No. 1 priority,” she told GolfChannel.com back in January.

Wie has been plagued with injuries throughout her career. In the last three years alone, she has played through bursitis in her left hip, a bone spur in her left foot and inflammation in her left knee. She has battled neck spasms and back spasms. There have been platelet rich plasma injections to aid healing, and there have been too many cortisone injections for her liking. There was also an emergency appendectomy last year.

This was Wie’s first withdrawal in almost a year, since the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open in late August of 2017. 

