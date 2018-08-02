Getty Images

Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship Highlights More Than 60 Live Hours of News & Analysis Aug. 6-12 on Golf Channel

By Golf Channel Public RelationsAugust 2, 2018, 6:05 pm

Features Include: PGA Championship’s Farewell to August; Justin Thomas’ Outlook as a Major Champ; Bellerive Bond for PGA Professional Tucker Brothers

Vantage Point with Mike Tirico to Feature Conversation with Jordan Spieth on Pursuit of the Career Grand Slam

Golf Channel Digital to Offer Live Blog Featuring Latest Storylines Unfolding from Bellerive Country Club

Golf Channel announced its programming plans surrounding the 100th PGA Championship, taking place Aug. 6-12 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. Led by Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship, the network will devotemore than 60 total hours of live news coverage throughout the week.

Labeled by Golf Digest as “the best 19th hole in television golf,” and “the best studio show in sports,” by SB Nation, Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship will originate from a dedicated set adjacent to the practice green, with Bellerive’s clubhouse serving as the backdrop. On-site coverage will provide viewers with an inside-the-ropes perspective, including from the practice green and short game area, along with the driving range, where Toptracer technology will be utilized to showcase those in the field preparing for competition.

Anchoring Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship (beginning on Monday, Aug. 6) will be Rich Lerner (Wednesday-Sunday) and Ryan Burr (Monday-Tuesday) in primetime, along with Cara Banks and Burr (Wednesday-Sunday) during the day. Analysts on-site for the network in primetime include Brandel Chamblee, David Duval and Frank Nobilo, in addition to Notah Begay, Justin Leonard, Arron Oberholser and Mark Rolfing during the day. Steve Burkowski and Todd Lewis will serve as reporters and conduct interviews with those in the field, while Golf Channel Insiders Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard and Tim Rosaforte will focus on emerging storylines as the week unfolds. World Golf Hall of Famer Ken Schofield and Geoff Shackelford also will join as contributing guests.

Vantage Point with Mike Tirico

Award-winning NBC Sports host Mike Tirico will help preview the championship on Vantage Point with Mike Tirico, premiering at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 7. An extension of the network’s week-long Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship coverage, Vantage Point will feature a conversation between Tirico and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who will be vying for the career Grand Slam at Bellerive.

Coverage of the PGA Championshipwill be complemented by several dedicated features appearing within Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship, Vantage Point, Morning Drive and on the network’s digital and social media platforms, including:

  • PGA Championship Bids Farewell to August: As the PGA Championship prepares to transition to May beginning in 2019, the piece will reflect on the event’s traditional August date on the calendar, and assess the significance of the impending move within the overall professional golf landscape.
  • Spieth’s Career Grand Slam Pursuit: For the second consecutive year, Jordan Spieth will have an opportunity to claim the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. Spieth’s major championship successes to-date are examined, along with weighing the historical significance of a potential career Grand Slam for the 25-year-old.
  • Thomas’ Life as a Major Champion: Ryan Burr explores how 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas’ stature has changed over the past 12 months since winning his first major title.
  • Special Bond for Tucker Brothers at Bellerive: Jerry and Mike Tucker are two of nearly 29,000 PGA Professionals who help to generate interest and participation in the game of golf. Ryan Burr details the bond that the brothers share for Bellerive Country Club as a PGA Championship venue.
  • Bellerive’s Journey in Staging the 2018 PGA Championship: Golf Channel’s Cara Banks shares the story of how Bellerive developed a unique concept in an effort to host the 100th PGA Championship.

Additional features include Todd Lewis detailing PGA Professional Michael Block’s journey to earning a spot in the field at Bellerive; Kevin Kisner and Patton Kizzire’s respective plights to revive their game with the aid of their PGA Professional instructors; and a family affair for PGA Professional Sean McCarty.

Morning Drive

Morning Drive will kick off each day of PGA Championship week with the latest news and storylines surrounding the competition. John Cook (T-2nd, 1992 PGA Championship at Bellerive) and Damon Hack will contribute from on-site with live reports. Featured guests expected to join throughout the week include Tour professionals Ben An and Eddie Pepperell; PGA Professionals in the field Danny Balin, Michael Block and Ryan Vermeer; Rees Jones (oversaw course renovation in 2006); Carlos E, Arraya (Director of Grounds & Agronomy, Bellerive Country Club); and Suzy Whaley (Vice President, PGA of America).              

