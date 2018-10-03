Getty Images

South Korea crowds taking Intl' Crown to new level

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 10:34 am

INCHEON, South Korea – The Americans were working in virtual isolation during Tuesday’s practice round at the UL International Crown when they heard distant roars.

The South Koreans were practicing with up to 400 fans in tow at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club.

The gallery chasing Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu, I.K. Kim and In Gee Chun was larger than you see in some regular rounds of LPGA events.

It was noisier, too.

The Koreans even got hearty ovations after dropping and hitting second balls into greens.

“They were cheering practice putts,” said Brady Stockton, American Cristie Kerr’s caddie.

In fact, they were cheering putts that weren’t even hitting real holes. They were cheering putts that hit those white, plastic circles caddies throw on the green in practice to simulate hole locations.

“Big roars,” said David Jones, Park’s caddie.

When Park finished her practice round and began signing autographs along the ropes behind the 18th green, there was a mad rush. An outmanned security guard, trying to keep fans from overrunning Park, shielded her with outstretched arms while barking at spectators.

This is the way it is for the best female players from this country.

They’re rock stars with their own fan clubs.

“That’s cool, that they have their own fan clubs,” American Jessica Korda said. “You don’t see that in the United States, not even on the PGA Tour. They come strong, hundreds of them.”

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

Korda appreciates the following the Americans get at home, but she would relish seeing American players get that depth of love.

“It would be great to pull crowds like that,” Korda said.

The fan clubs stand out.

“They are fanatical,” Jones said. “They have their own uniforms, their own hats, their own colors.”

Park’s fan club is called “Namdalla.” That translates as “I am different.” It’s one of the nicknames Park goes by. They wore their official black club shirts Tuesday with “Namdalla” in gold lettering.

In Gee Chun’s fan club is called “The Flying Dumbos.”

Jin Young Ko isn’t playing this week, but her club, “Jin Young Love,” joins Park and Ko as the the most popular fan clubs.

All three were grouped together in the last round of the HanaBank Championship last year.

“There were 20,000 people following them,” Jones said. “All the fan clubs were out. It was brilliant.”

They carry signs. They chant.

“I’ve been on tour for 17 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Candie Kung, whose on the Chinese Taipei team that will take on the Koreans in Thursday’s start of fourballs. “It's awesome. It's like going to a basketball game, a hockey game. You see fans with signs, cheering for their favorite players. Makes golf a lot more fun to watch.”

Giant crowds are expected this week.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said 38,000 fans turned out for the final round of the HanaBank Championship last year, the LPGA’s only regular tour event in South Korea.

“That’s a monster Sunday, but I’d expect to see that around the first tee on Thursday,” Whan said back in July.

Players know what that will mean if they are not Korean or they are not used to the nature of the galleries here.

“They get pretty loud at HanaBank, following their favorite players,” Kung said. “This week, you're going to have two [Korean] players in each group, so that's going to add fans.

“You're going to hear cell phones clicking, ringing, people walking, talking. Anything you can think of is going to happen tomorrow. We're all expecting that to happen.”

Kung said she was going to get a horn to blow, to clear her way through fans on the way to tee boxes.

“I’m probably not going to be able to walk from the green to the tee box,” Kung said.

The Korean players get a lot of love from their fans, but they feel pressure, too.

As the dominant force in women’s golf, they’re expected to finally win this thing. They are 0 for 2 in the event’s history, and now that they’re playing this at home ...

“All of the pressure is on them this week,” Kerr said.

Fellow tour pros have seen the love heaped upon Korean players here, and they’ve seen the scorn for failure, too. Korean fans will boo, but they tend to mostly cluck their tongues to display their displeasure.

So Yeon Ryu pleaded with Korean fans on Tuesday to restrain themselves if things aren’t going Korea’s way.

“Really painful, sharp criticism can actually erode our confidence,” Ryu said. “I think that if we were given a lot of support during the event, then we would definitely be able to win this time.”

A Korean victory would set off a victory celebration unlike anything the Crown has seen in its young history.

Win or lose, players can’t wait to experience the Crown going to another level in South Korea.

“The atmosphere is going to be incredible,” Korda said.

Article Tags: 2018 UL International Crown, So Yeon Ryu

Trending

Getty Images

Rain from typhoon could impact UL Crown

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 1:12 pm

INCHEON, South Korea – Typhoon Kong-Rey poses some problems for the UL International Crown.

The outer edge of the storm will have an effect on the LPGA event over the weekend, though DTN and tour meteorologist Joe Halvorson said it was still uncertain how close the track would take the storm to Incheon.

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

Halvorson said outer bands of the typhoon could bring 1-2 inches of rain, or possibly more, beginning late Friday and through Saturday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. If the typhoon shifts easterly, Halvorson said, it would push heavier rain bands away from the area.

