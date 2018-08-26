Getty Images

At Ridgewood, DeChambeau has all the answers

By Rex HoggardAugust 26, 2018, 11:33 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – At this rate, juniors everywhere will start swinging single-length clubs and judging birdie attempts based on the line of the straight putt and the quantifiable slope.

That’s a thing for Bryson DeChambeau, who once figured he’d be working in biomechanics research and studying the efficiencies of motion if he weren’t so good at golf, and signed his endorsement deal with Cobra left-handed and backwards.

DeChambeau is right-handed.

He’s also been busy this season creating believers in his single-length concept and the notion that a singularly complicated game can be simplified by allowing for all the variables. That’s also a thing for DeChambeau.

“You wait and see, he wins a few more tournaments, you find out how many people have sets with clubs the same length. Guarantee it,” Jack Nicklaus said in June after DeChambeau won the Memorial.

DeChambeau moved closer to the Golden Bear’s bold prediction on Sunday at The Northern Trust, holding off Tony Finau for a four-stroke victory and some much-needed breathing room in his quest to land a spot on this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team.

For all the complicated formulas that must run through his head on a round-by-round basis, DeChambeau made things look exceedingly easy on the weekend in New Jersey.

He took a four-stroke lead into Sunday’s final turn with a third-round 63, and the event escalated into a blowout quickly when DeChambeau opened his day with back-to-back birdies to move a touchdown clear of the field.

Sloppy bogeys at Nos. 3, a par 5, and 9 provided a modicum of drama, with Aaron Wise moving to within two strokes with consecutive birdies at Nos. 13 and 14. But DeChambeau drove just short of the par-4 12th green for a birdie at about the same time Wise bogeyed No. 16 for a two-stroke swing and a four-shot lead that he would never relinquish.

“That little chip shot up there to 4 feet, 3 feet, that was the most difficult chip shot I had all week, and to be able to execute that under the gun, with the situation at hand where I was kind of leaking back, showed a lot in regards to my own confidence level, and what I can do under the pressure at hand,” said DeChambeau, who closed with a 69 and moved to first on the FedExCup points list with his third PGA Tour victory.

DeChambeau’s path from mad scientist to big man on campus hasn’t always been simple math. During a particularly heated practice session at last month’s Open Championship his frustration was on full display.

The next week at the European Open his struggles continued, as he took a share of the lead into the final round only to shoot 78 and tie for 13th place.

From frustrated golfer to a four-stroke victory in a month is a lot of ground to cover, even for DeChambeau.

“That struggle is what led me to this point,” DeChambeau said. “That's the thing that people sometimes miss is the fact that those moments when you're at your, relatively speaking, lowest, are the times when you can learn the most.”

But at Ridgewood Country Club there was no aggravation, no doubt and certainly no final-round collapse to open the door even slightly for those who began the day clinging to even the slightest hope.

As DeChambeau explained, he was a man on a mission.

“Bryson was extremely tough to catch,” said Finau, who finished alone in second place following a 68 and also gave his Ryder Cup chances a boost. “He didn't really open a window for us. I knew I needed to make a lot of birdies coming down the stretch, and unfortunately didn't go my way.”

It was exactly the kind of commanding performance U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk needed to see out of DeChambeau, who along with Finau was among those on the unofficial short list of potential captain’s picks.

After he dropped out of the top 8 automatic qualifiers last month, some of DeChambeau’s frustrations in recent weeks could justifiably be traced to his desire to secure a spot on the American team that will head to Paris next month.

Perhaps DeChambeau’s most vocal, and important, proponent on the U.S. side has been Tiger Woods, who shares an affinity for the more detailed elements of the golf swing. In fact, it’s not a stretch to imagine the duo as a potential team at this year’s matches considering both appear to be locks when Furyk announces three of his four picks on Sept. 4.

“I think he would be a great Ryder Cup partner for anyone. The guy is fiery. He's competitive, and we want guys like that. We want guys that are like that on this team,” said Woods, who finished 14 strokes behind DeChambeau. “It's going to be a tough environment, so we want guys that are mentally tough and can handle it.”

DeChambeau and Woods have taken to playing regular practice rounds together and it’s clear the odd couple shares an interest in the more nuanced aspects of golf, but there are limits. Asked if he and Tiger “speak the same language” when it comes to the golf swing, DeChambeau shrugged: “At times. And at times he tells me to shut up and hit the ball. It is what it is. It's fun. I like to joke with him a little bit. It's been great,” he laughed.

This season hasn’t always been great for DeChambeau, and at times his unique approach to the game may have overcomplicated things. But for the 24-year-old his quest has become exceptionally easy – keep winning and let others decide if his unique brand of math adds up.

