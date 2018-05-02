Getty Images

Tiger vs. Tiger: How 2018 Tiger stacks up

By Rex HoggardMay 2, 2018, 7:18 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – At this juncture, one could argue that Tiger Woods’ only competition is with himself.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed and the rest of today’s cast of stars provide all of the competition one could ask for, but that’s allowing yourself to become a prisoner of the moment.

This isn’t about the week-to-week challenges Tiger may face so much as it is finding a realistic standard that would allow some sort of meaningful comparison when you consider that currently the top 10 players in the World Golf Ranking have won a combined 12 major titles to Woods’ 14.

Sure, that four-pack of missing majors to match Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 Grand Slam tilts – and the more attainable goal of matching Sam Snead on the all-time PGA Tour victory list (he currently trails Slammin’ Sammy by three trophies) – are the most often cited examples of Woods’ career scorecard, but before the golden years finally arrive for Tiger the only real competitive comparisons will be against himself.

How, for example, would the 2000 version, you know the guy who won the U.S. Open by two touchdowns, stack up against this most recent iteration? Or the 2006 Tiger, who won more than 50 percent of his starts (8 of 15), fare against the 2013 model, who literally winced his way to five Tour titles and his last Player of the Year trophy?

It’s a compelling exercise because Woods has made it so.

Since returning from back fusion surgery last year Woods, who is poised to make his first start since the Masters at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, has contended for titles at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational, defying perhaps even his own lofty goals and creating a frenzy of expectations, be they realistic or otherwise.

It’s Woods’ demeanor and confidence that’s largely fueled this narrative, the idea that he could somehow return to something close to those early editions that re-wrote record books and dominated the game like no other player.

It’s also been his words.

“I'm seeing speeds and velocities I hadn't seen since my early 20s, which is nice because I was long then relatively speaking,” he said on Wednesday following his pro-am at Quail Hollow Club.

Although it’s difficult to fully quantify because the Tour didn’t keep radar statistics like they do now when Woods joined the circuit in the late 1990s, he recently figured that in his prime his club head speed was about 126 mph with a 43 1/2–inch driver shaft and he was always among the game’s longest players off the tee.

During the Valspar Championship in March he recorded the year’s fastest club head speed on Saturday at 129.2 mph, and he currently ranks third on Tour with a 121.9 mph average club head speed.

In 2013, when he was dealing with ongoing back issues, he ranked 28th with a 118.3 club head speed, while in ’08, the year he won his last major championship, he had a 124 mph average.

But then club head speed is far from the ultimate benchmark for success. A more objective way of estimating how the 24 year old would match up against the 42 year old could boil down to simple math.

Woods’ fourth full year on Tour was by far his statistical high-water mark. He averaged 298 yards off the tee (second on Tour), hit 71.2 percent of his fairways, 75 percent of his greens in regulation and had a 67.7 scoring average. He also won nine times.

In 2006, he was longer (306 yard average) but hit fewer fairways (60.7 percent), greens (74 percent) and his scoring average climbed to 68.1; and that trend continued in ’13 with a 293-yard driving average, just 62.5 percent of his fairways and a 68.9 stroke average.

In a limited sample size - Woods has played just six events this season - his 2018 statistics compare favorably with ’13 and ’06. This season he’s averaging 302 yards off the tee and is hitting 51.9 percent of his fairways, although his scoring average has ballooned to 69.8.

Lost in these comparisons, however, is what Woods now brings to the table. His short game has been vintage Tiger and his putting average (1.74) is statistically similar to 2013 (1.73).

Most importantly he understands better than ever what it takes to win, but he’s yet to prove the importance of that element when it counts on a Sunday.

If Nicklaus’ 18 majors provided motivation for Woods as a child growing up in Cypress, Calif., these new standards are what now must drive him. If statistically he’s well off the historic pace he set in 2000 - and he is well off that pace - the 2013 season, or maybe even ’06, provides a more realistic, and perhaps with time even attainable, measurement.

Maybe the modern, rebuilt version of Tiger would never have a chance against that ’00 goliath who won three legs of the single-season Grand Slam; or even the ’06 buzz saw who won his last seven starts of the year, but when you’ve accomplished everything that Woods has it might be the only competition that makes any sense.

Wells Fargo or PGA? Which Quail do players prefer?

By Rex HoggardMay 2, 2018, 7:46 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Perspective can be a funny thing.

