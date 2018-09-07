Getty Images

Cut Line: Picky, picky, picky

By Rex HoggardSeptember 7, 2018, 4:52 pm

Nothing fans the flames of the social media aristocracy like Ryder Cup wildcard picks and this week’s announcements left plenty of room for arm-chair captaining. This selection edition covers it all, from the can’t-miss (Jim Furyk) to the downright curious (Thomas Bjorn).

Made Cut

Jim dandy. Let’s face it, for U.S. Ryder Cup captain Furyk this was a tap-in. Although some suggested Captain America should break protocol and name all four selections on Tuesday there was otherwise no real drama.

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have both played well enough this season to deserve a pick – they finished 10th and 11th, respectively, on the U.S. point list – and bring an invaluable wealth of knowledge to the team room; while Bryson DeChambeau is a three-time winner this season on the PGA Tour and arguably the hottest player in the game at the moment.

As for the final pick, Tony Finau is an equally obvious choice following top-5 finishes in his last two starts and will get his rubber stamp after the BMW Championship – regardless of whether or not Xander Schauffele wins this week.

Most captains say the wildcard selection process is the most difficult part of the gig, but if that’s the case Furyk is about to enjoy the most stress-free turn in the history of the matches.

Dissecting DeChambeau. The game’s undisputed mad scientist recoiled at the question. “I don't think it was a meltdown,” he said. “I was just frustrated on the driving range. Come on, guys.”

DeChambeau was explaining how he’s been able to transform his game from the PGA Championship, where he endured an extremely public and particularly frustrating practice session, to winning back-to-back playoff events.

On Monday at the Dell Technologies Championship, DeChambeau explained that his greatest joy in golf is executing the perfect shot under pressure, like the 3-wood he hit to 8 feet on Monday at TPC Boston’s 15th hole. Conversely, he acknowledged that the not-so-great shots can have an equally negative impact.

“It’s a relative level. If I have a good response mechanism explaining why that failed, I’m totally fine with it,” he said. “If I don’t know it’s like, OK, what’s going on? That’s what I’ve tried to figure out all year.”

DeChambeau is an enigma in the modern game, but that “meltdown” helps to at least partially explain so much about him. Where many saw a frustrated and lost player at Bellerive, the mad scientist saw progress.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

The Bjorn identity. If Furyk’s picks were low-hanging fruit, European captain Bjorn had some much more demanding choices to make on Wednesday.

Bjorn went with Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson in a clear response to a team that already had five rookies. But experience might have come at a cost.

Both Poulter and Casey have won this year on Tour and add a pair of veteran voices to the team room. Garcia, and to a lesser extent Stenson, were not so obvious.

Garcia failed to qualify for this year’s FedExCup Playoffs and he has just a single top-10 finish anywhere in the world since March; whereas Stenson has been more consistent, but the Swede has been slowed by an elbow injury this summer.

Ryder Cup captains tend to get far too much credit in victory and blame in defeat, but if things don’t go well for the Continent in Paris expect the second-guessing of Bjorn to begin early and often.

Boston bon voyage. Of all the swansongs on Tour this season – from the final Tour event played at Firestone in Akron, Ohio, to the last tournament in the Washington, D.C., area – the final Dell Technologies Championship is the most curious.

Since joining the Tour schedule in 2003 the Boston area event has been a must-play for many players despite a golf course that was continually in flux. It’s also worth noting that the event’s former tournament director Jay Monahan is now the Tour commissioner.

But all of that history meant little when the time came to trim the schedule to make room for next year’s pre-Labor Day finish. Tour golf will return to the area every other year with The Northern Trust rotating between TPC Boston and New York, but losing a marquee event in a major market never seems to pass the smell test.

Missed Cut

Don’t press send. Former ESPN analyst and current Arizona State head football coach Herm Edwards famously coined the phrase, and it felt like apropos advice for Patrick Reed last week.

Reed posted an item to his Instagram account that was immediately filed under “PGA Tour player problems” by many.

“Thank you [PGA Tour] for the tickets to the [Boston Red Sox] game tonight. I love how you put my wife, sister in law and myself in the line drive section. We paid $650 to upgrade our seats and ended up in the same section as the rest of the [PGA Tour],” he wrote.

Reaction on social media was predictably negative and we can only imagine the fun European fans will have with the episode next month in France.

Tweet of the week

Who said Tour players don’t police their own?

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Jim Furyk, Thomas Bjorn, Patrick Reed

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Pieters makes 9, snaps putter over knee

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 7, 2018, 7:40 pm

Thomas Pieters has had better weeks in golf, and his frustration boiled over during the second round of the European Masters.

