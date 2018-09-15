Getty Images

Small-town Olson on verge of big-time victory at Evian

By Randall MellSeptember 15, 2018, 5:58 pm

Amy Olson is the pride of Oxbow, N.D.

It’s a tiny city of 305 people, according to the most recent census.

“No gas station, no grocery story, nothing too glamorous,” Olson once said of what it was like growing up there. “I’m a country girl. I don’t like big cities.”

This self-described small-town girl, however, is on the verge of becoming a really big deal in the world of women’s golf.

With a 6-under 65 Saturday, she took the lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship. It was her second straight 65, moving her to 14-under overall, two shots ahead of Sei Young Kim (64) and four ahead of Mo Martin (69).

Inbee Park (67), Georgia Hall (68) and Angela Stanford (68) are five back.

Olson, 26, wasn’t among the household names expected to step up and help the Americans avoid being shut out in the majors this year, but those in the game aren’t surprised to see her with her first lead in a major.

Olson, formerly Amy Anderson, won the U.S. Girls’ Junior as a 17-year-old and went on to win 20 titles at North Dakota State, breaking Juli Inkster’s record for collegiate victories.

And while Olson has yet to win an LPGA title, she showed signs earlier this year that she’s got a game and disposition that may be even more suited to majors than regular tour events. She played her way into the final pairing with Pernilla Lindberg at the year’s first major, the ANA Inspiration.

Olson watched Lindberg show her how it’s done in majors, even though Lindberg had never won one before ANA.

Like Lindberg, Olson is looking to break through and make her first LPGA title a major. It just might end up being the theme of this year’s majors. Georgia Hall did the same last month at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

“Watching Pernilla, I think she bogeyed the first hole and she stayed in it,” Olson said. “She stayed patient and some birdie putts fell, but she didn't try to force anything and didn't beat herself up over a lost shot.

“Watching that really inspired me. I think at some point you're going to face adversity out there, and how you respond is the most important thing.”

Olson, who graduated with a degree in accounting and went on to become a CPA, is running some terrific numbers up the leaderboard at Evian. Back to back 65s are rare in majors.

“I think the biggest thing that I like about major championships is how it forces you to bring your best game,” Olson said. “You can't really fake it. You can't get away with poor shots.”

Olson has her brother, Nathan, on the bag as caddie this week. Her husband, Grant, is the linebackers coach at Indiana State.

Will she be nervous Sunday?

Yes, she said, but the ANA experienced helped, and so does a very grounded nature she got growing up in Oxbow.

“I'm very content with my life and where I am,” Olson said. “Obviously, winning adds greatly to it, but not as much as most people would think.”

Olson will have to hold off some formidable opposition. She will go out in the final grouping with Kim, who may be the best player in the women’s game today without a major. She’s a birdie machine with seven LPGA titles. Olson will also go off with Martin, who broke through to make her lone LPGA title a major at the Women’s British Open in 2014.

Park, trying to win her eighth major championship title, will be in the group right in front Olson.

What’s Olson’s game plan?

“Honestly, just staying patient and recognizing that if my moment is going to come, it will come,” she said. “If it doesn't, I'll be OK.”

Stanford, five back, needs big finish for first major

By Randall MellSeptember 15, 2018, 6:51 pm

Fifteen years ago, Angela Stanford gave herself a chance to win the U.S. Women’s Open. Hilary Lunke beat her and Kelly Robbins in a playoff at Pumpkin Ridge.

Stanford played as if it were only a matter of time until she won a major. She went on to win five LPGA titles and became a staple on the American Solheim Cup team.

At 40, Stanford is still waiting for that elusive major, but she’s giving herself a chance at the Evian Championship. She needs a big finish to pull it off.

A 3-under-par 68 Saturday left Stanford five shots off the lead.

“When you think about it for so long, and it doesn't happen, it kind of starts getting farther and farther away,” Stanford said. “That may be good for me tomorrow. I don't need to be thinking about that. I need to be thinking about keeping my driver out of the left rough.”

Stanford wasn’t happy with her misses left off the tee in the third round. She had a share of the lead early but lost some ground to Amy Olson coming home over the final five holes.

“It's really easy for the wheels to come off here,” Stanford said. “You really have to pay attention. You have to get it in the right spot on every hole. That's probably good for me. It's forcing me to stay in the present and just hit one shot at a time.”

Stanford has 13 top-10 finishes in majors, seven of them T-5 or better.

This has been a particularly challenging year for the veteran.

Back in June, Stanford shared news that her mother, Nan, was fighting a return of cancer. In 2009, her mother was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma breast cancer but would fight her way through multiple surgeries and chemotherapy to become symptom free for almost eight years.

