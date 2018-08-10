Getty Images

NBC SPORTS' Weekend Coverage of the Ricoh Women's British Open Become the Most-Watched Women's Golf Telecasts On Any Network in 2018

By Golf Channel Public RelationsAugust 10, 2018, 6:00 pm

Sunday’s Final Round: Most-Watched Final Round Women’s Golf Telecast in ‘18; 2nd Most-Watched Ricoh Women’s British Open Final Round Since 2009

 Saturday’s Third Round: Most-Watched Saturday Women’s Golf Telecast in ’18; 2nd Most-Watched Third Round at This Event in 10 Years

 2.2 Million Live Minutes Streamed; Most-Streamed Women’s Golf Event Ever Across NBC Sports

 NBC Sports’ Combined Coverage of the Three R&A Events – The Open, Senior Open and Ricoh Women’s British Open – Most-Watched Since 2009

 

ORLANDO, Fla., (Aug. 10, 2018) – Sunday’s final round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open on NBC delivered 964,000 average viewers (11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET; P2+), which saw Georgia Hall become the first Englishwoman since Karen Stupples in 2004 to win the Ricoh Women’s British Open with a two-shot victory over Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum. This makes The 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open final round the most-watched women’s golf telecast on any network in 2018 and most-watched final-round telecast since last year’s Ricoh Women’s British Open final round, also on NBC (1.1 million average viewers). Sunday’s final round also becomes the 2nd most-watched final round at this event since 2009 on ABC.

Saturday’s viewership on NBC also becomes the most-watched women’s golf Saturday telecast on any network in 2018 with 740,000 average viewers. Saturday’s coverage also becomes the 2nd most-watched third round at this event in 10 years, since 2008 on ABC.

NBC Sports’ combined weekend coverage (.63 U.S. Household Rating, 842,000 average viewers) becomes the 2nd most-watched weekend at this event in nine years, since 2009 on ABC and behind only last year’s coverage on NBC.

ADDITIONAL NBC SPORTS VIEWERSHIP AND DIGITAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • NBC Sports’ final round linear coverage peaked at a .85 U.S. Household Rating, and 1.18 million average viewers (1:45-2 p.m. ET).
  • Digital: Across four days of coverage, 2.2 million total minutes were streamed (+10% vs. 2017); making 2018 the most-streamed women’s golf event ever across NBC Sports’ platforms.

NBC SPORTS’ COMBINED COVERAGE OF THE THREE R&A EVENTS MOST-WATCHED IN NINE YEARS:

NBC Sports delivered record viewership for its coverage of the three R&A events: The 147th Open, The Senior Open presented by Rolex and the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

  • NBC Sports’ Total Audience Delivery (TAD) delivered 1.78 million average viewers per minute, best in the three years of the R&A and NBC Sports Group partnership.
  • NBC Sports’ final round linear television coverage delivered a combined 1.74 million average viewers, the most-watched since 2009 on TNT and ABC.
  • Nearly 29.5 million viewers reached across the three events, best since 2013 on ESPN/ABC.
  • The 147th Open: Most-watched final round at The Open in 18 years with 6.48 million average viewers.
  • The Senior Open presented by Rolex: Final round was the most-watched PGA TOUR Champions-sanctioned event telecast in eight years with 1.286 million average viewers.

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 10, 2018, 7:50 pm

Following an even-par 70, Tiger Woods is back in action for Round 2 of the 100th PGA Championship. We're tracking him at Bellerive.

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

DJ (66) closes strong for another sub-70 round

By Rex HoggardAugust 10, 2018, 7:46 pm

ST. LOUIS – Dustin Johnson should be forgiven for allowing his recent performances to run together.

Following a pedestrian start at last week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (69-71), DJ played his last 36 holes in 10 under par to tie for third place, a finish that included a closing 64.

He picked up where he left off this week at the PGA Championship, opening with a 67 and going one better on Friday with a 66 to move into a share of fourth place, just three strokes off the lead.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

“I feel like since, even at The Open Championship, even the U.S. Open, I feel like I've been swinging the club well and so, yeah, it carries over, for sure,” said Johnson, who missed the cut at The Open. “I feel like I'm starting to roll the putter really well, seeing the lines good.”

The world No. 1 got off to a slow start, playing his first nine holes in even par before scorching his second nine with five birdies.

“I was a little off on the front, and then turned it around on the back nine and I made a bunch of birdies,” he said.

Nine of DJ’s last 10 rounds have been in the 60s, a run that includes his victory at the RBC Canadian Open last month and his third-place finish at Firestone.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: DJ nearly hit by ball in backswing, still makes birdie

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 10, 2018, 7:20 pm

ST. LOUIS – They say nothing bothers Dustin Johnson. Hard to argue that after watching him birdie the par-3 third hole Friday at the PGA Championship.

Johnson, who began on the back nine at Bellerive, was in the process of hitting his tee shot on his 12th hole of the day when a ball flew onto the tee box and nearly hit him during his backswing.

DJ never flinched.

He hit his tee shot to 11 feet and then made the putt for birdie.

For good measure, he birdied the next hole, too. In fact, he birdied five of his final seven holes for a 4-under 66 to finish within three of the lead.

Asked about the incident after his round, DJ was typically nonchalant.

"It was a drive off No. 11," he said. "Someone blocked it out to the right and it was just happened to land like right in my downswing, so. But I made birdie, so it's all right. It's OK."

That someone happened to be Jorge Campillo, who struggled through two days and exited the golf course Friday in dead last at 12 over par.

"It went so far right and it hit some kind of rock in the base of the water," Campillo said, referencing the pond that separates the driveable par-4 11th from the third tee box. "It was the worst tee shot of the week."

Still, Johnson made birdie and Campillo went on to save his par at 11 from next to the third tee box.

"I was there on the tee in the rough, and it’s an easy shot from there, I guess," Campillo added. "It was kind of embarrassing, but at least I made a good up and down."

Nick Menta and Ryan Lavner contributed to this story.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Kisner (64) once again in the hunt at PGA

By Rex HoggardAugust 10, 2018, 7:08 pm

ST. LOUIS – Kevin Kisner is naturally aggressive, so when he arrived at the 72nd hole at last year’s PGA Championship two strokes off the lead he never considered playing the percentages.

Kisner took dead aim at the flag from 209 yards, slightly pulled his approach shot and found the creek that meanders down the left side of the green on his way to a closing double bogey-6. He finished tied for seventh, four strokes behind eventual champion Justin Thomas.

“Try to keep it out of the water,” Kisner smiled on Friday at Bellerive when asked if there were any lessons he could take from last year’s championship into this year’s PGA. “No. It's golf, man, that's all I've ever done. I won everywhere I have ever been, if I shoot the lowest score, I win.”

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Kisner is once again in the hunt at the PGA following a second-round 64 at Bellerive that moved him to 9 under par, just one stroke off the lead held by Gary Woodland.

Although Kisner’s outlook is always refreshingly straightforward, there are lessons from the 2017 PGA, as well as last month’s Open Championship where he finished runner-up, that he has put to use.

“We learned we needed to tighten some things up,” Kisner’s swing coach John Tillery said. “Everything gets amped up at a major. And he also does a better job preparing in practice rounds and understands things better about his golf swing.”

Article Tags: Kevin Kisner, 2018 PGA Championship

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.