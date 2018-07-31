Getty Images

PGA TOUR & NBC Sports Group Announce Strategic OTT Partnership

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJuly 31, 2018, 11:55 am

PGA TOUR LIVE’s Thursday & Friday Morning Coverage to be Distributed as Standalone Subscription Offering within NBC Sports Gold in 2019

PGA TOUR LIVE Joins Premier League, Tour de France, Rugby World Cup & Boston Marathon within NBC Sports Gold Offerings

Available on Desktop, Android and iOS Devices, Apple TV; and New for PGA TOUR LIVE via Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku

Today the PGA TOUR and NBC Sports Group announced a new, innovative, multi-year digital partnership. Starting in 2019,NBC Sports Gold, NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product, will be the United States’ home of PGA TOUR LIVE, the PGA TOUR’s over-the-top subscription video service. The partnership includes rights to all of PGA TOUR LIVE’s Thursday and Friday morning coverage from 28 events, starting with the CareerBuilder Challenge in January, featuring THE PLAYERS in March, and running through the FedExCup Playoffs in August.

Since launching in 2015, PGA TOUR LIVE has brought fans exclusive coverage of the best players in the world on Thursday and Friday mornings – the first time that complete, live coverage of morning marquee groups was offered. The platform also features real-time video highlights, complete round replays and tournament recap programming.

NBC Sports Gold is an industry leader in direct-to-consumer live streaming with a robust portfolio of properties. Launched in 2016, NBC Sports Gold’s offerings complement NBC Sports’ broadcast and cable distribution. In addition to PGA TOUR LIVE, NBC Sports Gold includes packages for fans of the Tour de France, Premier League, Rugby World Cup, Boston Marathon, Pro Motocross and also coming in 2019, IndyCar, among others. As part of NBC Sports Gold, PGA TOUR LIVE will be available on desktop, Android and iOS Devices, Apple TV; and will expand to Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku next year. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s best-in-class live streaming and VOD solution, which in 2018 delivered 4.37 billion live streaming minutes for the three biggest digital events: Super Bowl LII, Winter Olympics, and FIFA World Cup.

“Since we launched PGA TOUR LIVE in late 2015, the fan feedback has been tremendous,” said Rick Anderson, Chief Media Officer of the PGA TOUR. “In 2018, virtually every key metric is up triple digits versus last year and the coverage gets better and better every week. Moving PGA TOUR LIVE over to NBC Sports Gold represents the next evolution of our product. Not only will Golf Channel and NBC Sports be promoting PGA TOUR LIVE to its massive audience of millions of television and digital viewers, but also, PGA TOUR LIVE will now be available on several new connected TV devices due to NBC Sports’ expanded platform distribution. In 2019, our live coverage will be significantly better, and more accessible, for subscribers of PGA TOUR LIVE.”

“We’ve worked together with the PGA TOUR on many projects across many platforms and we’re looking forward to taking the next step with PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold,” said Mike McCarley, President, Golf, NBC Sports. “Building upon years of partnership, NBC Sports Group and the PGA TOUR are raising the profile of PGA TOUR LIVE as a complement to the hundreds of live hours of PGA TOUR tournament coverage across Golf Channel and NBC Sports. As we help build PGA TOUR LIVE, we’re fortunate to be able to apply lessons learned from years of digital innovation in covering some of the biggest events in sports via NBC Sports’ best-in-class streaming capabilities.”

