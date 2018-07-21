Getty Images

After a 66, Woods has a chance at major No. 15

By Ryan LavnerJuly 21, 2018, 6:02 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – As one of his idols charged into a share of the lead Saturday at The Open, Shaun Norris took note of the quality of shots and offered the type of informed analysis that can only come from those inside the ropes, in the heat of battle, with everything on the line.

“I don’t think he’s very far away from really taking everybody on again,” Norris said.

He was talking, of course, about Tiger Woods.

On a warm, windless afternoon that turned Carnoustie into a cupcake, Woods torched the ancient links for 15 mistake-free holes. He said afterward that he didn’t know that he’d joined the logjam at 6 under par … which seems hard to believe, because there was a massive yellow leaderboard to right of the 14th green that he appeared to be studying intently. But no matter. At 4:13 p.m. local time Saturday – 458 days after undergoing a fourth back surgery – Woods shared the lead in a major. Again.

He wasn’t about to reflect on the long, arduous journey to get here. Not with 18 holes left to play. Not with the need for another stellar round Sunday in high wind. Not with the bevy of contenders between him and the lead. A reporter tried to ask Woods where he’d rank a 15th major title, after his scandal and his injuries and his DUI arrest. The no-brainer answer is the very top of the list – it’d be the greatest comeback in golf history, if not all of sports. But Woods wasn’t ready to go there, not right now.

“I know what you’re trying to say in asking,” he said, breaking into a smile, “but let me try and get there first.”

Norris could have answered for him.

Just two weeks ago, he was playing in something called the Shigeo Nagashima Invitational SEGA SAMMY Cup, losing to two guys named Brad Kennedy and Hyung-Sung Kim, taking home 5,400,000 yen (or just shy of $50,000).

Toiling these days in Japan, Norris is a 36-year-old journeyman who is enjoying his best year as a pro, rising to No. 125 in the world. It’s rare that Woods’ playing partner is more fit than he is, but there stood Norris on the first tee Saturday, ready to rumble, his 200 pounds of muscle stacked on a 6-foot-2 frame.

Intimidated by Woods, he was not, but Norris walked away wholly impressed.

Impressed by Woods’ driving, perhaps his greatest bugaboo in this comeback.

Impressed by the precision with his irons.

Impressed by his lag putting.

Impressed by his course management and his golf IQ and his interaction with caddie Joe LaCava.

No, Norris has never won a major – in fact, this is just his second career appearance – but watching his playing partner dissect Carnoustie on Saturday, he knows that what he saw was good enough to win one, maybe more.

“I wouldn’t put it past him,” Norris said. “I think he’s got a great chance.” 

Knowing that Saturday’s benign conditions offered the best scoring of the week, Woods wanted to stay in touch with the leaders. Getting up-and-down for par from 83 yards on the last preserved his 5-under 66 – his lowest score in a major in more than seven years. He’s four off the lead.

“It certainly is possible,” Woods said. “I’ve shown that I’ve been there close enough with a chance to win this year. Given what happened the last few years, I didn’t know if that would ever happen again, but here I am with a chance coming into Sunday in a major championship. It’s going to be fun.”

In the recorders’ office after the round, Woods asked Norris if there was anything he could do for him – other than offer him this memory of a lifetime, 18 holes on a major Saturday, with the crowd in full throat. Norris has a few friends back home in South Africa who are diehard Tiger fans, so he asked whether Woods would sign a few gloves for them. Woods emerged from scoring, toweled off his balding head and then scribbled his signature on the palm of four brand-new Nike gloves, handing each to Norris’ caddie for safekeeping.

“Nice presents to give to my mates,” Norris said.

They’d be even more valuable if Woods went on to win Sunday, a scenario that seemed impossible a year ago but now, with the dodgy weather forecast, is not totally unrealistic.

Even if Woods comes up short, Norris didn’t hesitate in offering his own prediction.

“He’s close. Very close,” he said. “He’s definitely going to be at the top in a couple of months.”

Kisner not expecting awkward night with Spieth

By Ryan LavnerJuly 21, 2018, 7:33 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – It might get awkward in that star-studded rental house Saturday night.

Two of the three Open co-leaders, Jordan Spieth and Kevin Kisner, are sharing a house this week near Carnoustie. Though it’ll be late by the time they both get back to the house Saturday night, they’ll have plenty of time to kill Sunday morning, with their tee times not until nearly 3 p.m. local time.

