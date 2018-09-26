Getty Images

It's been a while: Happy 25th anniversary, America!

By Rex HoggardSeptember 26, 2018, 12:20 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The last time the U.S. team won a Ryder Cup in Europe, Bryson DeChambeau was a week old, Jordan Spieth 2 months old, and Justin Thomas 5 months old.

Nearly a third of this week’s U.S. team was diapers when the Tom Watson-led Americans pulled off a 15-13 victory in 1993 at The Belfry.

Davis Love III, a two-time captain who is serving as an assistant this week, was playing in his first Ryder Cup in ’93 and secured the winning point, beating Costantino Rocca, 1 up, in his Sunday singles match.

Now 25 years removed from that victory, Love concedes it would have been unthinkable that 25 years later, the ’93 match would be the U.S. side’s last road victory.

“It’s surprising, 25 years,” Love sighed on Wednesday as the U.S. team went through its paces at Le Golf National.

It hasn’t been a complete bust for Team USA on the road since ’93; there have been close calls. The Americans dropped a one-point decision in 1997 in Spain and lost by the same margin in 2010 at Celtic Manor. But everything in between has been utterly forgettable. There was a three-point decision in 2002 at The Belfry and that nine-point boat race in 2006 in Ireland. Most recently, the Continent rolled 16 ½-11 ½ in 2014 in Scotland.

“It's not anything I need to mention in the team room. There's not like a big ‘25’ sitting in there anywhere. They are well aware of it, and they are well aware of how difficult it is to win in Europe. That's the battle we fight this week,” said U.S. captain Jim Furyk, who was playing Q-School in ’93 when Love and Co. were winning at The Belfry.

There is no shortage of reasons for America’s European failures, nor is there some sort of secret sauce for reversing U.S. fortunes.

“I'll praise both the European Tour and the way they choose golf courses, venues where they have European Tour events,” Furyk said. “We're coming into a golf course that they know a lot better than we do, that will be set up in a fashion that they think suits their game. Those are obstacles we have to overcome.”

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

Le Golf National annually hosts the French Open, and the setup this week has a distinctly European flare, with narrow fairways ringed by thick rough - mowed toward the tee box, no less - and relatively slower greens than what the Americans are used to on the PGA Tour.

Then there’s the crowd, a group that has proven itself formidable even when they travel to a U.S.. This week’s scene promises to be particularly intense from the outset, with the massive grandstand behind the first tee poised to hold more than 6,000 fans.

“They make a lot of noise,” Furyk said. “When we walk into that first tee, and they announce both teams, they are going to say, ‘And from the United States,’ announce two guys, and there's going to be a nice applause. And when they announce the two folks from Europe, there's going to be a giant roar and those players are going to feel that presence, and you're going to hear those roars around the golf course.”

And finally there will be pressure. We’re talking pressure the likes of which many have never experienced. Some would compare it to the intensity of being in contention during the final round at a major, but that really doesn’t do it justice.

The American contingent always wants to win for team and country, but this year’s matches bring in the added load of breaking a 25-year slide. The U.S. team will say the right things, dismiss the notion that somehow this Ryder Cup is more important than all others, but simmering under that calm exterior is the nagging truth.

“Phil [Mickelson] started in ’16 on the 18th green; he started talking about winning this Ryder Cup,” Love said. “We hadn’t even finished. He took someone off to the side of the green and said, ‘Look, in Paris it’s going to be a different ballgame. It’s an away game. We’re going to have to be on our game.’”

Ryder Cup captains always wear a variety of hats, but this week the U.S. leaders have taken on the role of arm-chair sports psychologists. It’s simple stuff really: Focus on your job and not the outcome; ignore the noise; win your point.

In an attempt to change his team room's mindset, Love is trying out a new narrative, that it’s been four years since a U.S. team Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team has lost.

“They have to hear that. We have won three in a row. Don’t worry about the last 25 years,” Love said.

For three days, the U.S. team has been busy trying to learn as much as they can about Le Golf National. You know the deal, luck favors the prepared. This match and America’s 25-year losing streak, however, may depend on what they’re able to forget.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III

Trending

Getty Images

Spieth: Only 'two older guys' have away scar tissue

By Will GraySeptember 26, 2018, 2:58 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Plenty has been made about the 25-year drought for American teams on European soil in the Ryder Cup. But according to Jordan Spieth, the errors of past squads are not a concern for the 12 men eager to end the dry spell at Le Golf National.

Spieth made his Ryder Cup debut four years ago in hostile territory at Gleneagles, going 2-1-1 in an event where the U.S. lost by five points. So he has some understanding of the gauntlet that awaits, experience that major champs like Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas currently lack.

But in Spieth’s estimation, that lack of experience in away games could turn into a strength once the matches begin in earnest.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

“As far as our team’s concerned, there’s only a couple guys that have any kind of scar tissue on playing on away soil,” Spieth said. “And those guys have won a combined 120-something times and account for (19) majors.”

“Those guys” would be Tiger Woods, who is returning to the Ryder Cup as a player for the first time since 2012, and Phil Mickelson, who is making his 12th straight appearance. Both notched victories this year on the PGA Tour, including Woods’ triumph Sunday at the Tour Championship, making them two of the most decorated captain’s picks in tournament history.

