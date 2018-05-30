Getty Images

Woods approaching inconceivable major milestone

By Rex HoggardMay 30, 2018

DUBLIN, Ohio – This comeback tour has been about milestones for Tiger Woods.

His runner-up showing at the Valspar Championship was his best finish on the PGA Tour in nearly five years and his start this week at the Memorial is his first since 2015, which will also be the anniversary of his worst round as a professional when he toured Muirfield Village in 85 strokes on Saturday.

No one said these were all milestones worth celebrating.

Of course the most anticipated landmark for Woods this year is two weeks away, when he will be officially a decade removed from his most recent major victory at the 2008 U.S. Open.

When Woods limped out of Torrey Pines following what was undoubtedly the most difficult – and perhaps the most meaningful – Grand Slam triumph of his career, his future was uncertain. But no one could have anticipated what was to come.

The pain he endured to beat Rocco Mediate in a playoff on Monday in San Diego was clear, but even the worst-case estimates wouldn’t have predicted that he’d still be vying for major No. 15 a decade later.

In retrospect, time, at least partially, explains why Woods is now willing to put that dramatic and historic victory in context.

“That was a pretty special week, because I've had probably four majors where I've putted like that: ’97 Masters, 2000 U.S. Open, 2000 [Open Championship] and then [the ’08 U.S. Open],” he said on Wednesday at the Memorial. “I don't think I really missed a putt inside 10 feet in any of those four major championships. And that was a week that I needed it because I didn't really hit the ball as well as those other three majors that I mentioned.”

Injuries, both physically and psychologically, are to blame for Tiger’s lost decade.

Woods has played 25 majors – out of a possible 39 – since his victory at Torrey Pines, and has nine top-10 finishes during that span, including a runner-up showing at the ’09 PGA Championship. But he’ll tell you his best chance to get back in the Grand Slam game came in 2011 at Augusta National.

“That one still leaves a little kind of a craw in my mouth there, because I felt like I had all the momentum,” said Woods, who began Sunday at the ’11 Masters seven strokes back but charged into contention with a first nine of 5 under par. “I just felt like that was one of the ones that I could steal. I won 14 majors, but I've kind of been there, I was in the final group or tied for lead or leading, but I thought that was the one I could have gotten.”

Woods managed just a single birdie on his inward loop that day, and added a three-putt bogey at the 12th hole, to finish tied for fourth place, four shots back.

His victory at Torrey Pines in ‘08 was always going to be special, but time has made it much more than the sum of its parts, an absence and the-heart-growing-fonder kind of deal.

Woods admits that he’s exceeded his own expectations in this most recent comeback, adding a top-5 finish at Bay Hill to his near-miss at the Valspar, and even the most pessimistic observers will now allow the possibility of Tiger winning again on Tour is not nearly as outlandish as it may have been just a few months ago.

But winning a major is still where many draw a line. Fields are too deep and the competition is immune to the intimidation Woods once cast over a field. There’s also the baggage that the last 10 years have left.

A player who once seemed forged from Teflon no longer appears invincible.

“The last couple years have felt like a very long time,” he said. “I have not felt very well or very good in the last few years and it seemed like, a second seemed like 24 hours. I was struggling for a while. The last couple years, that definitely felt a little more like 10, 20 years.”

Still, Woods remains undaunted by either time or his various troubles. He spent the last two days on Long Island tirelessly preparing for the U.S. Open and arrives at Muirfield Village, a course that serves as the perfect tune-up for the national championship and a place where Tiger has won five times, riding a wave of confidence.

For Woods, there’s no reason not to think his 15th Grand Slam tilt isn’t waiting on the 18th green at Shinnecock in two weeks, but he still must do it. He still must find a way to rekindle that magic that made him destined to run down Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors.

“Well, time flies when you're having fun or sometimes when you're not having fun, too. I don't think Tiger's had a lot of fun the last 10 years,” Nicklaus said on Tuesday. “I would hate to have been through what he's been through, because he's been through a lot. But I think that he is a tough competitor, he's a hard worker, and he's still driven.”

Woods has allowed himself to be much more reflective in recent years, perhaps it’s natural as a player ages or maybe this nostalgic quality was forced on him by injuries and an endless parade of missed opportunities.

Either way, he’s become more at ease embracing these benchmarks, particularly that major milestone that for much of his career seemed so inconceivable.

PGA Tour moving National event to Detroit in 2019

By Rex HoggardMay 30, 2018

DUBLIN, Ohio – A long-rumored deal to bring a PGA Tour event back to the Detroit area became official on Wednesday when the circuit announced that Quicken Loans has agreed to a “long-term” deal to sponsor the event.

Quick Loans, which had sponsored The National in the Washington, D.C., area since 2014, is based in Detroit and had been working to return golf back to the area for the first time since 2009.

The Buick Open had been played at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Mich., beginning in 1958.