“Everybody is probably going to get treatment and eating and trying to find a bed,” Kisner said. “I’m sure there’ll be some conversations. There always are. Everybody has a few horror stories or good laughs over something that happened out there. That will probably be the end of it.”

One thing they’re almost certain to discuss is the weather.

After three days of mostly benign conditions, Sunday’s forecast calls for warm temperatures and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

“When you watch any TV, that’s all they talk about – how Sunday’s coming,” Kisner said. “It’s going to be a true test, and we’ll get to see really who’s hitting it the best and playing the best.”

Zach Johnson is also in the house – along with Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker and Jason Dufner – and he rode to the course Saturday with Kisner, with whom he played in the final group, at 4 p.m. It’s unclear whether the co-leaders Sunday will have a similar arrangement.

This is the third year that Spieth and Co. have shared a house at The Open, though Kisner is a new addition to the group.

“It’s the end of the week,” Kisner said. “Everybody’s got a lot of stuff going on. Everybody’s going their separate ways tomorrow. Tomorrow morning we’ll all sit around and laugh on the couch and talk about why that guy’s making so many birdies.”

Tiger narrowly avoids Barry Burn at 18, saves par

By Jay CoffinJuly 21, 2018, 7:25 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Tiger Woods stood on the 18th tee at 5 under par, and everyone at Carnoustie knew the importance of the occasion.

In 2018, 10 years after his last major victory and one year after fusion surgery, Woods had for a few minutes ascended to the top of the Open leaderboard, and the Scottish masses were thrilled. They wanted to see him get the stellar round in the house.

Woods went with iron off the tee and promptly hit what he called his only bad swing of the day. He watch his ball head left, toward the home hole’s infamous Barry Burn. The ball hit an inch from trouble and, instead of kicking left into the burn, bounced right into some thick rough.

“That was the kind of break you need,” NBC’s Johnny Miller said on the telecast. “I’m surprised it didn’t bounce left. All in all, a great break.”

A good 250 yards from the hole and concerned about potentially flirting with the burn in front of the green, Woods bunted up the fairway and left himself 83 yards for his third shot.

He then flew a wedge to 3 feet and made the putt to save par and shoot 66.

“I had an angle at that flag,” Woods said about his approach. “I figured just this nice little one like I practice in the backyard. And I hit my number.”

“That was big for me just to not finish with two bogeys on the last three holes, playing as well as I did,” he said.

Spieth: 'Dream come true' to lead major with Tiger in mix

By Ryan LavnerJuly 21, 2018, 7:13 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Of the top five players on the leaderboard, only Jordan Spieth has won a major.

Then there’s the guy lurking in a share of sixth place.

He has 14 of them.

In each of Spieth’s three previous major victories, he’s never gone up against a healthy and competitive Tiger Woods. Sure, Woods entered the final round of the 2015 Masters in a tie for fifth place, but he wasn’t really in the mix – he was 10 shots behind Spieth.

That won’t be the case Sunday, when Spieth gets to fulfill a childhood dream of chasing a major title with Woods in the mix. They are separated by four shots at Carnoustie.

“He’s certainly going to be in it tomorrow, which is really exciting for us,” Spieth said. “I’ve always wanted to battle it out in a major with Tiger. Who hasn’t? It’s kind of a dream come true just to have the opportunity."

Much like at the Masters earlier this year, Spieth said that he won’t do much leaderboard watching on Sunday. With the wind expected to gust to 25 mph, it’ll be an entirely different test than what the players faced the previous three rounds.

Even if he doesn’t glance at the massive yellow boards, Spieth will be able to tell where Woods is anyway, just based on the crowd noise.

“It’s very cool looking at it from the big picture,” he said, “but my head will be down.”

Spieth alters strategy late, hits driver, makes eagle

By Ryan LavnerJuly 21, 2018, 6:59 pm

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Jordan Spieth’s third-round 65 was jump-started by an eagle on the opening hole after driving the green.

Turns out his decision to take driver on the 380-yard opener wasn’t made until a few minutes before his tee time.

Spieth said that he was going over final instructions with swing coach Cameron McCormick on his way to the first tee when he asked about strategy.

“How about I just sent it on No. 1?” Spieth asked. “And he’s like, ‘I put my chips behind anything that you decide, always.’ That kind of gave me a little extra boost that might have gotten it onto the front of the green.”

Spieth curled in the 15-footer for eagle, the beginning of a bogey-free round that gave him a share of the lead at The Open, along with Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

