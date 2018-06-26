Getty Images

Politics, kids, golf (not necessarily in that order) for Gulbis

By Randall MellJune 26, 2018, 1:00 pm

Natalie Gulbis has political aspirations.

She turned down a chance to run for the congressional seat in the third district of Nevada after giving it serious consideration last year, but she is keeping her eye on other opportunities, especially something that will allow her to be an advocate for youth.

She loves children.

“I would love to have kids,” she said. “We’ve been trying.”

So many paths exist for the 35-year-old married LPGA pro, whose Cover Girl looks and charismatic personality continue to keep her in demand through all the injuries that have challenged her for the better part of the last decade.

She had her own reality TV show on Golf Channel, appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice,” an episode of “CSI” and on “The Price is Right.” She worked as an analyst for Fox Sports’ golf coverage and modeled for an SI Swimsuit Issue and FHM magazine.

She calls opening the Natalie Gulbis Boys and Girls Club in Las Vegas in 2010 her greatest achievement.

Her talents abound, but ...

“I still love competing,” Gulbis said. “I love being an athlete, everything about being an athlete, even coming back from injuries. That’s part of being a professional athlete.

“The physical therapy, the work and discipline it takes to come back, I know it sounds like I’m sugar coating things, but I’ve enjoyed the whole process. Yes, you would rather be out on tour, but I’m excited for another opportunity to come back and play.”

And that’s why after undergoing her fourth back surgery, a discectomy last October, she isn’t ready to give up the game to pursue another endeavor.

Those other opportunities, whatever they may be, can wait.

There’s still golf to be pursued, from her return to the LPGA this year to her introduction as the newest headliner for the American Century Championship celebrity event in Lake Tahoe, July 13-15 (click here for more information). She will be announced with much fanfare by tournament organizers on Tuesday.

“As frustrating as it can be, I still love the game,” Gulbis said. “Last weekend, I wanted to break every single club in my bag. Today, I want get back out there and figure it out.”

Gulbis made a promising start last week at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, putting up a 69 in the first round to get into early contention, before faltering with a 74 to miss the cut. It was just her fifth start this year.

After seven months away while recovering from her last back surgery, she launched her comeback in April at the Hugel-JTBC L.A. Open. She made the cut, but it’s been a slow climb since, with four missed cuts.

“It’s good to be back, but it’s also frustrating,” said Gulbis, who claimed the Evian Championship as her lone LPGA title in 2007, long before it was a major. “I haven’t played that many events, so I haven’t played that well. You can’t substitute competition.

“I haven’t had any issues with ball striking. It’s my putting, and course management mistakes. I’m making mistakes I feel like I made early in my career, but the more I play the more confident I am that it will work itself out.”

Gulbis played just five events last year, playing around back pain that returned in late spring of 2017. She hurt herself hitting a shot from a buried lie in the front of a bunker near season’s start.

“I took a couple weeks off, tried to recover, but I knew I needed surgery again,” she said. “I hoped I wouldn’t need it, that my back would repair itself, with some different modalities, hyperbaric chamber and rest, but it wasn’t helping.”

So Gulbis elected to have another discectomy, and she is grateful she did.

“Within just a couple weeks, I felt better than I had all year, since I was injured,” she said. “To be able to walk without pain, travel without pain, and just to be able to play golf again, forget the competition, was great. I like to play a lot.”

Gulbis had her first back surgery in 2008. She has been limited in how much she can practice since that first surgery, but she relishes the time she gets.

Making her return in Los Angeles was special, she said. There are so many new, young players on tour, but still so many old friends.

“It was like the first day of school and a high school reunion,” she said.

Scores still matter to Gulbis, but she keeps score in a lot of ways. The charitable function of tournament golf matters to her, as does growing the game.

“I enjoy being part of that,” she said.

It’s what continues to make her one of the game’s most devoted ambassadors.

Contrite Mickelson expands on his apology

By Randall MellJune 26, 2018, 1:31 am

CHICAGO – Humbled and contrite Monday, Phil Mickelson made his first public appearance since he ignited a controversy at the U.S. Open two weeks ago.

He joined some Chicago professional athletes at Soldier Field for the KPMG Windy City Skills Challenge benefitting youth and the company’s Future Leaders Program.

He whistled footballs through targets with Bears quarterback Chase Daniel, shot free throws with Bulls point guard Kris Dunn and Sky guard Diamond DeShields, and gave kids tips on hitting Snag golf shots.

He also addressed the furor he created at Shinnecock Hills, where he putted a moving ball to prevent it from running off the 13th green in the third round, incurring a controversial penalty. After initially saying he made the stroke intentionally, trying to use the rules to his advantage, he apologized four days later.

“It took me a few days to kind of let my anger and frustration of the whole thing subside to where I could see clearer that it wasn’t the greatest moment,” Mickelson told media gathered near the 50-yard line at event’s end. “And since I apologized, the best thing I can do now is help promote the game in a positive way, which is why I’m here today.”

Mickelson, who represents KPMG, was as popular among the children who gathered for the skills clinic as the Chicago area athletes were. The kids chanted “Phil, Phil, Phil” as he whistled tight spirals with Daniel and other athletes in the professional portion of the skills challenge.

