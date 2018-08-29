Getty Images

Rosaforte Report: More volatility, says former FedExCup champ

By Tim RosaforteAugust 29, 2018, 3:16 pm

Billy Horschel has been there, done that, winning the FedExCup in 2014 after starting the playoffs that year ranked 69th in points. I caught up with Horschel earlier this week to get a player’s perspective on some of the proposed changes to the current model and found Billy to be analytical as always, and not afraid to speak his mind.

“My initial reaction was I’m not a big fan,” Horschel said from his home just a few miles from Tour Headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. “They want to rip the Band-Aid off and do a really re-do-it-type deal. I don’t think they did enough. I think they kept some of the Band-Aid on.”

Among the most dramatic variations reported by The Associated Press include a cash bonus to the leading player during the regular season and a new scoring format for the Tour Championship, with strokes to par granted to the top 30 players on a graduated basis. Here in lies a potential controversy. As this story becomes a talking point during the three remaining playoff tournaments, we will hear how allotting a 10-stroke bonus would be like spotting the NFL team with the best record 10 points at the start of a Super Bowl.

“It’s not going to have much volatility,” Horschel points out, “on a course [East Lake GC] where the winning score is [normally] 10 to 12 under and the No. 1 guy is starting at 10 under par already. There’s going to be such a big gap between the first and the 30th guy that he doesn’t have to do anything special to win.”

According to my sources, the Tour has been talking for years about how to tweak its points system to get a more volatile competition at East Lake. What set it in motion during Jay Monahan’s first year as commissioner was the confusion caused in 2017, when Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele won the Tour Championship by a stroke over Player of the Year Justin Thomas, who waltzed away with the FedExCup and its $10 million bonus. It didn’t help when Thomas referenced it a consolation prize.

Phil Mickelson won the Tour Championship, Tiger Woods the FedExCup in 2009 (Getty)

There was no identity crisis when Tiger Woods (FedExCup) and Phil Mickelson (Tour Championship) posed with their respective trophies in 2009. That was nirvana for then-commissioner Tim Finchem, but it didn’t seem to resonate when two of the game’s best young players shared the customary trophy shot last year.

It’s just cleaner and easier to understand when Jordan Spieth (2015) and Rory McIlroy (2016) win both trophies, but that can’t be counted on every year. “After thinking about it, and understanding it, I think for one it’s a better way for people to understand the final event,” Horschel said. “There’s not going to be a tournament within a tournament, so there’s no winner for the Tour Championship anymore; Just a winner for the FedExCup.”

Horschel was an outlier to the process in 2014. He started 69th in the standings, dropped to 82nd with a missed cut in the first playoff event, and then won the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

What Horschel lacked in star power he made up for in gritty victories over Bubba Watson at the BMW, and McIlroy and Jim Furyk in the Tour Championship. The irony is that under the proposed new system, he wouldn’t have won in 2014. And a run like he’s making this year – going from 41st to 14th after the first playoff event – might not be enough in 2019. Now that’s ripping off the Band-Aid.

“It comes when it comes,” Horschel said of his second late rally in four years. “And I’ll take it.”

Article Tags: 2018 FedExCup Playoffs, Billy Horschel, Rosaforte Report

Trending

Getty Images

Remember when: Tiger makes pro debut

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 29, 2018, 2:40 pm

On Aug. 29, 1996, Tiger Woods made his professional debut at the Greater Milwaukee Open. Woods tied for 60th at Brown Deer Park, shooting 67-69-73-68.

Woods earned $2,544 for his efforts, which included a hole-in-one on Sunday. Click on the video below to view.

And click here or on the image below for photos from his week 21 years ago in Milwuakee.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Woods grouped with Leishman, Reavie at Dell

By Will GrayAugust 28, 2018, 7:59 pm

The PGA Tour's postseason heads north to TPC Boston for the Dell Technologies Championship. A field of 98 will start play on Friday because of Labor Day weekend, with only the top 70 in the points race advancing to next week's BMW Championship. Here's a look at some marquee, early-round tee times, where Tiger Woods finds himself grouped with Marc Leishman for the second straight week (all times ET):

8:51 a.m. Friday, 1:16 p.m. Saturday: Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Chez Reavie

With the Tour again grouping the field by FedExCup standing, Woods and Leishman will play the first two rounds together as they did at The Northern Trust. Woods is playing Boston for the first time since a T-65 finish in 2013, while he and Leishman will be joined by Reavie who finished second in back-to-back weeks this season at Pebble Beach and TPC Scottsdale.

