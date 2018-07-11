Getty Images

Watch: Woods, Thomas give club twirl lessons

By Grill Room TeamJuly 11, 2018, 1:26 am

Tiger Woods is not only a 14-time major champion, but he is also the master of the club twirl. Woods showed off his technique in a video posted on Ahmad Rashad's Instagram account.

And then Justin Thomas stepped in to add his thoughts on the club twirl.

SPINNING!!

A post shared by Ahmad Rashad (@the_ahmad_rashad) on

So there you go. Two major champs, two different ways to look cool on the course. Happy twirling!

Getty Images

Notes: Knox takes slow road back to top 50

By Doug FergusonJuly 10, 2018, 10:09 pm

Russell Knox entered the world ranking in 2009 when he played his first Web.com Tour event at age 24. A year later, he cracked the top 1,000 with a tie for seventh in Knoxville. It took another four years before Knox cracked the top 100 following a top 10 at Hilton Head. And then two years later, he cashed in by winning a World Golf Championship in Shanghai to move into the top 50.

And that's where he stayed for 93 consecutive weeks, reaching as high as No. 18 after his victory in the Travelers Championship in 2016. Life was good. He was in all the majors, all the WGCs, and he even played in the Hero World Challenge that Tiger Woods hosts in the Bahamas.

''I saw how good a place that was,'' Knox said after his playoff victory in the Irish Open. ''I think I tried to get better too quickly. I've kind of preached to myself and younger players my whole career that you get better slowly without forcing it, without trying to get better.''

His golf got worse. Knox had only eight top 10s in his next 55 starts after winning the Travelers. He fell out of the top 50, and then he fell out of the top 100, dropping to No. 137 before slowly - there's that word again - working his way back up until it culminated with a runner-up finish in France and a victory in Ireland.

Knox now is No. 49 heading into the Scottish Open this week.

''You just naturally evolve as a golfer,'' he said. ''I think I got to the point where I was really close to being right where I wanted to be - top 10 in the world - and I just pushed too hard and I got worse. It's just hard. Once you lose your confidence, which I did a little bit - and I was tinkering with equipment - I just didn't quite get it right. But I knew starting this year, I'd played good golf and I knew that eventually, something about was going to happen.''

HERMAN'S TOES: An injury that might sound small turned out to be plenty big for Jim Herman. Imagine trying to play golf for a living and needing surgery on your toes.

Herman was last seen trudging up the hill on the 18th at Riviera in the second round of the Genesis Open, and then facing an even steeper walk up the steps to the clubhouse. He immediately withdrew and didn't play again until last week on the Web.com Tour in what amounted to rehab assignment.

The issue? Herman noticed the nails on his baby toes (both feet) would fall off, grow back awkwardly, and then fall off again. It eventually became too painful to walk, and because he couldn't shift his weight to his left side, it began affecting his swing.

''It got to point where I couldn't make a swing without pain,'' he said.

Along the way, he developed plantar fasciitis, leading to a miserable year. Herman had surgery on his toes and wore a boot to deal with the plantar fasciitis. He returned last week at the Lecom Health Challenge, where he tied sixth.

''I've missed it. It was good to get back out,'' Herman said. ''And it was nice to get this resolved.''

He plans a few more Web.com Tour starts to make sure his feet can handle a full schedule. Because he won't be in the FedEx Cup playoffs, Herman plans to take a major medical for next season, in which he will get 18 starts.

CONSISTENCY PAYS: Kevin Na went 158 starts on the PGA Tour in nearly seven years before winning at Greenbrier for his second title. That puts him in a small, but peculiar group of players who shows that consistency pays off, even if that doesn't meant a case full of trophies.

Na joins Charles Howell III and Tim Clark as the only players with two victories to have at least $20 million in career earnings.

Howell leads the way with $35,527,655, and while his only victories were at Kingsmill and Riviera, he has 16 runner-up finishes and 88 finishes in the top 10. Na now has $27,283,596 in official earnings. He has been runner-up six times since his previous victory in Las Vegas.

Tim Clark, who hasn't played in more than two years and now spends most of his time coaching, has $23,942,321. His two victories were the Canadian Open and The Players Championship. The South African had 13 runner-up finishes in his career.

All three of them recorded top 10s roughly 17 percent of the time.

RETURN TO THE OLD COURSE: Mark Calcavecchia is among those from the PGA Tour Champions who have three straight weeks of majors - the Senior Players Championship outside Chicago this week, the British Open at Carnoustie next week, followed by the Senior British Open at St. Andrews.

