Monday Scramble: 'W' close?; the 'C' word

By Ryan LavnerJuly 2, 2018, 3:15 pm

Tiger Woods racks up another top-5, Francesco Molinari runs away from the field, Sung Hyun Park and David Toms win majors, a PGA Tour cheating accusation emerges and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:

Tiger Woods is running out of reasonable chances to win this year, and that’s OK. He’s already proved that he once again has the skills to get it done.

In what was easily the weakest field he’s played (and will play) against all season, Woods finished 10 shots back of Francesco Molinari at the Quicken Loans National. While that may look like a setback, it was anything but. He kept the driver in play, continued to strike vintage iron shots and, finally, began to show signs of life with the putter. He finished fourth – his best showing, results-wise, since the Valspar in March.

Molinari is not what you’d consider a strong putter – he’s 192nd on the greens – but he ranked 17th last week at TPC Potomac. That’ll happen too for Woods, at some point, a week when he marries his sublime ball-striking with a warm putter. We see it every week on Tour.

Whether it happens this year – against the best fields, with two majors and the FedExCup playoffs on deck – remains to be seen.

1. Time for a blind-resume test!

PLAYER A:

Results: 17 starts, 4 top-12s, 5 missed cuts, $2.08 million, 38th in FedExCup

Performance: 28th in strokes gained: off the tee, 14th tee to green, 24th approach the green, 22nd around the green, 177th putting

PLAYER B:

Results: 11 starts, 5 top-12s, 2 missed cuts, $1.82 million, 47th in FedExCup

Performance: 113th in strokes gained: off the tee, 6th tee to green, 4th approach the green, 4th around the green, 52nd putting

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Player A is Jordan Spieth, the sixth-ranked player in the world.

Player B is Tiger, who is only 14 months removed from fusion surgery.

Conclusion: Woods already has one more top-12 and nearly as many FedExCup points in six fewer starts than the Golden Child. He's also been better in almost every statistical category. This has been a very good season for Woods – and even more remarkable considering the circumstances surrounding his return.

2. Much was made of Woods’ putter switch. He benched his trusty Scotty Cameron in favor of a mallet-style TaylorMade putter.

The results?

Woods rolled in 392 feet worth of putts and finished the week ranked seventh on the greens. It wasn’t perfect, of course: Woods was LAST in the field from inside 10 feet, missing 13 putts inside that range.

“It feels good, it really does,” he said afterward. “Even my bad putts still had the ‘go in’ look. That’s something that I haven’t had. When I was struggling there for a little bit, I couldn’t even cheer for my good ones.”

Let’s see how Woods’ new putter works on the slow greens of an Open Championship.

3. If you sometimes forget what Woods means to this next generation of pros, watch this: Bronson Burgoon, who played with Woods on Sunday, asked him for a series of photos after the round, a keepsake in case they never tee it up together again.

4. As for the guy who actually won the tournament …

Francesco Molinari had a decision to make. He'd already had a strong year on the European circuit, winning the tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA, where he stared down Rory McIlroy in the final round, but last week presented a conundrum: Play the French Open with the rest of the European Ryder Cup hopefuls, at the upcoming Ryder Cup site, or try to improve his FedExCup standing at the Quicken Loans?

He chose to head to the nation’s capital, since he's 123rd in points, and the move paid off handsomely. He became the ninth first-time winner on Tour this season, after smashing the tournament record for scoring (both 54 and 72 holes) and margin of victory.

5. Sung Kang finished third at TPC Potomac for his best finish since October, wrapping up a spot at the year’s third major in the process.

But it wasn’t without some controversy.

In a rarity on Tour, Kang’s playing partner, Joel Dahmen, accused Kang of cheating during a series of tweets on Sunday night. The incident stemmed from Kang’s second shot into the par-5 10th hole, which went into the hazard.

Dahmen tweeted that Kang’s shot “clearly did not cross the hazard,” so they went back and forth with a rules official for 25 minutes. Dahmen lost the argument, Kang dropped near the green and then made par on his way to a closing 64.

The dispute took so long that another group played through.

“Kang cheated,” Dahmen tweeted. “He took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost.”  

6. Look away, American golf fans: Alex Noren reminded observers just how much of a force he’ll be in Paris with a closing 67 to steal the French Open.