8:51 a.m. Friday, 1:16 p.m. Saturday: Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

With Woods' group going off the back nine in the opening round, Spieth will headline the group starting at the same time on No. 1 as he looks to ensure he'll have a spot at the 30-man Tour Championship. Joining him will be Schauffele, last year's Rookie of the Year who still has Ryder Cup aspirations, and Snedeker, who shot a 59 en route to victory two weeks ago but withdrew last week because of a back injury.

9:03 a.m. Friday, 1:28 p.m. Saturday: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

The top three in the points race will play together, led by new No. 1 DeChambeau who cruised to a four-shot victory last week in New Jersey. Johnson and Thomas are both looking to win for the fourth time this season, with Thomas returning as defending champ one year after his win here sparked his run to the overall FedExCup title.

1:40 p.m. Friday, 9:15 a.m. Saturday: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

Mickelson won this event back in 2007 and has recorded three top-10 finishes since, likely hoping for another such result before he is expected to be among Jim Furyk's first three Ryder Cup picks. Reed is currently 12th in the points race thanks in large part to his Masters triumph this spring, while Cantlay won in the fall and could still potentially throw his name into Ryder Cup consideration with a win this week.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Tee times, TV schedule, stats for the Dell Technologies Championship

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 28, 2018, 7:51 pm

It's the second tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs with 100 players vying to extended their postseason schedules. Here's the key info for the Dell Technologies Championship. (Click here for tee times)

How to watch:

Friday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2:30-6:30PM ET; Click here for live stream

Saturday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 3-6:30PM ET; Click here for live stream

Sunday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-3PM ET; Click here for live stream; NBC, 3-6PM ET; Click here for live stream

Monday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 11:30AM-1:30PM ET; Click here for live stream; NBC, 1:30-6PM ET; Click here for live stream

Purse: $9 million ($1.62 million to the winner)

Course: TPC Boston (par-71, 7,342 yards)

Defending champion: Justin Thomas at 17 under par defeated Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman by three.

Facts and figures

The top 70 players in the FedExCup Playoffs will advance to the third postseason event, the BMW Championship at Aronimink.

Five of the last six FedExCup winners have finished sixth or better at the Dell Technologies and three of the last five have won this event.

This is the final PGA Tour event before Jim Furyk announces three of his four U.S. Ryder Cup captain's picks on Tuesday.

Henrik Stenson has the best cumulative score to par (46 under) and the most birdies and eagles per round (5.38) at this event over the last five years. He also has the lowest scoring average (68.13) since 2010.

Of players with at least 20 rounds played at TPC Boston, Tiger Woods owns the best career scoring average (68.19). He won this event in 2006.

Article Tags: 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Golf Channel Announces Teams for 2018 East Lake Cup Collegiate Match Play Championship, Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 29-31

By Golf Channel Public RelationsAugust 28, 2018, 7:33 pm

Men: Oklahoma State, Alabama, Auburn, Duke

Women: Arizona, Alabama, Stanford, USC

 Field Includes All Eight Semifinalists From the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships, Including Reigning National Champions Oklahoma State (Men) and Arizona (Women)

 Morning Drive Interviews: Oklahoma State Men's Golf Coach Alan Bratton

Arizona Women's Golf Coach Laura Ianello

 

ORLANDO, Fla., (Aug. 28, 2018) – Today, Golf Channel announced the field for the 2018 East Lake Cup collegiate match play championship at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Oct. 29-31. This elite field of the country’s top collegiate golf programs each earned an invitation by advancing to the semifinals of team match play at the 2018 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships in May.

“Now approaching the tournament’s fourth year, the East Lake Cup has become one of college golf’s marquee events each fall,” said Molly Solomon, Golf Channel executive producer. “This championship anchors Golf Channel’s year-round commitment to college golf and introduces viewers to golf’s future stars for both the men’s and women’s game.”

Headlined by the reigning NCAA national champions – Oklahoma State (men) and Arizona (women) – the field features the eight NCAA Golf Championship semifinalists returning to compete head-to-head. The East Lake Cup will take place Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 29-31, with live tournament coverage on Golf Channel all three days.

