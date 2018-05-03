Episode to Lead into Premiere of New Docu-Series Executive Produced by Rickie Fowler at 10 p.m. ET, Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys
PREVIEW: “Rapid Fire” with Azinger, Weekley
12-time PGA TOUR winner and 1993 PGA champion Paul Azinger, along with three-time PGA TOUR winner Boo Weekley will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. The new episode of Feherty will lead into the premiere of Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys, a new docu-series executive produced by PGA TOUR winner Rickie Fowler airing at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.
The episode – filmed in Tampa, Fla., earlier this year – will focus on several subjects, including:
- The unconventional journey to the PGA TOUR for both Azinger and Weekley
- Recounting the 2008 Ryder Cup victory for the United States (captained by Azinger, and Weekley’s debut in the international competition)
- Theories on how to keep shorter golf courses from becoming obsolete on TOUR
- Advice for today’s generation of PGA TOUR players
- Hypothetical life/career mulligans
Future guests on Feherty this year (premiering Mondays at 9 p.m. ET) include Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Sergio Garcia (May 14), Scott McCarron and Steve Pate (June 4), Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon (June 11), among others.
A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host) Feherty has been described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal. His all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie. Feherty is produced by Golf Channel’s original productions group, which also oversees production for Driver vs. Driver, Golf Films as well as the network’s instruction platforms.