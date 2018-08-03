Getty Images

World No. 5 Jon Rahm, All-Pro Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald join "Feherty," Monday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET

By Golf Channel Public RelationsAugust 3, 2018, 1:25 pm

PREVIEW: Rahm Recalls First PGA TOUR Win at Farmers Insurance Open

Two-time PGA TOUR winner and current No. 5 ranked player in the world Jon Rahm, along with All-Pro NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Filmed in June at Whisper Rock Golf Club in Arizona (where both are members), the episode will focus on a number of topics, including:

  • Rahm discussing the Ryder Cup later this year, and weighing in on Europe’s chances.
  • Fitzgerald detailing his humble outlook on a career spent in the spotlight.
  • Rahm reflecting on the influence of other Spaniard professional golfers in his career.
  • Rahm recounting the putt that clinched his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
  • A True or False? segment with Feherty offering hypothetical questions for Fitzgerald and Rahm to each consider about their fellow guest.

Future guests on Feherty this year (premiering Mondays at 9 p.m. ET) include four-time European Tour winner and reigning Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood (August 13) and actor/comedian Kevin Nealon (Saturday Night Live) on August 20.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host) Feherty has been described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal. His all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie. Feherty is produced by Golf Channel’s original productions group, which also oversees production for Driver vs. Driver, Golf Films as well as the network’s instruction platforms.

Trending

The clubhouse at Royal Troon. Getty Images

Women's British to Woburn in 2019, Royal Troon in 2020

By Randall MellAugust 3, 2018, 10:30 am

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – The Women’s British Open is headed back to England’s Woburn Golf Club next year and to Royal Troon for the first time in 2020, the R&A announced Friday.

It’s a quick return to Woburn, but that’s good news for Rolex world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn and Charley Hull. Two years ago, Jutanugarn broke through to win her first major there. Hull has been a member at Woburn since she was 11.

Royal Troon brings another historic venue on The Open rota to the women. It has been host to the men’s major nine times, with Henrik Stenson winning the most recent Open there in 2016. Arnold Palmer won there in ’62 and Tom Watson in ’82.

Full-field scores from the Ricoh Women’s British Open

Ricoh Women’s British Open: Articles, photos and videos

Woburn will host the Women’s British Open for the 11th time.

The Ricoh name won’t be following the championship to these venues as title sponsor. Its contract ends this year. No replacement has yet been named.

Ricoh’s partnership helped elevate the event over its 12-year run as title sponsor. The championship’s purse has increased from $2 million to $3.25 million in that time, with more historic venues hosting, including The Old Course at St. Andrews and Royal Liverpool.

“This week is all about Ricoh, so we will make an announcement regarding their successor in due course,” said IMG’s senior vice president of golf Ross Hallett.

Article Tags: 2018 Ricoh Women's British Open, Woburn Golf Club, Royal Troon

Trending

Getty Images

Schniederjans eagles 18 for Barracuda lead

By Associated PressAugust 3, 2018, 2:30 am

RENO, Nev. – Ollie Schniederjans scored five points with a closing eagle to take a three-point lead Thursday in the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour's only modified Stableford scoring event.

Schniederjans hit a 5-iron approach to 3 feet from 275 yards to set up the eagle on the par-5 18th at Montreux Golf and Country Club.

''Eagles are huge in this format,'' Schniederjans said. ''So, it's a little more nerve-wracking, 3-footer being three more points. It's interesting you have putts that are worth more than others.''

He finished with 17 points, also making six birdies. Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for bogey, and three points are subtracted for double bogey or worse.

Denny McCarthy was tied for the lead with a hole to play just before sunset, but lost three points with a double bogey on the par-4 ninth to drop into a tie for second with Aaron Baddeley. Robert Streb was fourth at 13 points, followed by Ryan Palmer and Hudson Swafford at 12, and John Merrick and Tyrone Van Aswegen at 11.

Full-field scores from the Barracuda Championship

The winner will earn a spot in the PGA Championship next week at Bellerive, if not already eligible. Schniederjans is using the event to stay sharp for the PGA.

''Just my game is finally coming around,'' Schniederjans said. ''I really feel in control of my swing for the first time in a while. So, I felt really good coming in. And I kind of wanted to just get playing, because I felt like my stuff was finally in a place. Instead of taking a week off, I kind of wanted to get on a roll, play a little bit before the PGA and roll into next week with some rounds.''

Chasing his first tour victory, he's using his Georgia Tech education to crunch numbers on the high-altitude course.

''It's pretty simple math, but I think it helps,'' Schniederjans said. ''The wind makes it really tough. I factor in the flight that I'm going to hit, and I do the elevation first. And then I factor in the wind.''

McCarthy, playing in the final group of the day off the 10th tee, eagled the par-5 13th and made five more birdies - three on par-5 holes - before the messy finish. The former Virginia player is 149th in the FedEx Cup standings in his first PGA Tour season, with the top 125 advancing to playoffs and keeping their tour cards.

Baddeley is 135th in the FedEx Cup race.

''I'm not stressed, to be honest,'' Baddeley said. ''Whether you go to Web finals or whether you finish in the 126 to 150 category, you're going to get starts and my game's in a good spot. I'm not stressed. I'm at ease with whatever happens. Just got to go out and play and try and win a golf tournament.''

Rod Pampling holed out for eagle from 123 yards on the par-4 14th to get to 15 points, then dropped six points on the final four holes with three bogeys and a closing triple bogey.

Norman Xiong, the Nicklaus Award winner at the University of Oregon, scored eight points playing on a sponsor's exemption. He missed the cuts in his other three PGA Tour starts since turning pro.