On one hand, Justin Thomas returned to Quail Hollow Club this week for the first time since he won last year’s PGA Championship, which was played at the Charlotte-area gem.

In August, Quail Hollow played much differently, largely because of different grass (Bermuda) and hard and fast conditions. In May, when the course hosts the Wells Fargo Championship, the course is over-seeded with rye grass and normally plays a little slower and easier.

But when Thomas was asked which version of the course he would rather play, there was no ambiguity.

“I wish it was exactly like it was at the PGA,” Thomas laughed. “I like the Bermuda grass just from a comfort level.”

Predictably, Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner of the Wells Fargo Championship who tied for 22nd at last year’s PGA, had a much different answer.

“I like this one,” McIlroy smiled. “The rough is way more predictable. You're not going to get the flyer, you basically know how it's going to come out and you can control your ball a little bit. It's a little easier, it sort of sets up a little better for me.”

McIlroy estimated Quail Hollow will play two to three shots easier this week than it did for last year’s PGA Championship. During last year’s PGA, Quail Hollow played to a 73.46 stroke average, the toughest on Tour in relation to par. By comparison, the scoring average at the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow was 72.95.

Playing Cupid: Thomas helps man propose

By Rex HoggardMay 2, 2018, 5:44 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Justin Thomas is one of the most active PGA Tour players on social media, so it was no surprise that a random message on Instagram caught his eye.

The message had been sent by an Instagram user named Sean Powell asking Thomas to help him propose to his girlfriend, Andrea Cota.

“I said that sounds like a pretty cool thing and it would be fun to be a part of,” Thomas said Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Thomas agreed, but the timing had to be just right, so the duo came up with a plan for Powell to pop the question just as Thomas was teeing off for his Wednesday pro-am.

“If it's just randomly in the middle of a day and there's cameras everywhere, it's going to be pretty obvious or awkward,” Thomas said. “Here we could have at least played it off that the cameras were for some reason there for me and she didn't know any better.”

Thomas approached Powell and his girlfriend along the ropes after teeing off on the first hole and handed Powell a signed glove and his girlfriend a golf ball with “will you?” written on it.

“It all worked out great and I'm really happy that I didn't screw it up for him,” Thomas laughed.

NBC Sports Group Announces Coverage Plans Ahead of The Players Championship, May 7-13

By Golf Channel Public RelationsMay 2, 2018, 1:50 pm

Nearly 90 Hours of Live Programming on Golf Channel, NBC Surrounding PGA TOUR’s Flagship Event Featuring Best Field of the Year

NBC Sports Group next week will dedicate nearly 90 hours of live programming surrounding the PGA TOUR’s marquee event of the season, THE PLAYERS Championship, May 7-13 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Showcasing the deepest field of the year, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to provide 22 hours of live tournament coverage at THE PLAYERS, Thursday-Sunday (May 10-13), which will be complemented by more than 60 live hours of comprehensive news, analysis and features across Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS and Morning Drive.

COVERAGE PLANS: NBC Sports’ Emmy-nominated live tournament production team will cover every vantage point of the iconic par-3, 17th hole and its island green, with a total of eight high-definition cameras, including a microscopic lens embedded in the lip of the tiny bunker fronting the green. The popular cable-suspended “Supra Cam,” camera system will return, providing unique angles through an ability to fly over the body of water between the par-5, 16th and 17th hole greens. Coverage also will utilize a Trackman three-dimensional follow, along with Toptracer technology on several holes throughout the golf course, including a reverse-flight angle for tracking tee shots from behind the 17th green.

A camera crane operator will be stationed 150 feet in the air above the tree line showcasing aerial shots of the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes. Another camera operator will be positioned on the small island adjacent to the 17th green, capturing reactions of those in the field as they complete the 17th. Coverage also will incorporate the use of wind-direction technology to track conditions throughout the golf course, including both on the tee box and high above the 17th hole.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS also will make use of multi-tracer technology from the front of TPC Sawgrass’ driving range with the ability to simultaneously track the ball flight of each player ahead of their round.

In addition to network coverage, Golf Channel for the second straight year will contribute to DirecTV’s “Launch Pad,” featuring four dedicated channels of coverage from TPC Sawgrass Thursday-Sunday. Golf Channel’s George Savaricas, Phil Blackmar and Jim Gallagher Jr. will take part in the offering, with the four feeds including: Network Simulcast, Featured Group, Launch Pad and Shotlink powered by CDW.

