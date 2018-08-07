Getty Images

Let's face it, Tiger is going to be a Ryder Cup pick

By Rex HoggardAugust 7, 2018, 8:43 pm

ST. LOUIS – The new Tiger Woods is engaging, expressive ... approachable, even, at least compared to the way he was throughout the lion’s share of his career; but he still has his limits.

On Tuesday at Bellerive, that line was drawn clearly in the Ryder Cup sand.

Tiger’s answer when asked if he should be on this U.S. team was downright clipped. “I’m trending,” he smiled.

It could be the result of a competitive filter that has never allowed him to look beyond the next shot – winning, qualifying for a Ryder Cup, whatever the objective it’s never more than a byproduct of solid play. More likely, however, it’s because he finds himself in the awkward role of both vice captain and potential player.

One can only imagine the conversation on Tuesday as Woods set out for a practice round with Captain America, Jim Furyk, along with Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na, who have their own Ryder Cup tales to tell.

The entire episode promises to be social media gold – will he, won’t he be a captain’s pick for this year’s matches?

It will be good fun to debate the merits of Woods being a potential pick, but these are two vastly different questions.

Should Tiger be a pick?

Perhaps. His limited body of work this season suggests he should certainly be in the conversation.

PGA Championship: Tee times| Full coverage

Only 31 players in the world have earned more world ranking points than Woods this year and no one has lost fewer points, which essentially means he’s been on an unrelenting trajectory. He’s 51st in the world ranking, that’s up from 668th to begin the year; and he’s currently 20th on the points list, up from 106th as recently as February.

He’s contended at The Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Valspar Championship, and proven that he’s much closer to his 80th PGA Tour victory than he is retirement.

There will be arguments that Furyk should not burn one of his four captain’s pick on Tiger. There will be those who contend he’s still missing a part of what made him arguably the greatest player to ever pick up a 6-iron and that there are players higher on the list that are more deserving. But that’s not the question that really matters.

Will Tiger be a pick?

That’s the more relevant question and the answer is a resounding yes. Furyk hasn’t said as much, but then he never would. It was no great surprise that what little golf Woods got in on Tuesday was alongside Furyk. Although the American captain still has a few weeks before he will make the first three of his four picks, Tiger’s place in the American team room beyond his vice captain duties has been a fait accompli for months.

“I go back to looking the way I looked at it. If I was a captain, I'm looking to make pairings, and everybody on the team wants to play with Phil Mickelson or Tiger Woods or some veteran player that's done it a lot,” explained two-time U.S. captain Davis Love III, who is also one of Furyk’s vice captains this year. “I think he's an easy pick from that regard, and the way he's been playing, if I was on the other side, I wouldn't want him picked, so that's another good reason.”

Woods, who was a pick in 2010 at Celtic Manor and went 3-1-0, can still qualify for this year’s matches with a victory at the PGA Championship, which would vault him to about fourth or fifth on the points list when the automatic qualifiers are locked in on Sunday.

But even if that walk-off doesn’t happen, Furyk should simply end the speculation and name Tiger a pick on Monday morning. If that offends those with a keen sense of timing, consider that even Thomas Bjorn, the European captain, had a hard time on Tuesday at Bellerive avoiding the obvious.

“The only thing I would say is that if Tiger was included in the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup, it would be great for the game of golf because that's what he brings to the game, he just brings something special,” Bjorn said. “The buzz that was around The Open Championship, the buzz that was around last week, with him being there and playing well, that just brings something extra to the game of golf. And that would be great for the Ryder Cup as well.”

In fact, Love said the only drawback to picking Tiger would be having to keep him out of certain conversations in the team room, where he has excelled in recent years as a leader and strategist.

“We would have to kick him out of some meetings, probably,” Love said. “With the ’16, ’17 teams he was so instrumental in helping us with pairings and ideas and game plan, but if you're talking about him, you need him out of the room for picks or for making pairings. So it would be a little bit awkward. That would be the only negative.”

And if we’re being honest, that’s just not enough of a concern to leave him off the team, regardless of his play over the next few weeks.

As for Tiger, he’s opted to remain aloof on the issue, going with an economy of words when asked to make his case to be a pick.

“I like my chances in match play,” he smiled.

The new Tiger has offered a glimpse into his world the last few months that’s never been available, but when it comes to this year’s matches he’s content to let his play and his resume do the talking.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Tiger Woods, Jim Furyk, Thomas Bjorn

Trending

Getty Images

Steamy forecast on tap for final PGA in August

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 7, 2018, 10:43 pm

ST. LOUIS – Wet weather closed Bellerive Country Club twice on Tuesday, as rains made an already soft golf course even more receptive.