“Quicken Loans has been a tremendous PGA Tour partner for several years now, making an impact through the innovative spirit and community-first mindset the organization and its leaders bring to every endeavor,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to take this new step in our partnership and bring a PGA Tour event to the great city of Detroit.”

As part of the deal, Quicken Loans agreed to sponsor this year’s event in Washington, which will be played June 28-July 1. The National’s timeslot on next year’s schedule remains unclear, but sources say it will assume the Washington event’s date beginning in 2019.

The new Quicken Loans event is expected to be played at Detroit Golf Club, a Donald Ross-designed course.

The Tour has not announced the 2018-19 schedule, which will include an earlier finish to the season and major shifts with the PGA Championship moving to May and The Players relocating back to March.

Vice captain Woods on RC: 'Of course I want to play'

By Rex HoggardMay 30, 2018

DUBLIN, Ohio – PGA of America officials are onsite this week at the Memorial to fit potential members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team with their uniforms.

Although PGA officials said they are having the top 25 to 30 players on the U.S. point list get fitted, Tiger Woods, who is 33rd on the point list, was among those getting measured for a uniform at Muirfield Village.

Woods is one of captain Jim Furyk’s vice captains for the Ryder Cup, but his play in recent weeks has moved his name to the top of the list of potential players as well.

“Of course I want to play. I want to play as a player, I haven't played in a while,” said Woods, who was 92nd on the point list in January. “I have a lot of work to do between now and then to be a part of the team as a player.”

Woods added that he’s looking forward to the matches regardless of whether he’s playing or assisting Furyk, but he did enjoy this week’s fitting process.

“I know that the players and the [vice] captains wear different outfits as part of the Ryder Cup and I would really like to screw that up,” he smiled.

Woods after playing Shinnecock: Changes 'quite significant'

By Rex HoggardMay 30, 2018

DUBLIN, Ohio – The last time Tiger Woods played a tournament round at Shinnecock Hills, site of the U.S. Open in two weeks, was 14 years ago when he tied for 17th following a closing-round 76.

It’s that lack of familiarity that at least partially motivated Woods, who also played Shinnecock in 1995 as a 19-year-old amateur, to spend two days this week at the course preparing for the year’s second major.

His thoughts?

“Unfortunately it rained the day before I got there and the golf course played really long,” Woods said on Wednesday at the Memorial. “I'm sure it probably won't play as long as we played it, 7,500 yards, par 70 is a long golf course.”

Much has changed at the New York gem since the 2004 U.S. Open, most notably how long the layout plays. At the ’95 championship, the layout played to 6,944 yards and a par of 70, and it was slightly stretched to 6,996 yards in ’04. For this year’s U.S. Open, the course will remain a par 70, but play to 7,445 yards.

“They've made some pretty significant changes since the last time that I had seen it,” he said. “I believe there's over 500 trees that are gone since last time I played it. They added 500 yards to it. So it's quite significant.”

Woods spent Monday and Tuesday practicing at Shinnecock Hills before flying to the Memorial, which will be his last start before the U.S. Open.

Refresh, refresh: JT stayed up late to see name as new No. 1

By Will GrayMay 30, 2018

DUBLIN, Ohio – After finally reaching the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, Justin Thomas was so excited he couldn’t sleep.

Thomas was high above the Florida skies following a T-11 finish at The Players Championship when Dustin Johnson’s result at the same event ensured that Thomas would ascend to No. 1 for the first time in his career. While it wasn’t as climactic as the climbs of Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Johnson, all of whom reached No. 1 for the first time with a tournament victory, Thomas didn’t care much about the path that ultimately brought him to the top.

What he did care about, though, was arriving at the destination. While the world rankings typically refresh each week in the early morning hours on Monday, Thomas explained that he didn’t go to bed after leaving TPC Sawgrass before checking the new standings online and seeing his name in the No. 1 position.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

“I ended up staying up late enough to where I waited to refresh it and saw it. And it was pretty cool,” Thomas said. “Seeing every other golfer in the world behind my name was a pretty fun thing.”

Thomas is now in his third week as world No. 1, and this week’s Memorial Tournament represents his first opportunity to tee it up as the top-ranked player in the world. Having taken the last two weeks off, he feels “physically well and mentally fresh” as he gets set for his final prep before the U.S. Open.

While Thomas was all smiles in the interview room Wednesday, he admitted that reaching the top spot in the world rankings felt a bit different than winning a tournament.

“It’s odd, because nothing comes with it,” Thomas said. “Like, when you win a tournament, you get a trophy, you get a lot of money, you do a press conference afterwards. Whereas I think I was in the middle of flying home when D.J. finished and I had been told, and it was like, ‘OK, I’m almost home.’”

Thomas had two prior opportunities this year to surpass Johnson at No. 1, notably at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship when he needed to reach the finals but instead finished fourth. Having reiterated his desire to not only reach No. 1 but maintain the top spot for an extended period, Thomas confessed to taking a screen shot of the rankings page during those early hours when he finally, officially, got to No. 1.

“Why wouldn’t you?” Thomas said.