MEN’S DIVISION:

Oklahoma State University - Reigning NCAA national champions.

University of Alabama - NCAA national championship runners-up; 2013-14 NCAA national champions.

Auburn University - 2018 SEC conference champions; 2018 national championship semifinalists.

Duke University – 2018 NCAA national championship semifinalists.

“We are excited for our first trip to the East Lake Cup and appreciate the Golf Channel and East Lake for presenting us with such an incredible opportunity,” said Oklahoma State men’s golf coach Alan Bratton. “What a treat it is for us to be able to compete at such a historic venue."

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

University of Arizona - Reigning NCAA national champions.

University of Alabama - NCAA national championship runners-up.

Stanford University - 2015 NCAA National Champions.

University of Southern California - 2017 East Lake Cup champions.

“We are thrilled to be competing at the 2018 East Lake Cup, the most prestigious golf tournament of the fall season,” said Arizona women’s golf coach Laura Ianello. “This will be our first time playing in the event, which is an incredible honor for our program. I want to thank everyone at Golf Channel for everything they have done and continue to do in growing the collegiate game. Our experience winning the 2018 national championship was phenomenal and we’re looking forward to another opportunity to showcase our program on Golf Channel at the East Lake Cup.”

EAST LAKE CUP FORMAT:

The East Lake Cup will be contested over three days, following the format from the final three days of the NCAA men’s and women’s golf national championships. On Monday, Oct. 29, the eight teams will compete in individual stroke play competition to determine the individual champion and to seed for two days of match-play competition. Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 30-31, two match-play tournaments will be hosted simultaneously for the men’s and women’s divisions, with the semifinals taking place on Tuesday and the finals and consolation matches on Wednesday.

Teams for the East Lake Cup will compete on the championship golf course at East Lake Golf Club, home of the TOUR Championship, the season-ending event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs. The East Lake Cup benefits the East Lake Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to helping families build better lives and children reach their highest potential through its holistic approach to community revitalization incorporating mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education and community wellness. The East Lake Cup has raised nearly $1.5 million for the East Lake Foundation since its inception in 2015. Mercedes-Benz, CSX and Bridgestone Golf are sponsors for the East Lake Cup in 2018.

TOM COUSINS AWARD:

The East Lake Cup also features the Tom Cousins Award, an annual recognition presented to an outstanding male and female golfer who exemplify the values of the East Lake Foundation: excels in academics, engaged in his or her community and has overcome adversity. This award is named for Tom Cousins, founder of the East Lake Foundation, which transformed a community in despair into a thriving neighborhood, now a national model for community redevelopment through Purpose Built Communities. Divya Manthena (USC) and Will Gordon (Vanderbilt) were the recipients of the 2017 Tom Cousins Award.

Viewers and fans can stay connected with the championship on Twitter via @GolfChannel using hashtag #EastLakeCup.

ABOUT THE EAST LAKE FOUNDATION

Founded in 1995 on the belief that everyone deserves a chance to succeed, the East Lake Foundation collaborates with public and private organizations to provide tools that enable Atlanta’s East Lake residents to build a better future through its model for community revitalization.

The East Lake model includes cradle-to-college education at Charles R. Drew Charter School and its early learning partners, mixed-income housing at The Villages of East Lake and community wellness through programs including The First Tee® of East Lake, the Resident and Community Support Program, and the Start:ME East Lake micro-entrepreneur program. This approach to building a strong community not only helps break the intergenerational cycle of poverty, but creates a place where people of all ages and incomes choose to live. East Lake has become a national model for holistic community revitalization programs through its sister organization, Purpose Built Communities. Additional information is available at www.eastlakefoundation.org.

ABOUT EAST LAKE GOLF CLUB

Located in Atlanta, the East Lake Golf Club is the home course of legendary golfer Bobby Jones and is the oldest golf course in the city of Atlanta. The Club is not only historic, but philanthropic as well. Proceeds from operations support the East Lake Foundation, now serving as a national model for holistic community redevelopment across the country through Purpose Built Communities.

Over the years, the golf course has hosted many national and regional championships, including the 1950 U.S. Women's Amateur, 1963 Ryder Cup, and 2001 U.S. Men's Amateur.  It is now the permanent home of the TOUR Championship, the culminating event of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup.  Additional information may be found at www.eastlakegolfclub.com

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.