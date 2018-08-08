Getty Images

A memorable encounter with an unforgettable Lyle

By Ryan LavnerAugust 8, 2018, 10:49 pm

On this heartbreaking night when we lost Jarrod Lyle, I can’t help but think of when I first met him.

It was June 2011, and I’d flown to Memphis, Tenn., to write a magazine cover story on him. He was 29 at the time, cancer-free, and he’d agreed to visit the world-renowned St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the first time.

It scared the hell out of him.

When Jarrod was 17, he underwent treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. For nine months he was confined to a hospital bed in Melbourne, just like the ones they had at St. Jude. It very well could have been his final resting place; his doctors gave him only a 20-percent chance of surviving.

The days largely blurred together, but he vividly recalled talking at night with some of the new friends he’d made in his wing. Then he’d wake up the next morning and some of them would be gone, with no warning, the horrible disease claiming more victims far too young.

The memories haunted him, as he wondered why he was spared and some of his mates were not.

“It’s left a black hole in me,” he said then.

His experience at the Royal Children’s Hospital was so traumatic that he returned only for his annual checkups. On his last visit, the doctor told him: “I never want to see you again.” And for a decade or so, it appeared as though Lyle might never have to.

Jarrod Lyle: The Fighter Introduction | Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6

He blossomed into the golfer he always hoped he could be, winning twice on the Web.com circuit and playing his way onto the PGA Tour. He was a hero in Australia, a beacon of hope for those battling the disease, an inspiration to anyone who spent even a few minutes around him. Happy and humble and hilarious, he continued to defy the odds. Not only was he alive, and thriving, but in 2012, he and his beautiful wife, Briony, were expecting their first child. It was a miracle.

But for cancer survivors like Lyle, bad news is always just one blood test away. While in Mexico for the Mayakoba event, he received the second of three sucker-punches: the leukemia was back. Knowing the physical and emotional torture he was about to endure, he decided to delay chemotherapy, so he could hold his newborn baby, Lusi, for a day.

Once again, he pulled through, and he bravely returned to competition, playing 18 Tour events on a weakened body in 2015 and ’16. In the first tournament of his last season, he played in the group behind Robert Allenby. The coincidence wasn’t lost on either of them. Years earlier, Allenby had popped into Lyle’s hospital room in Melbourne and invited him to play golf whenever he was released. They teed it up two weeks later and became lifelong friends. Whenever Lyle was down on his game, or his luck, Allenby reminded him: “Just remember what you’ve been through. If you can fight through that, you can do anything you possibly want in life.”

Lyle had hoped to instill similar life lessons on the patients at St. Jude that sweltering summer day in 2011, but he never ventured further than the lobby of the hospital. The smell made him nauseas. The walls felt claustrophobic. The thought of seeing another sick kid in bed and wondering whether he was ever going to get out, whether he was going to be able to pursue his dreams, made him want to crawl into a corner and cry.

He apologized profusely to the hospital PR staffer, but, no, he couldn’t tour the facility. It was still too raw, too painful, too real.

Instead, with his eyes welling, he hoped that I’d be able to share his remarkable story for him.

“You just can’t give up,” he started. “If I didn’t fight, if I didn’t think about golf, if I didn’t fight my butt off, I wouldn’t be here. I’d be at a desk job doing something I hate. But I’m here doing something I love, and you know what? I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

We ended up talking for about 15 minutes, about life and death, about his fears and his dreams. Before he returned to the cushy environs of TPC Southwind, Lyle sought out the hospital employee to apologize again for not meeting some of the kids in their rooms, like Allenby had done for him all those years ago. She gently put a hand on his shoulder and tried to comfort him. “It’s OK,” she said. “I totally get it.”

Lyle worried that day whether his hopeful message would be heard, but I’ve never had a doubt.

As he spoke in the hallway, a patient wearing a navy blue Titleist hat had poked his head around the corner and stopped to listen in to our conversation.

When Lyle turned to leave, so too did the young eavesdropper.

Smiling ear to ear, he practically floated back to his hospital room.

A GoFundMe page to help support Lyle's family has been set up by Lyle's good friend Tripp Isenhour.

Article Tags: Jarrod Lyle

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 9, 2018, 2:05 pm

Tiger Woods began his opening round in the 100th PGA Championship bogey-double bogey-birdie. We're tracking him as he tries to turn it around at Bellerive..

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Report: Hackers compromise PGA of America files

By Associated PressAugust 9, 2018, 12:59 pm

ST. LOUIS – Golfweek is reporting the PGA of America is trying to regain control of computer servers that have kept officials from accessing files for the PGA Championship.

The magazine says on its website that PGA staff members discovered their systems had been compromised when attempts to access files generated a message that the network had been penetrated and that any attempt to break the encryption could cause files to be lost.

The PGA of America declined comment, saying it was an ongoing investigation.

Golfweek reports the files included promotional banners and logos that are used in digital and print communications, and on digital signage around Bellerive Country Club.

The magazine says the message included a Bitcoin wallet number, without stating what was required to regain control of the files.

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

How to watch the PGA Championship on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 9, 2018, 11:00 am

The PGA Championship is next week at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's final major of the season, on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8AM-8PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-8PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 1
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8AM-8PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-8PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 2
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 3
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 4
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Hoggard chronicled Lyle's tale in 2013

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 9, 2018, 2:44 am

In November 2013, GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard traveled to Australia to document a remarkable story about a remarkable man - Jarrod Lyle. Lyle, then 32, was attempting a comeback in professional golf after having beaten cancer not just once, but twice. Lyle allowed Hoggard total access as he prepared to make his emotional return to the game at the Australian Masters. To view each part of Hoggard's award-winning series, click on the links below.

Jarrod Lyle: The Fighter Introduction | Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6

Article Tags: Jarrod Lyle

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.