Digital Coverage

Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded coverage from its team of writers on-site at Bellerive Country Club: Jay Coffin, Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner and Nick Menta. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 9 and continuing through the tournament’s conclusion, the network’s digital platforms will feature a live blog with real-time analysis and reaction to the latest news. Coverage also will include up-to-the-minute scoring updates, features, analysis and reaction to emerging storylines and photo galleries. Chantel McCabe, George Savaricas, Brian Bateman and Tripp Isenhour will provide previews, analysis and news coverage throughout the week via Golf Channel Digital, originating from Golf Channel’s headquarters in Orlando, Fla., including “Instant Analysis” once tournament play begins.

PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center

On Monday, Aug. 6 at 11:30 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will air a new episode dedicated to the PGA Championship. The episode will feature two-time PGA champion Gary Player recounting his victory at Bellerive in the 1965 U.S. Open, where he captured the career Grand Slam. Reigning KitchenAid Senior PGA champion Paul Broadhurst also will join the show to discuss his preparation ahead of competing at Bellerive. Additionally, 11-time PGA TOUR winner John Cook will reflect on his close call at the 1992 PGA Championship at Bellerive and break down what players can expect to encounter inside-the-ropes in St. Louis.

International Programming

Golf Channel will produce international PGA Championship news programming from its Orlando World Headquarters in both Japanese and Mandarin, featuring reports and custom content throughout the week. These productions will complement the international distribution of Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship, which is distributed to markets within Golf Channel’s worldwide footprint of nearly 500 million viewers in 78 countries and nine languages around the world.

                           

PGA Championship Week Programming Air Times (all times ET):

 

Monday, Aug. 6

7-9 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

 

Tuesday, Aug. 7

7-9 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

9 a.m.-6 p.m.                          Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

9-10 p.m.                                Vantage Point with Mike Tirico

 

Wednesday, Aug. 8

7-9 a.m.                                   Morning Drive                       

9 a.m.-6 p.m.                          Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

 

Thursday, Aug. 9

7-9 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

9 a.m.-2 p.m.                          Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

8-10 p.m.                                Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

 

Friday, Aug. 10

7-9 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

9 a.m.-2 p.m.                          Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

8-10 p.m.                                Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

 

Saturday, Aug. 11

6-8 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

8-11 a.m.                                 Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

 

Sunday, Aug. 12

6-8 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

8-11 a.m.                                 Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship

Minjee Lee leads WBO, looking for maiden major title

By Associated PressAugust 2, 2018, 9:28 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – The big thing missing for Minjee Lee in her impressive season is a victory at a major championship.

She might get it at the Ricoh Women's British Open.

The Australian shot a 7-under 65, including a right-to-left putt for eagle from 25 feet on the par-5 15th hole, to lead by one stroke after the first round at Royal Lytham on Thursday.

Mamiko Higa was a shot behind after a 66, while five players – Georgia Hall, Teresa Lu, Park Sung-hyun, Lee Mi-hyang and Pornanong Phatlum – were a further stroke back on a day that started with showers and a breeze before brightening up.

Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn bounced back from a double-bogey 6 at the second hole to shoot 71. Second-ranked Inbee Park dropped four shots in her first five holes in a 76.

Only a series of missed putts stopped Lee from winning the tuneup for the fourth major of the year, last weekend's Ladies Scottish Open on the links at Gullane where Jutanugarn eventually prevailed by one shot.

Still, a closing 66 was another encouraging sign for Lee. She has had one win – at the Volvik Championship – two runner-ups and five top-10 finishes on the LPGA tour this season, is second on the tour's points standings, and arrived at Lytham in a career-high No. 8 in the rankings.

After finishing 25th, 34th and 25th in the first three majors of 2018, Lee is finally in a good position to seriously challenge for a first major title, especially if she keeps up her impressive performance on the greens after needing only 26 putts in the first round.

She was 3 under at the turn after birdies at Nos. 4, 6 and 8, and reached 7 under with that curling eagle putt at No. 15. Another birdie at the next took her further clear, only for a bogey at the par-4 17th to spoil her card.

''I definitely holed a lot of putts from far away, so that really helped me today,'' she said.

''I knew I was hitting it really well coming into this week so I went out there and played my game, which is all I can control. Just having fun out there was my main goal.''

Lee's best result at a major is a tie for third at the ANA Inspiration last year.

Higa, ranked No. 51, also had just one bogey on a course where avoiding the 206 bunkers was the priority. That dropped shot came at the eighth hole but she recovered with three birdies in the following six holes.

Chinese player Yu Liu made the first charge of the day, with three straight birdies from No. 4, and back-to-back birdies on Nos. 14 and 15, moving her to 6 under and into a two-stroke lead at the time. The 18th hole proved her undoing after she pushed her drive into the thick rough, chipped out into a bunker then three-putted for a triple-bogey 7.

