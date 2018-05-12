Getty Images

For Simpson, Sawgrass is toothless - almost

By Will GrayMay 12, 2018, 12:19 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Having captured the U.S. Open and lifted a handful of trophies, Webb Simpson knows plenty about what it takes to conquer a demanding test. But coming down the stretch Friday at TPC Sawgrass, he started having some unexpected flashbacks.

“I grew up on an easy golf course,” Simpson explained. “So it reminded me of being back home, shooting low numbers.”

It’s a phrase that likely won’t make it into promotional materials for The Players Championship anytime soon. But Simpson made it look effortless during the second round, torching the Stadium Course for nine birdies and an eagle while tying both the course record and the 36-hole scoring record despite a watery double bogey on the 17th.

Granted, Simpson was hardly the only player to feast on benign scoring conditions through the first two rounds, as calm winds and soft greens have turned the PGA Tour’s marquee event into some derivative of the John Deere Classic. Simpson leads by five at 15 under, but three other players are in double digits under par while a 4-under total doesn’t even crack the top 30.

It’s the second time in as many years that the Stadium Course has been brought to its knees through two rounds, with the field combining for a subpar scoring average (71.647) that is more than a shot lower than last year’s average.

“I think I watched a little bit on TV yesterday when I was having breakfast before I played in the afternoon, and I was surprised at how many shots spun back and how receptive the greens were,” said Patrick Cantlay, who is tied for second at 10 under. “It looked like they were making birdies left and right.”

The preponderance of birdies seemed to come from the blade of Simpson’s putter, as he rattled off six in a row on the back nine to distance himself from the field. Nearly five years removed from his most recent victory, he now enjoys an enviable position given that each of the previous three players who led by at least three shots at the halfway point here went on to victory.

But despite the receptive conditions, not every player found as much fortune as did Simpson. The two marquee groupings that received plenty of pre-tournament hype largely fizzled out: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson all missed the cut, while Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas made it to the weekend by the thinnest of margins.

For the latter trio, the good news is that they have a Saturday tee time. The bad news is that they’re facing a two-touchdown deficit and sit four shots outside the top 25, with little if any chance of factoring into the final outcome.

“We would all like to be grinding around the lead, but sometimes that’s not the case and you’ve got to get around the cut line,” said Spieth, who needed every bit of a second-round 68 to sneak into the weekend at 1 under.

After two days of red-stained leaderboards, the good times may soon grind to a halt for the 80 players still under par. When Day reached 15 under through 36 holes two years ago, the Stadium Course bit back in a big way during a blustery third round where firm conditions sent the scoring average skyrocketing to 75.592. Only three players broke 70 that afternoon, and Day’s 15-under score proved to be the winning total.

Conditions are unlikely to reach those extremes this weekend, with steamy temps and light breezes in the forecast. But rest assured that tournament officials will likely look to equip the Stadium Course with a few more rows of teeth over the next two rounds, lest scores approach Greg Norman’s 24-under total from a quarter century ago in the final iteration of the tournament’s stint in May.

It’s all a scenario that Simpson welcomes, having ridden an unexpectedly hot putter to a position even he didn’t originally consider within his grasp.

“At a certain point, maybe on 13 today, you just start – like a kid, just kind of laughing. Everything is going in. You feel  like no matter what, you’re going to make it,” Simpson said. “But at the same time, you’re at TPC Sawgrass, so you know that trouble is everywhere as you guys saw with me on 17.”

The trouble is certainly lurking, as any number of stars sent home early can attest, and more chaos is sure to ensue on an unpredictable layout where double bogey is never more than one swing away. But they’ll all be chasing Simpson, who has spent the past two days evoking a four-letter word that might make tournament officials cringe: easy.

Spieth makes first Players cut since 2014

By Rex HoggardMay 11, 2018, 11:11 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Considering Jordan Spieth’s record at TPC Sawgrass, making the cut on the number on Friday could be considered progress.