Calcavecchia skipped the trip across the Atlantic last year, mainly because Royal Birkdale (Open) and Royal Porthcawl (Senior) are not among his favorites. St. Andrews is hosting the Senior Open for the first time, which will be Calcavecchia's seventh time competing on the Old Course.

The question is whether he'll play the first hole ahead of Thursday's opening round.

Calcavecchia has a habit of walking out of the Old Course Hotel to the second tee and heading back to his room when he finishes the 17th hole. The only time he sees the first tee is when he has to show up at the clubhouse to register.

Will history repeat itself?

''I don't know,'' he said. ''We're not staying at the Old Course Hotel, so maybe. That would be a first for me.''

SOMETHING FOR NOTHING: The Open Championship announced a $10.5 million prize fund this year, with $1,890,000 going to the winner. And to think golf's oldest championship once had a hard time attracting top Americans because they wound up losing money from all the travel expenses. Sam Snead, for example, won 150 pounds when he won at St. Andrews in 1946.

Times have changed, and so has the money.

Majors now pay even the players who miss the cut.

The R&A says last place will receive $13,500. The top 10 pros and ties who miss the cut will get $7,375, and the next 20 pros and ties will get $5,900. Everyone else gets $4,950. The U.S. Open and the Masters pay $10,000 to everyone who misses the cut.

DIVOTS: Thomas Pieters was among five Europeans who took up PGA Tour membership this season, though the Belgian is not likely to last. Pieters has played just nine PGA Tour events going into the British Open and is No. 172 in the FedEx Cup. ... Aaron Wise has missed the cut in four straight tournaments since winning the AT&T Byron Nelson. ... Canadian Pacific has extended its title sponsorship of the Canadian Women's Open for five years through 2023. The purse next year will increase to $2.25 million. ... Players from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour will compete separately next year for a $1 million bonus based on how they play select holes on their tours. It's called the Aon Risk Reward Challenge. Players will be measured by how they play the risk-reward holes that are selected. Scoring and which holes will be highlights are among the details still to be sorted out.

STAT OF THE WEEK

In the eight years of the PGA Tour at the Greenbrier, Kevin Na (No. 65) and Angel Cabrera (No. 90) were the only winners ranked among the top 100 in the world.

FINAL WORD

''Only difference really is the competition is a little bit steeper.'' - U.S. Amateur runner-up Doug Ghim, on the difference between college golf and the PGA Tour.

Getty Images

Johnson returns to Deere hoping to extend Akron streak

By Will GrayJuly 10, 2018, 8:28 pm

As it turns out, Tiger Woods isn't the only major champion hoping to make a move up the world rankings in time to qualify for the PGA Tour's swan song at Firestone Country Club.

Zach Johnson has played the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational every year since joining the Tour in 2004, compiling five top-10 finishes including a runner-up result last year behind Hideki Matsuyama. But the veteran is not yet exempt for next month's event in Akron, which will be the last installment before the WGC scene shifts to Memphis in 2019.

Johnson enters this week's John Deere Classic at No. 51 in the world rankings, needing to move into the top 50 by either the July 23 or July 30 cutoff to qualify for the Aug. 2-5 event in Ohio.

John Deere Classic: Articles, photos and videos

"I want to play Akron really bad," Johnson told reporters. "I love everything about that tournament. It's Midwest golf. It's kind of what I grew up playing. I'm right there on the cusp of that, with the numbers."

There's a good chance Johnson could get a desired boost in the world rankings this week at TPC Deere Run, where he has been a constant fixture on the leaderboard for more than a decade. He has finished T-3 or better six times in the last nine years, highlighted by his 2012 victory, and he tied for fifth last year.

Johnson will also be able to boost his ranking next week at The Open, three years removed from his playoff victory at St. Andrews. But he's hopeful that another strong performance in the Quad Cities will allow him to start booking travel to Akron in a few weeks.

"I haven't missed one of those since I've been on Tour," Johnson said. "So yes, take care of business and see how everything falls."

Getty Images

Lewis has big goals when she returns with daughter

By Randall MellJuly 10, 2018, 8:12 pm

Stacy Lewis is closing out her season this week at the Marathon Classic determined to meet new challenges when she returns as an LPGA mom next year.

Lewis is due to give birth to a daughter on Nov. 3. It will be her and husband Gerrod Chadwell’s first child.

She says she will come back with something to prove.

“I just want to show people and kind of prove to myself that you can have a family, have a career, be successful out here, and you can travel, sometimes travel all over the world,” said Lewis, 33, the former world No. 1 and two-time LPGA Rolex Player of the Year.

Lewis will return with special motivation raising a child on tour.

