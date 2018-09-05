Getty Images

Eight Men, Four Women Vying for Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Live on Golf Channel

By Golf Channel Public RelationsSeptember 5, 2018, 6:10 pm

World No. 2 Will Hogue (Three-time Tour Event winner in 2018) & Two-Time World Champion Tim Burke Lead Open (Men’s) Division Field; Two-time World Champion Phillis Meti Aiming for Third Women’s Title 

Eddie Fernandes Wins Masters Division World Championship

Eight men and four women tonight will be vying for the coveted championship belt and the title of the longest hitter in golf, as the 43rd Volvik World Long Drive Championshipculminates under the lights and in primetime live on Golf Channel at 9 p.m. ET. Leading the field of eight remaining men in the Open Division include World No. 2 ranked competitor (and three-time Tour event winner in 2018) Will Hogue, who is looking to win his first world championship, along with two-time world champion Tim Burke, who is seeking his third championship belt. In the Women’s Division, two-time world champion Phillis Meti is hoping to capture her second world title in three years, and third overall. She’ll go up against fellow world champion Heather Manfredda, along with Chloe Garner and Emily Tubert, who earned her first World Long Drive victory last month. 

Originating in 1976, the 2018 Volvik World Long Drive Championship marks the fifth televised WLDA event of the year, and is being contested on the Texas / Oklahoma border at WinStar World Casino and Resort, which hosts the event for the fourth consecutive year. Tonight’s telecast will feature the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship matches in the Open Division, along with the Women’s Division’s semifinal and championship matches:

 

OPEN DIVISION QUARTERFINAL MATCHES (Seeds based on World Ranking):

(1) Will Hogue (Memphis, Tenn.) vs. (8) Justin Moose (Columbia, S.C.)

(4) Ryan Steenberg (Rochester, N.Y.) vs. (12) Jim Waldron (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

(6) Tim Burke (Orlando, Fla.) vs. (14) Josh Cassaday (Denver, Colo.)

(2) Maurice Allen (Pine Hills, Fla.) vs. (10) Mark Costello (Houston, Texas)

 

WOMEN’S DIVISION SEMIFINAL MATCHES:

Emily Tubert (Burbank, Calif.) vs. Chloe Garner (Johnson City, Tenn.)

Phillis Meti (Auckland, New Zealand) vs. Heather Manfredda (Shelbyville, Ky.)

 

FERNANDES WINS MASTERS DIVISION WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: In addition to the Open Division Round of 16 matches, Tuesday night’s live telecast also saw Eddie Fernandes (Winter Garden, Fla.) defeat Jeff Gavin (Stoney Creek, Ont., Canada) in the championship match of the Masters Division (age 45+) to claim his first-ever world championship. The 47-year-old Fernandes became emotional while accepting the championship belt afterward in paying respect to those who helped him to victory.

RECAP – TUESDAY NIGHT’S ROUND OF 16: The eight men that will be on display tonight each were able to win their Round of 16 match on Tuesday. Highlights:

WRAPAROUND NEWS AND LIVE COVERAGE: Golf Central will preview the Championship tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET, prior to the live competition getting underway at 9 p.m. ET.

TECHNOLOGY-ENHANCED PRODUCTION: The production centering around live coverage of the Volvik World Long Drive Championship will utilize 13 dedicated cameras, capturing all angles from the hitting platform and the landing grid, including two SuperMo cameras as well as two craned-positioned cameras that will track the ball in flight once it leaves the competitor’s clubface. An overlaid graphic line on the grid, the “DXL Big Drive to Beat,” (similar to the “1st & 10 line” made popular in football) will display the longest drive during a given match to signify the driving distance an opposing competitor will need to surpass to take the lead. The telecast also will feature a custom graphics package suited to the anomalous swing data typically generated by World Long Drive competitors, tracking club speed, ball speed and apex in real-time via Trackman. Trackman technology also will provide viewers with a sense of ball flight, tracing the arc of each drive from the moment of impact.

BROADCAST TEAM: Veteran sports broadcaster Jonathan Coachman will conduct play-by-play alongside Art Sellinger, World Long Drive pioneer and two-time world champion (1986, ’91). Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz will offer reports from the teeing platform and conduct interviews with competitors in the field during live coverage of the competition, while George Savaricas will report from on-site for Golf Central.

