Henderson fulfills dream in front of home crowd

By Randall MellAugust 26, 2018, 11:18 pm

Brooke Henderson delivered what Canada waited so long to see again.

She won the CP Women’s Open Sunday in Regina, Saskatchewan, to become the first Canadian to hoist the trophy since Jocelyne Bourassa won the inaugural title 45 years ago.

Henderson did so in style, pulling away with four consecutive birdies on the back nine to turn her walk up the 18th fairway into a victory parade.

With a strong Canadian following rushing up the last fairway behind her, Henderson added one last birdie to win in a four-shot runaway.

After the last putt fell, fellow Canadians roared their approval. They chanted Henderson’s name and broke out in song, filling the air with “O Canada” while the country’s flag waved over the grandstand behind them. Brooke’s father, Dave, doused his daughter with a bottle of champagne as Brooke’s mother, Darlene, watched.

“I still have some in my ear,” Henderson said later.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police presented the trophy.

“It’s amazing, just surreal,” Henderson said. “The crowds have been amazing all week and to finish it off the way I did is really a dream come true.”

Still just 20, Henderson’s seventh LPGA title leaves her just one victory shy of equaling Sandra Post’s record for most won by a Canadian.

A shot ahead at day’s start, Henderson was in control coming down the stretch, closing with a 7-under-par 65 to finish at 21 under overall.

Full-field scores from the CP Women’s Open

“It’s like the sixth major to me,” she said at week’s start.

Angel Yin finished second playing alongside Henderson in the final two rounds. She marveled at the support.

“People shouting her name, like 9 o’clock in the morning,” Yin said. “I bet you she felt pressure, but she’s used to it, and she handled it pretty well, and she finished the job.”

It’s been a summer of meaningful nationalistic breakthroughs.

Two weeks ago, Georgia Hall won the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, becoming just the second Englishwoman to win the event since it became a major.

It was Henderson’s first LPGA victory in Canada, and that made it emotional. So did winning in the wake of losing both of her grandfathers this summer.

Her maternal grandfather, Bob Moir, died in June. Her paternal grandfather, Clem Henderson, died three weeks ago.

“It's been a really tough year,” Henderson said. “So to get this for my family, and just for the whole of Canada, I'm really happy.”

Brittany Henderson, Brooke’s older sister, was a vital part of the week’s success. She has set aside her own career as a player to be Brooke’s full-time caddie.

Henderson’s father has been a big part of her development, and she calls her mom her biggest supporter.

“This was a big dream and a big goal for all of us,” Henderson said. “I think it's just a cumulative effort of all of us that gave me the chance to be able to lift that [trophy].”

Canadians really wanted to see another Canadian win again.

Gas was 40 cents a gallon the year Bourassa first won the event. Secretariat was the Triple Crown winner. Hip Hop was just emerging as a musical genre, and Federal Express was just getting started as a courier delivery company.

Henderson grew up in Smiths Falls, Ontario, 1,600 miles east of Regina, Saskatchewan, but she was embraced as a hometown favorite from the start. She was on billboards around the city promoting the event. She had bobble heads of her likeness given away at the tournament site.

Her photo nearly dominated the cover of the local sports page advancing the event.

“I definitely feel like it was meant to be this week,” Henderson said.

Parel makes Boeing Classic first Champions win

By Associated PressAugust 27, 2018, 1:36 am

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Scott Parel won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the final six holes on the front nine in a 9-under 63.

Five strokes behind Kevin Sutherland and Ken Tanigawa entering the round, Parel beat Sutherland by three strokes at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Parel opened with a birdie on the par-4 first, parred the next two and birdied the final six holes on the front nine. He rebounded from a streak-ending bogey on the par-4 10th with a birdie on the par-4 11th. He also birdied the par-4 16th, and made a curling, downhill 40-footer for another birdie on the par-3 17th.

Parel finished at 18-under 198. He was tied for the first-round lead after a 65, then dropped back Saturday with a 70.

