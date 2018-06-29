Getty Images

After numerous changes, Ko back on track at KPMG

By Randall MellJune 29, 2018, 9:33 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – Lydia Ko’s sister sees the difference when the birdie putts don’t fall now. When tee shots take a bad bounce.

When approach shots veer into bunkers.

Sura sees how good winning outside San Francisco two months ago continues to be for her baby sister, how important ending a two-year victory drought was in freeing up her sister.

“I definitely see the change,” she said. “She’s not afraid of missing greens or fairways. She lets it go.”

Ko put up a 6-under-par 66 Friday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, eight shots better than her opening round, even though she hit more fairways and more greens in that first round. She put up the low round of this championship to get into weekend contention to win her third major championship, moving just two shots off the lead through the morning wave.

“Lydia’s happy, not just in golf,” Sura said.

That’s the difference the family and team sees, because Lydia can put on a happy face when you wouldn’t blame her if she didn’t. You had to really know her to see how frustrated she was losing her best form.

“Winning was a relief,” Sura said.

It was validation, too.

It was confirmation all the hard work Lydia was putting in with her new coach, Ted Oh, was paying off since she made the switch to him before the year’s start. They both needed to see that. The whole team needed to see that.

Oh followed Ko Friday at Kemper Lakes, delighting in the eight birdies she made against two bogeys.

"Everything is starting to come together,” he said. “Her confidence has moved up a notch.”

Ko is still feeling what she won at the Mediheal Championship.

“That was a huge confidence booster for me,” Ko said.

Ko’s ball striking was sharp Thursday at Kemper Lakes, but she couldn’t hole anything. She hit 11 of 14 fairways. She hit 13 greens in regulation, but she didn’t make a birdie.

“The only two putts I holed outside 10 feet were putts for par,” she said. “I wasn’t putting great.”

On Friday, she holed a 15-footer for birdie at the first.

That set her afire.

“That just gave me the confidence to say, `Hey, you can make a birdie around this golf course,’” Ko said. “I played solid.”

Ko shot her 66 hitting just 10 greens in regulation. She took 30 putts in the first round, just 22 in the second.

It helped chipping in for birdie at the 12th, but her putter was as hot as the weather in suburban Chicago.

“I know I missed a few fairways, but I tried to put myself in good positions, and got lucky with that chip shot, too,” Ko said.

Ko looks comfortable now with the changes she made under Oh, though she didn’t believe they were overly complicated, anyway.

Mostly, with all the changes she made over the last two seasons, from coaches to equipment and caddies, she needed some time to get comfortable with her new swing.

Oh said it’s all been about simplifying her swing.

He got rid of her little bump moving off the ball. He pared away extra movements, and he tried to get her to a position at the top of her swing where she could go as hard as she wanted at the ball. Today, she swings harder than she ever did. The rhythm of her swing is quicker.

She’s also generating more power.

Ko said it took time to get used to understanding how the rhythm of her swing needed to quicken with the changes Oh made.

“I think being aggressive was one [change that took time}, where sometimes my misses come from me being a little bit more tentative, and being not as fast through the ball,” Ko said. “I guess, in some ways, it's a good position to be in, so you can hit the ball aggressively and not really worry about it.

“We tried to simplify things so that if it's still not going very good, we're not too far away from it. I think those are the key things that we're going to continue to work on.”

If Ko matches up Thursday’s ball striking with Friday’s putting, Sunday could end with another big party for her team.

Kelly leads Jimenez at Sr. Open; Smoltz shoots 77

By Associated PressJune 29, 2018, 11:52 pm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Maybe the best way to deal with the greens at the Broadmoor is to not putt on them at all.

Jerry Kelly knew the drill. His chip-in for birdie on No. 18 highlighted a round that left him atop the leaderboard after his second round Friday at the U.S. Senior Open.

After coming up short from the middle of the fairway, Kelly took advantage of a decent lie outside a bunker, chipped the ball and watched it go straight in. He made three more birdies on the front nine - his second nine - to complete a round of 1-under 69 and leave the course with a one-shot lead at 5-under 135.

''I knew I had to pull something out,'' Kelly said. ''And the chip came out just perfect and rolled right down and went in, and that got things going again.''

Playing in the same threesome with Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 2-under 68 to stay a shot behind, with a decent prospect of pairing up with Kelly once more on Saturday.

