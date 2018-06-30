POTOMAC, Md. – Tiger Woods will be sporting a custom camouflage golf bag Saturday at TPC Potomac.

The bag, designed by Woods’ sponsor Monster Energy, was made to support the Quicken Loans National’s Camouflage Day initiative.

Woods’ father, Earl, served in the U.S. Army, and Woods’ tournament has annually allowed free admission to service members and their families.

Tiger’s bag today at @QLNational will be auctioned off for charity. Opening bids? pic.twitter.com/zvvMngMwXI — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) June 30, 2018

“I was raised in a military background, playing military golf courses,” Woods said earlier this week. “I think what we’ve created here over the years has been special.

“Our Heroes Tribute Wall, we were the first ones to do it, and it’s one of the standards on the PGA Tour. Free admission to all military servicemen and women … that’s something that became a standard on the PGA Tour. We did a few things I’m very proud of.”

The bag is being auctioned off on CharityBuzz.com. Bidding opens at Noon, 20 minutes before Woods’ third-round tee time, and closes July 10.

Woods will add an autograph to the bag, personalized for the winner. Proceeds will benefit Woods TGR Foundation.