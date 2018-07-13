Getty Images

All the feels: Spieth recalls emotional Open victory

By Rex HoggardJuly 13, 2018, 5:00 pm

When Jordan Spieth teed off on Sunday at Royal Birkdale last year he knew he led every player in the field except Matt Kuchar by a half dozen shots. He knew his experiences in similar situations would be crucial. He knew he was 18 holes away from moving within a PGA Championship of the career Grand Slam.

What he didn’t know was that the next few hours would be the most eventful of his young life, and arguably the most memorable major championship finish in a generation.

Things didn’t go well from the outset. He bogeyed the first, the third and the fourth holes to fall into a tie for the lead with Kuchar.

Those putts that had seemed so effortless for the first three days refused to drop. He became uncomfortable with his swing, and by the turn all the momentum he’d built over 54 holes was squarely in Kuchar’s corner.

It’s not often that one can so easily identify the precise moment when you’ve reached rock bottom, but for Spieth there might as well have been a street sign adjacent the 13th tee box – You’ve arrived.

“It was just a bad 2 ½ hours that I had out of that entire week,” Spieth explained in a recent interview with Golf Channel. “I hit the ball beautifully, was putting well, chipping well the whole week. I just had that 2 ½ hours and I was able to not let that be four bad hours.”

This is how Spieth remembers that wild final round at the 2017 Open Championship:

The Downward Spiral

When Spieth made the turn, his three-shot lead over Kuchar was gone and the two were tied. For historians, the final turn had a déjà vu feel to it, similar to how Spieth had come unglued during the final round at the 2016 Masters.

But if Spieth has a tendency to appear nervous or unsettled during these circumstances, the internal dialogue at Royal Birkdale was surprisingly upbeat.

“I actually felt a little sigh of relief after I lost the lead,” Spieth said. “Like it almost felt easier being the chaser, and that happened two or three different times during that final round, where I lost the lead and then felt better because of it.”

Before things got better, however, they’d get much, much worse.

The Drive

When Spieth arrived at the 13th tee he was still tied with Kuchar at 8 under par, but with a light rain falling and the galleries becoming restless, his drive on the 503-yard par 4 sailed nearly 100 yards right of the fairway.

As his tee shot soared helplessly out of play, Spieth cradled his head in both hands. It was as if the claret jug itself had been sent tumbling down the massive dunes.

“When I got to the ball, I saw that it was going to be an unplayable,” Spieth recalled. “I couldn't advance it anywhere where I could then hit the green. So I started running through scenarios.”

With Kuchar waiting with his caddie in the middle of the 13th fairway, one of the most surreal episodes since Jean Van de Velde waded into the burn at Carnoustie in 1999 unfolded.

The Decision

Spieth’s drive actually caromed off a spectator, down a dune, and into a clump of fescue. It would have been easy, natural even, for Spieth’s racing mind to make a quick decision.

But there was nothing quick about what transpired next.

“If I drop it within two club lengths, any direction no closer [to the hole], do I get a lie where I can advance it back to the fairway?” he said.

At one point, Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, offered an alternative.

“He goes, ‘Why don't we go back to the tee, you know, make six [double bogey] at worst, get a putt at five,’” Spieth said. “I'm like, ‘I don't know if you know this, but I really don't want to hit that tee shot again. It didn't exactly go very well the last time.’”

But a plan began to form. After asking a rules official if the driving range, which is right of the 13th fairway, was out of bounds, Spieth decided to take an unplayable lie between a collection of equipment trailers.

“I saw kind of a scenario where maybe I could get a drop into the trailers, then go over on the driving range,” said Spieth, who was given line-of-sight relief from the trailers. “I get a clear lie with more room to carry over the hills. I could actually get enough club on the ball to reach the green and maybe make a five, six at worst.”

The Delay

All total, Spieth’s adventure right of the 13th fairway took more than 20 minutes – all while Kuchar waited – although it didn’t seem that long in the heat of the moment.

“I was annoyed at watching the coverage of it afterwards and how long it was taking, because in my mind I had so many different decisions and stuff going through my head,” Spieth said. “It didn't seem like it took that long until we were over where I was going to drop it. ... I was surprised at how long it actually took compared to what it felt like.”

It’s also worth noting that although those moments and motions seemed frantic to those watching, internally Spieth described an odd calmness.

“It was clarity of thought and concise, is what it felt like,” he said. “It looked the exact opposite, but I felt clear in the mind.”

The Defining Moment

As officials tried to clear the gallery so Spieth could hit, he asked Greller for an approximate yardage. It was the only time that there was even a hint of concern during the entire episode.

“I thought it was around 270 yards to the hole and Michael thought I was around 230 to 240 and the wind was off the left, might've been a touch of hurt at that angle,” Spieth said.

Spieth and Greller agreed on something closer to his caddie’s estimation, and Spieth hit his driving iron just short and right of the green. He chipped to 8 feet and calmly rolled in the putt for bogey to fall one stroke off the lead.

The Payoff

Some bogeys are better than others, and with a renewed zeal Spieth bounded to the par-3 14th hole and would nearly hole out his 6-iron tee shot and convert the birdie putt to retake a share of the lead.