That rain will be replaced by plenty of heat over the next few days, making for a steamy week in the PGA’s final August hurrah.

PGA Championship: Tee times| Full coverage

Per weather.com, the next three days will feature mostly sunny skies and high of 93 by Friday. There’s a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, followed by a clear forecast on Sunday.

The PGA of America has already posted notice in the locker room about the weather’s impact on Bellerive’s greens: “Due to the expected high temperatures and high humidity over the next couple of days, greens speeds will remain slower than they are planned for the championship rounds.”

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Koepka: Defending a major title is hard but exciting

By Rex HoggardAugust 7, 2018, 10:00 pm

ST. LOUIS – Justin Thomas is trying to become the first player to win back-to-back PGA Championships since Tiger Woods in 2007, but if JT wants a more recent example of the challenges of defending a title he should look to Brooks Koepka.

In June, Koepka became the first player to win the U.S. Open in consecutive years since Curtis Strange in 1989, an accomplishment that was complicated by an injury that forced Koepka to miss much of the spring season on the PGA Tour.

PGA Championship: Tee times| Full coverage

“To defend your major is pretty tough,” Koepka said on Tuesday at Bellerive. “There's a reason that there's only a handful of guys that have ever done it, and I'm sure he's looking to do that this week, but everybody else out here is trying to knock him off.”

Although the challenges of defending a title, particularly a major championship, can be demanding, there’s also a unique sense of excitement that comes with having the opportunity.

“There's a different feeling when you show up and you're defending,” said Koepka, one of this week’s favorites considering he has top-15 finishes in his last three starts at the PGA Championship. “You can't wait to get out there. You're not anxious that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday would be over, but you're just excited to get that ball in the air on Thursday.”

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Rory: Tiger will need to 're-learn' how to win

By Ryan LavnerAugust 7, 2018, 9:25 pm

ST. LOUIS – About the only thing missing from Tiger Woods’ incredible comeback season is a victory.

Rory McIlroy said Tuesday that Woods will need to “re-learn” to do it.

“There’s a lot of different layers to what Tiger has to go through to win again,” McIlroy said. “He’s learned how to make a swing work for him again. He’s learning how to compete again. He’s learning what you have to do on the back nine of a major on Sunday. He’s building up all that, because even though he’s won 14 of these things, if you haven’t done it for a while, you still have to re-learn a few things, and I think he’s going through that stage.”

PGA Championship: Tee times| Full coverage

McIlroy was referring to Woods’ stirring run at The Open, where Woods led with eight holes left. He played 2 over the rest of the round and eventually tied for sixth.

Big picture, McIlroy said, even being competitive is “a phenomenal achievement already” considering where Woods was 18 months ago – in bed, and in pain, after another back surgery.

“He’s right there,” he said, “which is an unbelievable achievement.”

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, PGA Championship, PGA

Trending

Getty Images

Rory to Spieth: Treat PGA week like any other

By Ryan LavnerAugust 7, 2018, 9:13 pm

ST. LOUIS – Rory McIlroy had some advice for Jordan Spieth – you know, from one guy searching for the career Grand Slam to another.

“Less expectations is better,” McIlroy said Tuesday during his pre-PGA Championship news conference. “Trying to take pressure off yourself, trying to treat it like any normal week, just trying to win the golf tournament that week and put it out of your head what winning this golf tournament would mean in terms of your legacy and your place in the game.”

This is Spieth’s second crack at becoming just the sixth player to win all four majors – last year, he tied for 28th at Quail Hollow. McIlroy has gone 0-for-4 at Augusta National since capturing the third leg of the slam in 2014, but he's finished in the top 10 in all four attempts.

PGA Championship: Tee times| Full coverage

“I can probably relate a little bit to what he’s feeling, but it’s a great position to be in,” McIlroy said. “Not many people have a chance to do something like that. It’s really cool to be a part of that conversation, and I think you have to embrace it, you have to relish it, you have to just go at it and know that, if you do win this week, you’re going to join a very, very elite club.

“It’s a big deal, but once you get out on the golf course and start the tournament, all you’re thinking about is trying to shoot good scores and hit good shots. He’s shown over the past few years that he’s mentally very good, so I’m sure he won’t have a problem.”

McIlroy has a pair of PGA titles, in 2012 at Kiawah Island and again in 2014 at Valhalla, and is considered one of the favorites here at Bellerive.

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, PGA Championship, Grand Slam, PGA

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.