In 2019, PGA TOUR LIVE plans to stream more than 360 hours of exclusive subscription coverage, as well as hundreds of hours of free Featured Holes coverage, complementing televised coverage from 28 PGA TOUR events next year. PGA TOUR Entertainment will continue to produce the live coverage. Highlights of the PGA TOUR LIVE subscription package launching on NBC Sports Gold include:

  • Pre-game Show: a 30-minute preview program that leads into the morning’s live competition coverage.
  • Featured Groups: early round coverage on Thursday and Friday prior to Golf Channel’s afternoon television window. Featured Groups coverage follows two concurrent, high-profile groups throughout their 18-hole rounds. To-date in 2018, PGA TOUR LIVE has featured entire rounds (outside traditional televised windows) of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and dozens more.
  • Featured Holes: live coverage of some of the PGA TOUR’s most iconic holes, concurrent with Golf Channel’s television window (traditionally from 3-6 p.m. ET).
  • Integrated Statistical Feeds: Users never have to leave the action with integrated live leaderboards and player scorecards.
  • Comprehensive Viewership Experience: Streamlines the PGA TOUR viewership experience by providing golf fans a continuous platform for streaming via NBC Sports Gold for PGA TOUR LIVE’s, Golf Channel’s and NBC Sports’ coverage windows.
  • Featured Player Recaps: Users can get caught up on the day’s action with new condensed rounds from each player in the Featured Group coverage.
  • Event Recaps: Watch an event recap in an hour-long cut down show that highlights the best of that weeks’ tournament.

Pricing options for PGA TOUR LIVE in 2019 will be announced in January. Users who sign up via www.pgatourlive.com will be kept aware of the latest news and announcements related to its 2019 launch on NBC Sports Gold. For golf fans outside of the United States, the same comprehensive PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will be available. More information will be announced by the PGA TOUR at a later date.

Getty Images

Stock Watch: Going all in on Tiger

By Ryan LavnerJuly 31, 2018, 11:30 am

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

DJ (+9%): There was a sense of inevitability about his Canadian Open title. When he’s on his game and focused, he’s just … better.

Ariya (+7%): After capturing her 10th career title, Jutanugarn is back to world No. 1 and seems a good bet to last more than two weeks at the top, like she did last summer. She’s far better equipped to handle the pressures and stressors of life in the spotlight. 

Miguel Angel Jimenez (+6%): That’s two major titles this year, and it doesn’t get better than a Senior Open at St. Andrews, at the place where his hero, Seve Ballesteros, once won. Even though he wore sunglasses under his hat, they don’t come cooler than MAJ.

Tiger (+5%): It’s time. Strong form, limited field, course history – the pieces are there for Woods to break a five-year winless drought.

PGA Tour Player of the Year race (+2%): With two months to go, it’s still very much up for grabs: DJ and Bubba Watson each have three wins, but no majors; Francesco Molinari picked up a major and another win during his three-month heater; Justin Thomas has two wins but none since February; and Justin Rose has probably played the most consistent golf all season. Hmmm.

FALLING

Tom Watson and St. Andrews (-1%): Old Tom scared the lead on Saturday, but apparently he’s destined to end his career 0-for-the-Old Course. Not even five-time Open champions can have everything, it seems.

Matt Kuchar (-2%): He followed his first top-10 since late March with a missed cut in Canada. For those who assume he’ll be a Ryder Cup captain’s pick even if he doesn’t crack the top 8 (he’s currently 12th), a question: Why? He hasn’t been playing well.

Steph Curry (-3%): I’d be far more interested in him hosting a Bay Area event than playing in one and throwing up a pair of 74s, but here we are. At least this year his now-annual Web.com start is the same week as the PGA.

Lexi (-4%): Her erratic on-course play this year suggested that she’s not herself, and her announcement last week that she’s continuing to take a break to clear her mind confirmed as much. At 23, the amount of scar tissue is already taking a toll.

Bryson (-6%): Under the microscope because of his unorthodox approach and Ryder Cup bubble-boy status, DeChambeau had just about the worst possible finish at the European Open: blowing the lead, looking skittish under pressure (think Paris will be easy?) and then acting petulantly as he breezed past the winner on the 18th green. This was all a bad look at a very bad time. 

Getty Images

Creamer first alternate in Women's British qualifying

By Randall MellJuly 30, 2018, 11:39 pm

Paula Creamer came up short in her bid to qualify for the Ricoh Women’s British Open in Monday’s final qualifier at St. Anne’s Old Links in England, but she still has a chance to tee it up at Royal Lytham & St. Annes this week.

