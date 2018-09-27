Getty Images

First tee - especially this week - at Ryder Cup unlike anything else

By Will GraySeptember 27, 2018, 12:15 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – You can spend as much time as you want envisioning what it might be like.

The feel of the crisp morning air. The cacophonous serenade of the fans. The unsettling, enveloping, intoxicating sense of apprehension that consumes the body.

But when it comes down to it, the only way to prepare for the first-tee scene at a Ryder Cup is to experience it for yourself.

Much has changed in recent years about these biennial matches, but there is no more tangible example of that evolution than the size of the grandstands that surround the first tee. Shockwaves might still be reverberating around suburban Minneapolis from the roars and chants heard at Hazeltine, but the Europeans have outdone themselves with the towering monstrosity behind the first tee this week at Le Golf National.

Something of a hybrid between a golf grandstand and an SEC football stadium, it has become a frequent talking point for players early in the week with opinions generally falling somewhere between “massive” (Sergio Garcia) to “unbelievable” (Patrick Reed).

Players who are accomplished enough to play in this event have plenty of experience when it comes to first-tee jitters. But even the best in the world address the setting at the Ryder Cup with the sense of trepidation you might expect them to use if asked to bungee jump off the Eiffel Tower.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

“You never get comfortable with it,” said Justin Rose. “I don’t think you can ever really walk on to that first tee Friday and go, ‘Yeah, this feels good, or this feels normal.’ Of course it feels good. You feel alive.”

Rose knows that of which he speaks, having struck the first tee shots alongside Henrik Stenson each of the first two days at Gleneagles the last time the Ryder Cup was held in Europe. The two also were first out of the gates for Europe at Hazeltine, where the results went a bit differently.

“Given the size and the setup we have here this week, which looks absolutely phenomenal, it’s going to be something different, something special,” Stenson said. “So I expect everyone to feel a little bit of jelly in their legs walking down to the first tee.”

Of course, tee shot attempts under crushing pressure do not always go as planned. While Stenson and Rose tamed their nerves four years ago in Scotland, Webb Simpson hit the pop-up heard ‘round the world, a 3-wood that barely cleared the 200-yard mark. The American team of Simpson and Bubba Watson never made a single birdie in that fourball match and got drummed, 5 and 4.

This time around, Simpson admitted, he’ll likely tee off on the even-numbered holes in foursomes play to avoid a similar first-tee display.

“The funniest, most embarrassing part of it was the camera crews and probably a lot of (media) went ahead to where we normally drive it,” Simpson recalled. “So the camera crew and everybody had to come back.”

Simpson’s gaffe is a classic example of why many players, regardless of how the first hole is designed, will pull driver for their opening swings. The bigger the head, the reasoning goes, the wider the target and the more margin for error as players try to prevent mind from defeating body.

But that strategy might not be in play this week at Le Golf National, where the opener is a tight dogleg right that features water on one side of the fairway and lush rough on the other.

Bubba Watson famously asked the crowd to make noise while he hit his opening tee ball at Medinah in 2012, but that strategy is off the table this time around in enemy territory given the difficulty of the shot he’ll face.

“I’ve been told that I can’t get the crowd to rev up,” Watson said. “I don’t want to get revved up trying to hit a bullet (iron) off the tee and fat it 20 yards down the fairway, so I don’t want to do that. They told me I can’t do it this time.”

A third of the players this week have never hit a shot in the Ryder Cup, while others like Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari and Paul Casey haven’t experienced the first-tee environment for several years. It’s sure to take on a life of its own as the sun creeps above the horizon Friday morning, with players attempting to warm up both literally and figuratively while a crowd 7,000 strong whips itself into a frenzy 100 yards away.

To the 16 men who will step into the cauldron at dawn to finally put an end to months of anticipation, the advice is simple: good luck getting any sleep tonight.

“It’s the most nervous you’ll ever be,” said rookie Tommy Fleetwood. “So then it’s up to you to embrace it and deal with it.”

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, Tommy Fleetwood

Trending

Getty Images

After viral 2016 photo, Fowler happy fiancée is in Paris

By Jay CoffinSeptember 27, 2018, 2:22 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – One of the most memorable images from the Ryder Cup two years ago at Hazeltine happened when it was all over. The Americans won handily 17-11, the closing ceremony was complete, and it was time for the red, white and blue to party.

