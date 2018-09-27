Getty Images

Woods pranks the man he took down in singles in 1999

By Grill Room Team September 27, 2018, 8:35 pm

Tiger's got jokes.

On Thursday at Le Golf National, Tiger Woods took some time out of his Ryder Cup prep to have some fun with the man he took down in Sunday singles in the 1999 biennial matches. 

That man is Andrew Coltart, who is now a Sky Sports analyst that was on the range to congratulate Woods for his recent Tour Championship victory. But back in 1999, Coltart was a 29-year-old rookie, making his first and only appearance in the Ryder Cup - for both the event and the week. As one of Mark James' captain's picks, Coltart did not play a single match until Sunday singles, where he faced some guy named Tiger Woods.

Coltart lost, 3 & 2, but didn't take the loss particularly well. He later complained about a cameraman standing on his ball in the rough, and that the match as a whole was marred by the behavior of some of the American players.

Fast-forward 19 years, and it appears there's no bad blood between the two.

In this video captured by Sky Sports, Woods is seen giving Coltart a gift to commemorate the match - a pair of belts with a special message.

With pairings, Furyk brings doubt into the equation

By Ryan Lavner September 27, 2018, 5:42 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – U.S. captain Jim Furyk is already taking a calculated risk.

In announcing his fourballs pairings to start this Ryder Cup, Furyk has abandoned the successful partnerships that put the Americans on the verge of claiming four consecutive victories in team competitions.

That means no Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.

And no Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

And no Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Those duos went a combined 9-2-3 in partner play over the past two team events. Which most importantly resulted in two team victories.

Since the Presidents Cup has historically been such a lopsided affair, its purpose in recent years has been to provide an opportunity for the U.S. captain to build continuity and try out partnerships that might work the following year at the Ryder Cup.  

Furyk, however, has decided to go in another direction, at least in the first team session.

None of these twosomes have ever played together in a team competition.

“When we’re grouping up pairings, I’m not trying to get six twosomes out there and limit yourself with what you have,” he said Thursday night. “I’m looking for options.”

And these are unproven options.

Johnson and Koepka are close friends, neighbors in South Florida and frequent practice-round partners on Tour. Though they lost their only fourballs start together in the 2016 Ryder Cup, they cruised to a pair of victories last fall at the Presidents Cup.

Furyk said he approached Johnson and his new partner, Rickie Fowler, “weeks and weeks and weeks ago” about the possibility of linking up.

“Golf balls, mannerisms, what they like in their partner, personalities – they work together in a lot of different ways,” Furyk said. “Both have that laid-back mannerism that they both like, and I think they pair up real well.”

The most interesting breakup was Spieth and Reed, which appeared imminent to close observers of their practice-round groups.

Spieth and Reed are a combined 8-1-3 together, but Furyk said that he began exploring the possibility of splitting them up ever since it became clear that Tiger Woods would be a member of the team as a player and not just a vice captain.

Woods was a logical choice to go with Reed, a longtime admirer, while Spieth seemed a natural fit to play alongside Thomas, with whom he has played the most rounds of any player on Tour over the past decade and a half. 

“There’s a lot of reasons why I think they match up,” Furyk said, “but surely the fact that they are good friends and they have that relationship and bond and have played a lot of golf together is key, as well.”

They’ve just never played together in a pressure-cooker like the Ryder Cup.

“In the past, having our most successful pairing in the Ryder Cup, we had one very good pairing,” Furyk said, referring to Spieth and Reed. “I think we came out of it with two very good pairings. The idea was to double up and try to get two.”

At the risk of possibly getting only one. Or, worse, none. 

Indeed, by dissolving proven partnerships to try something new, Furyk has already opened himself up to a round of second-guessing.

We’ll find out Friday night whether he was right.

U.S. favored over Europe in opening fourball matches

By Will Gray September 27, 2018, 5:41 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The Americans are expected to get out to a fast start at the Ryder Cup, at least in the eyes of Las Vegas oddsmakers.

While the U.S. squad hasn’t hoisted the trophy on European soil in 25 years, the pairings captain Jim Furyk trotted out for Friday morning are favored in three of the four fourball matches to begin play Friday morning at Le Golf National. That’s according to the odds at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, which were posted shortly after the groups were announced.

The biggest edge goes to the combo of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who are -160 to win their match (bet $160 to win $100) while Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton are +140 underdogs (bet $100 to win $140). The advantage is not quite as pronounced for Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, who are -130 favorites to get the best of Rory McIlroy and rookie Thorbjorn Olesen at +110.

The final match is the closest on the betting line, with Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed slim -115 favorites over Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, who are listed at -105. The only match in which the Europeans are favored is the opener, with Justin Rose and Jon Rahm (-140) expected to beat the long-hitting duo of Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau (+120).

The Americans remain a slim -130 favorite to win the matches overall, while Europe is a +130 home underdog and a 14-14 tie that would result in the U.S. retaining the trophy pays out at 12/1.

Sit decision: Both teams bench big names in opener

By Rex Hoggard September 27, 2018, 5:31 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The subtext to Friday’s opening four-ball session at the Ryder Cup isn’t who will play the morning matches, it’s who is not playing.

For Europe, captain Thomas Bjorn decided to sit Alex Noren, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia, the final three serving as anchors of the Continent’s team for over a decade.

