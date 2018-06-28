Getty Images

Woods still missing consistency in comeback

By Rex HoggardJune 28, 2018, 10:23 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – At his core, Tiger Woods really isn’t that different from the rest of us hit-and-hope types.

Sure he has 14 major championships, 79 PGA Tour victories, a house with it’s own zip code in south Florida and a 155-foot “dinghy” he likes to tool around in; but when it comes to this complicated game that’s made him famous the DNA is easily recognizable.

He’s made a World Golf Hall of Fame career out of switching swing coaches and he’s never been shy to try something new if it might give him an extra few yards or a tad more consistency.

He’s changed drivers, wedges (every two to three weeks, actually) and still seems to be searching for just the right set of irons. Whatever it takes to get better.

“Most of the guys out here are using mallets now. It's very interesting,” Woods explained this week. “They're using more technology in their putters. I went to more technology when I was with Nike.”

Sound familiar?

The only real difference on this front for Tiger is when he starts thinking it might be time for a fresh look on the greens, like he did this week at the Quicken Loans National. That trusty Scotty Cameron Newport 2 has been with him through so much, both inspiring victories and crushing defeats, historic runs and, at least in recent years, the most pedestrian of performances.

Benching the Cameron for something shiny and new - a TaylorMade TP Collection Ardmore 3 - was like turning your back on an old friend, and the reaction across the golf world was cautiously mixed. Doing the same thing over and over expecting different results is the definition of insanity, and after a collection of awful putting performances in recent weeks maybe change was the right call ... but the Cameron?

There will be those who will oversimplify Thursday’s opening 70 at TPC Not Congressional, those who will lean into the clichés that it’s not the tool it’s the workman. Those hot takes will, of course, ignore the facts.

Woods needed 29 putts on Day 1 to cover 18 holes, ranked 94th out of the field of 120 in strokes gained: putting and didn’t make a putt longer than 9 feet. But if we’re being honest here, it shouldn’t be that fancy new Ardmore putter that suffers the slings and arrows of Tiger’s anger.

Simply put Tiger just didn’t give himself enough chances on a hot and humid day, and when he did the collective - as it normally does when it comes to Woods - had the perspective blinders firmly affixed.

Consider that Tiger missed birdie attempts from 10 feet (No. 5), 14 feet (No. 8) and 11 feet (No. 12), not great but then not surprising considering the PGA Tour average from 10-15 feet is 29 percent. He also missed birdie putts from 6 feet at No. 13 and 7 feet at No. 15, but then the game’s best only make 69 percent of those attempts.

From a more objective point of view, Woods didn’t have a three-putt on Thursday and converted some key attempts, not that his legion had any interest in perspective.

Woods converted from 6 feet for par at the 11th after a wild drive and chip-out on what was the circuit’s toughest hole in 2017, and rolled in a 9-footer for birdie at No. 16.

“I had good putts that just didn’t go in, which is fine,” said Woods, who finished his day tied for 49th. “I hit the line I wanted, and I hadn’t done that in a while.”

Woods explained that he’d mulled the idea of switching putters since missing the cut at the U.S. Open, torn between his record, he’s 89th for the season in strokes gain: putting, and a method of putting that he learned from his father, the late Earl Woods, and the notion that great putters historically don’t change flat sticks.

Ben Crenshaw didn’t. Brad Faxon didn’t. They found a magic putter and stuck with it through thick and thin.

Let the handwringing begin. Maybe even Tiger will allow himself to doubt his decision, he does have the trusty Cameron with him this week. But there’s nothing wrong with Woods’ game at the moment that some overall consistency can’t remedy.

The fact is Tiger just didn’t hit the ball well enough to make any sort of fair assessment of his putting on Thursday. His driving wavered between decent and downright defective, the latter leading to a double bogey-6 at the sixth hole after a particularly nasty snap hook, and he was 35th in strokes gained: tee-to-green.

“I hit a lot of good shots starting out,” he said. “Overall it was a good day, but not the day I wanted.”

Deep down Tiger is much like the rest of us, a golf geek always searching for answers and clinging to eternal optimism. In his prime, he probably could have won most weeks playing a starter set of clubs from a nearby garage sale.

Whether he returns to something close to those lofty heights isn’t contingent on what putter he has in the bag, it depends on his ability to pull all of the pieces of his game together at the right time.

Kelly (66) leads by two at U.S. Senior Open

By Associated PressJune 29, 2018, 1:31 am

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Jerry Kelly made his only bogey of the day on No. 18 to close out the first round of the U.S. Senior Open with a two-shot lead at 4-under 66.

Kelly had a tricky 4-footer to save par, but when it slid to the right, he joined every other player in the 155-man field with at least one bogey on the card.

With a handful of players still on the Broadmoor course, only eight had broken par.

Rocco Mediate, Miguel Angel Jimenez Kevin Sutherland and Deane Pappas finished at 68. Mediate is in the mix 10 years after his classic 19-hole playoff loss to Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, who won a playoff in qualifying to make the field, made only five pars and finished at 15-over 85.

Welcome to (bombers) paradise at Women's PGA

By Randall MellJune 29, 2018, 1:02 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Sung Hyun Park took advantage.

Brooke Henderson, Jessica Korda, Charley Hull and Jaye Marie Green, too.

“Finally a golf course that benefits the long hitters,” Korda said.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was a bomber’s paradise at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Thursday’s first round.

Park posted a 6-under-par 66 to take the lead.

