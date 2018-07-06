Getty Images

Cut Line: Tiger, Phil, $10M ... yes, please

By Rex HoggardJuly 6, 2018, 4:03 pm

In this week’s edition, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson appear ready for a match that has been decades in the making, and golf’s rules makers try to make sense of a maddening few days.

Made Cut

Off the books. Tiger vs. Phil. Phil vs. Tiger. This has been the engine that’s moved golf for the better part of the last two decades, a dream matchup that’s been far too rare.

The game’s two most dominant players have been paired together in a PGA Tour event just 34 times in their storied careers, so it only makes sense that Mickelson and Woods would decide to take matters into their own hands.

According to a report on Golf.com, the duo had a $10 million, winner-take-all, made-for-TV match scheduled for July 3 in Las Vegas that is now being rescheduled.

“We’re working on a different date,” Mickelson said. “I thought it was done for the 3rd, but obviously it wasn’t.”

At The Players in May, Mickelson and Woods were paired together for Rounds 1 and 2, and Lefty seemed to suggest this exact scenario.

“The excitement that’s been going on around here, it gets me thinking: Why don’t we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have some kind of a high-stakes, winner-take-all match?” Mickelson said. “Now, I don’t know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

The entertainment value of such a match would be undeniable, but we would like to suggest an added twist – the winner of Phil/Tiger duel also earns a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The loser gets a vice captain’s golf cart.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

On schedule. According to various sources, the Tour is poised to finally unveil the 2018-19 schedule during next week’s John Deere Classic.

Although the lineup has been a work-in-progress for years, there are some key points of interest worth addressing, primarily the PGA Championship’s move to May and The Players move to March. This will give golf five consecutive months of marquee events and likely make both events better in the long term.

By condensing the regular portion of the schedule, there were some tough decisions, including the loss of The National, which will be replaced by a new event sponsored by Quicken Loans in late June in Detroit, and the relocation of the Houston Open to the fall to make room for a new event in Minnesota in early July.

There’s also going to be some serious congestion, particularly in the spring, with two World Golf Championships and The Players squeezed into a six-week window just before the Masters.

Most agree the new schedule is good for golf and the Tour, but know that there will be growing pains and some collateral damage along the way.

Open to interpretation. Initially, Bryson DeChambeau’s use of a protractor, or drawing compass, stumped some of the game’s best rules minds, prompting the Tour to contend there was no clear precedent to keep him from using it during a tournament round.

The Tour, which addressed the issue after DeChambeau used the device during the Travelers Championship, did point out the USGA and R&A were reviewing the matter.

That answer came this week, with the powers that be deciding that the use of a drawing compass during a “stipulated” round was a violation of Rule 14-3a.

DeChambeau told reporters last month he used the drawing compass to determine “true pin locations,” and it’s worth noting that the use of a directional compass is allowed during a tournament round.

The USGA and R&A are currently in a housecleaning mode with the Rules of Golf, going through the process of simplifying what can be wildly overcomplicated. May we suggest they spend a little extra time trying to unify the “compass” portion of the rule book.

Missed Cut

Tweet of the week:

Dahmen was responding to a question about why he let the group behind him during Sunday’s final round at TPC Potomac play through on the 10th hole. He later added, “It was a typical dispute about where or if it [Kang’s golf ball] crossed the hazard. It clearly did not cross the hazard. We went back and forth for 25 minutes and he ended up dropping closer to the green.”

Hazardous duty. It was an eventful week at the Quicken Loans National for Dahmen, who found himself paired with tournament host Tiger Woods on Saturday and embroiled in a particularly heated ruling on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Tour about the incident an official ruled that, “With no clear evidence to prove otherwise, it was determined that Kang could proceed with his fourth shot as intended, following a penalty stroke and subsequent drop.”

Kang also, essentially, declined to comment about the incident and he posted a final-round 64 to finish alone in third place and earn an invitation into The Open in two weeks.

Dahmen claimed that Kang’s ball never crossed the hazard, meaning he wouldn’t be allowed to drop closer to the hole. Kang disagreed and the Tour official confirmed, allowing Kang to drop 35 yards from the hole on his way to a par-5.

This all leads to another convoluted rules questions, if the testimony of a fellow competitor isn’t “clear evidence,” what is?

