Weather complicates already complicated BMW

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 8, 2018, 11:50 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – It might take a few days to finish – the forecast for Sunday calls for biblical rain – but the final round of the BMW Championship offers six compelling storylines.

The least of which might be who actually wins the tournament. 

On a cool, damp but ideal day for scoring, Justin Rose went out in 29 and made nine consecutive pars to finish to take a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Waterlogged Aronimink has surrendered plenty of low scores through three rounds – the toughest day for scoring was the first round, at 68.13(!) – and it’ll take another mid-60s score in wet and windy conditions Sunday (or Monday) to break away from a congested leaderboard with 14 other players within five shots of the lead.

“I don’t quite know how tomorrow is going to play out,” Rose said. “I don’t think anyone knows what to expect.”

Rose, who won the former AT&T National here in 2010, bogeyed his opening hole Thursday and hasn’t dropped a shot since. He’s at 17-under 193.

Though Rose would surely love to collect the $1.62 million check, his third win of the season wouldn’t dramatically alter the playoff landscape – he’d only jump from No. 3 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings.

The stakes are much higher for Schauffele, of course.

After starting the week No. 41 in the rankings, he’s projected to move to sixth with a win, but his first title in nearly a year would also make U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk’s decision more difficult with one wildcard selection remaining.

With that in mind, here’s a look at what else is at stake during what will be a soggy, sloppy final round:

FEDEXCUP TOP 5

Bryson DeChambeau is already guaranteed to hold the top spot at the Tour Championship, but the rest of the top 5 is far from settled.

It’s the magic number: Those inside the top 5 in the standings will capture the FedExCup title if they win the season finale at East Lake.

Right now, using the PGA Tour’s projections, that group includes DeChambeau, Rose, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Tony Finau.

The most interesting case is Finau, who is fifth despite not winning an event this season. He has 10 top-10s, second-most on Tour this season.

Brooks Koepka could benefit from a big Sunday. The two-time major winner this season and no-brainer choice for Player of the Year is projected seventh.

FEDEXCUP TOP 30

Jordan Spieth’s Tour Championship streak is in jeopardy.

He hasn’t missed a date at East Lake in his young Tour career, but he’s on the outside looking in heading into the final round. 

Spieth is projected 31st on the FedExCup points list, 20 behind Keegan Bradley.

Earlier this week, when asked about the possibility of missing East Lake for the first time, Spieth said that he wouldn’t get caught up in the projections or standings and that reaching the finale wasn’t “do or die.”  

Spieth is at 6-under 204, in a tie for 39th.

Those also on the wrong side of the bubble: No. 32 Emiliano Grillo, No. 33 Andrew Putnam, No. 34 Ryan Armour and No. 35 Chez Reavie.

Tiger Woods is tied for 11th, five shots behind, but he’s projected to only climb one spot in the standings, to No. 24. Gary Woodland (27th), two-time winner Patton Kizzire (28th) and Marc Leishman (29th) all need solid final rounds to secure their spot at East Lake.

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

RYDER CUP

Schauffele wasn’t sure that even a win at the BMW would be enough to sway Furyk’s opinion on the final pick.

But he’d at least like to find out.

Late Saturday, after hanging with Rose all day, Schauffele three-putted from the edge of the 18th green to drop one shot behind heading into the final day.  

“I’m tired right now,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been grinding more this year. I’m going to try and play well tomorrow, and I’ll be really happy.”

Schauffele probably needs to win just to receive serious consideration from the U.S. decision-makers. Tony Finau is the presumptive favorite, and he hasn’t exactly bombed this week – his Saturday 67 lost ground on the leaders, but he’s still T-15.  

The Ryder Cup committee added this 11th-hour selection to make sure that the hottest American player wasn’t left off the squad. If Schauffele – who finished 12th in qualifying – wins the BMW before the deadline, isn’t he exactly who the powers-that-be were hoping to identify?

WORLD NO. 1

There also could be a change at the top of the world rankings.

Rose could move to No. 1 for the first time in his career if he wins at Aronimink and Koepka and Johnson both finish worse than a two-way tie for second. There’s even a scenario that Rose could get to No. 1 if he finishes second.