Getty Images

Parel makes Boeing Classic first Champions win

By Associated PressAugust 27, 2018, 1:36 am

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Scott Parel won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the final six holes on the front nine in a 9-under 63.

Five strokes behind Kevin Sutherland and Ken Tanigawa entering the round, Parel beat Sutherland by three strokes at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Parel opened with a birdie on the par-4 first, parred the next two and birdied the final six holes on the front nine. He rebounded from a streak-ending bogey on the par-4 10th with a birdie on the par-4 11th. He also birdied the par-4 16th, and made a curling, downhill 40-footer for another birdie on the par-3 17th.

Parel finished at 18-under 198. He was tied for the first-round lead after a 65, then dropped back Saturday with a 70.

Sutherland had a 71 - birdieing the par-5 18th after opening with 17 straight pars - a day shooting a course-record 60. In the 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Sutherland shot a tour-record 59 in the second round, then closed with a 74 to tie for seventh.

Tanigawa also failed to follow up a low round, going 64-73 on the weekend to tie for third at 3 under with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67).

Getty Images

DeChambeau lives up to 'mad scientist' nickname

By Rex HoggardAugust 27, 2018, 1:08 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bryson DeChambeau has earned the nickname “mad scientist” on the PGA Tour for his calculated approach to the golf swing, and following his four-stroke victory on Sunday at The Northern Trust his detailed analysis didn’t disappoint.

“I have tolerances and I allow for error because there's human error,” he explained. “You can't control everything all the time. No matter what, if I perfect my biomechanics, which is not going to happen, but let's say I get really, really, really close to where my error is within 5 or 6 feet every time. The one thing nobody out here will ever be able to control is the conditions of the course.”

Given his academic approach to the game, it may be a surprise that DeChambeau was not the best student.

“I had to work hard to be an A student, actually. I wasn't great at reading and writing,” he smiled. “I'll never forget, the first time I got a B in high school, I was mortified because I had worked so hard, and I just wasn't good enough in writing.”

But if reading and writing were not exactly his strengths, arithmetic was never a problem. “Well, that's given,” he laughed. “I do like numbers. I'm more of a theoretical guy than a data/analytics guy, per se.”

Getty Images

DeChambeau bounces back from recent meltdowns

By Jay CoffinAugust 27, 2018, 12:43 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – It’s hard to erase the pictures of Bryson DeChambeau’s recent struggles from your memory.

First there was the video of him on the practice range at The Open at Carnoustie just over a month ago having a meltdown following a first-round 75; One-armed swings, hands over his face, hands up in the air in disgust, almost looking like he wanted to break his clubs over the back of his neck. He was a mess.

One week later, with a share of the 54-hole lead in Germany at the European Open he was in contention with four holes remaining and finished bogey, bogey, par, triple bogey to shoot 78 and tie for 13th, five shots behind winner Richard McEvoy. DeChambeau put two balls in the water on 18.

How does that same man, only four weeks later, put on a clinic at The Northern Trust and blitz the field by four shots to win the first FedExCup playoff event?

“That struggle is what led me to this point,” DeChambeau said Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club, trophy in hand. “That’s the thing that people sometimes miss is the fact that those moments when you’re at – relatively speaking – your lowest, are the times you can learn the most.

“All that is a learning experience that got me to where I am today. I finally had a little something this week, the beginning of the week, which is nice. I haven’t had that in a while so I was able to get work done and feel comfortable on the golf course.

“So all those things accumulated to a win this week.”

Getty Images

DeChambeau strengthens case for Ryder Cup pick

By Rex HoggardAugust 27, 2018, 12:23 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – When Bryson DeChambeau slipped out of the top 8 automatic qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team last month he now admits the pressure started to build.

On Sunday, he likely put an end to that mounting pressure with his four-stroke victory over Tony Finau at The Northern Trust, his third victory on the PGA Tour and what will surely be a crucial factor when U.S. captain Jim Furyk sits down to make the first of his three captain’s picks on Sept. 4.

“I said I was a man on a mission yesterday, and hopefully he can see that I've got some grit and grind, and that even when I don't execute certain shots, I can get it done,” said DeChambeau, who closed with a 69 at Ridgewood Country Club.

DeChambeau has quietly made playing this year’s Ryder Cup a primary goal of his season after attending the 2014 matches at Hazeltine as a spectator.

“I definitely wanted to have an experience of what it would be like. And I was fortunate enough that Notah Begay was able to take me under the ropes a couple times and give me a little bit better experience,” DeChambeau said. “That was really fun, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. I hope I get the opportunity to do that here in the next few weeks.”

