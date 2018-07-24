Getty Images

NBC Sports' Brandel Chamblee and Gary Koch Qualify to Compete in the 2018 Senior Open, Taking Place at St Andrews Links in Scotland, July 26-29

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJuly 24, 2018, 3:17 pm

Chamblee and Koch Each Take Co-Medalist Honors at Their Qualifying Venues; Chamblee with a 2-under par 69 at Scotscraig Golf Club; Koch with a 3-under par 68 at Lundin Links 

Video: Chamblee and Koch on Qualifying for The Senior Open

 

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (July 24, 2018) – NBC Sports and Golf Channel analysts Brandel Chamblee and Gary Koch will be trading in their microphones for golf clubs this week, as both took co-medalist honors in their respective Senior Open qualifiers on Monday to compete in the 2018 Senior Open presented by Rolex, taking place Thursday-Sunday, July 26-29 the Old Course at St Andrews, the Home of Golf.

Chamblee turned in a 2-under par 69 at the Scotscraig Golf Club qualifier to take co-medalist honors with two-time PGA TOUR winner John Inman. Koch carded a 3-under par 68 at the Lundin Links qualifier, tying with England’s Jonathan Cheetham for medalist honors.

“St Andrews means a lot to everybody in the golf world. But it holds a special place in my heart because I spent the summer of 1982 in Scotland, and one of the highlights of my career was playing in The Open in 1995,” said Chamblee. “So to bring my career in the game full circle, from the amateur game to the PGA TOUR to the Senior Open, I couldn’t be happier to have made the field and to play amongst some of the best players to have ever played the game. It’s a real treat for me to see a side of the game that I haven’t known for 15 years.” 

“It was a lot of fun. I had a chance to play the golf course Sunday and Monday before heading to Carnoustie and going to my real job,” said Koch. “I kind of knew what to expect. I liked the golf course right away. It is a true links. It probably helped watching the guys play at Carnoustie and how they went about it. Judging the flight of the ball and the amount of roll once it hit the ground. I played well. I’m very pleased.”

Golf Channel analysts Jerry Foltz and Rex Kuramoto also entered Senior Open qualifying on Monday, where nearly 600 professionals and amateurs from around the world competed for the opportunity to walk the fairways of St Andrews this week at The Senior Open. Foltz and Kuramoto both shot 5-over 76 at their qualifying venues and did not advance.

“Brandel, Gary, Jerry and Rex share a deep passion for the game and alongside their television careers continue to play golf at a high level,” said Molly Solomon, executive vice president of content and executive producer, Golf Channel. “It’s a terrific accomplishment on any day but particularly after their week of work at Carnoustie, stepping straight out of the broadcast booth and onto the course. Now Brandel and Gary get to take one of the most special walks in all of golf – down the fairways at St Andrews.”

Golf Channel and NBC will combine to air 20 hours live coverage of The Senior Open presented by Rolex Thursday-Sunday. Rich Lerner and Hall-of-Famer Lanny Wadkins will serve as play-by-play host and lead analyst. John Mahaffey will report from an outer tower, and John Cook and Billy Ray Brown will report from the course. Todd Lewis will conduct interviews and report for Golf Central.

 

The Senior Open Broadcast Airtimes (all times ET)

Thursday         7-9:30 a.m. / 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Live, Golf Channel

Friday              7-9:30 a.m. / 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Live, Golf Channel

Saturday          9:30 a.m.-Noon (Live, Golf Channel) / Noon-2 p.m. (Live, NBC)

Sunday            9:30 a.m.-Noon (Live, Golf Channel) / Noon-2 p.m. (Live, NBC)

 

-NBC Sports Group-

Trending

Getty Images

What's in the bag: Barbasol winner Merritt

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 24, 2018, 3:37 pm

Troy Merritt won his second career PGA Tour title at the Barbasol Championship. Here's a look inside his bag:

Driver: Wilson Staff D300 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana S+ Plus 70 X shaft

Fairway wood:  Callaway Rogue (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF80 S shaft