Sutherland had a 71 - birdieing the par-5 18th after opening with 17 straight pars - a day shooting a course-record 60. In the 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Sutherland shot a tour-record 59 in the second round, then closed with a 74 to tie for seventh.

Tanigawa also failed to follow up a low round, going 64-73 on the weekend to tie for third at 3 under with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67).

DeChambeau lives up to 'mad scientist' nickname

By Rex HoggardAugust 27, 2018, 1:08 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bryson DeChambeau has earned the nickname “mad scientist” on the PGA Tour for his calculated approach to the golf swing, and following his four-stroke victory on Sunday at The Northern Trust his detailed analysis didn’t disappoint.

“I have tolerances and I allow for error because there's human error,” he explained. “You can't control everything all the time. No matter what, if I perfect my biomechanics, which is not going to happen, but let's say I get really, really, really close to where my error is within 5 or 6 feet every time. The one thing nobody out here will ever be able to control is the conditions of the course.”

Updated FedExCup standings after The Northern Trust

Given his academic approach to the game, it may be a surprise that DeChambeau was not the best student.

“I had to work hard to be an A student, actually. I wasn't great at reading and writing,” he smiled. “I'll never forget, the first time I got a B in high school, I was mortified because I had worked so hard, and I just wasn't good enough in writing.”

But if reading and writing were not exactly his strengths, arithmetic was never a problem. “Well, that's given,” he laughed. “I do like numbers. I'm more of a theoretical guy than a data/analytics guy, per se.”

DeChambeau bounces back from recent meltdowns

By Jay CoffinAugust 27, 2018, 12:43 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – It’s hard to erase the pictures of Bryson DeChambeau’s recent struggles from your memory.

First there was the video of him on the practice range at The Open at Carnoustie just over a month ago having a meltdown following a first-round 75; One-armed swings, hands over his face, hands up in the air in disgust, almost looking like he wanted to break his clubs over the back of his neck. He was a mess.

One week later, with a share of the 54-hole lead in Germany at the European Open he was in contention with four holes remaining and finished bogey, bogey, par, triple bogey to shoot 78 and tie for 13th, five shots behind winner Richard McEvoy. DeChambeau put two balls in the water on 18.

How does that same man, only four weeks later, put on a clinic at The Northern Trust and blitz the field by four shots to win the first FedExCup playoff event?

“That struggle is what led me to this point,” DeChambeau said Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club, trophy in hand. “That’s the thing that people sometimes miss is the fact that those moments when you’re at – relatively speaking – your lowest, are the times you can learn the most.

“All that is a learning experience that got me to where I am today. I finally had a little something this week, the beginning of the week, which is nice. I haven’t had that in a while so I was able to get work done and feel comfortable on the golf course.

“So all those things accumulated to a win this week.”

DeChambeau strengthens case for Ryder Cup pick

By Rex HoggardAugust 27, 2018, 12:23 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – When Bryson DeChambeau slipped out of the top 8 automatic qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team last month he now admits the pressure started to build.

On Sunday, he likely put an end to that mounting pressure with his four-stroke victory over Tony Finau at The Northern Trust, his third victory on the PGA Tour and what will surely be a crucial factor when U.S. captain Jim Furyk sits down to make the first of his three captain’s picks on Sept. 4.

“I said I was a man on a mission yesterday, and hopefully he can see that I've got some grit and grind, and that even when I don't execute certain shots, I can get it done,” said DeChambeau, who closed with a 69 at Ridgewood Country Club.

DeChambeau has quietly made playing this year’s Ryder Cup a primary goal of his season after attending the 2014 matches at Hazeltine as a spectator.

“I definitely wanted to have an experience of what it would be like. And I was fortunate enough that Notah Begay was able to take me under the ropes a couple times and give me a little bit better experience,” DeChambeau said. “That was really fun, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. I hope I get the opportunity to do that here in the next few weeks.”