Defending champion Chris Stroud had seven points. Geoff Ogilvy, the 2014 winner, also was at seven points along with Hunter Mahan. David Duval, playing on a sponsor's exemption, scored three points.

Article Tags: Ollie Schniederjans, 2018 Barracuda Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Poulter gets aggressive, fires 62 to lead at Firestone

By Doug FergusonAugust 2, 2018, 11:15 pm

AKRON, Ohio – Ian Poulter was annoyed upon realizing he had never finished better than 13th at Firestone, so he took a step toward doing something about it Thursday with an 8-under 62 and a one-shot lead in the Bridgestone Invitational.

Tiger Woods found himself fighting his swing. He settled for a 66.

Such was the difference of two players with vastly different memories on the stout South course at Firestone.

Woods is an eight-time winner, already a PGA Tour record for most victories on one course. Back at this World Golf Championship for the first time in four years, he made a 50-foot birdie putt and two other long putts to offset some average iron play.

It was his best opening round of the year, and he needed it just to keep pace with everyone else on a soft and vulnerable course that led to 45 players in the 71-man field breaking par. The average score was 68.37, the lowest for the opening round at Firestone since it became a WGC in 1999 and the lowest for the first round of any PGA Tour event this season.

''I didn't quite hit it as well as I wanted to,'' Woods said. ''But I fought out a score today, which was good.''

Poulter is playing Firestone for the 14th time, and he came across a sheet showing his yearly results. At least he hasn't missed the cut, mainly because there is no cut at these tournaments. He tied for 13th his first year, 10 shots behind. It never got any better.

Full-field scores from the WGC- Bridgestone Invitational

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

''Yeah, it fires me up,'' Poulter said after saving par from a bunker on his last hole for a bogey-free round. ''It's frustrating to look at. I actually thought I had a better finish than that, so it really annoyed me. ... I wrote them all down, they were that bad. I was like, 'Seriously, how can you play a good golf course this many times and not really have a result?' So not to even finish in the top 10 is pretty poor.''

It's just a start, but it was a good one.

His 62 matched the lowest first-round score at Firestone, first set by Adam Scott in 2011, and it was one off the course record for any round.

Rickie Fowler and Kyle Stanley each had a 63, while Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim and Patrick Cantlay were another shot behind. Seven players were in the group at 65, which included Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jason Day.

Poulter missed a 10-foot putt on No. 8, his second-to-last hole. He was in no mood to quibble.

''If you would have offered me this at the start of the day, I would have snapped your arm for it,'' he said. ''Yeah, we can be greedy and say I'd love to have holed that putt on 8 to have tied the record. But 8 under par's a pretty decent round for me around this golf course.''

Woods seems to put together decent scores even when he feels his game is slightly off.

''It's nice to shoot rounds like I did at the Open and like I did today, put together rounds where I may not feel the best, but I'm able to post a score,'' Woods said. ''That's how you win golf tournaments. You're not going to have your best all four days, and it's a matter of that bad day being 2-, 3-under par instead of being 2-, 3-over par. And then everyone has their hot days.''

Woods is coming off a tie for sixth at the British Open, where he had the lead for about 30 minutes in the middle of the final round until he fell back with a double bogey. He took a vacation in Switzerland and showed up at Firestone for nine holes of practice on Wednesday.

But he knows this course as well as anyone.

''I've had so many great memories here,'' Woods said. ''Hopefully, I can have one more.''

This is the final year for the World Golf Championship at Firestone. It moves to Memphis, Tennessee, next year.

McIlroy played in the group ahead of Woods and struggled to get the ball in play over the first half of his round. He figured it out, which he had to on a day like this.

''You can't find this golf course any easier than we had it today,'' McIlroy said. ''It's soft. It's probably the softest I've ever seen it. ... So you needed to take advantage of the conditions today. It looked like most of the guys have done that, which is good.''

Not all of them.

Jordan Spieth was 3 over through 14 holes until two late birdies allowed him to salvage a 71. Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player coming off his third victory this year at the Canadian Open last week, could only manage a 69. In his first start since winning The Open, Francesco Molinari had a 70.

Doug Ferguson is a national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Article Tags: 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Ian Poulter, Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Phil: Doing the worm solidified dancing commercial

By Rex HoggardAugust 2, 2018, 10:56 pm

AKRON, Ohio – Phil Mickelson has had plenty of embarrassing moments in his career, the most recent coming at this year’s U.S. Open when he hit his golf ball while it was still moving on a green. But he may have topped himself in a commercial that was released on Thursday.

The commercial for clothing manufacturer Mizzen+Main features Mickelson dancing on a practice range while avoiding golf balls that are being hit in his direction.

“They showed some of the videos they had done with Tim Tebow and J.J. Watt and they said, ‘We have this idea about dancing,’” Mickelson explained following his round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. “Obviously, it's not the thing I'm most comfortable doing. But then [Mickelson’s wife] Amy said, ‘You should just tell them that you know how to do the worm.’ So after she said that, it was over, we were doing it.”

Full-field scores from the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

Mickelson said he filmed the commercial about a month ago in Southern California and that it took an hour and about 15 to 20 takes.

“It was a lot for me to get even just that much out of me. It looks pretty benign, but it wasn't easy,” he laughed. “I've kind of always laughed at myself, you know, since Day 1. I've not ever taken myself too seriously and this is kind of obvious with that because it's certainly outside my comfort zone.”

Although he hadn’t gotten a lot of feedback from fellows players because the commercial had just been released, Mickelson said there were some interesting moments at Firestone on Thursday.

“[Pat] Perez was like, ‘Way to put yourself out there, man,’” Mickelson said. “Bubba [Watson] and [caddie Ted Scott] were wanting [dancing] lessons, which is fine. I’ll do a private [lesson].”

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.