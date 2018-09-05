Getty Images

Could be all or nothing for these four stars

By Nick MentaSeptember 5, 2018, 5:44 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Considering all the East Lake-related questions asked during his Wednesday news conference, Jordan Spieth felt compelled to issue a reminder:

“I'm actually inside the number right now,” he said. “You might forget.”

Spieth enters the week 27th on the FedExCup standings, having never missed the Tour Championship in his PGA Tour career, since his rookie year in 2013.

He’s one of four of the game’s biggest stars who find themselves on the bubble this week at the BMW Championship. Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Spieth occupy Nos. 24-27 on the points list, respectively, meaning they could be shut out of the Tour’s season finale. A solid week will take care of everything, but a disappointing performance from any one of them could mean an early end to the season and an extra week of Ryder Cup prep.

While they’re all in the same predicament, they’ve taken very different paths to Aronimink.

Spieth, the 2015 FedExCup champion, is potentially a week away from his first winless season since 2014, his second year on Tour. He has struggled at different times on the greens and with his swing. He nonetheless gave himself chances at major victories Nos. 4 and 5, firing a final-round 64 at the Masters and taking the 54-hole lead at the Open Championship.

“I had an opportunity to win two of the majors on Sunday, which is cool,” he said, recapping his year. “That's kind of my goal at the beginning of every year: win a couple majors, try to have a chance on Sunday. The ball didn't fall my way this year as it had previous years, but putting myself in position at the biggest stage is exciting going forward.

Tour Championship projections: What players need to do this week

Full-field tee times from BMW Championship

“I've got, you know, three events in this season left ideally, and they're all extremely exciting events that have an opportunity to cap off or at least continue this good work I've been putting together.”

Fowler slipped to 26th in points when he missed the first two FedExCup events to heal an oblique injury. Yet again, this was supposed to the 29-year-old’s breakout campaign. He capped last year with a final-round 61 to win the Hero World Challenge and entered this season determined to win his first major and unafraid to talk about it. He of course remains without a major – he was runner-up at the Masters – and he’s a week away from another winless season. Fowler explained Tuesday that he wanted to come back at the BMW to avoid a lengthy competitive layoff between the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup. But he’s not quite done with the playoffs either.

“You know, it's one of the reasons I wanted to try and get back early enough to where we can secure a spot for East Lake,” he said. “We have some work to do this week and I think, ultimately, I'd like to not just get into East Lake but put myself in a good position to have a chance there.”

The last time the FedExCup was awarded the week before a Ryder Cup, it was McIlroy who walked away with that trophy and the Tour Championship. Last year, he fought through a rib injury for the first three postseason events and finished 44th in the standings, leaving him unable to defend both his titles. He looked like we was on his way to reasserting himself as one of the game’s heavyweights with his victory at Bay Hill back in March. He looked like he was about to solidify his place among the game’s all-time greats when he played his way into the final pairing Sunday at the Masters. But he never pushed Patrick Reed, fading to T-5 with a closing 74. He’s played plenty of good golf since, finishing runner-up at The Open, but this still feels like another underwhelming year relative to expectations.

“Consistency-wise it's been pretty good, I guess,” McIlroy said. “The only disappointing thing, and I was alluding to it last week, I haven't played well enough when it really mattered. I've given myself chances and put myself in positions to win golf tournaments, final groups and what have you. I just haven't – I had the one win at Bay Hill, but I’ve given myself chances and I haven't capitalized. I haven't been as efficient as I'd like to be in terms of chances to win and actually closing the deal.”

And then, of course, there’s Tiger. The idea that he would even be in this position seemed absurd to fans, analysts and Woods himself just a year ago. The 14-time major winner was closer to being done – entirely – than competing for a spot in the Tour Championship. Yet here we are, with Woods heading to Paris later this month not as a vice captain, but as a player. The only two-time FedExCup winner had been absent from the postseason since 2013, and now finds himself on the brink of a return to East Lake. Two weeks ago, Woods seemed mostly secure that he was headed to Atlanta, but he’s still got work to do this week at Aronimink, where he may opt to play with his third different putter in as many weeks.