U.S. team grabs 8-4 lead at Palmer Cup

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 6, 2018, 5:16 pm

The U.S. has taken an 8-4 lead over the Internationals after the first round of the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Playing mixed fourballs on Day 1, the Americans swept the first five matches before the Internationals staged a brief rally late.

NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest) teamed with Matthew Wolff, a rising sophomore at reigning NCAA champ Oklahoma State, to earn the first point for the U.S. side, while Arkansas’ Maria Fassi, the Annika Award winner, helped the Internationals win in the anchor match.

For the first time, the event features both men’s and women’s college players. This year’s tournament is held at Evian Resort in France, home to the LPGA’s first major.

The U.S. leads the all-time series, 11-9-1.

Here are the full results from Day 1:

Jennifer Kupcho-Matthew Wolff (U.S.) def. Olivia Mehaffey-Viktor Hovland (Internationals), 4 and 2

Lilia Vu-Chandler Phillips (U.S.) def. Jovan Rebula-Albane Valenzuela (Internationals), 6 and 4

Collin Morikawa-Andrea Lee (U.S.) def. Hurly Long-Patty Tavatanakit (Internationals), 2 and 1

Davis Riley-Kristen Gillman (U.S.) def. Wenyung Keh-Harry Hall, 2 up

Stephen Franken-Emilia Migliaccio (U.S.) def. Dewi Weber-Stefano Mazzoli, 3 and 1

Lorenzo Scalise-Jiwon Jeon (Internationals) def. Sahith Theegala-Alana Uriell (U.S.), 3 and 2

Jamie Freedman-Brad Dalke (U.S.) def. KK Limbhasut-Pimnipa Panthong (Internationals), 4 and 3

S.M. Lee-Kaitlyn Papp (U.S.) def. Chloe Ryan-Ronan Mullarney (Internationals), 2 up

Mariel Galdiano-Shintaro Ban (U.S.) def. Ainhoa Olarra-Luis Gagne (Internationals), 1 up

Lauren Stephenson-Braden Thornberry (U.S.) def. Maddie Szeryk-Andy Zhang (Internationals), 1 up

Alvaro Ortiz-Maria Fassi (Internationals) def. Sophia Schubert-Justin Suh (U.S.), 2 and 1

Watch: E. Molinari FINALLY makes a hole-in-one

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 6, 2018, 5:11 pm

Nine months ago, Edoardo Molinari spent 12 hours, hitting 500 golf balls from 145 yards out, trying to make a hole-in-one.

He never did.

Friday at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, however, he got that ace.

Molinari holed his 6-iron tee shot at the par-3 14th from 200 yards. That got him to even par for the tournament and inside the cut line, at the time.

It's been a good run for the Molinari brothers, as Francesco won the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, and followed that with a runaway victory on the PGA Tour at the Quicken Loans National.

Reverse shank? Knox's apple toss is so, so bad

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 6, 2018, 3:39 pm

In today's world, if you do anything poorly it's bound to end up on video for everyone to see.

Russell Knox was reminded of that on Friday when he tried to throw his apple into the rough at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, only to throw it behind him and onto the green.

You can check out the video above, but as Knox would point out later: "But then I buried the putt!"

Report: Tiger, Phil planning $10 million match

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 6, 2018, 12:55 pm

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson remain committed to working out the details of a $10 million, winner-take-all, made-for-TV match, according to a report Friday by Golf.com.

The primetime match was originally scheduled for July 3, likely at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

“We’re working on a different date,” Mickelson told the website. “I thought it was done for the 3rd, but obviously it wasn’t.”

This revelation sheds new light on both their practice round at the Masters and their pre-tournament banter at The Players. There, Woods and Mickelson were grouped together for one of the few times in their career, and Mickelson woofed early in the week: “The excitement that’s been going on around here, it gets me thinking: Why don’t we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have some kind of a high-stakes, winner-take-all match? Now, I don’t know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

And so that’s exactly the idea for this exhibition, which Golf.com reported is part of a vision in which the game’s two biggest stars would play a couple of exhibitions each year. Both players have agreed to wear microphones for the match, even with so much cash on the line.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of money,” Mickelson said. “No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone.”