Irons: Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 Utility (2), with KBS C-Taper Prototype Hybrid shaft; Wilson Staff C300 Forged (4), Staff FG Tour V6 Raw (5-PW), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts

Wedges: Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP (50, 54, 58 degrees), with KBS Tour 120 shafts

Putter: Yes! Mollie

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Article Tags: Troy Merritt, 2018 Barbasol Championship, What's in the Bag

Trending

Getty Images

What's in the bag: Open winner Molinari

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 24, 2018, 3:24 pm

Francesco Molinari won his first major championship at the 147th Open Championship. Here's a look inside his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 60X shaft

Fairway woods:  TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees), with Aldila Xtorsion Green 70X shafts

Irons: TaylorMade P790 UDI (3), TaylorMade P790 (4), P750 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Bettinardi Dass BB0

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Article Tags: 2018 Open Championship, Francesco Molinari, What's in the Bag

Trending

Getty Images

Stock Watch: Sergio 0-for-3 in major cuts this year

By Ryan LavnerJuly 24, 2018, 2:56 pm

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Francesco Molinari (+9%): His three-month heater culminated with a bogey-free weekend and gritty win at Carnoustie. The top Europeans are going to line up to play foursomes with Frankie at the Ryder Cup.

Tiger (+6): The Sunday back-nine retreats are starting to become a thing, but let’s not lose perspective: He was leading The Open with EIGHT HOLES TO PLAY. This comeback is fascinating.

Tony Finau (+5%): No longer just a freak athlete who can boom 400-yard drives, he’s the only player in the world with top-10s in all three majors this year.

The Open (+4%): Classic links and perfect setups have combined to produce high drama (and big ratings) for the fourth year in a row. It’s official: The Open has surpassed the U.S. Open as the second-most popular major.

Brandel (+3%): Kudos to the controversial Golf Channel analyst: With scores of salty pros hoping he’d fall flat on his face, Chamblee instead qualified for The Senior Open at St. Andrews. Get your swing breakdowns ready!  

FALLING

Jim Furyk (-1%): Not only is he on the verge of watching Webb Simpson snag one of the final automatic spots, but his comments this week about Tiger not being a lock were hilarious. There’s zero chance he’s not on the team.

Jordan (-2%): Sunday at Carnoustie was the first time this season that he started the final round within four shots of the lead, and it showed. That birdie-less 76 was the biggest surprise of the day.

Rickie (-3%): Don’t look now, but he’s drifting close to the cut line for the top-8 Ryder Cup spots – he’s less than 400 points ahead of No. 9 Bryson DeChambeau. With no full-field wins in 17 months, Fowler needs a strong finishing kick.

Bubba’s Open record (-4%): No, he probably doesn’t have the proper temperament to shrug off all of the weird bounces in links golf, but with his ability to shape shots, he should have better than this truly dismal stat line: 10 starts, no finish higher than 23rd.

Sergio (-6%): Garcia just posted golf’s version of a golden sombrero – four consecutive missed cuts in a major. Maybe he won’t build off that Masters breakthrough, after all.

Article Tags: Stock Watch, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods, Brandel Chamblee, Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Jim Furyk, Jodan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

Trending

Getty Images

DeLaet opts for second back surgery; out 6-12 months

By Ryan LavnerJuly 24, 2018, 2:50 pm

Graham DeLaet is set to undergo a second back surgery.

The injury-plagued Canadian underwent a series of stem-cell injections last fall in hopes of alleviating some of the pain in his back. In a statement posted Tuesday on his Twitter account, DeLaet said that the treatment did not help regenerate the L4 and L5 disks and in fact his condition “has gotten worse.”

So DeLaet said that he’ll undergo a second microdiscectomy – the same procedure he had on a different disk in 2011 – in hopes of being able to return to the PGA Tour. He hasn’t played since October.

DeLaet said that the typical recovery time from a microscectomy – the same surgery that Tiger Woods underwent, in 2014 and ’15 – is anywhere from six to 12 months.

“I’ve exhausted every other option,” he wrote, “and I know from past experience that this will me the best chance to compete at my best again.”

Article Tags: Graham Delaet, PGA Tour, Surgery

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.