“Show my little girl, to see that she can do whatever she wants,” Lewis said. “Hopefully, if she wants to play golf, she can play more now, and hopefully sees that she can go out there and do the same thing. She may not ever remember it, but just for her to know that she's part of it with me.”

Full-field scores from the Marathon Classic

Lewis expects to make her return at the LPGA’s new season opener next year, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Jan. 17-20). She is qualified off her victory at the Cambia Portland Classic last year.

With the new challenges ahead, Lewis said she is grateful for the tour’s traveling day care center.

“I know it's not going to be easy,” Lewis said. “I know we're going to have some sleepless nights on the road, and we're going to have some good days and some bad days, but just to have that comfort in knowing that she's going to be taken care of when I'm inside the ropes, and have security with them all the times. There is a lot of comfort there in the day care that the tour provides.”

Getty Images

Peterson reflects on retirement, future plans

By Ryan LavnerJuly 10, 2018, 6:32 pm

On his first day of retirement, John Peterson drove an hour and a half from The Greenbrier to Roanoke, Va., flew to New York City, waited out a three-hour delay at LaGuardia, stomached some greasy airport food, tried to soothe his howling 8-month-old son on the entire flight home to Fort Worth (while apologizing to every passenger within earshot) and then stood around for more than an hour to get his luggage and golf travel bag, which, come to think of it, he probably won’t need for a while.

“That’s about the worst part of the whole deal,” he said by phone Tuesday. “I was in a bad mood the entire day.”

Traveling and being away from his young family is the biggest reason why Peterson – 29 years old and in the prime of his career – is choosing to walk away from the PGA Tour, after he failed, in excruciating fashion, to earn the necessary FedExCup points to keep conditional status.

The past few years have been stressful for the free-spirited Peterson – his house flooded and his wrist ached, his desire waned and his family expanded – and so was the final day of his season. The Tour had sent him a message in March, detailing the various checkpoints to secure his status for the rest of the season, or perhaps even a full card for 2019. Peterson admittedly didn’t pay close enough attention to the figures, because he operated the past few months with the wrong information.

The Greenbrier was the final start of his major medical extension, which dated to his recovery from wrist surgery in 2016. He thought he needed $60,000 for conditional status; in reality, he had to earn 55.33 FedExCup points, or the equivalent of a six-way tie for 13th.

“I really wanted to give it everything I had last week,” he said. “I totally expected to do it.”

And yet many wondered: Did he actually want to do it?

All year the 2011 NCAA champion had been torn between two career paths. Because of his status, he usually played only one tournament a month, leaving plenty of time for him to make inroads in his next career, in real estate and business development. Then, a week or two before his next scheduled start, he’d return to the range and try to sharpen his game, usually with uninspiring results.

“It definitely was awkward,” he said, “because I’ve had to make plans for both.”

His best result this season was a tie for 43rd at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he held the first-round lead and stunned reporters with his honesty. About how he didn’t need golf to be happy. How he wasn’t cut out for Tour life. How he had no regrets.

Freewheeling, he still didn’t play well enough to prolong his season. And so, with his career seemingly coming to an end, his family gathered last week in the mountains of West Virginia.

“Starting on Tuesday, I had never felt so much pressure in my entire life,” he said. “That’s the opposite of how I thought I’d feel. I really wasn’t worried about it. I did everything I could and prepared like I was going there to win. But I’d never really felt pressure like that before in my life. Maybe it was because my whole family was there, or probably because it’s my last one unless I played great. But I was just in a different spot mentally.

“I probably needed to feel it more often, because it seemed to work for my game. Throughout my career, whenever I had to play good, I always did. Maybe I should have stopped dilly-dallying in the middle of the season years ago. I took it for granted, I guess. But when my back is against the wall, I’ve always played pretty well.”

Battling to make the cut last Friday, he double-bogeyed his 17th hole to fall one off the projected number. “Gotta make birdie here or this is all she wrote,” he told his brother-in-law/temporary caddie, Brice Wells. On The Old White TPC’s ninth hole, Peterson piped his drive, wedged to 7 feet and hearted the birdie putt to play the weekend.

“Screw it,” he said. “Might as well do the whole thing now.”

Believing that he needed a top-25 finish to earn conditional status, he sat in a tie for 38th after a Saturday 68.

“I was all business Sunday, more than I ever have been,” he said. “Usually when I’m 35th or something going into the day, it’s just like la-di-da. But that day, I woke up and I said, ‘I’m doing this. I’m not going to half-ass a single shot.’”