Creamer was among 120 players vying for 17 qualifying spots, and near day’s end she found herself in a 12-woman playoff for the last seven spots. Ultimately, she was beaten out for the final spot when Brittany Marchand made a par to Creamer’s bogey at the fourth extra hole. Creamer finished as first alternate, meaning she can still get into the field if someone withdraws before the start of Thursday's first round.

Ricoh Women’s British Open: Articles, photos and videos

Creamer, 31, whose 10 LPGA titles include the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open, hasn’t missed a Women’s British Open since turning pro late in 2004.

Morgan Pressel, 30, who won the Kraft Nabisco as an 18-year-old to become the youngest winner of a women’s major at the time, also played in Monday’s final qualifier. She missed getting into the playoff by two shots.

Swedish amateur Linn Grant, 19, shot a 10-under-[ar 62 to top all the qualifiers. She won the Ladies British Amateur Stroke Play Championship a year ago and was in early contention at the U.S. Women’s Open in June in her first start in a major. She was tied for fourth through 36 holes and ended up tying for 57th.

Here are the 18-hole scores of the other 16 qualifiers:

66 -Cloe Frankish.

67 – Rachael Goodall.

68 – Tonje Daffinrud, Laetitia Beck, Inci Mehmet, Robynn Ree, Ursula Wikstrom, Frida Kinhult (amateur), Haeji Kang.

69 –Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, Tiffany Joh, Hollie Muse (amateur), Lydia Hall, Sideri Vanova, Ludovica Farina (amateur) and Brittany Marchand

Article Tags: 2018 Women's British Open, Paula Creamer, Morgan Pressel

Getty Images

Randall's Rant: Control that emotion, Bryson

By Randall MellJuly 30, 2018, 10:11 pm

Forget Hogan vs. Snead.

Or Jones vs. Hagen.

Or even Nicklaus vs. Palmer.

The greatest rivalry in golf is emotion vs. intellect.

It’s an ongoing battle waged around the world, from scruffy munis in men’s and women’s recreational leagues to the space between the ears of the greatest players who ever teed it up.

When we see the worst of emotion trump intellect, we tend to remember it a long time.

Hearing F-bombs, seeing drivers helicoptering into ponds, or wedges snapped across knees, we cringe watching from afar.

Welcome to the highlight reels, Bryson DeChambeau.

Or should we say, the lowlight reels.

Too many of us have been there, whether losing our cool after bad shots in a bad round, or in real life, after one too many perceived slights at a party.

DeChambeau’s meltdown on the driving range at Carnoustie during The Open was epic. If you haven’t already seen the video, check it out here. It was a rousing reminder that even the world’s best players can feel as if the’re losing their minds trying to fix their swings. DeChambeau looked as if he were going to be fitted for a strait jacket before getting his arms into a green jacket.

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

DeChambeau’s collapse at the end of the European Open in Germany Sunday was another reminder.

Not so much the frustration he showed spraying so many shots into water and other trouble over the final four holes, but the lapse in etiquette that followed.

DeChambeau’s failure to properly congratulate the winner, Richard McEvoy, caught a lot of people’s attention. His fleeting, insincere handshake when it was all over got him roasted on social media.

Even the European Tour’s Eddie Pepperell weighed in.

“As classless as handshakes go. . .” Pepperell tweeted.

DeChambeau apologized in a post on Instagram. You suspect he cringed himself seeing emotion get the best of him, because what makes this more notable than most of the blowups we see is the fact that DeChambeau is one of the most cerebral players of this era.

The guy can make a golf swing sound like a physics equation.

DeChambeau is a great new character in the game, and, at 24, he’s still learning lessons on a big stage. That’s the thing. This guy sounds like he could earn a doctorate in the physics of a golf swing. He’s a refreshing addition to the game’s elite ranks.