DIGITAL & SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: Fans can stay up-to-date on all of the action surrounding the Volvik World Long Drive Championship by following @GolfChannel and @WorldLongDrive on social media. Golf Channel social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin will be on-site contributing to the social conversation as the World Championship unfolds, and, the telecast will integrate social media-generated content during live coverage tonight and Wednesday, using the hashtag, #WorldLongDrive. Additional custom-content will be shared via World Long Drive and Golf Channel’s digital and social media platforms leading up to the World Championship, featuring insight from some of the top competitors previewing the event in one-on-one interviews with Coachman. WorldLongDrive.com also will feature the latest video and highlights from on-site, along with real-time scoring for the duration of the event.

2018 WLDA VIEWERSHIP, SEASON RECAP: Ahead of the Volvik World Long Drive Championship, the World Long Drive Association has accounted for nearly 6 million viewers year-to-date, +70% vs. 2017 (prior to the World Championship). Event winners over the course of the season heading into the World Championship include:

 

DATE

EVENT

LOCATION

WINNER(S)

March 15-17

East Coast   Classic

West   Columbia, S.C.

Justin   Moose

April 21-24

Clash in   the Canyon (*Golf Channel*)

Mesquite,   Nev.

Alexis   Belton, Will Hogue

May 11-15

Ak-Chin   Smash in the Sun (*Golf Channel*)

Maricopa,   Ariz.

Phillis   Meti, Will Hogue

June 4-5

Atlantic   City Boardwalk Bash (*Golf Channel*)

Atlantic   City, N.J.

Sandra   Carlborg, Mark Costello

June 21-23

Bluff City   Shootout

Memphis,   Tenn.

Will Hogue

July 6-8

Bash For   Cash

Port Rowan, Ont., Canada

Ryan Steenberg

August 2-4

WinStar   Midwest Slam

Thackerville,   Okla.

Kyle   Berkshire

August   12-13

Tennessee   Big Shots benefitting Niswonger Children’s Hospital (*Golf Channel*)

Kingsport,   Tenn.

Emily   Tubert, Justin James

September   1-5

Volvik   World Long Drive Championship (*Golf Channel*)

Thackerville,   Okla.

TBD



Hand still hurting, Wie WDs from Evian

By Randall MellSeptember 5, 2018, 9:26 pm

Michelle Wie was hoping to make her return to the LPGA at next week’s Evian Championship, but her injured right hand isn’t ready.

Wie announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she is withdrawing from the year’s final major championship.

“After going through an evaluation with my doctors and my physio team, we have all concurred that my right hand is not quite ready for competition yet,” she wrote. “I’m extremely disappointed, but right now rehabbing my hand back to pain free is my absolute first priority!! Thank you all for staying patient with me and for all the words of encouragement!!!”

Wie’s next scheduled start would be the UL International Crown in South Korea Oct. 4-7. If she were still unable to compete, Danielle Kang would be first option to replace her. Kang finished fifth in the American qualifying for the four-woman team.

Wie withdrew after 12 holes of the first round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open a month ago.

“I just couldn’t handle the pain any longer,” she explained then.

Wie, 28, hasn’t played since. She left Royal Lytham & St. Annes saying the hand needed rest.

At year’s start, Wie said she was diagnosed with arthritis in both wrists and was undergoing collagen injections as part of her treatment.

“Being healthy, staying healthy, it’s my No. 1 priority,” Wie told Golfchannel.com back in January.

Wie won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March in a strong start to the year, but she revealed at the Women’s British Open that her hand has been an issue this summer. She missed the cut at the Ladies Scottish Open and then WD’d at Royal Lytham in her last two starts.



Tour Champ. projections: What players need to do at BMW

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 5, 2018, 6:47 pm

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings are in the field for this week's BMW Championship, with the top 30 upon conclusion advancing to the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour projects 1,418 points as the mark to reach in order to secure a spot at East Lake. Given that estimate, here is what players would need to do at Aronimink in order to make it to the finale, with the top 20 in the current standings safe.