Liu's 69 put her in a group on 3 under that also included Brooke Henderson of Canada, Moriya Jutanugarn and two-time major winner So-yeon Ryu. Helped by a hole-in-one at No. 9 with an 8-iron from 140 yards, England's Florentyna Parker also shot a 69.

Michelle Wie withdrew midway through her first round because of a right hand injury. The American was 7 over after 12 holes.

Wie, who is ranked No. 18, said in a post on Twitter that she ''gave it all'' but ''couldn't handle the pain any longer.''

Mental, physical, emotional toll on competitive return

By Brandel ChambleeAugust 2, 2018, 9:00 pm

I love sports, and perhaps you do too, for its unassailable clarity. As an athlete, that pass-fail test – against the player you were yesterday; against the team you were last week; your win-loss record – is, like a fire in the kitchen, vitalizing to one’s sense of purpose. If I missed anything about competing, it was this. So when my wife, Bailey, told me a few months ago about The Senior Open being played at the Old Course at St. Andrews the week after The Open, where I was going to be on-site for “Live From” shows, I suddenly had a reason to practice again.

It had been a decade and a half since I really cared about what I shot. Playing only a dozen or so times a year in outings or on the odd golf trip here and there, I had settled into to a weird relationship with my game. I didn’t ask much of it, so it didn’t often disappoint me. Kind of like an estranged couple who had decided to stay married but not talk to each other, I slept in one bed, my golf game in another. 

But now I wanted to dress it up and take it out on a date and as I practiced my game kept saying no; kept promising to embarrass me in public even, if I didn’t drop this silly idea. Then my body staged a mutiny. My hands ached and depending on the day, my back, my sides, my abs, my hamstrings and my glutes all conspired to stop the nonsense. It’s as if they had all been talking behind my back, asking what the hell had gotten into me and finally agreeing to show me who was boss. I stopped practicing and went back to working all day on other things.

And that’s when my wife put up the sign: 56 Days Until The Senior Open. 

The 56 was a post-it note that went to 55, 54, 53 … before one night she said, “Look, if you don’t want to play in The Senior Open I will take the sign down.” I was out the next morning hitting balls. 

I hate asking for help, perhaps to my detriment. Doubtful that comes as any shock, but I enjoy the discovery process found in solitude almost above the thing discovered. Besides, I had, at least in my mind, been led so far astray from the proper golf swing in years past that I was reluctant to ever consult a teacher again. But a few things had changed. I have spent years studying the best players in a way that I had not as a player and I found a teacher, Lucas Wald, whose views on the swing aligned with mine. 

My ball striking started to improve, such that after a few sessions with Lucas, I could hit scores and scores of shots that, passing through the right window in the sky, wouldn’t move but the few feet I wanted them to fade. Confidence can leave one like a thunderbolt, but it comes back incrementally. So there I was, a humorous blend of contradictions when asked how I thought I would do – somewhere between 64 and 78, I’d think. The analyst in me said, no chance. The player in me had left a long time ago. The truth was, I didn’t know. 

Besides being asked how I felt I would do, the question I got more often was if I realized how much fuel my poor play might give those looking to criticize me. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t give it some thought, but the thought of competing again means one has to risk embarrassment with an obdurate mix of ignorance and certainty. 

Arriving in Scotland a few days early to play the Old Course – along with my wife on the occasion of a friend’s birthday – and then to Scotscraig for a couple of practice rounds at my qualifying site, I found no reason to worry about my game. I was driving it up a gnat’s ass as they say, long and straight. 

But then I had to go to work and that left little time for my golf game; although, I did manage to squeeze in a few practice sessions at Panmure, just across the street from Carnoustie. 

The first shot I hit in the Monday qualifier finished in a pot bunker, barely leaving me any room for escape and I was lucky to make a bogey. Six holes later I was 4 under par. Missing birdie putts of 10 feet at my eighth and ninth holes, I turned in 32. An inward 37 gave me a 69 on a very tight course, on a windy day, which tied medalist honors. It was off to the Old Course. 

I had arranged a practice round with Tom Watson for Wednesday morning, very early, and I have to admit, I was nervous. Not so much with the idea of playing alongside a legend at the Home of Golf – although that is daunting enough – but rather about what I was going to say to him concerning his ailing wife, Hillary. In 2015, during the wind-out at the 2015 Open at St. Andrews, I sat in a coffee shop and talked to Hillary for a few hours. Sharp and warm, she had thanked me for some kind remarks I had made about Tom most recently. Now I had heard she was at MD Anderson in Houston and the news wasn’t good. Words always fall short of expressing the sorrow that one feels upon hearing news like this, but as I was sitting at dinner Tuesday night I got a text that Tom was exhausted and out for the practice round. I certainly understood. 