Each player turned to his significant other for a warm embrace and a nice celebratory kiss. But there was Rickie Fowler, shoulders shrugged, standing in the middle, with no one to love. He was the only one of the 12-member team in Minnesota that week without a wife or girlfriend.

This year, Fowler has fiancée Allison Stokke by his side. The two were engaged in early June, just before the U.S. Open.

“It was great being over and being part of these team events and just be on my own and get to see them and be a part of them, but yeah, it’s a lot better having someone you actually get to share it with and not go back to your room and be by yourself,” Fowler said Thursday at Le Golf National. “You get to hear about the day and what the girls did, and I can talk to Allison and tell her what’s going on, what we did at the course, or whatever.”

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

Fowler, 29, is playing in his fourth Ryder Cup for the U.S., but has a meager 2-4-5 record. In fact, Fowler failed to earn a full point in each of this first two Ryder Cup experiences, going a combined 0-3-5. But two years ago Fowler found his footing by winning a foursomes match with Phil Mickelson and his singles match over Justin Rose.

Despite being winless this year on the PGA Tour, Fowler believes his form is closer to that of Hazeltine than it was in 2010 in Wales and 2014 at Gleneagles.

“It would be nice if we can be successful this week and relive that picture (from two years ago) and I’ll actually have someone to kiss,” Fowler said. “We can make fun of Bryson on this one or something.”

Bryson DeChambeau was the only player without a significant other in Wednesday night’s gala photo for the U.S. squad at the Palace of Versailles.

Article Tags: Rickie Fowler, Allison Stokke, 2018 Ryder Cup, 2016 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Punch Shot: Who wins, who is 'The Man' at the Ryder Cup?

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 27, 2018, 2:11 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – We’re on the eve of the 42nd Ryder Cup, where the U.S. is looking to keep the cup and also win on foreign soil for the first time in 25 years. With that, our team at Le Golf National weighs in with answers to three key questions.

WHO WILL BE THE MAN OF THE MATCH?

REX HOGGARD: PHIL MICKELSON. The most eventful and, at times, most challenging year of Mickelson’s career will end with the ultimate exclamation point in what will likely be the southpaw’s last overseas Ryder Cup as a player. Although his play in recent weeks is best described as pedestrian, a campaign that concluded with a last-place finish at the Tour Championship, there’s something about the matches that has brought out the best in Mickelson in recent years.

RYAN LAVNER: RORY MCILROY. Ticked off after being blown away Sunday at East Lake, motivated to snuff out this American resurgence, McIlroy is in form and ready to have a big week in Paris. Sure to go all five matches, he is the best bet to earn the most points for the Europeans. 

WILL GRAY: JON RAHM. Seve turned this event on its head four decades ago, and Sergio made a big splash in his debut at Brookline. Now it’s Rahm’s turn to show that the fire that sometimes derails him in stroke play will be his strongest asset in a team environment – especially if a pairing with Rory McIlroy comes to fruition.

JAY COFFIN: TIGER WOODS. It’s not remotely a stretch to think that the same man who set the golf world ablaze last week at East Lake will do it again this week outside Paris. He’s healthy, he’s happy, he will have a new partner to rejuvenate him and he’s playing as well as he has in a long, long time. Tiger is relishing everything about this week and it’ll end with being his team’s most important player.

WHO WILL BE A SURPRISE STAR?

HOGGARD: TOMMY FLEETWOOD. It’s as much a part of the Ryder Cup as zealous fans and awkward foursomes moments, a European rookie defies conventional wisdom and emerges as a bona fide world beater. This year that fresh-faced super star will be Fleetwood, who has performed in plenty of high-profile moments this year including his runner-up finish at the U.S. Open.

LAVNER: SERGIO GARCIA. Don’t look now, but the most-scrutinized captain’s pick on either side has found a bit of form. Six of his past eight rounds have been in the 60s, and he’s a combined 27 under par across his last two starts. Garcia gets up for the Ryder Cup more than any other event, and he’ll bring a lot more to these matches than some team-room levity.

GRAY: ALEX NOREN. The Swede boasts the perfect game and demeanor for alternate shot, and he won here just three months ago. American fans might not be well-acquainted with his steely Scandinavian stare, but they’ll be plenty familiar by the end of the week.