Article Tags: 2018 UL International Crown

Trending

Getty Images

LPGA expects to set attendance records at UL Crown

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 12:12 pm

INCHEON, South Korea – The UL International Crown’s footprint gets a lot larger in South Korea this week.

Barring weather issues, the LPGA expects to smash attendance records for the event, which is in its third year.

They’ve already smashed corporate sales records.

“I don’t know if this will be the springboard that takes the event to the next level, but this event will, in every way, feel different now,” said Dennis Baggett, the LPGA’s vice president of events and executive director of the Solheim Cup. “It will be bigger and grander than it has felt in its first two renditions.”

Baggett said between 25,000 and 30,000 spectators are expected every round with more than 100,000 expected for the week. That will come close to Solheim Cup attendance records.

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

A two-story corporate hospitality structure towers along the right side of the 14th hole at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, featuring 30 corporate suites. There were just six corporate suites built at the last International Crown at the Merit Club in Libertyville, Ill.

The corporate investment in the Crown in Korea is about five times what it was when the event was held in the Chicago area, LPGA officials said.

“What we’re seeing this week is how quickly this event has come around,” Baggett said.

Two Korean television stations (JTBC and MBC) will air live coverage.

South Korea’s love of women’s golf is elevating the event.

“The LPGA is strong in Korea, and they’ve got a strong team this year,” Baggett said. “That’s given us the ability to do things we haven’t been able to do.”

Article Tags: 2018 UL International Crown

Trending

Getty Images

Ryu, South Koreans ready for run at the Crown

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 11:47 am

INCHEON, South Korea – So Yeon Ryu hasn’t won a title yet as part of the South Korean teams playing the UL International Crown, but she has won just about everything else in the event.

Ryu has won more points (12) than any player.

She has won more matches (6).

She’s 6-2 overall, helping the Koreans finish third in 2014 and second in ’16.

With Inbee Park bowing out of this year’s Crown, Ryu is the leader of the Korean bid to win for the first time. She’s coming off a victory at the Japan Women’s Open Sunday, an event she committed to play specifically to get ready for the UL International Crown.

“I wanted to prepare really well,” Ryu said. “I normally prefer to play a tournament before a major coming up, so it's sort of the same feeling. That's why I decided to play that one, and, fortunately, I was able to win.

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

“So, for sure, that's going to give me a lot of confidence playing this tournament.”

As the dominant force in women’s golf, the South Koreans are under pressure to win the Crown every time it’s played. The pressure’s escalating with the event being played before their home fans at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea.

The South Koreans have the world No. 1 on their roster (Sung Hyun Park) and will send out the only lineup filled entirely with major championship winners.

“I know there will be a lot of people rooting for us and also a lot of pressure,” Ryu said. “This was the case in the previous two events. I think we also felt a lot of pressure to win. The fact that we were top seed for the first event and we were picked as most likely to win, there was enormous pressure that we put on ourselves. I think perhaps we've learned how to deal with that sort of pressure.”

Article Tags: So Yeon Ryu, 2018 UL International Crown

Trending

Getty Images

Koepka: 'There was no fight, no argument' with DJ

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 3, 2018, 10:54 am

Brooks Koepka denied that he and Dustin Johnson had to be separated while visiting the European team room after the Ryder Cup.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Koepka said: “This Dustin thing, I just don’t get. There was no fight, no argument. He’s one of my best friends. I love the kid to death. We talked on the phone Monday and yesterday, so you tell me how we fought.

“People like to make a story and run with it. It’s not the first time there’s been a news story that isn’t true that’s gone out.”

The Telegraph, citing multiple witnesses, was the first to report that Koepka and Johnson nearly came to blows after a disagreement in the visiting team room. Golf Channel insider Tim Rosaforte confirmed the report, and multiple sources also revealed that the incident occurred.

Full-field scores from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

It was the second rift among the Americans. On Sunday night, Patrick Reed told The New York Times that Jordan Spieth was to blame for them not being paired together at Le Golf National and that it wasn’t “smart” for captain Jim Furyk to play him only twice in team matches.

Koepka, however, denied that there was any discord among the Americans.

“As far as camaraderie, it was fine, it was perfect,” Koepka told reporters. “The problem is you guys (the media) try to find a reason why we lost and the simple reason is we just didn’t play good enough.

“We didn’t make the putts, hit the fairways, especially me. I lost two matches and halved another one. If I win those, if Tiger (Woods) wins his; Dustin lost one with me and then I think lost in the singles. If we play how we’re supposed to play, we win. There’s nothing wrong with our team. Our team was great. Jim was great.”

Koepka also said that he was “heartbroken” after the spectator he struck with a tee shot at the Ryder Cup has now been blinded in one eye.

“Yesterday was one of the worst days of my life,” he said. “I wasn’t told what happened until I got here. Nobody feels worse about this than me, and it’s messed me up inside. I’m heartbroken. It’s one shot I definitely regret and hopefully I can speak to her.”

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Ryder Cup

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.