My tee time for Thursday was at noon and my playing competitors were Kevin Sutherland, who had won the Charles Schwab Cup last year, and a player I had never heard of from Argentina, Mauricio Molina. 

Have you ever tried to force like poles of magnets together? That shudder feeling you get. That’s what I was trying to quell on the first tee before I teed off. Looking back, I can’t really say why. I was confident in what I had been doing and looking forward to the day, but as I stood there a flood of athletically taboo thoughts ran through my head and I could feel my eyes narrowing to potato chip thin. 

The thing about the Old Course is that one rarely, if ever, gets a good number. Every shot is a “tweener” because the wind is quartering help one minute and quartering hurt the next and that capriciousness makes such a huge difference in the club, shot shape and landing target. The fairways roll, fall off, and rise here and there, and so one has a slightly awkward lie off of fairways that are the most brutally bare in all of golf. The tightness of which makes Augusta National’s look like fluffed up zoysia. 

Photo gallery: Brandel Chamblee through the years

Five pot bunkers aside, I hit the ball very well for two days, but never in my preparation had I anticipated putting so poorly. With each green I hit, it was as if I was a criminal walking up to an interrogation and being asked questions in which I too infrequently gave the wrong answers. 

Sutherland and Molina, however, played beautifully and almost without mistake. There was a rhythm to their games that was missing from mine, perhaps not evident in a hole or two, but unmistakable over 18 and 36. I knew Kevin’s game and when other players had heard I was grouped with him, the response was get ready for a “stripe show,” which is the highest compliment one professional can give another in terms of ball striking. High laser like draws are his calling card, and it was fun to watch him play. Educational even. As for Mauricio, well, I hadn’t seen much like him in my golf life. 

He was shorter than me by a couple of inches, 5’7” I’d say, and he was a little portly as well. I thought he would make a quick little punchy move by his build, but he turned his shoulders like a top, close to 120 degrees I’d guess, and then he melted the ball on a terrific arc, the longest of the group off most tees. On the green, he had soft looking hands on the putter. He would bend over and get in this marvelously split-elbowed, athletic looking position and then draw the putter back and his whole body would move into each putt like he was going to race the ball to the hole. His touch was stupefyingly good. Bobby Locke did this a long time ago, so long, in fact, that people have either forgotten about it or long ago dismissed it as a peculiar but effective move that was never to be copied. Mauricio reminded me of Ian Woosnam off the tee and Locke on the greens. 

As I was playing the last hole on Friday, having just crossed the Swilcan Bridge, I was overcome with emotion. A few holes before, on the 14th, I peered out on the landscape and the town beyond it and all I saw was stygian gloom. I had been looking forward to the camaraderie of the group, but the spirit of voluntary communication had left me, and I wondered why I had put myself through such misery. But as I putted out on 17 and turned toward the most magnificent backdrop in all of golf, it suddenly all seemed worth it. I thought to myself that I may never get to hit another shot in golf so close to the marrow of what this game is all about. 

Golf is a game where skill can carry you only so far; the last bit of the journey is about character. And by character I don’t mean temperance and trustworthiness, I mean being always able to maintain that perfect disposition to train oneself the right way and then to play the game in such a way that your every move puts you at a slight advantage to your competition. There is a psychic heft to this type of player, that if one looks close enough is prettier than any swing.  

The Old Course rewards great character in a player and then gives you the easiest finishing hole in golf to think about what you have just accomplished or failed to accomplish, and that clarity is hard to find off these links. I teared up a little just past the Swilcan Bridge, then sobered up a little when I heard Kevin call my name. “Have you ever seen anyone with the touch of Mauricio?” he asked, to which it I replied, no, but then it hit me and I mentioned that Ben Crenshaw had once said he felt like he moved into his putts, Locke certainly moved into his, and so did Walter Hagen. Kevin said he might just give it a try. I went up and got my yardage: 87 yards off an insanely thin lie into the wind, with the hole cut back-left just over the Valley of Sin on the ridge. It was a tweener, a three-quarter wedge, which hit the pin and stopped 10 feet away. 

I missed the putt, of course.

Article Tags: 2018 Senior Open Championship

Players wear yellow ribbons to support Lyle

By Rex HoggardAugust 2, 2018, 8:53 pm

AKRON, Ohio – Jarrod Lyle only played three full seasons on the PGA Tour, his career cut short by two bouts with acute myeloid leukemia, but his legacy has touched nearly every player.

When news surfaced this week that Lyle has started “palliative care” because “his body is no longer able to fight [leukemia]” the support and sadness was universal.