It’s his 10th European Tour title, six of which have come in the past three seasons. After rallying from a seven-shot deficit, he finished the event at 7 under – so barring a dramatic change in setup, there might not be a huge number of birdies come September at Le Golf National.

“This place could easily host a major,” Justin Thomas said. “I think it’s going to be a great venue for a Ryder Cup. It’s just a hard golf course. It’s very narrow. You have to hit the fairways to have birdie chances.”

Make no mistake: This Ryder Cup will favor the Europeans.

7. Jon Rahm caught a lot of heat for his petulant behavior at the 2017 U.S. Open, where he stomped and stormed his way to a missed cut. He vowed to improve his on-course comportment, and he has in some ways, but his performance at Shinnecock was a real eye-opener for Rahm. He tried to bottle up his emotions and wound up missing the cut.

“I went in with the mindset of trying to behave perfectly, which means having a smile on my face the whole time, and it’s hard to go against who you are, to be honest,” he told reporters last week. “To play better I have to feel my emotions, letting the emotions flow through me rather than trying to hold myself. … It’s the last time I’m ever going to make the mistake of trying to be somebody I’m not.”

Rahm had a chance to win on the back nine Sunday, but he tripled the 12th and bogeyed the last to finish two shots back. His attitude might turn off some golf fans, but credit to Rahm for recognizing what he believes allows him to play his best. As long as he doesn’t affect his playing partners, it’s all good.

8. Sung Hyun Park captured her second major title with a playoff victory over So Yeon Ryu and Nasa Hataoka at the KPMG PGA Championship. The 24-year-old South Korean won on the second extra hole to add to her major collection, after she claimed the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open title. (Read colleague Randall Mell's column here.) 

Hataoka nearly pulled off the biggest comeback in LPGA history, erasing a nine-shot deficit with a Sunday 64, but this event likely will be remembered for Ryu’s final-round struggles. Staked to a three-shot lead at the start of the final day, she four-putted the second green for double bogey to let the rest of the field back in the tournament, then added four more birdies to regain a two-shot advantage. That’s when she yanked her tee shot into the water on 17, making double to drop into a playoff.

9. Apparently David Toms’ putting stroke hasn’t gotten any worse in crunch time.

Now in his second year on the over-50 circuit, Toms rolled in a 15-footer and then a 20-footer over the last three holes to break out of a five-way tie and win the U.S. Senior Open by a shot.

It snapped a seven-year winless drought for the 2001 PGA champion.

John Daly lost the benefit of the doubt decades ago, so it was little surprise to see the USGA deny his request for a cart at last week’s U.S. Senior Open.

Daly might have actually gotten to use a cart at The Broadmoor (just like Scott Verplank did) but he didn’t file the additional paperwork that the USGA required. So no cart.

Rather than take responsibility, Daly hit back at the USGA, saying that he’d never play another USGA event again. Yawn.

His injury clearly isn't severe enough to keep him from playing this week’s Tour event at The Greenbrier. Guess what? He won’t be using a cart there, either.

This week's award winners ... 

Just Stop: Rocco Mediate. The 2008 U.S. Open runner-up called the complaining at Shinnecock “bulls---” and “horses---” and that the pros should just “shut up” and hit “better shots.” Maybe he’s auditioning for a spot on the USGA executive committee, but it’s not as simple as them hitting better shots. The USGA literally admitted that it lost the course during the third round, that its setup stopped rewarding well-struck shots. Any and all arguments end there.

Sending Our Best: Jarrod Lyle. The two-time cancer survivor is battling leukemia for the third time, and he’s apparently lost his vision and the doctors don’t know why. “I just feel like my body has had enough – I feel like it is ready to give up,” he told an Australian radio station. “Every little thing that comes my way turns into something a big bigger, but I guess I just still have that fighting spirit I’ve always had and want to get through it.” Keep fighting, big man! We’re all rooting for you.

Good Luck Late: 18th hole at Le Golf National. Can you imagine trying to find this “fairway” with the entire Ryder Cup on the line? Holy claustrophobia.  

No Tips From Skip: Thomas Bjorn. The best players in the world probably won’t pick Bjorn’s brain on how to play Le Golf National. The European Ryder Cup captain shot rounds of 81-77 to miss the cut by a mile at the French Open.

