Monday Scramble: Surges and resurgence at The Players

By Ryan LavnerMay 14, 2018, 3:30 pm

Webb Simpson conquers The Players, Justin Thomas becomes world No. 1, Tiger Woods goes from cut line to contender, Phil Mickelson lacks energy and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:

One of the many gifts the late Sam Simpson hoped to instill in his son was perseverance, and sure enough Webb’s grit is what won him The Players.

His play was only part of the equation. Back from golf purgatory, Simpson searched long and hard for a putting method that allowed him to capitalize on his unique skill set post-anchor ban. It doesn’t look pretty, and neither does his swing, but it’s hard to argue with the results.

The other aspect was more personal. Sam lost his long, agonizing battle with Lewy Body Dementia last November, and it’s taken years for Webb to come to peace with the prospect of losing his father too soon.   

Both Webb and his caddie, Paul Tesori, said afterward that they were exhausted. Sure, winning golf’s fifth major on a course as demanding as TPC Sawgrass is taxing, but more because it was hard work to even get to this point.   

1. On the 18th green, a teary Webb Simpson said that he wanted to win The Players for his mom. Hearing that seven hours away, in Raleigh, N.C., his mother, Debbie, wept.

For more on their relationship, and their trying past six months, click here for my Sunday night game story from TPC Sawgrass.

2. Simpson was the only player in the top 40 who didn’t shoot par or better in the final round.

That’s one of the benefits of a seven-shot cushion – he didn’t need to.

Simpson’s putting was so sublime that he sucked the life out of the tournament midway through the third round. He opened 66-63 and then, even while “putting like a normal person,” built the largest 54-hole lead ever at The Players.

3. Simpson’s putting resurrection offers hope for former anchorers like Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley.

After devoting countless hours to honing what was a perfectly legal method for putting, Simpson’s career was turned upside down by the USGA’s decision to ban anchored putting.

Consistently one of the Tour’s above-average putters, he dropped outside the top 175 for two consecutive seasons in 2015-16. When he came to The Players last year, he was ranked 192nd, and caddie Paul Tesori said that he didn’t think Simpson would ever putt well again.

That week he ran into Tim Clark, and he tried the claw grip, and after a year he’s worked himself back into a top-5 putter. Last week was an absurd display: He gained more than nine shots on the field on the greens and sank more than 455 feet worth of putts.

“I hope he doesn’t putt too well with that thing up the arm,” Scott said, “or they’ll ban that, too.”

4. With his win at The Players, Simpson jumped from 23rd to ninth in the Ryder Cup standings. If he continues this form, he won’t have to text his way onto the team – he’ll be in Paris.

That’d be welcome news for Bubba Watson, with whom he paired during the 2012 and ’14 Ryder Cups.

The rest of the squad could feature a few other fresh faces.

Left-hander Brian Harman is 11th. Bryson DeChambeau, who has three top-4s recently, is now 12th in the standings. Reigning Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele is in the 14th spot. Big-hitting Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are 15th and 17th, respectively.

5. Justin Thomas showed why he’s the new No. 1-ranked player in the world, shooting 10 under on the weekend to salvage a tie for 11th during a week in which he made the cut on the number.

The world rankings finally caught up with the eye test over the past year and a half. He has six wins including a major over the past 17 months, putting an end to Dustin Johnson’s 64-week reign at the top.

At 25, Thomas becomes the fourth-youngest world No. 1 history, behind Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.

“It’s not something I just want to do once,” he said. “I want to do it for a really, really long time. I want to have it for a really long, because that means I’m playing better than everybody else for an extended period of time. If I have it and then fall off the map, that doesn’t really mean a whole lot to me. I would much rather continue to play well for another five to 10 years and see how long I can have it.”  

6. Of course, DJ wasn’t an easy man to unseat.

He opened up a huge lead in the rankings after ripping off three wins in a row in early 2017. Since that torrid stretch, he has two other wins and nine top-10s. In stroke-play events this calendar year, he hasn’t finished worse than 17th.

This could be a back-and-forth battle for the next few months, if not longer.

7. Tiger Woods needed a little help to stick around for the weekend. By late Sunday afternoon, he was only four shots back and looking to scare Simpson into a late mistake.

Instead, it was Woods who took a few steps back down the stretch. He misfired with a sand wedge on 14, leading to a bogey, then didn’t birdie the easy 16th and rinsed his tee shot on 17 when the wind turned back into his face.

He came away with a tie for 11th, which is impressive considering his uneven start, but it also could have been so much more.

“I’m not that far off from winning golf tournaments,” he said.

8. What’s next for Tiger?

A start at Memorial, certainly, and there are bigger goals on the horizon.

After his final round, he stated for the first time that he wanted to get back to Firestone. It’s the final year that it’ll host the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational before it moves to TPC Southwind, and Woods is an eight-time winner in Akron.

To qualify, Woods will need to be inside the top 50 in the world by late July. He’s now ranked 80th, but likely with only three more starts to close the gap.