On Thursday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational players wore yellow ribbons to show their support for Lyle.

“Devastating news. He's fought a long, hard fight and unfortunately it's got the better of him,” said follow Australian Marc Leishman. “I think the worst thing is with the young family. I've got three young kids and obviously he's got two little girls, so that's going to be hard for them, and of course [Lyle’s wife] Briony. And it's horrible for Jarrod as well. So yeah, it's just bad all around.”

Leishman opened with a 65 on Day 1 at Firestone and was tied for sixth place when he completed his round. Asked if he has any special motivation this week given his relationship with Lyle, Leishman was clear what a victory would mean to him.

“A big part of me wants to win it, yeah. That would be very nice to obviously have a good week for myself, but it would be great to have a beer out of that trophy for him,” he said. “It's a very sad week. A good friend of mine battling as hard as he is, yeah, it's tough.”

A GoFundMe page to help support Lyle's family has been set up by Lyle's good friend Tripp Isenhour.

Tiger the grinder: Turning lemons into 66

By Rex HoggardAugust 2, 2018, 8:33 pm

AKRON, Ohio – In a strange way this was the Tiger Woods we all missed.

This wasn’t the guy who made the game look so effortless for the better part of two decades, the guy whose play could demoralize a field with a rare combination of power on command and unrivaled creativity.

This was the player, who on his bad days – and Tiger had bad days even when he was at his best – found a way to turn a 71 into a 66. The kind of player who missed right and left with equal abandon and yet signed a scorecard that left him squarely in the hunt.

Tiger began his day at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational well enough, going 6-for-6 in fairways hit on his opening loop (Firestone’s back nine) and facing birdie putts on each of his first eight holes.

The first crack came on the 18th hole, his ninth of the day, when he missed his drive left. He’d hit just one more fairway on his way to the clubhouse and yet still signed for a 4-under 66 that left him just three strokes off the lead.

“I just kept either hitting a pull or hitting a cut. I just couldn't quite get a feel for it,” Woods said. “Even with my irons I wasn't very sharp on the back nine. But I was just kind of hanging in there with it. Wasn't exactly what I wanted to do today, but as I said, I ground out a score today, which was good.”

This didn’t have the brilliance of Tiger’s third-round 66 two weeks ago at The Open or his second-round 65 at last month’s Quicken Loans National. This was grittier, a blue-collar effort that was equal parts putting magic and determination.

This was the kind of round he used to have on a random Thursday that was often overlooked because he’d do his Tiger thing on Sunday and that’s, understandably, all we’d remember.

“He's out there and he's focused,” said Jason Day, who was paired with Tiger on Thursday at Firestone. “I mean, you could tell he wants it because he's taking a good long time hitting these putts. And that's not only 5-, 10-footers, it's over every putt.”

Tiger has talked a lot about perspective in recent months. At first it was the perspective that comes following a major back surgery and the idea that this will take some time. That’s evolved in recent weeks as his play has elevated. His sixth-place finish at Carnoustie took some time, and some cool mountain air in Switzerland, to get over and he arrived in Ohio for the final Bridgestone Invitational with a distinctly different outlook.

“I went from just hoping to be able to play the Tour to now that I feel that I can play the Tour. I certainly can win again,” he said on Wednesday. “I've had an opportunity to win a couple times this year. I had a great chance at Valspar early in the year, and even a week ago I had a great shot at it.”

If that sounds more like the old “second sucks” guy, he’s come by his new confidence honestly.

For those in Tiger’s universe, there’s also a different perspective. Asked to assess Woods’ comeback, Rory McIlroy seemed to speak for many.

“I saw his sort of profile come up on the board and he's already had four top-[6s] this year, and he's given himself a couple chances to win,” McIlroy said. “I thought it was going to take a little bit longer than that, but I guess when you're sort of born with it, you have a knack for getting yourself in there and giving yourself a chance, I guess it never leaves you.”

But if it seems like Tiger’s rise back to competitive relevance has been nothing short of meteoric, which is understandable given this is just his 13th start this season, those who have been anxiously awaiting a comeback without caveats might have a slightly different perspective.

“Is it quick?” Day reasoned. “He's won 79 times, right? You lose the touch of it. It's like anything, you lose touch of it but it's in there somewhere. Once you find the confidence, then he's not too far away, he's not too far away from going on a pretty big tear here.”

It was hard to ignore Thursday’s scrappy 66 as a healthy step forward in that process. It was the kind of round that probably won’t end up on the highlight reel or in the history books, but it was Tiger Woods at his best – a player whose talent is matched only by a force of will that’s able to turn a forgettable round into something that looks impressively familiar.