If He Plays, They Will Come: Tiger. This is why we write and talk about this guy so much. People still care. A lot.

This Player #GetsIt: Jane Park. Have seen this up close too many times throughout the years – and Park’s tweets are a reminder that a simple thank you, head nod or acknowledgement go a long ways for these volunteers.

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: J.B. Holmes. At least he couldn’t affect another Sunday contender with his excruciating pace of play. He missed the cut after rounds of 73-70, ending a run of good play that included three consecutive top-15s, including a pair of top-3s. Sigh (but not really).

Article Tags: Monday Scramble, Tiger Woods, Sung Hyun Park, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, David Toms, Joel Dahmen, Sung Kang

Wie, J. Korda to help U.S. defend UL International Crown

By Randall MellJuly 2, 2018, 3:47 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – Michelle Wie made the American team for the first time.

So did Jessica Korda.

The United States will defend its title with a revamped squad when it heads to South Korea in the fall for the third rendition of the UL International Crown.

The rosters for the biennial international team event were announced in a news conference Monday at UL’s headquarters in Northbrook, Ill., just north of Kemper Lakes Golf Club, home to last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Eight teams previously qualified for the event, with four players from each of those countries earning roster spots based on Monday’s new Rolex Women’s World Rankings release.

While the United States may be the defending champs, the South Koreans will be overwhelming favorite and No. 1. seed, with seeding based on the world rankings. The Americans will be the No.  2 seed followed by Japan, England, Australia, Thailand, Sweden and Chinese Taipei.

“If you think about it, these teams are as hard to make as the Olympics,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said. “So what you're essentially going to get in October is a glimpse of Team Korea, an Olympic-caliber team, competing against seven other high-quality teams. Korea hosted the [Olympic] Winter Games earlier this year. Now, Korean sports fans are going to get a glimpse of the Summer Games when we show up for the UL International Crown.”

Wie and Korda will team up with Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr, both of whom helped the Americans win the event at the Merit Club in suburban Chicago two years ago. Thompson and Kerr have made the U.S. team for all three Crown competitions. Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller did not make the team as both are transitioning into new roles as mothers. Piller is on maternity leave, having given birth to her first child earlier this year, and Lewis is about to go on maternity leave, with her due date in the fall.

The South Koreans will be looking to win the event for the first time, with a home crowd expected to make this the most electrically charged atmosphere in the history of the crown.

Monster crowds are expected after weekly passes sold out in a record 21 days.

“Last year, at our Hana Bank Championship [in South Korea], we had 38,000 people on Sunday, in that one day,” Whan said. “That’s a monster Sunday. I’d expect to see that many around the first tee when we tee it up on Thursday.”

The South Koreans will have more proven winners on their squad than any other team. All four of their team members are major champions. No other squad can say that.

World No. 1 Inbee Park and No. 2 Sung Hyun Park will team up with No. 4 So Yeon Ryu and No. 7 I.K. Kim to form the South Korean team.

Kim made the team with her finish Sunday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, bumping Hye Jin Choi outside the top four South Koreans in the world rankings. It was the only roster change occurring on the final weekend of qualifying.

Ryu is eager to see the atmosphere in her homeland.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Ryu said. “Golf is such a popular sport in Korea, with a lot of Korean players dominating the LPGA.”

South Koreans have watched the Solheim Cup competition between the United States and Europe for a long time, wanting that kind of opportunity to play as a team.

“We never really had a chance to represent our country,” Ryu said. “So all the Korean fans just cannot wait for this fantastic tournament. Yeah, there’s going to be a lot of pressure, but I think we can handle it.”

Eight of the top 10 players in the current Rolex world rankings will be compete in the event.