“They are all difficult to leave out, especially guys that have played in so many,” Bjorn said. “I'm quite sure that you'll see them on the golf course at some stage before Sunday. They fall into the group like anybody else and they know what they are and what they represent, and what they can go out and deliver. It's all about building for the whole week.”

For the United States, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson will watch the Day 1 morning session from the sidelines.

Sitting Mickelson – who has played the week’s first session every match since 1995 when he was a rookie – is particularly interesting considering he has an 8-8-2 record in four-ball play (compared to a 5-7-4 foursomes record) and is likely playing his final overseas Ryder Cup.

“Phil is 100 percent on board. We had a great talk after a range session today, kind of right before lunch,” U.S. captain Jim Furyk said. “We've played a lot of these team events together. It's special for him to have the opportunity at 48 years old. He wants whatever is best for the team.”

Neither captain tipped their hands when asked if they planned to play all 12 players on Day 1, although it seems likely both have plans to rotate the players who are sitting on Friday morning into the afternoon foursomes session.

“It doesn't seem like I would want to tip my cap and tell you if everyone is going to play tomorrow,” Furyk said. “It would be really easy to probably come close to figuring out some pairings, I would guess.”

Day 1 fourball pairings: Woods-Reed to team for U.S.

By Will Gray September 27, 2018, 4:00 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – After months of buildup and four days of speculation, the pairings have finally been set for the opening fourball session of the 42nd Ryder Cup.

Here’s a look at the first four matches at Le Golf National, where the defending champions will look to win their first road game since 1993 (all times ET):

2:10 a.m.: Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Justin Rose/Jon Rahm (Europe)

The U.S. will lead off with the presumptive Player of the Year, as Koepka makes his second Ryder Cup appearance alongside fellow bomber Finau. They’ll take on a decorated pair of Europeans, as Thomas Bjorn has opted to split up the reliable duo of Rose and Henrik Stenson to pair the FedExCup champ with Rahm.

Bjorn noted that many of his rookies are "itching to go," but he tabbed the fiery Spaniard for the day's first pairing alongside one of the team's steadiest influences. "You know, it's not every rookie in the world you take and put them on the first tee of the first match of the Ryder Cup," Bjorn said. "But this one is pretty special."

For their part, the Americans are fully cognizant that they will face a difficult task in trying to notch the morning's first point against a pair of Europeans ranked inside the top eight in the world. "You want to do it against (their) two best players, and that's kind of how we'd love to do it," Koepka said. "We're excited for the challenge, and we'll be up for it."

2:25 a.m.: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Olesen (Europe)

Johnson returned to world No. 1 earlier this week, and he’ll pair with fellow Jupiter resident Fowler to create another potent American combo. But they’ll be asked to take down perhaps Europe’s biggest star, as McIlroy is paired with rookie Olesen two years after he successfully played alongside another rookie, Thomas Pieters, at Hazeltine.

While it wasn't a combination that received much early-week speculation, Bjorn explained that the McIlroy-Olesen duo came about when both players asked to play with each other. "They get on really well, and they spend a lot of time together," Bjorn said. "They are both really keen on it, and once they were both keen on it, I started looking at it."

This will mark another rendezvous for Fowler and McIlroy, who have already squared off five times over the last two Ryder Cups with McIlroy holding a 2-1-2 edge thanks in part to his singles victory at Gleneagles in 2014.

"I feel like getting matched up against Rory in a lot of the team matches," Fowler said. "I'm confident in my partner going head-to-head with those guys. We're going to have a good time out there, and I think there's going to be a lot of good golf."

2:40 a.m.: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

Gone are Spieth and Reed, and in their place we have the “good friends” pairing of Spieth and Thomas who combined had the career Grand Slam under their belt before age 25. Thomas is making his Ryder Cup debut, and he’ll face another rookie right out of the gates as Hatton draws another Englishman in Casey, who is making his first appearance since 2008.

Furyk noted that Spieth and Reed were a good pairing over the past two Ryder Cups, but by splitting them up and adding the new options of Thomas and Woods, he was able to create another equally potent combo.

"I felt like we came out of, in the past, having our most successful pairing in the Ryder Cup," Furyk said. "I think we came out of it with two very good pairings. The idea was to double up and try to get two."

The Casey-Hatton pairing follows what Bjorn explained was a deliberate decision to pair a veteran with a rookie in each of the four matches Friday morning. "I've looked at these guys and I think there's obviously the obvious guys out there in the sense of people that you would all expect to be there, and then there's a new guy in every group," Bjorn said.

2:55 a.m.: Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

Six years after facing Molinari in singles at Medinah, Woods will again square off with the Italian in the final match of the opening session. He’ll play alongside Captain America in a group that will draw plenty of eyeballs (and a few jeers), while Molinari will be joined by Fleetwood who won the French Open at Le Golf National last year.

This was the other consequence of Furyk splitting up Spieth and Reed, as he explained that he had "a lot of options" when it came down to who to pair with Woods. Friday morning it will be Reed, who elicited some playful boos at the opening ceremony and will surely hear more once play begins.

"Tiger and I are going to play our own game, going out there and enjoying ourselves, feeding off of the crowds and going out and just having a lot of fun," Reed said. "Just kind of one of those things where it didn't matter who they threw out. Their 12 guys, they are all high quality and great golfers."

These pairings mean that Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson will sit out the first session for the Americans while Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Alex Noren will sit out for the Europeans.

