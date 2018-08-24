PREVIEW: Kerr reflects on importance of first major victory

Twenty-time LPGA Tour winner Cristie Kerr will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Filmed at Kerr’s home in Scottsdale earlier this month, the episode will center around several subjects, including:

Recounting the grueling process of gutting out her first major championship win at the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open.

Reflecting on her 12-shot victory at the 2010 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Weighing in on the current state of the LPGA, and how it has evolved over her career.

Recalling pivotal moments from competing in the Solheim Cup (nine-time participant).

Kerr’s Birdies for Breast Cancer foundation established in honor of her mother, which to date has raised more than $3 million to fight the disease.

The following Monday (Sept. 3), major champion and six-time PGA TOUR winner Jimmy Walker will join as a guest for the series’ season finale.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host) Feherty has been described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal. His all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie. Feherty is produced by Golf Channel’s original productions group, which also oversees production for Driver vs. Driver, Golf Films as well as the network’s instruction platforms.