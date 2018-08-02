Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship Highlights More Than 60 Live Hours of News & Analysis Aug. 6-12 on Golf Channel

Features Include: PGA Championship’s Farewell to August; Justin Thomas’ Outlook as a Major Champ; Bellerive Bond for PGA Professional Tucker Brothers
Golf Channel announced its programming plans surrounding the 100th PGA Championship, taking place Aug. 6-12 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. Led by Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship, the network will devotemore than 60 total hours of live news coverage throughout the week.
Labeled by Golf Digest as “the best 19th hole in television golf,” and “the best studio show in sports,” by SB Nation, Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship will originate from a dedicated set adjacent to the practice green, with Bellerive’s clubhouse serving as the backdrop. On-site coverage will provide viewers with an inside-the-ropes perspective, including from the practice green and short game area, along with the driving range, where Toptracer technology will be utilized to showcase those in the field preparing for competition.
Anchoring Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship (beginning on Monday, Aug. 6) will be Rich Lerner (Wednesday-Sunday) and Ryan Burr (Monday-Tuesday) in primetime, along with Cara Banks and Burr (Wednesday-Sunday) during the day. Analysts on-site for the network in primetime include Brandel Chamblee, David Duval and Frank Nobilo, in addition to Notah Begay, Justin Leonard, Arron Oberholser and Mark Rolfing during the day. Steve Burkowski and Todd Lewis will serve as reporters and conduct interviews with those in the field, while Golf Channel Insiders Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard and Tim Rosaforte will focus on emerging storylines as the week unfolds. World Golf Hall of Famer Ken Schofield and Geoff Shackelford also will join as contributing guests.
Vantage Point with Mike Tirico
Award-winning NBC Sports host Mike Tirico will help preview the championship on Vantage Point with Mike Tirico, premiering at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 7. An extension of the network’s week-long Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship coverage, Vantage Point will feature a conversation between Tirico and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who will be vying for the career Grand Slam at Bellerive.
Coverage of the PGA Championshipwill be complemented by several dedicated features appearing within Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship, Vantage Point, Morning Drive and on the network’s digital and social media platforms, including:
- PGA Championship Bids Farewell to August: As the PGA Championship prepares to transition to May beginning in 2019, the piece will reflect on the event’s traditional August date on the calendar, and assess the significance of the impending move within the overall professional golf landscape.
- Spieth’s Career Grand Slam Pursuit: For the second consecutive year, Jordan Spieth will have an opportunity to claim the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. Spieth’s major championship successes to-date are examined, along with weighing the historical significance of a potential career Grand Slam for the 25-year-old.
- Thomas’ Life as a Major Champion: Ryan Burr explores how 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas’ stature has changed over the past 12 months since winning his first major title.
- Special Bond for Tucker Brothers at Bellerive: Jerry and Mike Tucker are two of nearly 29,000 PGA Professionals who help to generate interest and participation in the game of golf. Ryan Burr details the bond that the brothers share for Bellerive Country Club as a PGA Championship venue.
- Bellerive’s Journey in Staging the 2018 PGA Championship: Golf Channel’s Cara Banks shares the story of how Bellerive developed a unique concept in an effort to host the 100th PGA Championship.
Additional features include Todd Lewis detailing PGA Professional Michael Block’s journey to earning a spot in the field at Bellerive; Kevin Kisner and Patton Kizzire’s respective plights to revive their game with the aid of their PGA Professional instructors; and a family affair for PGA Professional Sean McCarty.
Morning Drive
Morning Drive will kick off each day of PGA Championship week with the latest news and storylines surrounding the competition. John Cook (T-2nd, 1992 PGA Championship at Bellerive) and Damon Hack will contribute from on-site with live reports. Featured guests expected to join throughout the week include Tour professionals Ben An and Eddie Pepperell; PGA Professionals in the field Danny Balin, Michael Block and Ryan Vermeer; Rees Jones (oversaw course renovation in 2006); Carlos E, Arraya (Director of Grounds & Agronomy, Bellerive Country Club); and Suzy Whaley (Vice President, PGA of America).
Digital Coverage
Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded coverage from its team of writers on-site at Bellerive Country Club: Jay Coffin, Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner and Nick Menta. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 9 and continuing through the tournament’s conclusion, the network’s digital platforms will feature a live blog with real-time analysis and reaction to the latest news. Coverage also will include up-to-the-minute scoring updates, features, analysis and reaction to emerging storylines and photo galleries. Chantel McCabe, George Savaricas, Brian Bateman and Tripp Isenhour will provide previews, analysis and news coverage throughout the week via Golf Channel Digital, originating from Golf Channel’s headquarters in Orlando, Fla., including “Instant Analysis” once tournament play begins.
PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center
On Monday, Aug. 6 at 11:30 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will air a new episode dedicated to the PGA Championship. The episode will feature two-time PGA champion Gary Player recounting his victory at Bellerive in the 1965 U.S. Open, where he captured the career Grand Slam. Reigning KitchenAid Senior PGA champion Paul Broadhurst also will join the show to discuss his preparation ahead of competing at Bellerive. Additionally, 11-time PGA TOUR winner John Cook will reflect on his close call at the 1992 PGA Championship at Bellerive and break down what players can expect to encounter inside-the-ropes in St. Louis.
International Programming
Golf Channel will produce international PGA Championship news programming from its Orlando World Headquarters in both Japanese and Mandarin, featuring reports and custom content throughout the week. These productions will complement the international distribution of Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship, which is distributed to markets within Golf Channel’s worldwide footprint of nearly 500 million viewers in 78 countries and nine languages around the world.