And he didn’t. Peterson made five birdies in the first 12 holes, and when he glanced at the leaderboard on 16, he saw that he was in 22nd place. He thought he was safe. He hit “the best 3-wood of my life” on 17, a 290-yard missile to set up another birdie, then sank a 6-footer for par on the final green to shoot 66 and post 9 under, in a tie for 13th place – his best finish on Tour in 16 months.

“Hell of a job, dude,” Peterson’s playing partner, Roberto Diaz, told him. “See you in a couple of weeks.”

“I thought that I’d done it, no problem, even gave a fist pump,” Peterson said. “And then they get into the tent and said, ‘It’s going to be close.’ They told me what I really needed. It just sucked.”

Monitoring the standings in the clubhouse, Peterson could only watch as Keegan Bradley and Bubba Watson both drained putts from outside 15 feet on the final hole to join the logjam in 13th place.

Peterson would have secured conditional status with a six-way tie for 13th, but not eight. He missed by 0.58 FedExCup points – or a single shot over the course of a season.

Two days later, he was still miffed by the final result.

“I looked on the FedExCup standings from last year, and they don’t even show decimal points,” Peterson said. “How they figure I miss by half a point is ridiculous to me. It’s just a bad way to end it.

“Half a point will never define that day at all for me. In my mind, I did what I had to do and doubled it.”

Even with the sour ending, The Greenbrier was one of the most satisfying tournaments of his seven-year career. It wasn’t just the clutch shots he summoned under pressure; it was the reaction from his peers that was most heartening. Veterans from Charles Howell III to Sam Saunders to Kevin Na stopped him and told him, “Dude, you’re way too good to not be out here.”

“I’ve never cared about what anybody else thought,” Peterson said, “and some guys maybe admire that. Because from the outside perspective, it looks like I’m throwing away all of this – the cool spots and the courtesy cars and the millions of dollars. But if you’ve played the Tour at all, you know how hard it is, and you know what a rough lifestyle it can be, especially if you miss three or four cuts in a row.

“So it was cool to see the support, because I didn’t even know that anyone else cared if I was there or not. It almost seemed like some of them wanted me to make it more than I did.”

Peterson’s plans for the next few months are fluid. One of his best friends, Chris Powers, has built a real-estate empire in Fort Worth, and Peterson wanted in. He’s in the process of buying a duplex near the TCU campus, which he’ll then demo and rebuild into a bigger student-housing complex. He’s also eyeing a couple of other projects, including some ranching properties in west Texas.

Golf will continue to be a part of Peterson’s life, only differently. Over the past few months he’s had long chats with Charles Warren, who banked $5 million as a full-time Tour player from 2005-10 but quit in his prime to spend more time with his family. Warren still plays a lot of recreational golf but hasn’t once regretted his decision. Peterson needed to hear that.

One of the reasons he recently rediscovered his passion for the game is the spirited money matches at Shady Oaks. A few months ago, Peterson faced a thousand-dollar putt, a 7-footer on punched greens that he needed to start outside the hole. “And before the 18th green on Sunday,” he said, “the biggest amount of pressure I’d had was that putt at Shady Oaks.”

He holed both.

As much as Sunday felt like the end, Peterson hasn’t officially retired, at least not yet. He’s currently 184th in FedExCup points; if he remains in the top 200 through the end of the regular season (six events remain), then he’d “consider” playing the Web.com Finals, during which he could earn a full Tour card for next season.

“It’d be kind of stupid to not play those if you’re in them,” he said, “because if you get hot for a week, you’re back on the PGA Tour and I can play 20 events a year and shut it down.”

That, of course, would put him in the same predicament as this year, with the grind and the travel and the time away from family.

“If I did it, I’d play the most limited schedule,” he said. “I would do it just because I know I can still play. I may not like it as much as I used to, and I may not like the travel at all, but if I can still compete – which I proved to myself that I really can if I apply myself – then I’d stick it out for 20 events. That’s still more than half the year at home and to work on other projects. I’d be like Steve Stricker, only 20 years younger.”

And he readily admits: Had last week gone differently – had he whiffed the birdie putt to miss the cut on Friday, had he missed the 6-footer for par on Sunday to get oh-so close, had he not heard the demoralizing news in the scoring tent – he wouldn’t have even considered this plan.

“We’d be done,” he said. “And if it doesn’t go my way at Web Finals” – assuming he gets in at all – “then 100 percent, that’s it.”

But now ...

Well, now, Peterson will keep track of the FedExCup to see where he stands and if he needs to start preparing. He knows he’ll probably finish right around the cutoff. Just as the Tour official told him in the scoring tent Sunday, it’s going to be close.

“Maybe this time,” he said with a chuckle, “that half-point swing is in my favor.”