He can also start making plans for September. He already has 548 FedExCup points this season (current rank: 48). Even if he doesn’t earn another point this season, he’d nearly have enough to qualify for the third playoff event, in Philadelphia.

9. Phil Mickelson had a curious week at The Players.

After lobbing some good-natured barbs at Woods during his pre-tournament news conference, Mickelson fell completely flat during the opening round, shooting a 79 en route to his worst showing at TPC Sawgrass in 18 years.

He also expressed concern about his “energy levels,” but did not elaborate further. It’s not the first time he’s mentioned that.

10. Of course, Mickelson might have had more energy if he wasn’t sweltering under a long-sleeve dress shirt and undershirt in humid, 90-degree Florida weather.

A new Mizzen+Main endorser and part owner, Mickelson wore the stretchy, athletic dress shirt for the second time this year. (The first was during that much-publicized practice round with Woods at the Masters.) We’re not the fashion police here, but judging by the reaction on social media it was not a good look – and it looked even worse with the way Mickelson played.

If he starts Mizzen more cuts, he'll need to change his attire. (I'll see myself out.) 

11. This was the final Players in May. Beginning next year, golf’s fifth major returns to March, where it was positioned prior to 2007.

The schedule change produces a big event for seven consecutive months: The Players, Masters, PGA, U.S. Open, Open Championship, the playoffs and then the Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup (though the 2019 Prez Cup will be held in December).

So, what will change with the March date? For starters the course will be more telegenic, with overseeded ryegrass instead of bermuda. It’ll play softer. And there’ll be a different wind, out of the north and northeast, which will make the 17th and 18th even more difficult.

Quizzing players last week was a challenge, because the March date will be new for many. Nearly 90 percent of this year’s field had never played the tournament when it was held in March.

Chris DiMarco’s son won’t have a tee time at U.S. Open sectionals, and he only has himself to blame.

We wrote the story here, but Cristian DiMarco, a standout left-hander at the University of South Florida, bailed after his round last week because he didn’t think he’d earn one of the five available spots in the local qualifier. Trouble was, he found himself in a playoff, and when the other competitor didn’t show, either, the tournament officials followed protocol and went to a coin flip – a coin flip! – to determine the winner … and DiMarco lost.

“I’m very disappointed in myself for leaving, but in the grand scheme of things, is it really going to make a huge difference in my career?” he said. “I hope not. I hope I’ll play in many U.S. Opens.”

This week's award winners ... 

That Was Costly: Jason Dufner. Facing a 17-footer for birdie on 18, he knocked it 3 feet past and then missed the comebacker, too. From potentially solo second into a tie for fifth? That cost him $770,000.

Who Says Accuracy Isn’t Important?: Webb Simpson. He finished the week first in driving accuracy (82%) and last in driving distance (280.6 yards).

Photo of the Week: NBC Sports cameraman John Boeddeker. Sent this out on Twitter over the weekend, but it's worth showing again. So cool.

Ready to Rock?: Jordan Spieth. He’s playing three weeks in a row, including at this week’s new Nelson venue, Trinity Forest, where he should have a significant advantage. Even after a closing 74 at TPC Sawgrass, Spieth said that he feels as good about his game as he has in “two-plus years.” Hmmm.

Minor-League Victory: Stephan Jaeger. Not eligible for The Players, Jaeger, who has his PGA Tour card, dropped back to the Web.com Tour for a week and won. Hey, beat up on your guys with your own status!

Don’t Mess With Texas: NCAA women’s regionals. A mysterious virus swept the regional in Austin, Texas, sending coaches and players scrambling for the garbage cans and bathrooms. What horrible timing, especially for a team like Michigan State, since there are no exemptions into the NCAA Championship – every team has to earn its way through regionals, even if many of the players are ill.  

Didn’t Expect to See This: DJ using AimPoint. So, just to be clear, DJ – regarded as one of the most naturally talented players on Tour, a physical freak who doesn’t overthink anything on the course or in his life – now uses both TrackMan AND AimPoint Express to maximize his results. He apparently picked up the latter in a day. We have so many questions …

And They Say You Can’t Curve the Ball With Today’s Equipment: Tiger Woods. This is NSFW-level stuff.

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Rickie Fowler. His bizarre record at TPC Sawgrass continues, with another missed cut to go along with his six other finishes outside the top 60. He was in good shape to play the weekend until his ball got stuck in a tree late in his round, leading to back-to-back double bogeys that sent him packing. Sigh.

Thomas officially becomes No. 1; Woods now 80th

By Will GrayMay 14, 2018, 3:09 pm

With the newest Official World Golf Rankings came a new world No. 1.

Justin Thomas supplanted Dustin Johnson for the top spot with a T-11 finish at The Players Championship, becoming the top-ranked player in the world for the first time in his career. Thomas becomes the 21st player to hold the No. 1 spot since the rankings were created in 1986.

