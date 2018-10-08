Getty Images

Monday Scramble: Teamwork(s), unless it doesn't

By Will GrayOctober 8, 2018, 6:00 pm

Brandt Snedeker lets one get away, Jim Furyk speaks up, the LPGA gets it right, the European Tour gets creative and more in this week’s edition of the Monday Scramble:

Thanks to a pretty sizeable assist from Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Tway is officially out of his father's shadow,

Give credit where it's due: Tway took advantage of the smallest ray of hope Sunday at the Safeway Open, hanging in down the stretch before rolling in birdies on each of his final five holes. That included the last two in regulation and three more in a playoff, first to eliminate Snedeker and then to edge Ryan Moore for his first career win.

Tway's father, Bob, famously beat out Greg Norman for the 1986 PGA Championship, and now the two soft-spoken Oklahomans join a short list of fathers and sons who have both won on Tour.

"It's been a long road, but this is why you work hard right here," Tway said.

But let's not lose sight of the fact that this is one where Snedeker would dearly love a mulligan. Up five with 11 holes to play, his swing appeared to leave him at the worst possible time as finding a green with a wedge from the middle of the fairway suddenly became a Herculean task.

Snedeker salvaged a mediocre season with a win at the Wyndham Championship that also included a 59, but the sting of his collapse in wine country could linger.

"I'm going to look back on that one in a few years, really gave that one away," Snedeker said. "I played probably 63 holes of pretty damn good golf and nine holes I'd like to have back."

1. The Ryder Cup is already on Thomas Bjorn's mantle, and debris on the grounds at Le Golf National has (probably) been cleared. But the fallout from the U.S. side continues.

First it was Patrick Reed's explosive comments, then the questions about a possible schism in the Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka bromance. Add in Phil Mickelson's gripes about course setup and it's clear that no one can match the dramatics of the American squad when the Cup heads back across the Atlantic.

The post-mortems will likely be less exhaustive than they were in 2014 at Gleneagles, when formative changes were sparked. But the Ryder Cup questions won't stop anytime soon for Reed, who is expected to tee it up again in Asia in a couple weeks. Same goes for Jordan Spieth, who bristled at the length of time he had to answer queries about his 2016 Masters collapse and could be getting Reed-related questions well into 2019.

2. After reading about the fallout all week in various reports, U.S. captain Jim Furyk has spoken out.

Furyk sat with Golf Channel insider Tim Rosaforte for a lengthy interview, with topics ranging from Tiger and Phil to the course setup at Le Golf National and the altercation that did or did not occur between Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

But Furyk's most telling comments centered around Reed, who painted a picture of a "buddy system" that didn't take into account input from all players. According to Furyk, Reed knew about his pairing with Woods ahead of time and even chatted with the captain about which specific tee time he wanted during Friday's opening session.

"They knew," Furyk said of the quartet of Woods, Reed, Spieth and Justin Thomas. "All four players knew who they'd be playing with weeks in advance."

3. While the Euros likely had a few headaches Monday morning (more on that below), the notion of a Ryder Cup hangover might be a bit overrated.

Of the four players who stayed across the Atlantic to play in the Dunhill Links, each one cracked the top 10: Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood both tied for second, while Americans Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka finished T-9.

For Hatton and Fleetwood, it was probably a chance to keep the good vibes flowing. For Finau and Koepka, it may have been a respite to get back to the grind after a forgettable finish in Paris.

4. The LPGA made a gamble by taking the UL International Crown to South Korea, and the scene that played out during Sunday's conclusion validated the risk.

Fans flocked to Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, creating crowds that dwarf those that gather when women's majors are at stake in the U.S. The partisan crowds were rewarded when the home team held off squads from the U.S. and England to win for the first time.

While the tournament suffered because of a typhoon-induced washout Saturday, the full-throated conclusion showed that the Crown is here to stay - and will probably be back in Korea sooner rather than later.

5. LPGA commissioner Mike Whan created this event in part to offer a team environment for Asian players who aren't eligible for the biennial Solheim Cup. Consider that another victory.

With Ariya Jutanugarn chipping in to get Thailand into the singles' round and In Gee Chun going 4-0 for the victorious Koreans, it's clear that many of the top-ranked players in the world are relishing the opportunity to play for pride and country. Kudos to all involved.

6. It was a tale of two weeks for two of the biggest American stars. Lexi Thompson impressed, going 3-0-1 with a singles halve coming only once the overall outcome was decided. Michelle Wie, on the other hand, went 1-3. She told reporters that she had to re-work her swing because of a lingering injury, tailoring her move after Steve Stricker. The aesthetics are there, but the results remain a work in progress.

7. Leave it to Phil Mickelson to carry the dramatics of his 2018 into a new PGA Tour season.

Lefty was the only player to make the intercontinental trek from Paris to Napa, and after a disastrous Ryder Cup, he started the Safeway Open with a bogey-free 65 - which he promptly called fool's gold.

"Don't let the good round fool you," Mickelson said. "I'm not at my best. But today, a few things clicked and it was fun."

Those comments proved prescient, as Mickelson faded during a third-round 74 that included an iron tee shot on a short par-4 that landed OB. He left wine country with a T-17 finish, although a win still might not have cracked the top five Phil storylines of the year.

8. Before the weekend fade, Mickelson grabbed more headlines with a sharp critique of last week's Ryder Cup setup.

"The fact is they had brutal rough, almost unplayable, and that's not the way I play," he said. "I'm 48. I'm not going to play tournaments with rough like that anymore. It's a waste of my time."

While some viewed Lefty's critiques as sour grapes, when taken in context, they reinforced the notion that the Europeans did the right thing by tightening the French fairways and growing out the rough. Le Golf National turned into a bona fide home course advantage (just as Hazeltine was for the Americans in 2016). Just don't expect Mickelson to head back over for a French Open anytime soon.

As fans can recall from the 2015 Open, sometimes things can get weird at the Old Course. But a shotgun start?

That's what European Tour officials resorted to Sunday, with stiff winds threatening to postpone the conclusion of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. And you know what? It kind of worked.

The setup created some real-time drama as Tyrrell Hatton's lead collapsed, and Lucas Bjerregaard made his charge. It also had the unintentional wrinkle of having Bjerregaard finish on the Road Hole, equal parts difficult and iconic.

When he dropped a shot, the scene shifted a few hundred yards away to Hatton, who missed a putt on No. 18 that would have forced a playoff. Once again, the cozy confines and open sight lines of St. Andrews only served to ratchet up the drama.

Still waiting to find out who won closest to the pin on No. 11, though.

This week's award winners ... 

We've All Been There: To hard-partying Tyrrell Hatton, who admitted that the post-Ryder Cup euphoria led to him waking up "next to the toilet" in his hotel Monday morning. He brushed away the cobwebs admirably, coming oh-so-close to a Dunhill Links three-peat.

Speaking of Three-Peats: With Brendan Steele's T-53 finish, five different players have come up short in the last year in their effort to become the first to three-peat on the PGA Tour since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-11). Next up? Brooks Koepka at Pebble Beach.

Turn Back the Clock: Fred Couples. Mr. Smooth told reporters at the start of the week this would likely be his last PGA Tour start outside the Masters, but then he fired a second-round 65 at age 59 to make his 500th career cut. He ended up in a respectable tie for 41st.

Fashionistas: Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler donned "I Made Tiger Great Again" t-shirts over the weekend while celebrating Woods' Tour Championship win. Always good to keep a sense of humor about things.

Back in the Winner's Circle: Jonathan Smart. More than two years after guiding Danny Willett to his Masters triumph, Smart celebrated Sunday in St. Andrews as caddie for Bjerregaard's breakthrough win.

Get Used to the Name: Sungjae Im. The Korean led the Web.com Tour money list wire-to-wire in 2018, and he promptly finished T-4 in his first PGA Tour start as a member. It's not if but when he improves on that result.

Masters Bound: Takumi Kanaya, who rallied to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Singapore. Hopefully Hideki Matsuyama can find some time in his Augusta practice schedule next spring to play a few holes with the 20-year-old who followed in his APAC footsteps.

Taking the Scenic Route: Aaron Baddeley. The 37-year-old lost his PGA Tour card last season and had to Monday qualify for Safeway. He turned that opportunity into a T-4 finish that moved him a big step toward solidifying status for (gulp) 2020.



Mickelson: Busy schedule a 'bit of a mistake'

By Will GrayOctober 8, 2018, 4:10 pm

After wrapping up his busiest stretch of golf in more than a decade, Phil Mickelson is ready to dial it back.

Mickelson had a resurgent 2018 season at age 48, breaking a five-year victory drought at the WGC-Mexico Championship in March. That win highlighted a hectic season that saw Lefty make 24 official starts, including a return to the Tour Championship, the most since he played 26 events in 2002.

Mickelson struggled to find his form at the Ryder Cup, but he quickly flew back west to play in the season-opening Safeway Open where he moved into early contention with an opening 65 before fading to a T-17 finish. Mickelson's start in Napa was his eighth event in the last 10 weeks, dating back to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and afterwards he told reporters that he might need to make some edits for 2019.

"I've made a bit of a mistake this year that I'm going to learn from as far as playing too many events in a row, and not being able to recover and be as sharp as I want to be when I do play," Mickelson said. "That's something I'll have to work on in the coming months and years."

Mickelson made 22 starts in each of the prior two seasons, and he started his 2018 campaign with a run of five events in five weeks on the West Coast ahead of his breakthrough win in Mexico. He only had one break as long as three weeks, that coming between the Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship, and he spoke often this summer about issues with energy levels and on-course focus.

Mickelson was one of only two players ranked inside the top 25 in the world who started the new wraparound season in Napa, although he believes the PGA Tour's schedule changes could lead to a better Safeway field in 2019.

"This has really turned into a great tournament the first three years, and I think next year when it has a bit of a break between the FedExCup and the start of the season, I think the field here's going to get really strong," Mickelson said. "I think it will be one of the best all year. It's a great golf course and a wonderful place to be."



Tway cracks OWGR top 100 after Safeway win

By Will GrayOctober 8, 2018, 1:48 pm

After leaving wine country with his first career PGA Tour title, Kevin Tway ascended to unprecedented heights in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Tway beat Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Moore in a three-hole playoff at the season-opening Safeway Opening thanks to birdies on each of his final five holes. As a result he jumped from No. 138 to No. 85 in the rankings, moving into the top 100 for the first time.

Despite coughing up a five-shot lead over the final 11 holes, Snedeker moved up six spots to No. 45 with his T-2 finish. The same result took Moore from No. 71 to No. 61, with all three players in the field for this week's CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

Click here for the Official World Golf Ranking

Lucas Bjerregaard rallied to win the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, and the victory pushed the Dane up 37 spots to No. 55. Tyrrell Hatton's T-2 finish moved him from No. 26 to No. 23, while the same result bumped Tommy Fleetwood up one spot to No. 11.

There were no changes this week among the top 10, with Dustin Johnson remaining in front of Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. Francesco Molinari stayed at No. 6, with Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth rounding out the top 10.

With his next official start unknown, Tiger Woods held steady at No. 13.



Reed could learn a few lessons from Furyk

By Rex HoggardOctober 8, 2018, 12:56 pm

It hasn’t been the best of days for Jim Furyk.

In a wide-ranging interview with Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte on Sunday, the American Ryder Cup captain described how difficult the past week has been, although he did concede that criticism was always going to be a part of the gig.

“In many ways it’s been tough. I love those guys,” he said. “To hear and read the comments otherwise has been difficult for me as a captain, but also I’ve talked to a lot of the captains and players and received messages that are very positive. That’s helped, but overall it’s been difficult.”

The most noteworthy criticism has been centered on his decision to split up Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth, who had been such a formidable pairing in previous Ryder Cups.

Much of that second-guessing has been fueled by Reed, who told the New York Times that he was surprised by Furyk’s decision to pair him with Tiger Woods and not Spieth. Reed also described a “buddy system” when it came to decision making.

Reed, who went 0-2 paired with Woods in fourball play, also criticized Furyk for only playing him twice in the team sessions. “For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice,” he said.

Furyk, however, described a much different exchange that led him put Spieth with Justin Thomas, a team that went 3-1, and Reed with Woods, which he thought would be a “great” pairing.

“That was more of a decision that was made when Tiger Woods went from being a vice captain to a player, to a captain’s pick,” Furyk said. “All the while, kind of keeping an eye on Tiger, he played so well at the British Open, had a chance to win there, he kind of willed himself to a second-place finish at the PGA. It became very apparent that the guys on that team who had qualified wanted Tiger Woods on that team as a player.”

Woods’ ascension to captain’s pick created what Furyk described as an opportunity, with Spieth and Thomas being an obvious pairing and Woods and Reed emerging as a compelling option.

“When I started looking at who [Woods] would pair well with, I kept coming back to Patrick Reed. They had such a great relationship with Tiger as a vice captain and Patrick as a player [on previous teams],” Furyk said. “Tiger has been something of a mentor to him in so many ways. They get along very well, so I thought it would be good for Patrick to have Tiger as a partner, but I also thought Patrick would provide a lot for Tiger as well.”

Furyk said the conversation that ultimately led to the Spieth-Reed split had nothing to do with Spieth, and everything to do with finding a partner that fit well with Woods, who has struggled to find a viable partner throughout his career in the Ryder Cup.

Furyk also dismissed the idea that Reed was "blindsided" by the pairing.

“All four players knew who they were going to be playing with weeks in advance,” Furyk said.

Dealing with divergent personalities is a crucial element of leadership, and it’s clear now that Reed created a particularly unique challenge for Furyk; but the U.S. captain explained a consensus-driven process with no shortage of accountability, for player or captain.

Furyk outlined, for example, why he sent Reed out in the day’s 10th match on Sunday.

“I told Patrick, going out on Sunday, he was in that 10 spot because, statistically speaking, when teams have gotten off on a good roll coming from behind on Sunday, it really seems to fall on that 9-10 spot, statistically,” Furyk said. “Putting Patrick in that position was done for a reason, because I felt like he was the guy we wanted handling that pressure.”

But if his comments to the New York Times are any indication, Reed was only interested in what was best for him.

Reed suggested that the decision to break up what had been a prolific pairing was Spieth’s decision. “The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me. I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success,” Reed said.

Perhaps, but then when you’re a part of a team, there’s also something to be said for doing what’s best for the group. Given Spieth and Thomas’ record, it’s hard to find fault with that pairing.

The next few months will undoubtedly be difficult for Furyk. Still, he doesn't have any interest in sidestepping blame. It is what’s expected from a leader.

Furyk's is a lesson in leadership and how to behave within a team atmosphere. With any luck, that will be Furyk’s final message to Reed, who appears poised to be a mainstay in future U.S. team rooms. What role he assumes, either as victor or villain, is up to him.



Safeway purse payout: Tway nearly equals last season's earnings

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 8, 2018, 12:02 pm

Kevin Tway earned $1.379 million in 31 events last season on the PGA Tour. In one event this season, he's nearly equaled that amount. Here's a look at how the purse paid out at the Safeway Open, where Tway won his first PGA Tour event.

1 Kevin Tway -14 $1,152,000.00
T2 Ryan Moore -14 563,200.00
T2 Brandt Snedeker -14 563,200.00
T4 Aaron Baddeley -13 241,280.00
T4 Sungjae Im -13 241,280.00
T4 Luke List -13 241,280.00
T4 Troy Merritt -13 241,280.00
T4 Sam Ryder -13 241,280.00
9 J.B. Holmes -11 185,600.00
T10 Bill Haas -10 153,600.00
T10 Jim Knous -10 153,600.00
T10 Danny Lee -10 153,600.00
T10 Chase Wright -10 153,600.00
T14 Julián Etulain -9 115,200.00
T14 Adam Schenk -9 115,200.00
T14 Harold Varner III -9 115,200.00
T17 Patrick Cantlay -8 80,960.00
T17 Cameron Davis -8 80,960.00
T17 Lucas Glover -8 80,960.00
T17 Tom Hoge -8 80,960.00
T17 Nate Lashley -8 80,960.00
T17 Hunter Mahan -8 80,960.00
T17 Phil Mickelson -8 80,960.00
T17 Michael Thompson -8 80,960.00
T25 Cameron Champ -7 46,800.00
T25 Brett Drewitt -7 46,800.00
T25 Dylan Frittelli -7 46,800.00
T25 Peter Malnati -7 46,800.00
T25 Tyler McCumber -7 46,800.00
T25 Patrick Rodgers -7 46,800.00
T25 Kevin Streelman -7 46,800.00
T25 Johnson Wagner -7 46,800.00
T33 Ryan Blaum -6 32,400.00
T33 Jonas Blixt -6 32,400.00
T33 Wyndham Clark -6 32,400.00
T33 Mackenzie Hughes -6 32,400.00
T33 Whee Kim -6 32,400.00
T33 Alex Prugh -6 32,400.00
T33 Chez Reavie -6 32,400.00
T33 Richy Werenski -6 32,400.00
T41 Fred Couples -5 23,680.00
T41 Emiliano Grillo -5 23,680.00
T41 Grayson Murray -5 23,680.00
T41 J.J. Spaun -5 23,680.00
T41 Adam Svensson -5 23,680.00
T46 Bud Cauley -4 17,115.43
T46 Ben Crane -4 17,115.43
T46 Joel Dahmen -4 17,115.43
T46 Martin Laird -4 17,115.43
T46 J.T. Poston -4 17,115.43
T46 Cameron Tringale -4 17,115.43
T46 Sepp Straka -4 17,115.42
T53 Bronson Burgoon -3 14,610.29
T53 Carlos Ortiz -3 14,610.29
T53 Brendan Steele -3 14,610.29
T53 Jhonattan Vegas -3 14,610.29
T53 Roberto Castro -3 14,610.28
T53 Brian Stuard -3 14,610.28
T53 Nick Taylor -3 14,610.28
T60 Max Homa -2 13,952.00
T60 Roger Sloan -2 13,952.00
T60 Martin Trainer -2 13,952.00
T63 Fabián Gómez -1 13,568.00
T63 Adam Long -1 13,568.00
T63 Maverick McNealy -1 13,568.00
T66 Harris English E 13,184.00
T66 Andrew Landry E 13,184.00
T66 Tyrone Van Aswegen E 13,184.00
T69 Ricky Barnes 1 12,736.00
T69 Tyler Duncan 1 12,736.00
T69 Seth Reeves 1 12,736.00
T69 Hudson Swafford 1 12,736.00
73 Michael Kim 2 12,416.00
74 Brandon Harkins 5 12,288.00
T75 Jonathan Byrd MDF 12,032.00
T75 Kyle Jones MDF 12,032.00
T75 Ben Silverman MDF 12,032.00
T78 James Hahn MDF 11,520.00
T78 Sam Saunders MDF 11,520.00
T78 John Senden MDF 11,520.00
T78 Vaughn Taylor MDF 11,520.00
T78 Josh Teater MDF 11,520.00
T83 Chad Collins MDF 11,008.00
T83 Sung Kang MDF 11,008.00
T83 Joaquin Niemann MDF 11,008.00
86 David Hearn MDF 10,752.00