“After I finished sixth at the Open Championship, I think that got me, you know, towards where I had a chance to get into the Tour Championship, and I wouldn't have to do much,” he said The Northern Trust. “I don't have to do a whole lot to get into the Tour Championship, but I still have to do enough.”

All four players now face the prospect of failing to finish the Tour season on their own terms. But a win from any of them, this week or next, would rewrite each star’s entire year.

“You know, couple of good weeks coming up and it can definitely change the perspective of the season,” McIlroy agreed. “Two thousand sixteen was a prime example. I felt like, again, I played well. I had won the Irish Open, which was a big deal for me. But I had chances to win tournaments and I didn't and then to win in Boston and then win at East Lake, it turns a sort of average season into a great season.”

Article Tags: 2018 FedExCup Playoffs, 2018 BMW Championship, 2018 Tour Championship, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

Hand still hurting, Wie WDs from Evian

By Randall MellSeptember 5, 2018, 9:26 pm

Michelle Wie was hoping to make her return to the LPGA at next week’s Evian Championship, but her injured right hand isn’t ready.

Wie announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she is withdrawing from the year’s final major championship.

“After going through an evaluation with my doctors and my physio team, we have all concurred that my right hand is not quite ready for competition yet,” she wrote. “I’m extremely disappointed, but right now rehabbing my hand back to pain free is my absolute first priority!! Thank you all for staying patient with me and for all the words of encouragement!!!”

Wie’s next scheduled start would be the UL International Crown in South Korea Oct. 4-7. If she were still unable to compete, Danielle Kang would be first option to replace her. Kang finished fifth in the American qualifying for the four-woman team.

Wie withdrew after 12 holes of the first round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open a month ago.

“I just couldn’t handle the pain any longer,” she explained then.

Wie, 28, hasn’t played since. She left Royal Lytham & St. Annes saying the hand needed rest.

At year’s start, Wie said she was diagnosed with arthritis in both wrists and was undergoing collagen injections as part of her treatment.

“Being healthy, staying healthy, it’s my No. 1 priority,” Wie told Golfchannel.com back in January.

Wie won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March in a strong start to the year, but she revealed at the Women’s British Open that her hand has been an issue this summer. She missed the cut at the Ladies Scottish Open and then WD’d at Royal Lytham in her last two starts.

Article Tags: Michelle Wie, 2018 Evian Championship

Tour Champ. projections: What players need to do at BMW

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 5, 2018, 6:47 pm

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings are in the field for this week's BMW Championship, with the top 30 upon conclusion advancing to the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour projects 1,418 points as the mark to reach in order to secure a spot at East Lake. Given that estimate, here is what players would need to do at Aronimink in order to make it to the finale, with the top 20 in the current standings safe.

Player Current points Likely solo finish needed for top 30
21. Patton Kizzire 1,413 70th
22. Marc Leishman 1,390 53rd
23. Kevin Na 1,387 51st
24. Rory McIlroy 1,373 44th
25. Tiger Woods 1,342 37th
26. Rickie Fowler 1,302 29th
27. Jordan Spieth 1,299 28th
28. Hideki Matsuyama 1,271 24th
29. Emiliano Grillo 1,252 21st
30. Gary Woodland 1,205 15th
31. Chez Reavie 1,184 13th
32. Brandt Snedeker 1,174 12th
33. C.T. Pan 1,170 12th
34. Pat Perez 1,167 12th
35. Andrew Landry 1,145 11th
36. Chesson Hadley 1,144 11th
37. Rafa Cabrera Bello 1,121 10th
38. Brian Harman 1,116 9th
39. Kevin Kisner 1,111 9th
40. Luke List 1,111 9th
41. Xander Schauffele 1,109 9th
42. Austin Cook 1,094 8th
43. Ryan Armour 1,084 8th
44. Andrew Putnam 1,063 7th
45. Ian Poulter 1,061 7th
46. Byeong Hun An 1,061 7th
47. Adam Hadwin 1,054 6th
48. Adam Scott 1,052 6th
49. Beau Hossler 1,043 6th
50. Alex Noren 1,033 6th
51. Brendan Steele 998 5th
52. Keegan Bradley 979 5th
53. Si Woo Kim 972 4th
54. Tyrrell Hatton 932 4th
55. Brian Gay 910 4th
56. Abraham Ancer 909 4th
57. Charles Howell III 905 4th
58. Ryan Palmer 900 4th
59. Zach Johnson 890 4th
60. Henrik Stenson 881 4th
61. Jason Kokrak 881 4th
62. J.J. Spaun 880 4th
63. Brice Garnett 853 3rd
64. Peter Uihlein 843 3rd
65. Daniel Berger 839 not in field
66. Keith Mitchell 839 3rd
67. Chris Kirk 834 3rd
68. Scott Piercy 833 3rd
69. Louis Oosthuizen 826 3rd
70. Ted Potter Jr. 809 3rd
Article Tags: 2018 FedExCup Playoffs, 2018 BMW Championship, 2018 Tour Championship