COFFIN: ALEX NOREN. The man won the French Open here in July and Le Golf National obviously fits his eye. Also, every time the Ryder Cup is played an unlikely European drops 20-footers for birdie all over the Americans with the greatest of ease. The focus will be on McIlroy, Rose, Poulter and Rahm, but Noren will be just as dangerous

WHO WILL WIN?

HOGGARD: UNITED STATES. It won’t be easy – think last match, last hole on Sunday – but the U.S. team ends more than two decades of frustration and wins its first Ryder Cup in Europe since 1993. The Europeans will keep it close through the team sessions, but there will simply be too many holes in the Continent’s lineup to survive Sunday singles.

LAVNER: EUROPE. Can’t blame the task force for this: In a battle of strength vs. strength, the Europeans will rely on their bevy of unexciting, fairways-and-greens strikers (Alex Noren, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, etc.) and benefit from playing at home to reclaim the cup in a narrow victory. 

GRAY: EUROPE. And I’ll give you a score, 15-13. It’ll be close, and both sides will have their moments. But the U.S. has brought strong squads on this side of the Atlantic before and come up short, and this will be no different against a Euro team that has both depth and local knowledge. The road drought continues.

COFFIN: UNITED STATES. Too much firepower. When there is a team that has Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson as its weakest links, take that team to win every time. The 25-year drought will end for the red, white and blue in fine fashion. The matches will be close, but I just don’t see a way where Europe can hang on late on Sunday. The Americans will win by 2 points, 15-13.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Finau on U.S. team with idols Phil and Tiger

By Rex HoggardSeptember 27, 2018, 2:06 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Tony Finau began playing golf in the summer of 1997 when he was 8 years old, which makes the ’99 Ryder Cup his first memory of the matches.

“It's still one of the coolest moments for our American team to look back and reflect on that win, the comeback," he said. "It was a special thing for us Americans, but for me starting and playing and seeing how excited they were, I started to look at the Ryder Cup as a goal of mine to be on that team and share some of those memories.”

That two key members of the ’99 team, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, are sharing a locker room with Finau this week at Le Golf National only makes his first start at the Ryder Cup that much more special.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

“Those are two guys, two of my golfing idols growing up and I think pretty much the other [nine] guys on the team can say the same thing,” Finau said. “This is a special Ryder Cup for us, and I think this is a very special one for them, as well.”

For Finau, it’s a fitting end to what has been an eventful year that included a severely injured ankle during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters as well as top-10 finishes in three of the four majors.

“Just having a spot on this team, it's been a dream of mine since I started playing the game at 8 years old,” Finau said.

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, 2018 Ryder Cup, Tony Finau

Trending

Getty Images

Koepka loves atmosphere: 'People aren’t afraid to boo you'

By Will GraySeptember 27, 2018, 1:57 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – In the eyes of many casual fans, Brooks Koepka more closely resembles an NFL safety than a PGA Tour player. It’s no surprise, then, that he’s fully embracing the team dynamic in play this week at the Ryder Cup.

Koepka made his event debut two years ago at Hazeltine, and he was a part of the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup squad last fall. But this week in France the first time he’ll step into a hostile road environment as he returns to the continent where he first began his pro career.

While he’s keenly aware that more jeers than cheers will await him on the first tee Friday, the presumptive Player of the Year isn’t backing down.

“The Ryder Cup truly feels like a sporting event. A football game, a basketball game, whatever it is,” Koepka said. “It’s loud and people aren’t afraid to boo you. That’s fun. I love that atmosphere, and I kind of got a taste of that at Hazeltine. It was the coolest experience.”

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

Three of Koepka’s four PGA Tour victories have come in majors, including two this year. The lone outlier remains the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open, where the crowds around the 16th hole might be the closest comparison between a regular Tour event and the unabashed fervor of the Ryder Cup.

Koepka handled that environment without issue, and he’s eager to try his hand again this week in an admittedly more partisan setting.

“You kind of feel like you’re a horse in the gate, getting ready to go and just kind of antsy,” Koepka said. “I wouldn’t really call it nerves, but then once that first tee shot goes, you’re ready to go. The excitement you have, you’re fired up. You’re representing your country, playing for the rest of your team. You know, it’s bigger than just me. You’re playing for everybody else.”

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.