Mickelson also did a remote interview from the field with Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, who was back in the network’s Orlando studio.

He reiterated that he needed those four days after the penalty to allow his anger to subside and to clear his head.

“It wasn’t the right decision,” Mickelson said. “It wasn’t the smart decision.”

Mickelson was asked if he was concerned his penalty and defiance afterward would have an impact on his legacy.

“I certainly wasn’t thinking of that at the time, but I have pretty thick skin,” Mickelson said. “I will probably hear about this for some time.

“Fortunately, I can take it and hopefully at some point we will be able to laugh about it.”

Mickelson intimated his intentionally hitting a moving ball wasn’t really about saving strokes.

“At the time, I didn’t really care about the stroke difference,” he said.

Mickelson said he does care about promoting the game, including introducing golf to young people and especially to young women this week with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship being played at Kemper Lakes Golf Club just north of Chicago.

“It’s important these young female golfers have a chance to see LPGA stars shine in the limelight, so they can see that it’s possible and something to strive for,” Mickelson said.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship begins Thursday with the top 100 players on the LPGA money list included in the field.

Bubba donates $200,000 of winner's check to charity

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 25, 2018, 6:27 pm

Bubba Watson earned $1,260,000 for winning the Travelers Championship, and he left a pretty hefty tip for the tournament.

According to the Travelers Championship's Twitter account, Watson donated $200,000 to aid in the event's charities, of which the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is the primary beneficiary.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, founded in 1988 by actor Paul Newman, offers a summer camp experience for children with physical and medical limitations.

Click on the video above for the "Golf Central" feature on the camp.

Daly WDs from U.S. Sr. Open, blames USGA for denying cart request

By Ryan LavnerJune 25, 2018, 5:13 pm

Updated 8:15 p.m.

John Daly has withdrawn from this week’s U.S. Senior Open because of a knee injury.

In a tweet, Daly said that he has “deteriorating osteoarthritis” in his right knee but that the USGA denied his request for a cart this week at The Broadmoor in Colorado.

“Don’t know what’s ahead for me,” he tweeted.

Daly said that he is covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires players or caddies to submit medical documentation proving “substantial impairment” and that the use of a golf cart is necessary. The USGA can deny the use of a cart if providing it to a player “fundamentally alter(s) the fairness of the competition.”

A USGA spokesperson confirmed Monday that Daly requested the use of a cart but declined to comment on Daly’s condition or the specific reasons why his request was denied, “as it is considered private, personal information.”

“Consistent with the ADA, we review each request for cart usage on a case-by-case basis,” the USGA said in a statement. “We deeply respect the privacy of all of our players.”

After this story was posted, the USGA posted an additional statement through its Twitter account, saying that Daly’s request “did not support a waiver of the walking condition. We offered Mr. Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request for a cart. He informed us this morning that he decided to withdraw.”

The USGA added that Scott Verplank also followed the USGA process and that the additional information he provided supported his request for a cart this week.

Daly on Monday night disputed that the USGA ever requested such information.

Daly has three top-10s in eight starts this season, including a tie for seventh last week in Wisconsin. Prior to that, he withdrew from each of his previous three events. He was replaced in the field by David McKenzie.  

Kang grouped with world No. 1, USWO champ at KPMG

By Randall MellJune 25, 2018, 3:36 pm

Defending champion Danielle Kang will be grouped with Rolex World No. 1 Inbee Park and reigning U.S. Women’s Open champ Ariya Jutanugarn in the first two rounds of this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club outside Chicago.

Here’s a look at some of the notable groupings (all times ET):

Kang, Park and A. Jutanugarn: 9:10 a.m., Thursday; 2:20 p.m., Friday.

Kang broke through to win her first LPGA title at Olympia Fields last year and is looking to join Se Ri Pak and In Gee Chun as the only players to claim major championships as their first two LPGA titles. Park is aiming to win this major for the fourth time. She is the last player to win it back to back. (Actually, she won it three times in a row, 2013-15). Jutanugarn is looking to win back-to-back majors after claiming the U.S. Women’s Open a month ago.

Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and So Yeon Ryu: 2:10 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m., Friday.

Thompson is seeking her first victory this year, but she arrives in good form. She tied for third Sunday at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, her third consecutive top-10 finish. Ko won the LPGA Mediheal Championship in April and also is coming off a top-10 finish last weekend, her fourth in her last six starts. Ryu won the Meijer Classic two weeks ago.

Michelle Wie, Charley Hull and Nelly Korda: 2 p.m., Thursday; 8:50 a.m. Friday.

Wie won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March and has been flirting with another victory ever since. She has six finishes of T-15 or better this season, including a T-10 finish at the U.S. Women’s Open. Hull’s first LPGA title felt like a major at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in 2016, but she’s looking to claim a real one this week. She finished top 10 in both of the women’s majors played so far this year. She was T-6 at the ANA Inspiration and T-10 at the U.S. Women’s Open. Korda would like to follow Kang’s lead and become another first time LPGA winner at the Women’s PGA. She tied for 10th at the U.S. Women’s Open a month ago and followed that up with a T-9 finish at the Meijer Classic two weeks ago.

Here's a look at full tee times:

