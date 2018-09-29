Getty Images

Both teams know 10-6 is most unsettling lead

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 29, 2018, 6:43 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The present was pure pandemonium, but Henrik Stenson’s mind still flashed to the past.

He’d just been swallowed in a bear hug by Justin Rose after he holed back-to-back pressure putts to win their foursomes match. He’d heard the giddy fans in the grandstand stomping their feet and singing, “Gooooooneeeee be the U-S-A!” But moments after securing a pivotal point for the home team, Stenson stopped for a moment to glance at the massive video board, which showed the updated score heading into the final day of the 42nd Ryder Cup:

Europe, 10-6.

“We knew how much was on the line to keep that distance,” Stenson said afterward, still buzzing from his clutch finish. “We’ve seen the scenarios play out over the years.”

Indeed, after what happened at Brookline and Medinah, there’s no Ryder Cup lead as unsettling as 10-6. 

U.S. captain Jim Furyk knows that better than most – he was on both of those American teams, experiencing both ecstasy and devastation.

In 1999, at Brookline, Furyk salvaged what had been a disappointing week with a resounding singles victory over Sergio Garcia, playing his part in a remarkable American rally in which they won 8 ½ of the possible 12 points. 

In 2012, at Medinah, Furyk faded late to allow Garcia to win the 17th and 18th holes and steal a crucial point in what would become the biggest American collapse ever. 

“It sure sucked being on the other side,” Furyk said. “That was one of the worst days of my career. The feeling of the momentum switching, of hearing the European crowd and seeing the blue – it’s a tough feeling to stomach. It reminded me very much of 1999. It’s in the list of my top-3 nightmares in golf.”

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has plenty of memories, too, both as a member of the 1997 team that nearly coughed up a five-point lead at Valderrama, and also as a vice captain of that Miracle team at Medinah.

And so he didn’t say this lightly on Saturday night: “History will show me and everybody in that team that this is not over. That’s what it’s all about. You go full bore tomorrow. This thing is not over until all of the points are on the board.”

But the Europeans should be able to rest a little easier in the team room Saturday night. They’re 5-1-1 at home since 1979 when they lead heading into singles. Their only loss during that span was in ’93 – the last time the Americans won in Europe – but that was only a one-point spread after four sessions. 

So history is stacked against the Americans, and so is their current form, after a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes and ill-timed disappearances that have offered little indication that they’re about to stage a comeback for the ages.

Tiger Woods is 0-3 and looks fatigued. A slumping Phil Mickelson sat all day Saturday. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson has a 1-3 record, presumptive Player of the Year Brooks Koepka is under .500 (1-2) and three-time winner Bryson DeChambeau has looked wholly out of his depth as a rookie on the road.

Sure, Furyk made a few questionable lineup decisions over the first two days here, but when his best players and his biggest stars are no-shows, he’s left grasping for answers.

“We’ve been outplayed,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a guy in my team room who would argue with me. Right now, they have played better golf, and we have to be able to do just that tomorrow. We have to go out there and start out hot, put a little pressure on them, and we have to be the better team tomorrow. There’s no bones about it.”

In each of those historic comebacks, a fast start has been key: The Americans won the first six singles matches at Brookline, while the Europeans took the first five at Medinah.

To repeat the past here, Furyk needs to count on the U.S. core of Justin Thomas, Koepka, Woods, Johnson and Jordan Spieth, all of whom are out in the first seven matches.

“We’re trying to make some magic,” Furyk said.

At Brookline, the critical moment was then-captain Ben Crenshaw wagging his finger, staring into the TV camera and claiming that he had a “feeling” about what was about to transpire.

At Medinah, it was a bug-eyed Ian Poulter losing his mind as he poured in every putt down the stretch to swing the momentum back toward the Europeans. 

And so the Americans hope that their magic moment came late Saturday, when Spieth holed a 10-footer on the 15th green and then copied Poulter’s signature move, pounding his chest with his fist.

“The last time I saw that on a Saturday four points down it worked out pretty good for the other team,” Furyk said, “so hopefully it sparks us tomorrow.”

It might be the Americans’ only chance against this European juggernaut.

Benched and beaten, Phil's Ryder Cup takes a 180

By Will GraySeptember 29, 2018, 6:57 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – No American has spanned the Ryder Cup spectrum quite as extensively as Phil Mickelson. He’s savored wins and endured losses, and four years ago it was Mickelson who lit the flame that overhauled the entire thought process for the U.S. side.

And so it was that with the tide rising against them and any lingering hopes of a comeback beginning to fade, the Americans turned to their veteran leader for inspiration.

Except this time, his clubs were nowhere to be found.

The man at the center of the Hazeltine revival was reduced to a good luck charm Saturday, grinning as Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas playfully rubbed his belly as their fourball match hung in the balance. It could turn out to be the most meaningful contribution of the week for Mickelson, whose trip to France is on the verge of being remembered as an unmitigated disaster.

This was supposed to be the week the road drought ended for Mickelson, who has flown to Europe with five other Ryder Cup teams and come up empty every time. This was the team with unquestioned strength from the first man to the 12th, including a quartet of captain’s picks that were largely viewed as no-brainers.

That group included Mickelson, who at age 48 was coming off a resurgent season. But seemingly since the team left its dinner at the Palace of Versailles, nothing has gone right – either in Mickelson’s performance or Jim Furyk’s management of his most seasoned asset.

You didn’t have to be a rocket scientist, let alone Bryson DeChambeau, to realize that Le Golf National would be an especially difficult test for Mickelson, who was ranked ahead of exactly one player out of 193 this past season in fairways hit. Accuracy has never been a strength, but this year was errant even by Mickelson’s standards and he finished dead last at last week’s 30-man Tour Championship.

But rather than put him out in the more forgiving fourball format, Furyk opted to sit him for the opening session Friday. And, to be fair, that decision seemed to pay off for a brief instant when the U.S. took three of four early points.

But it left Mickelson to either play without a safety net in foursomes, or sit the opening day entirely – two altogether unappealing options. Furyk chose the former, then sat back in horror as Mickelson and DeChambeau lost seven of nine holes out of the gates. It was a performance so uninspiring that few were surprised when he opted to shelve his veteran for both sessions on Saturday.

When Furyk added Mickelson on Sept. 4, he didn’t envision playing him for only two out of a possible five matches. No captain would ever add a pick with the stated goal of playing close to the minimum number of matches. Yet here we are.

“I’d be disappointed if he said he thought he was going to play two (sessions),” Furyk said. “I know Phil. He wants to be out there just like everyone else. That’s part of being a team, and part of this event. We have 12 amazing players, and they can’t all play every match. And you accept what you get.”

Mickelson could very well turn in a respectable performance in that singles match against undefeated Francesco Molinari, and the Americans retain a glimmer of hope that, at 10-6 down, they can still storm back against a tidal wave of blue. But in all likelihood, his all-too-brief appearance will be remembered for the iron he hit into the water off the tee of the par-5 third hole Friday afternoon, a shocking mix of timid strategy and poor execution that foreshadowed a decisive loss.

There have been plenty of Ryder Cup pitfalls for Mickelson here in Europe, from an 0-4-1 debacle at The K Club in 2006, to a trio of losses at Celtic Manor in 2010, to the media center mutiny of four years ago. But despite all the lumps he has taken on this side of the Atlantic, none will rival this week’s combination of high expectations, poor results and a well-deserved lack of playing time.

Minutes after his belly rubs helped get Spieth and Thomas over the finish line, Mickelson was back on the first tee to cheer on the afternoon pairings that entered the arena in his stead. It was an admirable and understandable bit of sportsmanship for a player whose leadership in the team room is unquestioned and whose place as a future captain is all-but certain.

But after the mammoth grandstand behind the first tee emptied, and with crescendos for the shots from other players reverberating around him, Mickelson wandered over to the driving range and began hitting balls in front of a handful of spectators.

Still with a match to play, he surely saw it as an opportunity to steady the ship in the hopes that his final point might yet matter. But there was no mistaking the peculiar sight of a player who has been at the center of the action for the U.S. since the mid-‘90s suddenly shuffled off to the side stage for a range session while the tournament’s critical juncture went on without him.

Mickelson came to France brimming with optimism, confident that the strides made at Hazeltine would propel a stacked roster to further glory. He spoke of a measured game plan, one that would help him finally taste team victory on European soil after two decades of failure.

Outside of discovering his newfound effectiveness as a cheerleader and barring a historic turnaround, it’s hard to see how his week could have gone much worse.

Furyk remembers 'every damn word' of '99 pep talk

By Rex HoggardSeptember 29, 2018, 6:41 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The last time the U.S. Ryder Cup team found itself on the wrong side of a 10-6 deficit heading into the singles session, Jim Furyk was on the other side of the motivational divide.

Furyk was a member of the 1999 U.S. team that rallied on Sunday to beat Europe (14 ½-13 ½) after starting Sunday trailing by four points when then-captain Ben Crenshaw gathered his team for a pep talk.

“I remember every damn word of it,” Furyk smiled.

Although he declined to go into details, it was clear Furyk planned to borrow from Crenshaw’s playbook when he spoke with his team late Saturday.

Furyk also remembers being on the other side of a massive comeback in 2012 at Medinah when the Europeans erased a four-point deficit to win the Ryder Cup.

“It sure sucked being on the other side. That was one of the worst days of my career. I remember it probably even better, to be honest with you,” he said. “The feeling of the momentum switching; the feeling of hearing the European crowd, and knowing, looking up on the board and seeing blue, it's a tough feeling to stomach.”

Both comebacks followed the same script, with the trailing team getting off to quick starts. The U.S. won six of the first 12 singles matches in ’99 and the Europeans won the first five matches in ’12.

Furyk knows almost too much about 10-6 comebacks

By Jay CoffinSeptember 29, 2018, 6:36 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Jim Furyk, perhaps as much as anyone here at Le Golf National, understands the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat as it pertains to the Ryder Cup.

The U.S. captain played crucial roles in the American comeback from 10-6 down at the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline, and he dropped a key match in the 2012 Ryder Cup when Europe came from 10-6 down to win at Medinah.

Both times he played against Sergio Garcia.

“It sure sucked being on the other side, I will say that,” Furyk said Saturday, with his team own down, 10-6. “That was one of the worst days of my career. I remember it probably even better, to be honest with you.”

In 1999, Furyk beat Garcia, 4 and 3, to give the Americans their 14th point. Moments after Furyk closed out Garcia, Justin Leonard made the putt heard around the world to halve his match with Jose Maria Olazabal, which gave the Americans the improbable victory.

Fast forward to 2012 and Furyk faced Garcia again, this time in the eighth match out. Furyk was 1 up with two to play and lost both to lose the match. A missed 6-footer on the final hole that would’ve halved it. The U.S. lost to Europe by a point.

“The feeling of the momentum switching, the feeling of hearing the European crowd and knowing, looking up on the board and seeing blue, it’s a tough feeling to stomach,” Furyk said. “I remember it very well. It’s probably on my list of top three worst nightmares in golf. So I remember it very, very vividly and very clearly.”

Planet 'Moliwood': Unassuming duo dominating Ryder Cup

By Will GraySeptember 29, 2018, 6:29 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Go back through the European Ryder Cup history books and take your pick.

Seve and Ollie. Faldo and Woosie. Clarke and Westwood.

All decorated champions, but none can match the unexpected heights reached this week by, of all people, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari.

The 2018 Ryder Cup appears headed toward a European victory, and should Thomas Bjorn’s side leave France with the trophy on Sunday it’ll be remembered both for his decision to pair the two friends together and the blistering form both displayed at Le Golf National. Four matches up, four matches in the win column for a pair of European stars that some casual fans might struggle to pick out of a lineup.

The search for chemistry when crafting pairings is one of the most difficult burdens a captain shoulders, constantly questioning which path to take. Will two emotional players fuel each other? Would a pair of stoic stars be best equipped to handle the emotional turmoil? Where does the mélange exist between the two extremes?

They’re the questions that Jim Furyk will likely be asking himself for some time after nearly every move he made through the first two days failed to deliver. But when it came to crafting Europe’s answer to Spieth-Reed (or Spieth-Thomas), there wasn’t any debate.

“He’s one of my best friends, not just on Tour but in life,” Fleetwood said. “I’ve been very, very lucky to get partnered with Fran. We knew we wanted to play together.”

“It was pretty much written in stone,” added Molinari.

It’s a matchup that, on paper, makes a ton of sense. Molinari is playing the best golf of his career, highlighted by his win at The Open two months ago. Fleetwood won on this golf course last year, and he displayed a knack for coping with stifling pressure during a final-round 63 at the U.S. Open in June.

But their ability to exceed the sum of their parts this week, en route to guiding the Europeans to a 10-6 lead, has surpassed even their leader’s expectations.

“There’s not much you can say about it. It’s a remarkable performance,” Bjorn said. “Speaking to the stats guys and the vice captains, there was never any red flags with the two of them, so I thought, ‘OK, we’ll give it a go.’ But from there, to what they have done, is pretty remarkable.”

The blemish-free record vaulted them into rarified air, joining Americans Lanny Wadkins and Larry Nelson (1979) as the only other pair to go 4-0 together in team play. But it wasn’t just the result of the matches – it was who they beat, and how they did it.

Three times the duo affectionately termed “Moliwood” squared off with Tiger Woods, himself just a week removed from a watershed victory. The first required a comeback, as the Euros turned a 2-down deficit through 12 holes into a 3-and-1 win.

But the next two, plus a foursomes win that gave Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas their only blemish, were never in doubt. The Europeans never trailed in any of their last three matches, and they had a lead for all but four of the 43 holes they played. No match extended beyond the 15th green.

“We ran against two guys that were both playing well, and when one was out of the hole, especially in best-ball, the other one made birdie and vice versa,” Woods said. “They did that a lot to us. At one point they made what, six out of eight birdies on the back nine, and only one person was in the hole at a time.”

Just as Olazabal tempered Ballesteros and Woosnam ignited Faldo, so too the variant emotions of Fleetwood and Molinari have meshed this week to create a brilliant product. On one side you have the Englishman, fiery and animated while soaking in his Ryder Cup debut. On the other stands Molinari, the game’s preeminent flat-liner whose machine-like ball-striking hasn’t wavered since the summer solstice.

“Francesco, it’s like he’s leaning on golf shots and they land about 3 feet from the hole,” Bjorn said. “I don’t know what planet he lives on, but it’s not the one that the rest of the players live on, that’s for sure.”

The combination helped them topple the game’s biggest star, not once but thrice, while providing the edge for their 10 teammates who played the U.S. to a draw in the other 12 matches.

Both Fleetwood and Molinari joked that they’ll be sad to see the other go, having to forge their own path during Sunday’s singles matches with Europe on the doorstep of triumph. But now forever joined in the Ryder Cup history books, they’ll likely get the band back together in two years’ time at Whistling Straits – much to the chagrin of the Americans.