Here is the complete list of seeded teams and rosters:

1. South Korea – Inbee Park, Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu and I.K. Kim

2. United States – Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda, Cristie Kerr and Michelle Wie

3. Japan – Nasa Hataoka, Ai Suzuki, Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa

4. England – Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Bronte Law

5. Australia – Minjee Lee, Katherine Kirk, Su Oh and Sarah Jane Smith

6. Thailand – Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Pornanong Phatlum and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong

7. Sweden – Anna Nordqvist, Pernilla Lindberg, Madelene Sagstrom and Caroline Hedwall

8. Chinese Taipei – Teresa Lu, Wei-Ling Hsu, Hsuan-Yu Yao and Candie Kung

Article Tags: 2018 UL International Crown, Michelle Wie, Jessica Korda, Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu

Noren, Molinari solidify Ryder Cup chances with wins

By Will GrayJuly 2, 2018, 12:59 pm

Tournament results on both sides of the Atlantic likely brought a smile to the face of European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.

Hours after Alex Noren stormed from the pack to capture the HNA French Open, Italy's Francesco Molinari backed up his decision to play last week in the U.S. by winning the Quicken Loans National by eight shots. It was the second worldwide win in as many months for Molinari, and now both men appear likely to lock up spots on the 12-man roster this fall in France.

The top four from the European Points list in August will be joined by the next four from the World Points list, with Bjorn rounding out the team with four captain's picks.

Here's how things look following Sunday's results, with both Noren and Molinari in position to qualify automatically:

European Points

1. Tyrrell Hatton

2. Justin Rose

3. Tommy Fleetwood

4. Francesco Molinari

---

5. Thorbjorn Olesen

World Points

1. Jon Rahm

2. Alex Noren

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Paul Casey

---

5. Matthew Fitzpatrick

On the U.S. side, there was no movement among the top 15 in the standings with many top names sitting out the Quicken Loans National and world No. 2 Justin Thomas playing in France. Beau Hossler moved from 34th to 26th with a T-6 finish, while Tiger Woods went from 39th to 28th after tying for fourth.

Here's how things look, with the top eight after the PGA Championship qualifying automatically:

1. Brooks Koepka

2. Dustin Johnson

3. Patrick Reed

4. Justin Thomas

5. Bubba Watson

6. Jordan Spieth

7. Rickie Fowler

8. Bryson DeChambeau

---

9. Webb Simpson

10. Phil Mickelson

11. Matt Kuchar

12. Brian Harman

Article Tags: Alex Noren, Francesco Molinari, 2018 Ryder Cup

Woods moves to 67th in world after Quicken T-4

By Will GrayJuly 2, 2018, 12:39 pm

Tiger Woods is back inside the top 70 in the world rankings for the first time in more than three years following a T-4 finish at the Quicken Loans National.

Woods shot a final-round 66 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm to finish the week at 11 under, 10 shots behind Francesco Molinari. As a result, he moved up 15 spots to No. 67 in the latest Official World Golf Ranking to mark his best position since he was No. 66 in February 2015. Woods, who started the year ranked No. 656, now has three top-5 finishes since March.

Despite the ascent, there is work to do if Woods is going to qualify for the final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club, where he has won eight times before. Woods needs to be ranked inside the top 50 on either July 23 or July 30, and he has reiterated that The Open will be the only remaining event he plays before either deadline.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Molinari's eight-shot win only moved the Italian up one spot to No. 16 in the latest rankings, while Alex Noren's comeback victory at the HNA French Open helped the Swede rise two spots to No. 14. Julian Suri, who finished T-2 behind Noren in France, went from 85th to 63rd, while the same T-2 result allowed Russell Knox to jump from 116th to 87th.

Ryan Armour went from No. 157 to No. 105 after a solo runner-up finish behind Molinari, while Sung Kang's third-place showing in Maryland led to a jump of 35 spots to No. 107.

The only change in the top 10 occurred at No. 7, where Rickie Fowler edged past Rory McIlroy without either player hitting a competitive shot. Dustin Johnson remains No. 1 for another week, followed by Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm. Jordan Spieth stays at No. 6, with Fowler, McIlroy, Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood rounding out the top 10.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, OWGR, 2018 Quicken Loans National

What's in the bag: Quicken Loans winner Molinari

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 2, 2018, 12:31 pm

Francesco Molinari routed the field to win his first PGA Tour event at the Quicken Loans National. Here's a look inside his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 60X shaft

Fairway wood:  TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees), M4 (18 degrees), with Aldila Xtorsion Green 70X shafts

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (4), P750 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Bettinardi Dass BB0

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Article Tags: 2018 Quicken Loans National, What's in the Bag, Francesco Molinari