Webb Simpson, who won by four shots at TPC Sawgrass, jumped 21 spots to No. 20 in the world. After dropping as far as 95th in the summer of 2016, Simpson now has his best position in the rankings since he was No. 19 in February 2014.

Other notable moves this week include the three men who finished closest to Simpson: Jimmy Walker, Charl Schwartzel and Xander Schauffele. Walker moved from No. 83 to No. 56 with a T-2 finish, while the same result helped Schwartzel climb 19 spots to No. 43 and Schauffele six spots to No. 23.

Tiger Woods, who started the year ranked 656th in the world, moved up another 12 spots to No. 80 following a T-11 finish on the Stadium Course.

The top 60 in the world rankings after this week will automatically qualify for next month's U.S. Open. Among those teeing it up at the AT&T Byron Nelson are No. 57 Peter Uihlein, No. 59 Charles Howell III and No. 65 Adam Scott, all of whom are not yet exempt for the year's second major.

Aside from Thomas' ascent, the only other changes near the top came at No. 3, where Jordan Spieth edged past Jon Rahm, and No. 10, where Tommy Fleetwood's T-7 finish moved him up four spots and knocked Brooks Koepka out of the top 10. Dustin Johnson now sits at No. 2 behind Thomas, with Spieth, Rahm, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Fleetwood comprising the new top 10.

PGA Tour prepares for betting after SCOTUS ruling

By Rex HoggardMay 14, 2018, 2:46 pm

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that banned sports betting in most states. The court ruled 6-3 on Monday to overturn the law, with Justice Samuel Alito writing for the majority, “state legislatures are put under the direct control of Congress. A more direct affront to state sovereignty is not easy to imagine.”

The PGA Tour has been preparing for the ruling, which most experts said was inevitable, for some time and has been working with the NBA and Major League Baseball to assure that the types of betting that might be allowed protect the customer as well as the integrity of the competition.

Earlier this season the Tour also began an integrity program that players had to complete and has been working with a firm, Genius Sports, to monitor betting on tournaments and players.

“We’ve decided it’s going to lead to more fan engagement opportunities and that’s an opportunity to grow your business, grow your fan base,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told GolfChannel.com at The Players. “If it’s regulated at the state level, we think it’s better to be a participant than to be on the sidelines.

“It’s better to know and be active and learn from it and understand how your fans are responding to it.”

The Tour also sees commercial opportunities in sports betting and has suggested that any state laws regulating sports betting include a 1 percent “integrity fee” in exchange for the use of the circuit’s data.

A recent study estimated that depending on how many states offer regulated sports betting, the market could be worth $6.03 billion in annual revenue.

“The PGA Tour reiterates its support of the regulation of sports betting in a safe and responsible manner,” the Tour said in a statement. “We believe that regulation is the most effective way of ensuring integrity in competition, protecting consumers, engaging fans and generating revenue for government, operators and leagues.”

Simpson moves onto U.S. Ryder Cup bubble

By Will GrayMay 14, 2018, 2:34 pm

After taking home nearly $2 million for winning The Players Championship, Webb Simpson is on the cusp of a return to the Ryder Cup.

Simpson has represented the U.S. twice before in the biennial matches, but he was a spectator for the 2016 edition at Hazeltine. Following his four-shot victory at TPC Sawgrass, the veteran jumped from 23rd to ninth in the latest Ryder Cup standings, with the top eight after the PGA Championship qualifying automatically for Paris.

Other notable moves this week included Jimmy Walker, who went from 40th to 18th following a T-2 finish, and Xander Schauffele, who jumped from 32nd to 14th with the same result. Tiger Woods, who finished T-11, went from 34th to 31st.

Here's a look at the latest American standings:

1. Patrick Reed

2. Justin Thomas

3. Dustin Johnson

4. Jordan Spieth

5. Bubba Watson

6. Rickie Fowler

7. Brooks Koepka

8. Phil Mickelson

---

9. Webb Simpson

10. Matt Kuchar

11. Brian Harman

12. Bryson DeChambeau

There wasn't much movement on the European side, where the top four from the European Points list and the top four from the World Points list in August will qualify for a roster rounded out by four picks from captain Thomas Bjorn:

European Points

1. Tyrrell Hatton

2. Justin Rose

3. Jon Rahm

4. Ross Fisher

---

5. Matthew Fitzpatrick

World Points

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Tommy Fleetwood

3. Sergio Garcia

4. Alex Noren

---

5. Ian Poulter

What's in the bag: Players champion Simpson

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 14, 2018, 1:10 pm

Webb Simpson won The Players Championship for his first PGA Tour title in nearly five years. Here's a look inside the winner's bag.

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-5X shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue CK Pro 70TX shaft; Titleist 913Fd (18 degrees), with UST Mamiya Proforce VTS 8TX shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 913Hd (20 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105X Hybrid shaft; Titleist 915Hd (23.5 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 MB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (54, 60 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