Thomas’ scenarios are similar: Win the BMW (he’s T-7) and have Koepka and Johnson finish outside the top 2. That scenario, at least, seems inevitable: Both Koepka and Johnson are outside the top 30 heading into the final round. 

FORECAST

This is the great unknown heading into Sunday.

Rose wanted to hole his 20-footer on 18 to ensure that he had a one-stroke lead – you know, just in case the final round is wiped out.

Officials have already moved up tee times five hours Sunday in anticipation of storms that are expected to drop another inch and a half of rain on a course that has already been inundated with nearly three inches.

The Tour’s meteorologist is optimistic that the heaviest rainfall will occur after 2 p.m., but if the system arrives early the BMW seems destined for a Monday finish. Keep in mind that the forecast for Monday calls for rain, too.

This presents a headache for tournament organizers, of course, but it’s also the worst-case scenario for players. Most are playing their third event in a row (and their fifth in seven weeks), and they could desperately use a week off at the tail end of a long season. Any further delays would cut into their valuable recovery time, especially with the Tour Championship and Ryder Cup on deck.

Article Tags: 2018 BMW Championship, 2018 FedExCup Playoffs, 2018 Ryder Cup, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

BMW weather plans: Everything is on the table

By Nick MentaSeptember 9, 2018, 12:30 am

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Justin Rose lipped out a birdie attempt on the 18th green Saturday, but his par was nonetheless good enough to earn him the solo 54-hole lead.

And maybe even the BMW Championship.

Tee times for the final round at Aronimink are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. ET Sunday morning, as the Tour makes every effort to finish this event on time – or really to finish at all.

Possible scenarios abound at Aronimink, as everything from a Tuesday finish to a 54-hole, weather-shortened event seems in play.

“It was definitely in the back of your mind,” Rose said, when asked about the possibility that the tournament may not resume. “You could start to feel the weather coming in and getting darker. Kind of had the feel there's some big weather coming. …

“Absolutely I was trying to make the putt on 18 to make sure I was ahead of the field.”

Rose is ahead by one over Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy has turned in rounds of 62-69-63 this week. While Rose laughed that he would be plenty happy with a “two-day washout,” McIlroy is itching to get one last crack at a soaking-wet Aronimink, and he doesn’t seem to care how long he has to wait.

“You know, maybe that chance won't happen until Monday if it goes to that and the good thing is we don't have a tournament next week,” he said. “If it is pushed into Monday or even into Tuesday, we have the time. Hopefully the guys that make the decisions make the right one and we can play a full tournament.”

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

Aronimink took on 2 ½ inches of rain from Friday night into Saturday morning, prompting a 3 ½ hour delay to the third round as officials worked to drain the course.

The PGA Tour’s on-site meteorologist Joe Halvorson laid out some best-case and worst-case scenarios on Saturday night for what Sunday might look like. The best case, per Halvorson, is that the heaviest rainfalls hold off until the afternoon, allowing the Tour enough time to squeeze in a finish. But the worst case would see rains dumping as much of a tenth of an inch per hour by 6 a.m. and steadily increasing throughout the day.

As for Monday, Halvorson said there will likely be a window in the morning for the Tour to avoid more wet weather in the afternoon. But with the golf course already soaked, it’s fair to wonder just how Aronimink would look and play after another full day of rain.

“I’m not sure how much more water the course can take, to be quite frank,” Schauffele offered. “So we’ll see. Hopefully, Mother Nature doesn’t screw us.”

After a Saturday 66 that has him five back, Tiger Woods smiled and stopped to think when asked about the possibility of a 54-hole event.

“I don't think they would do that, you know, given the fact that we have an off-week,” he answered. “It will be curious. I think if we do play, the problem might be ball in hand everywhere through the entire way – through the green. That would be different. I think I've only done that once in my career. It will be interesting if we even get a chance to play.”

Woods’ idea to play lift, clean and place even in the rough prompted a laugh from Schauffele.

“Yeah … seriously though,” he responded.

Article Tags: 2018 BMW Championship, Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

McIlroy's long birdie on 18 puts him within one of lead

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 8, 2018, 11:49 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – On another day of super-low scoring, Rory McIlroy felt as though he needed to shoot 65 just to keep pace.