“The shot on 14 was the best shot that I've probably ever hit in a major championship given the situation,” Spieth said.

In Spieth’s mind, his miraculous bogey at the 13th hole had created a new tournament and the momentum that had eluded him all day was back.

At the next hole, the par-5 15th, Spieth would retake the lead for good with a 50-footer for eagle that was punctuated when he had Greller retrieve the ball, a snapshot many believe was The Open’s defining moment. In retrospect, however, Spieth wasn’t exactly happy with his reaction.

“I felt like I had an opportunity to give a signature reaction and I didn't,” Spieth smiled.

“I mean ‘Go get that!’ was kind of signature but that was a long putt, it goes downhill, left to right, then it banks back up right to left. I could have started walking over putter raise, big uppercut. I mean I had all this time, I knew it was going in with 5 feet to go and all I thought about was not even smiling, but instead Michael will pick that up out of the hole. I was disappointed in myself.”

The Do-Over

Spieth would play his last five holes in 5 under par for a three-stroke victory over Kuchar. Although he rarely thinks in such terms, there was a measure of redemption in not just his win, but how he was able to triumph over adversity.

A year earlier at Augusta National, Spieth had let an opportunity slip through his hands when he played Nos. 10 through 12 in 6 over par.

During those feverish moments as he picked his way around Royal Birkdale’s 13th hole he allowed himself to pull on that ’16 Masters meltdown, but not for long.

“It brought in more negative thoughts than if that hadn't happened,” he conceded. “I was constantly questioned about that for a long time. It was annoying to me, but also I recognize that that was appropriate for those asking the questions, so it just wasn't a fun experience afterwards. I didn't want to go through it again, which was part of the fire to not let it happen again.”

And part of the satisfaction he now enjoys after winning the most unlikely of Open Championships.

Article Tags: 2018 Open Championship, Jordan Spieth

64 won't dissuade Immelman from TV ambitions

By Randall MellJuly 13, 2018, 9:27 pm

Trevor Immelman relished a run into contention Friday at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, but he wasn’t ready to speculate on how a great weekend might revitalize his playing career.

After posting a 6-under-par 64 that moved him into tie for 10th, Immelman said he’s probably “a little better” with a microphone in hand as an analyst for Golf Channel these days than he is with club in hand.

So Immelman isn’t thinking about winning, or even grabbing one of the spots available into The Open at Carnoustie next week for the top three finishers at the Scottish Open who aren’t already qualified.

“It’s not on my mind at all,” Immelman said. “Look, we have a long ways to go. If I’m in that position Sunday, standing on the 18th tee, I’ll have a little look at the leaderboard, a little glance, to see what I need to do.

“Rounds like this, at this point in my career, don’t come that often. So, I’m going to savor this one.”

Full-field scores from the ASI Scottish Open

Immelman’s victory at the Masters 10 years ago was the last of his two PGA Tour titles. He’s No. 1,380 in the world rankings and has played just five PGA Tour events over the last two seasons. This is his ninth European Tour start this season. He’s 38 and candid about the challenge he faces balancing life as a TV analyst who still plays.

“It’s kind of confusing, to be honest,” he said. “One thing I do know is that I love the game of golf, and I know all the courses on both the tours, and I know the players and caddies, and so I feel like I have a nice perspective because I'm still kind of part of it.

“But I'm also a little concerned that my best golf is nowhere near what it would need to be to compete at the highest level. To be quite honest with you, that is a very difficult time, mentally, for an athlete, and everybody faces it at some point. When that time comes, and you start to question, `Well, am I good enough to be out there?’ . . . it's a tough time.

“But I've loved doing the TV work with the Golf Channel. It's been a lot of fun with them, based right in Orlando [where Immelman lives]. I've tried to learn the ropes, and a great group of people. So I've enjoyed that, too. One thing's for sure, for the next 20 or 30 years, I'm going to be involved in some way or another.”

Article Tags: 2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Trevor Immelman

Record-setting Rock leads Scottish, eyes Open berth

By Associated PressJuly 13, 2018, 8:12 pm

GULLANE, Scotland - Robert Rock was already heading to Carnoustie next week to work at The Open in a coaching capacity.

He might now have to take his clubs.

Rock, ranked No. 244, set the record for the lowest 36-hole total since the Scottish Open was launched by the European Tour in 1972, adding a 7-under 63 in the second round Friday to his 64 on Day 1. So far, he has made 13 birdies and not dropped a shot.

Not only did it give the English golfer a two-shot lead on 13-under 127 at Gullane, it also gave him a great chance of earning one of the final qualification spots for The Open just up the east coast of Scotland.

''It's everything for me,'' Rock said.

On a day when players shot low scores because of a lack of wind, the course record was broken twice - by Connor Syme of Scotland (62) and then Hideto Tanihara of Japan (61). The layout has only been played once before, at the Scottish Open in 2015.

Tyrrell Hatton (64) and unheralded Swede Jens Dantorp (65) were the closest challengers to Rock. Eddie Pepperell (63) and Rickie Fowler (66), the winner at Gullane three years ago, were a shot further back.

