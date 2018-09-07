NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Jordan Spieth said Wednesday at the BMW Championship that his mind wouldn’t be set on any projections this week.

After two rounds at Aronimink, Spieth has slipped from 27th in the FedExCup points standings to a projected 32nd, with only the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship in two weeks. The three-time major winner sits in a tie for 48th on the leaderboard at 2 under par following rounds of 68-71.

Spieth has qualified for the season finale in each of his first five years on Tour. He walked away with both the Tour Championship title and the FedExCup in 2015.

Marc Leishman and Emiliano Grillo are the two other players currently projected to drop below the cut-off.

Three falling out of the top 30 means three others are currently projected to crack the field at East Lake.

Xander Schauffele leads the tournament at 13 under par and is currently projected to move to sixth.

“I'm very aware of where I stood coming into the week,” Schauffele said Friday. “Obviously 41st isn't what we wanted coming into the week but, you know, something good here would definitely help.”

Alex Noren and Keegan Bradley trail by three at 10 under par. Noren is currently up 25 spots and Bradley up 24 spots to 25th and 28th, respectively.

“It's great. All the opportunity is right in front of me,” Bradley said. “I’ve got to go take it. That's what's great about the FedExCup Playoffs. You can go get it the last tournament of the year, to make the Tour Championship. That's fun.”