BROADCAST TEAM: Mike Tirico will host the network’s coverage from TPC Sawgrass, while Dan Hicks and Hall of Fame member Johnny Miller will rotate 18th tower duties with Terry Gannon and fellow Hall of Famer Nick Faldo. Past PLAYERS champions Justin Leonard (1998), David Duval (1999) and Davis Love III (1992, 2003) also will contribute to live tournament coverage from the 18th tower Thursday-Sunday. Gary Koch, Peter Jacobsen, David Feherty and Tom Abbott will contribute from outer tower positions, and Roger Maltbie, Mark Rolfing and Jim “Bones” Mackay will walk inside the ropes as on-course reporters. Steve Sands will conduct interviews with those in the field, and Jimmy Roberts will provide essays.

Cara Banks, Ryan Burr and Rich Lerner (primetime) will host Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS from on-site at TPC Sawgrass from a dedicated set on the 17th hole. Brandel Chamblee, David Duval and Frank Nobilo will serve as analysts in primetime, while Notah Begay, Jim Gallagher Jr., Billy Kratzert, Justin Leonard and Mark Rolfing will contribute analysis during daytime coverage. Golf Channel Insiders Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard and Tim Rosaforte will offer the latest notes as the week unfolds, with Steve Burkowski and Todd Lewis offering reports and conducting interviews with those in the field. World Golf Hall of Fame member Ken Schofield also will contribute to the network’s coverage throughout the week. Lisa Cornwell, Chantel McCabe and George Savaricas will anchor coverage from Orlando.

On Morning Drive, Damon Hack and John Cook will be on-site Tuesday-Friday, along with guest Scott McCarron on Tuesday (2017 Senior Players champion) and first-timers in the field scheduled to join on Wednesday. Robert Damron, Trevor Immelman, Charlie Rymer, Lauren Thompson and Whit Watson will host from the network’s World Headquarters in Orlando, with Geoff Shackelford also contributing from TPC Sawgrass.

FEATURES: Throughout the week Golf Channel will showcase several features on THE PLAYERS and those in the field, including:

  • Five years removed from Tiger’s last win, new-age TOUR has replaced Tiger era The PGA TOUR has seen a monumental shift since Tiger Woods’ last victory in 2013 at Firestone, led by the next generation of stars who grew up idolizing Woods. A vast departure from the Tiger era, transparency inside and outside the ropes – thanks in large part to social media – is the new norm amongst the game’s elite through their willingness to open up their lives to the outside world.
  • South Korea’s undeniable influence in golf Si Woo Kim’s victory at TPC Sawgrass last year was the latest example of South Korea’s substantial influence in golf. Matt Ginella examines the surge of South Korean success, and how the nation’s men and women are making their impact felt across the game’s highest levels.
  • Delving into the many layers of staging a PGA TOUR event Unlike many of its professional sports counterparts, the PGA TOUR season accounts for nearly the entire 52-week calendar year. The piece explores the many ins and outs of what goes into putting on an event, from its operations footprint and sponsors, to its charitable component and ultimate impact on the region playing host to the annual TOUR stop.
  • Practice and preparation for the modern TOUR professional The idea that to compete on the PGA TOUR takes immense amounts of practice and preparation is a widely accepted reality. As technology devices, equipment and statistics have become mainstream, the evolution in how TOUR players approach a typical practice day continues to shift from the game’s preceding generation of professionals.                

Golf Channel Digital Coverage

Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded coverage of the PGA TOUR’s marquee event, with Will Gray, Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner and Randall Mell reporting from TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course. Chantel McCabe and Tripp Isenhour also will provide previews, analysis and news coverage throughout the week via Golf Channel Digital, originating from Golf Channel’s World Headquarters in Orlando, including “Instant Analysis” once tournament play begins.

Fans are able to access all news and tournament coverage surrounding THE PLAYERS, and enjoy 24/7 live streaming at any time, on any device through Golf Channel Digital and the NBC Sports App, powered by Playmaker Media.

PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center: Monday, May 7

Premiering at 11:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 7, PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will feature 1995 PLAYERS champion Lee Janzen, along with Scott McCarron – who is in the field next week at TPC Sawgrass courtesy of his victory at the 2017 Senior Players Championship. Mic’d up during a recent round of competition, Janzen and his caddie Keith Nolan offer tips on how to best manage your game on the course, while McCarron breaks down the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

International Programming

Golf Channel will produce international news programming surrounding THE PLAYERS from Orlando in both Japanese and Mandarin, featuring reports and custom content throughout the week. These productions will complement the international distribution of Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS, which is distributed to markets within Golf Channel’s worldwide footprint of nearly 500 million viewers in more than 80 countries and nine languages around the world.

 

NBC Sports Group Programming at THE PLAYERS, May 7-13 (all times Eastern):

 

Monday, May 7

Morning Drive                                                                 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                               7-9 p.m.

PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center                           11:30 p.m.-Midnight

 

Tuesday, May 8

Morning Drive                                                                7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-5 pm. / 7-9 p.m.

 

Wednesday, May 9

Morning Drive                                                                7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

 

Thursday, May 10

Morning Drive                                                                7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-1 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (First Round)                      1-7 p.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

 

Friday, May 11

Morning Drive                                                                7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-1 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Second Round)                 1-7 p.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

 

Saturday, May 12

Morning Drive                                                                7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-2 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Third Round)                    2-7 p.m. (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

 

Sunday, May 13

Morning Drive                                                                7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-2 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Final Round)                     2-7 p.m. (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

Five NCAA greats who won a professional major

By Reed BurtonMay 2, 2018, 1:00 pm

When Patrick Reed won the Masters earlier this month, it meant that not only were the four reigning major champions all under the age of 30, but also that they had competed against each other in match play in the NCAA Championships.

In the 2010 semifinals at The Honors Course in Tennessee, Augusta University’s Reed defeated Florida State’s Brooks Koepka, 1 up. Reed’s team would go on to defeat Oklahoma State, 3 ½ - 1 ½, in the final. Two years later, in the 2012 final at Riviera Country Club in California, Texas’ Jordan Spieth defeated Alabama’s Justin Thomas, 3 and 2, as Texas went on to win the team championship.

Ninety major championship winners have traveled a collegiate route on their respective roads to success. They range from those who never played golf competitively in college, to those who only played a semester, to those who played all four years.

Are Reed or Spieth – or Thomas or Koepka – among the all-time collegiate players who eventually won a major championship as professionals?

To determine a top-five list of such players, we’ll take into consideration overall college wins, major awards like the Haskins, selections to All-America teams, and victories both as individuals and members of a team in the NCAA Championships.

Here’s a look at five of the greats since 1970:

David Duval, Georgia Tech

Resume: One of just two major champions to have been a four-time First Team All-American (Phil Mickelson). He played in 52 events over his four years as a Yellow Jacket, earning seven wins and 30 top-five finishes. During his senior season, in 1993, he won four times and finished in the top-seven in 13 of 14 starts, capturing the Haskins Award as the year’s most outstanding collegiate golfer. He finished runner-up in the NCAA individual championship, in 1991 and 1993.

Tiger Woods, Stanford

Resume: Woods may have played for just two years, but he accomplished a great deal in that short period of time. He was an 11-time winner, a two-time First Team All-American, the 1996 NCAA individual champion, and the 1996 Haskins Award winner. He earned eight of his 11 wins in his sophomore season and turned professional after winning his third consecutive U.S. Amateur.

Curtis Strange, Wake Forest

Resume: Strange began his World Golf Hall of Fame career with great success as a Demon Deacon. In his three years in Winston-Salem, he was a three-time First Team All-American with eight wins, including the 1974 NCAA individual championship. He also won the 1974 Haskins Award and helped lead his team to back-to-back NCAA titles, in 1974-75.

Phil Mickelson, Arizona State

Resume: Even after he won the PGA Tour’s Tucson Open as a junior in 1991, Mickelson decided to stay in school. He graduated the following year with a degree with psychology. In his four years, Mickelson was a four-time First Team All-American, a three-time NCAA individual champion, and a three-time Haskins Award winner. He was also a member of the 1990 national championship team and won medalist honors in tournaments 16 times.

Ben Crenshaw, Texas

Resume: Before there was Phil Mickelson, there was Ben Crenshaw (pictured right, with Tom Kite on the left). Crenshaw spent three years in Austin and each year was named a First Team All-American, won the NCAA individual championship, and received the Haskins Award. All of those, every year, for three years. He was also a member of two NCAA Championship teams in 1971 and 1972, and was an individual medalist in tournaments 16 times.