One of golf's more nattily dressed players, Rock is most famous for overcoming Tiger Woods in a last-group, final-round shootout at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2012. That remains the second and most recent professional win for a player who never wears a golf hat and seemingly never has a hair out of place.

Full-field scores from the ASI Scottish Open

Nowadays, the 41-year-old Rock - a former club pro - has started coaching again. Among his part-time pupils are Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn and up-and-coming English player Matt Wallace, whose two wins this year have secured a place at The Open for the first time.

''My job is to be there with him (Wallace) and help him prepare. I was looking forward to that anyway,'' Rock said, before adding with a smile: ''But I'd love to play there, of course.''

To do that, he has to be one of the leading three players to finish in the top 10 and ties who are not otherwise exempt for Carnoustie. And that's far from guaranteed with Gullane as defenseless as it has been this week.

Hatton, likely to be in Europe's Ryder Cup team against the United States in Paris in September, opened with a 65 and has only made one bogey this week.

Dantorp, who is playing in his second full year on the tour and has only one top-10 finish, went down No. 18 needing a birdie to tie the lead. He made a bogey, his first of the week.

Tanihara was 9 under par for his round after 15 holes and required two more birdies to become the first player in European Tour history to shoot a 59. He could only par his way home, but that still meant Syme's 62 from the morning was the course record for about eight hours.

Defending champion Rafa Cabrera Bello missed the cut, which came at 4 under, after a 67 left him on 1 under. Also sidelined at the weekend will be Phil Mickelson (69, for 1 under overall) and Hideki Matsuyama (70, for 2 under overall).

Article Tags: Robert Rock, 2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Report: 14-acre property near Augusta sold

By Randall MellJuly 13, 2018, 6:07 pm

Is Augusta National Golf Club continuing to step up its land grab?

If so, what do the most recent purchases along Washington Road foretell?

Speculation abounds among citizens in Augusta, Ga., after the Augusta Chronicle revealed Thursday that WSQ, a limited liability corporation, has an agreement to purchase the 14-acre Publix-anchored shopping center and two adjoining parcels near the intersection of Washington Road and Berckmans Road. The property is just northwest of Augusta National Golf Club.

Augusta’s News Channel 6 reported in April that there is "a connection" between WSQ and Augusta National centering around an Atlanta-based law firm.

Earlier this year, WSQ completed a $20 million purchase of the Washington Square shopping center, which includes Stein Mart, a Hooters restaurant and other businesses. It’s along Washington Road next to the Publix property.

“We’re working to find out what they plan to do with all that prime real estate,” an anchor for Augusta’s Channel 12 CBS affiliate reported.

As these recently purchased commercial properties lie too far away from the club to be used for lengthening holes, speculation mounts as to what future plans Augusta National may have for continuing to expand its infrastructure.

Last year, Augusta media cited a memo from Augusta Country Club officials confirming the club had sold some of its property sitting behind Augusta National’s 13th tee, which would allow Augusta National to lengthen that iconic par 5.

Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte reported this week that Augusta National is adding a new tee box to its fifth hole, lengthening the 455-yard par 4 by 30 yards.

In 2015, Golf Digest reported that between 1990 and 2014, Augusta National spent $55 million purchasing 100 acres around the course. If news reports out of Augusta are accurate this week, it appears the club will surpass that in purchases over the past three years alone.

Article Tags: Augusta National Golf Club

Compton, The First Tee fighting David Beckham for Miami facility

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 13, 2018, 4:01 pm

Soccer icon David Beckham wants to build a plush facility in Miami to house his new Major League Soccer team.

Erik Compton and The First Tee of Miami have other ideas.

The two sides are battling for control of an area in the Miami Freedom Park complex that currently houses the city’s only public golf course and is home to The First Tee program.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Beckham and his partner, Jorge Mas, a prominent South Florida businessman, met Thursday with the Miami City Commission in an effort to gain approval to put their latest stadium plan – which calls for a 25,000-seat stadium, youth soccer fields and a restaurant – up for a city referendum. The land is currently the site of Melreese Golf Course, which is home to The First Tee of Miami.

An impassioned group of First Tee members in matching orange shirts, as well as former PGA Tour pro and local resident Compton, attended the commission meeting and presented a petition with more than 23,000 signatures in support of keeping the golf facility intact, as it allows thousands of kids access to the game.

"I’ve had the opportunity to play very beautiful golf courses all around the world," Compton said. "Melreese is a very special place. Soccer can fit in Miami, but not at Melreese. These kids have nowhere to go if you take away Melreese. Soccer doesn’t belong at Melreese. The kids belong there."

Said Beckham, “It’s been a long time before I’ve walked into a room and people have not smiled at me.

“It’s not a nice feeling. So, I hope that today you realize what we’re trying to do for the city of Miami. … We want to do the right thing for your children and your children’s children.”

The five-person commission did not vote to move the proposal forward Thursday night, and will hold another meeting July 18. It could advance the stadium plan to the city-wide ballot on Nov. 6.

Article Tags: Erik Compton