Bryson is measuring his brain waves; read about it

By Nick MentaSeptember 5, 2018, 6:32 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Bryson DeChambeau has been registering his brain waves.

That much is clear.

For most of the rest of this you’re going to need some sort of degree in neuroscience and maybe German philosophy. I don’t know why, but it couldn’t hurt.

Per usual, it’s best to let Bryson explain himself.

On Wednesday at the BMW Championship, DeChambeau was asked about his semi-obsessive work habits. Specifically, is he at all concerned that his constant tinkering and late-night practice sessions may eventually lead to burnout?

The short answer is no, because science. The long answer is right here:

"Well, it's going to come about through having, again, a response mechanism, something that tells you you've overworked scientifically. What's been so key to me is Greg Roskopf, what he's done with my body to help me be able to perform at a higher level, even also tied in with neuroscience. These guys have been able to tell me, registering my brain waves, ‘Hey, you're overworked, man. You need a rest.’

“We can measure that before the round, after the round, anytime we want, and that's really going to help maximize my recovery and performance on and off the course.”

Roskopf is the founder of Muscle Activation Techniques, which per his website “fills the gap between the medical and the exercise fields.”

As for how exactly they’re measuring DeChambeau’s brain waves, here’s more Bryson:

"EEG, electrical current sort of thing. They put sensors – not a sensor, copper little thing that measures the frequencies that's being emitted from different parts of the brain and based on the – I won't give you everything but based on the amount of – it's a lot – based on the frequency that's being emitted what wave – you know you can go from zero to 36 hertz based on the type of frequency and the amount of energy or the amplitude, if you want to say, that's being emitted in different ranges at different times.

You can have a parasympathetic response or sympathetic response. This is a lot. Sorry for whoever is typing this or recording this.

But I'm trying to get myself more into a parasympathetic response, which is more of a restful state. Sympathetic stress is a stress state and that's what I'm trying to accomplish.

Throughout the whole day, I'm always in a restless state, not a stress state. I don't know if that makes sense. That's how you measure it though, through an EEG machine and some other things I'm not going to tell you."

Got it.

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau, 2018 BMW Championship

Americans listed as Ryder Cup betting favorites

By Will GraySeptember 5, 2018, 6:20 pm

With the Ryder Cup rosters coming into focus this week, the U.S. squad is looking like the team to beat - both on paper and at the betting window.

Two years after a convincing 17-11 victory at Hazeltine, the Americans will head to Paris as the betting favorites as they look to lift the trophy in Europe for the first time since 1993. The U.S. has been listed as a slim favorite for the biennial matches throughout the year at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, trading last week as a -145 favorite.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

But with only one roster spot left unclaimed and the matches less than three weeks away, lines are beginning to shift further in favor of the Americans, who Tuesday added Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Odds at the Westgate got as high as -210 for the Americans to lift the trophy, meaning bettors must wager $210 to win $100, before settling back at -190.

Thomas Bjorn rounded out his European roster with four picks Wednesday, adding Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson. But a "large" wager this week on the U.S. meant that European odds got out as high as +175, meaning a $100 bet would yield $175 in profit, before coming back to +160.

The current -190/+160 line reflects a two-way outcome, where a tie would go to the Americans as defending champs. The Westgate also offers a three-way betting line, with the U.S. listed at -160, Europe at +160 and a wager on an exact 14-14 tie paying +1200.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk will make his fourth and final pick Monday following the BMW Championship. The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National in France.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