Given DeChambeau’s ability to grasp grand ideas, I’d love to see him aim his great powers of observation at the heart’s role in golf, and one day hear him give a treatise on the role emotion plays in the development of the game’s greatest players. That’s a greater mystery than the swing itself.

If you try too hard to disconnect emotion, do you disconnect something vital to a certain kind of player’s success?

Jon Rahm might want to hear that, too.

Rahm struggles with frustration, and recently said he realizes he isn’t wired to hold his temper. He has to let it out. He has to blow some steam off. He feels his game’s healthier that way.

While it may help Rahm move on, it’s harder for the rest of us.

We cringe seeing it, we cringe afterward when we’re guilty doing it ourselves.

DeChambeau’s a fascinating player, Rahm, too. They would be a great Sunday singles match at the Ryder Cup someday, maybe this September.

They’re players whose games you respect, whose passions you admire, but you hate seeing their blowups. The gentleman’s game won’t be so gentlemanly if lowlights trump highlights among the game’s best young players. DeChambeau will figure that out, and hopefully Rahm, too.

Article Tags: 2018 Porsche European Open, Bryson Dechambeau, Richard McEvoy, Jon Rahm

Getty Images

NBC Sports Group to Air 28 Live Hours of Ricoh Women's British Open, Aug. 2-5

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJuly 30, 2018, 6:50 pm

Most Number of Live Hours for an LPGA Tour Event in 2018

Historic Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in England sets the stage this week for the fourth women’s major championship of 2018, the Ricoh Women’s British Open. Golf Channel and NBC will combine for 28 hours of live tournament coverage, the most number of live hours for an LPGA Tour event in 2018.

Taking place Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 2-5, the international field will be led by new World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, No. 2 Inbee Park and No. 3 (KPMG Women’s PGA champion) Sung Hyun Park, along with defending champion and No. 7 in the world I.K. Kim. Jessica Korda (No. 9), Cristie Kerr (No. 13) and Michelle Wie (No. 18) headline the Americans in the field.

28 LIVE HOURS, MOST EVER: Thursday-Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to air seven continuous hours of live tournament coverage each day, equaling 2017 as the most in tournament history and the most number of live hours for an LPGA event during the 2018 season. Golf Channel will air live coverage from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Saturday, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to air third round coverage (7-11 a.m. ET on Golf Channel; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC.); and on Sunday, coverage will begin on Golf Channel at 7:30 a.m. ET and continue on NBC at 11:30 a.m. ET until the tournament’s conclusion.

BROADCAST TEAM: Rich Lerner and Hall-of-Famer Judy Rankin will call the action from the 18th hole broadcast booth. Tom Abbott will report from a tower position, with Jerry Foltz and 2004 Ricoh Women’s British Open champion Karen Stupples on the course. Abbott and Stupples also will rotate with Lerner and Rankin in the booth for early tournament coverage. Mike Ritz joins the broadcast team as host, and Cara Banks will conduct interviews.

COMPREHENSIVE WRAPAROUND NEWS COVERAGE – Golf Channel’s franchise news programs - Morning Drive and Golf Central – will provide wraparound coverage from Golf Channel’s network studios in Orlando and on-site from Royal Lytham & St Annes. Banks will report on-site for Morning Drive and Golf Central.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded editorial content during Ricoh Women’s British Open week, with GolfChannel.com senior writer Randall Mell reporting on-site with columns and daily blogs. Golf Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – will provide expanded social coverage throughout the week.

News and tournament action surrounding the Ricoh Women’s British Open can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online via Golf Channel Digital. Fans also can stream NBC Sports’ coverage of live golf via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

 

Ricoh Women’s British Open Tournament Airtimes

Thursday, Aug. 2

6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel

Friday, Aug. 3

6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel

Saturday, Aug. 4

7-11 a.m.

Golf Channel
 

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, Aug. 5

7-11:30 a.m.

Golf Channel
 

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

NBC

