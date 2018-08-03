PREVIEW: Rahm Recalls First PGA TOUR Win at Farmers Insurance Open
Two-time PGA TOUR winner and current No. 5 ranked player in the world Jon Rahm, along with All-Pro NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.
Filmed in June at Whisper Rock Golf Club in Arizona (where both are members), the episode will focus on a number of topics, including:
- Rahm discussing the Ryder Cup later this year, and weighing in on Europe’s chances.
- Fitzgerald detailing his humble outlook on a career spent in the spotlight.
- Rahm reflecting on the influence of other Spaniard professional golfers in his career.
- Rahm recounting the putt that clinched his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
- A True or False? segment with Feherty offering hypothetical questions for Fitzgerald and Rahm to each consider about their fellow guest.
A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host) Feherty has been described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal. His all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie. Feherty is produced by Golf Channel’s original productions group, which also oversees production for Driver vs. Driver, Golf Films as well as the network’s instruction platforms.