''When you see guys hit the fairways consistently, you feed off that,'' Kelly said. ''And that's really the key out here, is just hitting the fairways.''

Jimenez, coming off his first senior major championship last month, followed that rule to a 'T.' He hit 17 greens in regulation on his way to a bogey-free round. But he still needed 33 putts - fitting on a golf course where the Will Rogers Shrine up on Cheyenne Mountain dictates the break on every green.

''I can say I didn't miss any putt,'' Jimenez said. ''I hit every one right in the middle, but then the hole is moving.''

Tim Petrovic had the best round of the morning, shooting 30 on the front nine - his second nine - to finish with a 65 and get to 3 under for the tournament.

He took advantage of calm conditions that were far different from the 35-mph gusts the players faced in Thursday afternoon's round. And he finally calibrated the higher altitude in Colorado, which most people believe adds 10 percent distance to every shot.

''I told my caddie as we were making the turn that we need to just slow it down, not hit so many half shots and just play within,'' Petrovic said. ''And we started hitting some really good, quality shots.''

Davis Love III (68) and Philip Golding (67) were the only others to break par in the morning. Both head into the weekend four behind Kelly, at 1 under.

Na, Hossler among players to earn Open invites

By Rex HoggardJune 29, 2018, 11:08 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Kevin Na had just signed for his second-consecutive 70 that left him tied for 56th at the Quicken Loans National - not exactly where he imagined he’d be after two rounds - when his day got considerably better.

As he scrolled through his cell phone he came across a message informing him he’d qualified for next month’s Open Championship. Na and four other players were added to the field based on their world ranking when players ahead of them in the rankings qualified through other categories.

“I figured I’d get in off my World Ranking. I actually called the Tour and asked what are my chances and they said pretty darn good,” said Na, who added that he’d planned to make his travel arrangements to Scotland on Friday before he received the message that he was in The Open.

Joining Na at Carnoustie will be Chez Reavie, Byeong Hun An, Charles Howell III and Beau Hossler, who is tied for the lead at TPC Potomac.

The group will likely not be the last players to qualify for the year’s third major this week. The top 4 players among the top 12 after the final round will earn a spot at Carnoustie if they aren’t already exempt.

Daly (knee) back in action next week

By Rex HoggardJune 29, 2018, 10:42 pm

Less than a week after withdrawing from the U.S. Senior Open with an ailing right knee, John Daly was on the commitment list to play next week’s Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

In a tweet on Monday Daly said, “I had to WD from the U.S. Senior Open. The deteriorating osteoarthritis isn't helping my [right] knee. I fall under the ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] but USGA turned down a cart for me this week. Just going to give the knee a rest. Don't know what's ahead for me.”

The USGA responded with a tweet, “Each request is reviewed individually. We respect the privacy of all players and cannot discuss any medical conditions. We offered Mr. Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request. He decided to withdraw this morning.”

The Greenbrier will be Daly’s sixth Tour event this season, and it will be the eighth time he’s played the West Virginia Tour stop. He’s playing the event on a sponsor exemption.

Ryu takes advantage of 'birthday gifts' from Ko

By Randall MellJune 29, 2018, 10:15 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – So Yeon Ryu’s 28th birthday was a lot more fun Friday with Lyda Ko dropping gifts all over the place.

“Today, Lydia made everything,” Ryu said of Ko’s hot putting. “So, she just made everything look really easier. So, I was like, `Well, if she can do that, maybe I should do that,’ and then I started to make birdies on the back nine.”

Ryu birdied three of the final five holes to post a 3-under-par 69, leaving her tied for the lead at 6 under overall with Brooke Henderson (71) and Sung Hyun Park (72) through the morning wave.

After her round, fans at the 18th serenaded Ryu, singing “Happy Birthday” to her with LPGA staff bringing Ryu a candlelit birthday treat.

“I feel like I have two days of birthday,” Ryu said.

With her South Korean homeland 14 hours ahead of Chicago time, Ryu’s family back home recognized Thursday as her birthday. Ryu’s American friends recognized it Friday.

“It’s going to be a nice, quiet birthday celebration,” Ryu said.

Ryu said she is conserving her energy, with temperatures rising above 90 for a second straight day at Kemper Lakes. If Ryu wins this week, a double celebration might be in order Sunday. She would move back to Rolex world No. 1 with a victory, as long as current No. 1 Inbee Park finishes 12th or worse and No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn finishes third or worse.