He instead turned in a 63 to move within one shot of the lead at the BMW Championship.

McIlroy rolled in a 40-footer on the final green to cap off another near-flawless day at Aronimink. His lone mistake was a bladed chip on the par-3 eighth that led to a double bogey. He bounced back on the next hole with a 8-footer for eagle.

“It was weird today,” he said afterward. “They put up a lot of the tees and the conditions, obviously, it was very wet. If you don’t shoot 65, you were losing ground. It was one of those days you had to stay aggressive.”

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

McIlroy couldn’t get much going Friday, when he backed up his opening 62 with a second-round 69 in which he lost three strokes to the field on the greens. He was more solid all-around Saturday, and now he’ll play in the final round, alongside leader Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele.

The question is whether they’ll be able to finish Sunday – or 72 holes at all – with a forecast that calls for heavy rain each of the next two days.

“I’d love to obviously get out there and play one more round and try to win this thing,” he said, “but it really just depends what the weather does over the next couple of days.”

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy, BMW Championship, PGA Tour

Rose grabs 54-hole lead at BMW Championship

By Doug FergusonSeptember 8, 2018, 11:03 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. - Justin Rose could sense the sky getting a little darker, the wind a little cooler and more brisk. Every shot means so much this time of the year, and the last two holes Saturday at the BMW Championship might mean even more.

Rose saved par from an awkward stance with his golf ball in the thick grass on the slope of a bunker. Xander Schauffele left a long putt from the tightly mown collar on the 18th green 8 feet short, and his par putt from there caught the high side of the cup and spun away.

When the third round ended, Rose had a 6-under 64 - six birdies on the front, all pars on the back - for a one-shot lead over Schauffele and Rory McIlroy going into the final round at Aronimink, a course so soft from rain than the average score from 69 players over three rounds was 67.5

At stake is chance for Rose to reach No. 1 in the world for the first time with his third title in the Philadelphia area, including his U.S. Open at Merion five years ago.

Jordan Spieth was projected to fall just outside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup, which would mean missing the Tour Championship and getting some form of penalty from the PGA Tour because of his schedule. He would have one more day to change that.

The question lingering amid the clouds: Would there be another round?

Rose tried not to think about it.

''It was definitely in the back of your mind,'' he said. ''You could start to feel the weather coming in and getting darker. Kind of had the feel there's some big weather coming. I said to my caddie, 'How about tomorrow?' Just got to get through today.''

Starting times were moved up to 7 a.m. Sunday with hopes that the heavy rain stays away, and that the final round can get in. The forecast has a small window Monday morning if needed. If the rain is relentless, there's a chance of a 54-hole tournament, which has happened only once in the 11 years of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

Rose was at 17-under 193, and 13 players were within five shots of the lead. That included Tiger Woods, who missed only two greens in regulation, kept a clean card, shot 66 and let a good round get away. That's how much of a pushover Aronimink has been this week.

McIlroy had a 63 with a double bogey, though he bounced back from that on the very next hole with a 3-wood that barely moved forward when it hit the green, caught the slope of a ridge and left a short eagle putt he converted.

''I'll be ready to play. I'll be ready to go. I hope we play,'' McIlroy said. ''I feel like my game is in good shape and I'd love to get another crack at it out there and have a chance to take the lead. Maybe that chance won't happen until Monday if it goes to that and the good thing is we don't have a tournament next week.''

Rose made four straight birdies early on the front nine to quickly erase a two-shot deficit to Schauffele, and he finished the front nine birdie-birdie for a 29.

Schauffele, hopeful that a victory will give U.S. captain Jim Furyk reason to pick him for the Ryder Cup, stayed with Rose the whole way until his lone bogey on the 18th for a 67.

''Still have a good chance tomorrow,'' Schauffele said.

Spieth salvaged his round late again for a 66. He has never missed the Tour Championship, and he likely would face some form of penalty for not having added a new tournament to his schedule without competing in at least 25 events. He needs to be at East Lake to reach 25.

Keegan Bradley made two tough pars for a 66 and narrowly edged past Spieth for the 30th spot. For someone like Bradley, getting to the Tour Championship would get him into all four majors next year.