Of the other 10 members on the squad, only Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler have experienced multiple Ryder Cup defeats in Europe, having also been on the 2010 squad that lost in Wales. As for Woods and Mickelson, Spieth doesn’t expect them to need much guidance despite the fact that they have tasted as much success in Europe as their other less experienced teammates.

“I mean, we’re not worried about the two older guys on the team that have scar tissue,” Spieth said. “The rest of us are simply here and looking at this week as an opportunity for us to show that the golfers from the United States can beat the golfers from Europe, and we can do it over here. That’s the goal.”

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Jordan Spieth

Trending

Getty Images

Thomas: Wrist injury 'looks worse than it is'

By Rex HoggardSeptember 26, 2018, 2:45 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Among the items of interest U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk had coming into this week’s Ryder Cup was the health of Justin Thomas.

Although Thomas is a rookie on this year’s team he’s likely to be one of the American side’s key players if the team is going to end a victory drought in Europe that now stretches 25 years and when he was slowed by a case of tendinitis in his right wrist at the Tour Championship the captain took notice.

“The wrist, it's fine,” Thomas said. “Like I said last week, it looks worse than it is. It's just the white tape on top of the K.T. tape, it's more prevention. It's something to where it's not going to get any worse.”

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

Thomas, who said he’s experienced no pain in his wrist the last two weeks and that the injury isn’t impacting his game, has played the last two days alongside Jordan Spieth and it seems likely the two will partner this week at Le Golf National.

Asked if he would be able to play all five sessions if he was asked by Furyk, Thomas’ response didn’t suggest he’s been slowed by the ailment.

“Could I play five matches? I'd play six if I could,” he smiled. “If [Furyk] needs me to go five, I'll go five. If he needs me to go two or three, I'll go two or three. Whatever it is, I'll be ready to go.”

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Justin Thomas, Jim Furyk

Trending

Getty Images

Podany named CEO of Arnold Palmer Enterprises

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 26, 2018, 2:45 pm

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Arnold Palmer organization announced Wednesday that Jon Podany has been appointed president of Arnold Palmer’s charitable foundation, Arnie’s Army, and CEO of Arnold Palmer Enterprises. Podany spent the last eight years at the LPGA, most recently as the tour’s chief commercial officer.

He’ll begin his new role on Oct. 15.

“This is an exciting time for the Arnold Palmer organization,” said Arnold Palmer organization chair Amy Palmer Saunders. “My father would be so pleased that the diverse companies he built alongside a dedicated team will be led by a person of great capability and character. Jon’s passion for the game of golf and the depth of his industry experience made him the clear choice to advance the Palmer family of businesses.”

Said Podany: “I am incredibly honored and excited to be joining the Arnold Palmer organization, which represents the very best the game has to offer in so many ways. Like so many others who have had the good fortune to work in the golf industry, I owe so much to Arnold Palmer and his family, both on and off the course.”

Podany, 53, joined the LPGA in 2010 shortly after Mike Whan began as the tour’s commissioner. As president and CEO in his new role, Podany will oversee Arnie’s Army and all businesses that comprise Arnold Palmer Enterprises, including the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Cup, Arnold Palmer Design Company as well as the Bay Hill Club and Lodge and the Latrobe Country Club.

Before joining the LPGA, Podany spent 15 years at the PGA Tour as a senior vice president. He started his business career in 1987 at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati. He’s a graduate of Miami (Ohio) University. He and his wife Julie have three daughters.

Trending

Getty Images

Simpson revisits 'the pop-up' to open '14 matches

By Will GraySeptember 26, 2018, 2:31 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – It remains, much to Webb Simpson’s dismay, one of the more memorable shots in recent Ryder Cup history.

Simpson had the burden of the first tee shot for the U.S. the last time the Ryder Cup was played in Europe, paired with Bubba Watson in the first morning fourball session at Gleneagles in 2014. With thousands watching, his 3-wood went sky high and, to Simpson’s generous estimate, 205 yards.

“Are you referring to the pop-up?” Simpson joked when a journalist asked him to revisit the moment.

It was the start of a regrettable match for Simpson and Watson, who never won a hole and were trounced by Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, 5 and 4. But time heals all wounds, and given four years to reflect he’s now able to crack a smile about a swing where the setting clearly got the best of him.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

“That was a shot I had in my bag all year. It was like the fifth time I had done it,” Simpson said. “I was losing my concentration a little bit and I teed it up a little too high. I had done it a few other times that year. Usually it goes straight down, and that one went straight up. At least it hit the fairway.”

Simpson was relegated to a spectator for the 2016 matches, although he admitted he didn’t miss a shot and that the Patrick Reed-Rory McIlroy singles match drew both he and wife Dowd off the couch in excitement. But thanks in large part to his breakthrough victory at The Players Championship in May, he’s set to play on his third squad, in search of his first team win.

While it seems likely he’ll reunite with Watson as a partner this week, American captain Jim Furyk could be well-served to slot them somewhere down in his morning lineup to avoid a Gleneagles duplicate.

“We’re more nervous here than any other tournament, and it’s not the fans. It’s a good thing,” Simpson said. “Everybody that made both teams can deal with pressure. But yeah, the first tee, that environment is fun and a little more – probably a little more nervous there than the second or third hole. That’s why you might see me teeing off on the evens.”

Article Tags: Webb Simpson, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.