Player Current points Likely solo finish needed for top 30
21. Patton Kizzire 1,413 70th
22. Marc Leishman 1,390 53rd
23. Kevin Na 1,387 51st
24. Rory McIlroy 1,373 44th
25. Tiger Woods 1,342 37th
26. Rickie Fowler 1,302 29th
27. Jordan Spieth 1,299 28th
28. Hideki Matsuyama 1,271 24th
29. Emiliano Grillo 1,252 21st
30. Gary Woodland 1,205 15th
31. Chez Reavie 1,184 13th
32. Brandt Snedeker 1,174 12th
33. C.T. Pan 1,170 12th
34. Pat Perez 1,167 12th
35. Andrew Landry 1,145 11th
36. Chesson Hadley 1,144 11th
37. Rafa Cabrera Bello 1,121 10th
38. Brian Harman 1,116 9th
39. Kevin Kisner 1,111 9th
40. Luke List 1,111 9th
41. Xander Schauffele 1,109 9th
42. Austin Cook 1,094 8th
43. Ryan Armour 1,084 8th
44. Andrew Putnam 1,063 7th
45. Ian Poulter 1,061 7th
46. Byeong Hun An 1,061 7th
47. Adam Hadwin 1,054 6th
48. Adam Scott 1,052 6th
49. Beau Hossler 1,043 6th
50. Alex Noren 1,033 6th
51. Brendan Steele 998 5th
52. Keegan Bradley 979 5th
53. Si Woo Kim 972 4th
54. Tyrrell Hatton 932 4th
55. Brian Gay 910 4th
56. Abraham Ancer 909 4th
57. Charles Howell III 905 4th
58. Ryan Palmer 900 4th
59. Zach Johnson 890 4th
60. Henrik Stenson 881 4th
61. Jason Kokrak 881 4th
62. J.J. Spaun 880 4th
63. Brice Garnett 853 3rd
64. Peter Uihlein 843 3rd
65. Daniel Berger 839 not in field
66. Keith Mitchell 839 3rd
67. Chris Kirk 834 3rd
68. Scott Piercy 833 3rd
69. Louis Oosthuizen 826 3rd
70. Ted Potter Jr. 809 3rd


Bryson is measuring his brain waves; read about it

By Nick MentaSeptember 5, 2018, 6:32 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Bryson DeChambeau has been registering his brain waves.

That much is clear.

For most of the rest of this you’re going to need some sort of degree in neuroscience and maybe German philosophy. I don’t know why, but it couldn’t hurt.

Per usual, it’s best to let Bryson explain himself.

On Wednesday at the BMW Championship, DeChambeau was asked about his semi-obsessive work habits. Specifically, is he at all concerned that his constant tinkering and late-night practice sessions may eventually lead to burnout?

The short answer is no, because science. The long answer is right here:

"Well, it's going to come about through having, again, a response mechanism, something that tells you you've overworked scientifically. What's been so key to me is Greg Roskopf, what he's done with my body to help me be able to perform at a higher level, even also tied in with neuroscience. These guys have been able to tell me, registering my brain waves, ‘Hey, you're overworked, man. You need a rest.’

“We can measure that before the round, after the round, anytime we want, and that's really going to help maximize my recovery and performance on and off the course.”

Roskopf is the founder of Muscle Activation Techniques, which per his website “fills the gap between the medical and the exercise fields.”

As for how exactly they’re measuring DeChambeau’s brain waves, here’s more Bryson:

"EEG, electrical current sort of thing. They put sensors – not a sensor, copper little thing that measures the frequencies that's being emitted from different parts of the brain and based on the – I won't give you everything but based on the amount of – it's a lot – based on the frequency that's being emitted what wave – you know you can go from zero to 36 hertz based on the type of frequency and the amount of energy or the amplitude, if you want to say, that's being emitted in different ranges at different times.

You can have a parasympathetic response or sympathetic response. This is a lot. Sorry for whoever is typing this or recording this.

But I'm trying to get myself more into a parasympathetic response, which is more of a restful state. Sympathetic stress is a stress state and that's what I'm trying to accomplish.

Throughout the whole day, I'm always in a restless state, not a stress state. I don't know if that makes sense. That's how you measure it though, through an EEG machine and some other things I'm not going to tell you."

Got it.



Americans listed as Ryder Cup betting favorites

By Will GraySeptember 5, 2018, 6:20 pm

With the Ryder Cup rosters coming into focus this week, the U.S. squad is looking like the team to beat - both on paper and at the betting window.

Two years after a convincing 17-11 victory at Hazeltine, the Americans will head to Paris as the betting favorites as they look to lift the trophy in Europe for the first time since 1993. The U.S. has been listed as a slim favorite for the biennial matches throughout the year at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, trading last week as a -145 favorite.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

But with only one roster spot left unclaimed and the matches less than three weeks away, lines are beginning to shift further in favor of the Americans, who Tuesday added Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Odds at the Westgate got as high as -210 for the Americans to lift the trophy, meaning bettors must wager $210 to win $100, before settling back at -190.

Thomas Bjorn rounded out his European roster with four picks Wednesday, adding Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson. But a "large" wager this week on the U.S. meant that European odds got out as high as +175, meaning a $100 bet would yield $175 in profit, before coming back to +160.

The current -190/+160 line reflects a two-way outcome, where a tie would go to the Americans as defending champs. The Westgate also offers a three-way betting line, with the U.S. listed at -160, Europe at +160 and a wager on an exact 14-14 tie paying +1200.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk will make his fourth and final pick Monday following the BMW Championship. The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National in France.