Scoring was the lowest it has been all week at 67.17. Only six players from the 69-man field were over par, and there was a 62 for the third straight round. Tommy Fleetwood has two of them, Friday and Saturday. After opening with a 71, Fleetwood goes into the final round just two shots behind.

So does Rickie Fowler, despite a bogey on the final hole for a 65. Fowler played in the final group at Aronimink in 2011 when it held the AT&T National, though he faded to a tie for 13th. He is trying to win for the first this year.

For Woods, it was another lost opportunity, even though he remains in the mix. He opened with two straight birdies and the crowd was on his side, loud as ever. He followed with 11 straight pars, even though he had chances from 15 feet and closer.

''I hit the ball well enough to shoot a low score and I got off to a quick start,'' Woods said. ''I was looking up on the board and everyone seemed like they were 3 under through eight, 5 under through 9. I was only 2-under par. I wasn't doing much.''

It was the 17th time Woods had a 54-hole score of 198 or lower. The previous 16 times he was either leading or tied for second. At Aronimink, he was tied for 11th.

Article Tags: Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, 2018 BMW Championship

FedExCup projected standings through Rd. 3 of BMW

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 8, 2018, 10:50 pm

With one round remaining until the field is finalized for the Tour Championship, here's a look at projected FedExCup standings through 54 holes at the BMW Championship.

FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJ. OFFICIAL PROJ. TOTAL
1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 5735
2 3 Justin Rose 5191
3 5 Justin Thomas 3414
4 2 Dustin Johnson 3373
5 4 Tony Finau 3369
6 6 Brooks Koepka 2635
7 7 Bubba Watson 2395
8 24 Rory McIlroy 2353
9 8 Cameron Smith 2247
10 10 Jason Day 2135
11 11 Webb Simpson 2100
12 41 Xander Schauffele 2089
13 13 Patrick Reed 2013
14 14 Francesco Molinari 2012
15 9 Phil Mickelson 1983
16 15 Billy Horschel 1940
17 20 Tommy Fleetwood 1914
18 12 Patrick Cantlay 1866
19 26 Rickie Fowler 1792
20 18 Aaron Wise 1655
21 19 Jon Rahm 1631
22 16 Kyle Stanley 1610
23 28 Hideki Matsuyama 1601
24 25 Tiger Woods 1594
25 23 Kevin Na 1587
26 17 Paul Casey 1527
27 30 Gary Woodland 1457
28 21 Patton Kizzire 1441
29 22 Marc Leishman 1419
30 52 Keegan Bradley 1379
TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJ. OFFICIAL PROJ. TOTAL
31 27 Jordan Spieth 1359
32 29 Emiliano Grillo 1272
33 44 Andrew Putnam 1263
34 43 Ryan Armour 1240
35 31 Chez Reavie 1225
36 46 Byeong Hun An 1218
37 42 Austin Cook 1212
38 33 C.T. Pan 1211
39 35 Andrew Landry 1205
40 50 Alex Noren 1190
41 34 Pat Perez 1189
42 32 Brandt Snedeker 1189
43 40 Luke List 1183
44 47 Adam Hadwin 1172
45 36 Chesson Hadley 1162
46 37 Rafa Cabrera Bello 1141
47 39 Kevin Kisner 1132
48 38 Brian Harman 1128
49 49 Beau Hossler 1128
50 45 Ian Poulter 1103
51 48 Adam Scott 1072
52 68 Scott Piercy 1033
53 57 Charles Howell III 1023
54 53 Si Woo Kim 1013
55 51 Brendan Steele 1012
56 70 Ted Potter, Jr. 1009
57 61 Jason Kokrak 999
58 60 Henrik Stenson 965
59 54 Tyrrell Hatton 960
60 66 Keith Mitchell 957
61 56 Abraham Ancer 950
62 59 Zach Johnson 950
63 62 J.J. Spaun 940
64 55 Brian Gay 938
65 58 Ryan Palmer 918
66 63 Brice Garnett 913
67 64 Peter Uihlein 884
68 67 Chris Kirk 862
69 69 Louis Oosthuizen 843
70 65 Daniel Berger 839
Article Tags: 2018 BMW Championship, 2018 FedExCup Playoffs