“I’m simply asking all of you to keep her in your prayers and to love those who mean most to you,” Stanford wrote in making the announcement this summer in an Instagram post.

Stanford says it’s been difficult being away from her mother during events, but her mother wants her to play and relishes rooting for her.

Park has another shot at Super Slam on Sunday

By Randall MellSeptember 15, 2018, 6:23 pm

Inbee Park is in position to end any debate over whether she has won the career grand slam in women’s golf.

Or Super Slam, whatever you want to call the sweep of the five majors in the women’s game.

While Park has won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship three times, the U.S. Women’s Open twice and the Ricoh Women’s and ANA Inspiration once each, her victory at the Evian Championship came a year before it was designated a major. She won Evian in 2012.

Park’s 4-under-par 67 Saturday moved her into a tie for fourth, five shots off the lead.

“Every time I play Evian I kind of think about it,” Park said. “If it happens, it happens; if it doesn't, it doesn't. I'm just trying to play better golf every day and that's what I'm trying to focus on.”

Karrie Webb is the only player to win five different LPGA majors.

Park is seeking to win her eighth major overall, which would move her into a tie for sixth with Betsy Rawls.

Olson leads Evian through 54, eyes first major

By Associated PressSeptember 15, 2018, 5:04 pm

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France - Chasing a first major title for herself, and a first for American women this season, Amy Olson fired a bogey-free 65 to take a two-shot lead after the Evian Championship third round on Saturday.

Olson broke clear to post a 14-under 199 total after twice being in a four-way share of the lead at the sun-soaked Evian Resort Golf Club.

An eagle at the par-5 9th first took her clear, and she added three birdies on the back nine to stretch her lead over Sei Young Kim.

''I really enjoyed (the nerves), that means I care, right?'' Olson said. ''It was fun to start solid with a birdie on the first hole.''

Kim carded 64, flashing the form that set a U.S. LPGA Tour record 31-under winning total at the Thornberry Creek Classic in July.

''The big goal is to win a major tournament. I wish I could,'' said Kim, a seven-time winner on tour.

Mo Martin, a former Women's British Open winner, was two shots back on 10 under.

A further shot back was a group of three players including Georgia Hall (68), who was a homegrown British Open winner last month.

Five Americans are in the top 10, seeking a first major at the fifth and final try this season and a winner's check of $577,500. The year's major winners have come from Sweden, Thailand, South Korea, and England.

Olson aims to learn from her previous majors experience playing in the last group on Sunday. In April, a 72 turned second place into tied for ninth at the ANA Inspiration.

Still, she said she learned then from watching playing partner Pernilla Lindberg win a three-way playoff after letting slip a three-shot lead.

Olson is also flourishing with her brother, Nathan Anderson, on the bag as caddie.

''Most of my golf memories do involve him,'' she said. ''Having a sibling be part of it is very special.''

The American challenge at Evian includes Ryann O'Toole, who made the biggest move on Saturday to be 8 under, tied for seventh. Her 63 was the lowest round this week.

Tight pin positions offset otherwise perfect playing conditions on a still, 24-degree (75 F) day on the hillside course overlooking Lake Geneva.

While her South Carolina hometown Seneca is at risk of flooding from Hurricane Florence, Austin Ernst (69) joined the four-player group on 8 under with an eagle on the par-5 15th.

''Praying for my friends & family back home in SC/NC in hurricane Florence's path. Y'all be safe!!'' Ernst has tweeted from south-eastern France.

Puerto Rico's first-ever LPGA Tour player, Maria Torres, tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds and briefly shared the lead on Saturday. Torres dropped shots at the two closing par-4s and a 72 left her tied for 11th, seven shots back.

The 16-year-old Rachel Heck carded a 72 to be 2 over in her second major. The high-schooler previously tied for 33rd at the 2017 U.S. Women's Open.

Wood takes one-shot lead into KLM final round

By Associated PressSeptember 15, 2018, 4:01 pm

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Chris Wood birdied the 18th hole to card his second 65 of the KLM Open on Saturday and take a one-shot lead into the closing round.

The English golfer got off to a sluggish start with a bogey on the par-4 second hole at The Dutch in Spijk, and reached the turn at 1 under before reeling off five birdies on the back nine to reach 13 under for the tournament.

Full-field scores from the KLM Open

Hideto Tanihara of Japan matched the lowest round of the European Tour event with an 8-under 63 to join overnight leader Ashun Wu and Jonathan Thomson in a three-way tie for second at 12 under.

After opening rounds of 64 and 66, Wu could manage only a level-par 71 as he slipped off the top of the leaderboard.

