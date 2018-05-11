PREVIEW: Garcia Reflects on Making 13 on 15th Hole at Augusta National

2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia along with fellow Spaniard (and multiple winner on the PGA TOUR) Rafa Cabrera-Bello will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

The episode – filmed in Louisiana during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans – will touch upon a number of topics, including:

Garcia reflecting on his moment of vindication at the 2017 Masters.

Their collective admiration for and influence of Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.

Garcia offering perspective on making a 13 on the 15th hole at Augusta National earlier this year.

Recounting their pairing at the 2016 Ryder Cup, and their respective experiences competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Hypothetical life/career mulligans

Future guests on Feherty this year (premiering Mondays at 9 p.m. ET) include Scott McCarron and Steve Pate (June 4), along with Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon (June 11), among others.