In four starts at the PGA Tour’s marquee event, Spieth has missed the cut the last three years and his opening 75 on Thursday didn’t exactly fill him with confidence that this year would be different.

On Friday, however, Spieth began his turnaround early with back-to-back birdies to start his round and added five more on his way to a second-round 68, good enough for a 1-under total and his first trip to the weekend on the Stadium Course since 2014.

“I’m just trying to get comfortable with my putter. I’m on the right path, it’s just going to take some time,” said Spieth, who needed 28 putts on Friday compared to 31 on Day 1.

Spieth added that he’s still trying to figure out TPC Sawgrass and conceded that he’d probably put too much pressure on himself in previous years.

“I just haven’t played it patient enough, especially the first round. I’ve never gotten off to a good start,” said Spieth, who has opening rounds of 75, 72, 73 and 74 in his last four starts.

Simpson (63) ties course record, leads by five

By Will GrayMay 11, 2018, 11:01 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Only the infamous 17th hole stood between Webb Simpson and a serious piece of history at The Players Championship.

Simpson’s sand wedge bounced off the boards fronting the island green and ended up in the water, leading to a double bogey. But that was the only thing the former U.S. Open champ did wrong all day, as he used a back-nine surge to build a seven-shot lead before settling for a five-shot cushion, heading into the weekend at 15 under.

“It’s rare as a golfer where everything is working well: driving, iron play, chipping and putting,” Simpson said. “Today everything came together.”

Simpson started strong with an opening-round 66, but he took it up a notch Friday with nine birdies and an eagle over his first 16 holes. That included six birdies in a row from Nos. 11-16, a stretch that tied the tournament’s longest streak and included a 22-foot make on No. 13 and a 28-footer from the back fringe on No. 15 – all to the amazement of his playing partners.

“Those putts were going in, they were just laughing,” Simpson said. “Tyrrell (Hatton) wanted me to touch his putter for him on 15, which I think is within the rules.”

Simpson needed to close with two pars to shoot a 61, which would have set a new course record on the Stadium Course by two shots. Instead, he became the seventh player to share the record of 9-under 63 and first since Colt Knost in the second round in 2016. He also tied the 36-hole tournament scoring record first set by Jason Day two years ago.

“I didn’t know the record. I figured I was probably close,” he said. “But to be honest, I cared more about having a good routine and hitting a good shot in this golf tournament than the record. The records are just bonuses to good play.”

When Simpson won the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic, it was his third career victory and appeared to be a harbinger of more to come. But he has won only one time since, capturing the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October 2013.

He’ll now have his best chance yet to break that victory drought, carrying a handful of shots over his nearest competitors (Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay and Danny Lee) into the third round.

“I’m 15 under through two days here, which is a lot lower than I ever expected it to be,” Simpson said. “It’s a lot of fun to play good golf, and hopefully I can keep that up.”

Watch: Webb's 59 bid ends with water ball at 17

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 11, 2018, 9:59 pm

Players Championship leader Webb Simpson arrived at the par-3 17th Friday 11 under on his round and in need of a birdie-birdie finish to shoot 59.

Coming off a run of six straight birdies from Nos. 11-16, Simpson took aim at the island green but instead found the bulkhead - and then the water.

Simpson went on to make double bogey at 17 and a par at 18 to shoot 63 and stake himself to a five-shot lead at 15 under par.

Watch: Young Fowler fan meets his idol at Players

By Grill Room TeamMay 11, 2018, 9:26 pm

A young golf fan named Redick got to meet his idol Thursday at The Players when Rickie Fowler not only gave him a ball but also stopped for a meet-and-greet and photo op.

Redick initially posed for a picture with Fowler when he was just a baby, prompting Rickie to joke, "I don't have to hold you this time."

Fowler signed multiple items for Redick, who with any luck will get to take an Austin Connelly-Sergio Garcia photo with Fowler on Tour one day.