Henderson, Korda and Green opened with 67s and Charley Hull was among players opening with 68.

All of the aforementioned rank among the LPGA’s top 20 in driving distance.

“The course was long and difficult, and it’s a pretty big benefit for the long hitter,” Park said.

Park attacked, hitting driver at all but one of the par 4s and par 5s. She’s the fourth longest hitter on tour this year, averaging 273 yards a blast.

With her 67, Brittany Altomare was the exception to the rule, a short but straight hitter among the top five on the leaderboard.

Kemper Lakes was set up at 6,635 yards on Thursday, but it played a lot longer, with the course softened by 6 inches of rain over the last week.

“I think that's why the long hitters love it,” said Stacy Lewis, who opened with a 70. “It takes those run outs through the fairways, takes that out of it. There are a lot of doglegs and bunkering. If it was firm and fast, it would be a lot harder for those long hitters. I think if it was firmer, it would level the playing field a little bit more.”

And that’s what Lewis and a lot of other challengers are hoping for with a sunny, hot and dry forecast the next two days.

Park’s climb atop the leaderboard wasn’t just about smashing driver everywhere. Last season, she joined Nancy Lopez as the only players to win Rolex Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors in the same year. She won the U.S. Women’s Open, but she has had a roller coaster ride this season. She went through a run of five events in late spring with four missed cuts and a victory.

“Something little was missing, especially my putting,” Park said.

She switched out her 34-inch TaylorMade Spider Red putter this week for a 33-inch TaylorMade Spider Black.

“This week I feel pretty comfortable and confident,” she said.

A pregnant Lewis isn’t hitting it as long as she usually does with a child in tow, but she still marveled at how far Korda and Hull were blasting it past her in their first-round grouping.

“They were 40, 50 [yards] by me, at times,” Lewis said.

Korda ranks eighth in driving distance this year at 270.6 yards per drive.

“This is how golf courses should be set up for us,” Korda said.

Green also liked the setup.

“I've had so many 6-irons and more in today, and that usually doesn't happen, because I hit it a little longer than the average,” Green said. “It was kind of interesting having some 4-irons in, and 5-irons and 6-irons.”

Green, 24, is seeking her first LPGA title in her fifth full season. She did win LPGA Q-School in 2013, and again last year after a tough year required her to return. She’s the only player to win Q-School twice since it moved to Daytona Beach, Fla., in 1991.

Green’s quick start sets her up to make a run at joining Pernilla Lindberg, Danielle Kang, Sung Hyun Park, Mo Martin, In Gee Chun and Hyo Joo Kim as players who claimed a major championship as their first LPGA title over the last five seasons.

Lindberg gave a giant dose of hope to every dreamer seeking a major breakthrough winning the ANA Inspiration in April. She did what every frustrated player with a big dream wants to do. She transformed herself. She became the player she imagined herself to be through all the tough, lonely battles that keep dreams alive.

Green is looking to do the same this week.

“I love majors, because it doesn't make you feel like you have to birdie so many holes,” she said. “It makes you feel like you can be kind of chill and play and let the birdies come to you, whereas other tournaments, where 25 under wins, it's a little stressful. I like more of the grind, where you can make a bogey every now and then and it's OK.”

With the fairways and greens drying out, the rest of the week promises to be even more of a grind.

Henderson (67) contending in yet another Women's PGA

By Randall MellJune 29, 2018, 12:56 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Get out of her way.

It’s the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which means Brooke Henderson is making a run again.

Henderson opened Thursday with a 5-under-par 67 to get into early contention, just one shot off the lead.

Henderson, 20, is playing this championship for the fourth time. She won it two years ago and finished second last year. She finished T-5 as a 17-year-old the first time she played it.

Full-field scores from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I got my first sponsor's invite here in 2015, and that really set up my whole career,” Henderson said. “Finishing fifth, it gave me a lot of confidence as a young player out on the LPGA.”

Henderson didn’t look as if she was going to be a factor in a sluggish start Thursday. She made the turn in 1 over, but then shot 30 on her second nine. She birdied four of her last five holes.

“I was happy to get a lot of birdies on the back nine and get myself back into it,” Henderson said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Leishman hits just three fairways, still shoots 67

By Nick MentaJune 29, 2018, 12:01 am

POTOMAC, Md. – Fairways are evidently overrated.

Marc Leishman hit just three of them Thursday and somehow signed for a 3-under 67 at TPC Potomac.

Playing from everywhere but the short grass, Leishman hit 13 of 18 greens, went 4-for-5 scrambling, and took 28 putts.

He’s 117th in strokes gained: off the tee and tied for 10th on the leaderboard, four shots back.

“You're spot on, it definitely wasn't pretty,” Leishman said. “Didn't feel right over the ball [with] the long stuff today. With it being a little bit soft, you can get away with missing a few fairways versus last year when it was firm you'd make a big number. You've just got to grind it out, hopefully you make some putts and managed to do that, so took advantage of the good breaks I got.”

Leishman’s playing partner, who doubles as the tournament host, didn’t totally understand it himself, bringing up Leishman’s round in his own post-round comments, totally unprompted.

“Yeah, this course is tough. It penalizes you,” said Tiger Woods. “Except for Leish today. He hit three fairways and shoots 3 under. That's hard to do on this place.”

The tee ball has proven as issue for Leishman this year, but just as he did Thursday, he’s nonetheless found a way to score. He’s racked up six top-10s including two runner-ups while ranking 144th on Tour this season in SG: off the tee.