Just two days after being passed over as a captain's pick for the European Ryder Cup team, the 26-year-old shot a 7-over 77 to miss the cut in Switzerland, and he nonchantly snapped his putter in two over his knee in the process.

Pieters was up and down on Friday before falling apart on the par-5 14th hole with a quadruple-bogey 9. Even more remarkable than the relative ease with which he broke his putter in half was his ability to birdie two of his final four holes without his flatstick. Ultimately though, it wasn't enough to play the weekend. 

Article Tags: 2018 European Masters, Thomas Pieters

Trending

Getty Images

FedEx-d out? Spieth in danger of missing Tour Championship

By Nick MentaSeptember 7, 2018, 7:24 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Jordan Spieth said Wednesday at the BMW Championship that his mind wouldn’t be set on any projections this week.

After two rounds at Aronimink, Spieth has slipped from 27th in the FedExCup points standings to a projected 32nd, with only the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship in two weeks. The three-time major winner sits in a tie for 48th on the leaderboard at 2 under par following rounds of 68-71.

Spieth has qualified for the season finale in each of his first five years on Tour. He walked away with both the Tour Championship title and the FedExCup in 2015.

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

Marc Leishman and Emiliano Grillo are the two other players currently projected to drop below the cut-off.

Three falling out of the top 30 means three others are currently projected to crack the field at East Lake.

Xander Schauffele leads the tournament at 13 under par and is currently projected to move to sixth.

“I'm very aware of where I stood coming into the week,” Schauffele said Friday. “Obviously 41st isn't what we wanted coming into the week but, you know, something good here would definitely help.”

Alex Noren and Keegan Bradley trail by three at 10 under par. Noren is currently up 25 spots and Bradley up 24 spots to 25th and 28th, respectively.

“It's great. All the opportunity is right in front of me,” Bradley said. “I’ve got to go take it. That's what's great about the FedExCup Playoffs. You can go get it the last tournament of the year, to make the Tour Championship. That's fun.”

Article Tags: 2018 BMW Championship, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Alex Noren

Trending

Getty Images

Tanihara leads Fitzpatrick by two at European Masters

By Associated PressSeptember 7, 2018, 7:11 pm

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Hideto Tanihara shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 to lead by two shots after the European Masters second round on Friday.

The Japanese player had four birdies at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club to get to 9-under 131.

Tanihara is two strokes clear of defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, American Doug Ghim, and Lucas Bjerregaard.

Fitzpatrick was 1 over for the tournament early in his round, then fired off seven birdies in a 10-hole span and another at the par-4 18th. That gave the member of Europe's losing 2016 Ryder Cup team the day's lowest score of 64 on the 6,848-yard course in the Swiss Alps.

Full-field scores from the Omega European Championship

Ghim, a former top-ranked amateur who turned professional in June, shot a 65 late in the day to join Englishman Fitzpatrick and Denmark's Bjerregaard.

Four early starters including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett (66) were in a group at 6 under, trailing Tanihara by three.

Tanihara has never won on the European Tour, which he joined last season after 14 titles in Japan.

Overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer of Germany had a 1-over 71 to be in a seven-man group on 5 under.

Chase Koepka shot a 65 that included 10 birdies and only four pars. The younger brother of U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka also had a double bogey on the par-3 16th. He starts the weekend five shots off the lead.

Two-time major champion John Daly shot a 75 to follow his 77 on Thursday and missed the cut by 13 shots.

Article Tags: Hideto Tanihara, Matthew Fitzpatrick, 2018 European Masters

Trending

Getty Images

Like Tiger, Rory not as sharp on Day 2 at BMW

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 7, 2018, 6:56 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tiger Woods wasn’t the only BMW Championship co-leader who struggled to go low again Friday.

Rory McIlroy didn’t fare much better.

After a slow start, McIlroy birdied two of his last six holes to salvage a 1-under 69 and stay in the mix at Aronimink.

At 9-under 131, he dropped from a share of the early lead to four shots behind Xander Schauffele. McIlroy bested Woods by one shot, 69-70.

“It’s hard to stay patient whenever you know what you’ve done yesterday,” McIlroy said, referring to his opening 62. “I didn’t want to lose too much ground. I should have been a few better, but hopefully that’s it.”

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

McIlroy missed three more fairways than in his opening round, reducing his number of reasonable birdie chances. He holed only 45 feet worth of putts on Day 2.

“I thought they were a little slower today, for some reason,” he said. “I felt like I couldn’t get the ball to the hole, and when I did I was reading too much break. I sort of battled the first 12 holes, and then it was nice to make a couple of birdies on the way in.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, BMW Championship, PGA Tour

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.