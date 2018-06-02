Getty Images

Tiger has more than enough to win ... and he knows it

By Will GrayJune 2, 2018, 9:32 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – The list of firsts in this latest iteration of Tiger Woods’ comeback seemingly grows by the week, if not the day. But he unlocked an unusual achievement Saturday at the Memorial Tournament when he shot under par, moved into contention and still walked off the 18th green absolutely fuming.

The 4-foot miss for par on the final hole certainly contributed to his fiery mood. So, too, did a three-putt on No. 16 that cost him a share of the lead, and a short birdie miss two holes before that. But there was no mistaking the tension enveloping the room as he spoke to the media minutes after signing his card, describing a round that he felt should have been a 63 or a 64 and instead added up to 68.

“That’s probably the highest score I could have possibly shot today,” Woods said. “I played really, really well. I played beautifully, actually. Had total control of what I was doing out there and just didn’t finish it off.”

Minutes later, as Woods toiled on the putting green with the high afternoon sun beaming down, the culprit was clear. A balky putter has tainted two straight days of absolutely vintage ball-striking, keeping a potential weekend charge at bay and increasing the grade of the hill he’ll have to climb in the final round.

Despite stumbling out of the gates in the opening round, Woods has hit the ball well enough to tee off Sunday among the leaders on a course he once dominated – only to let the opportunity slip away, one short miss at a time.

“The scary thing is, everyone knows Tiger for being such a good putter. He hasn’t really shown that today, or this week,” said Patrick Reed, who played the third round alongside Woods. “He hasn’t putted well, and he’s still able to shoot the numbers that he is because of how well he’s hitting the golf ball.”

The halcyon days of spring, when Woods opined about the pleasure of simply being able to tee it up on a weekly basis without pain, seem like they’ve been quickly shuttered in the archives. Woods is living in the moment, fully cognizant of the strengths of his game at the moment and equally frustrated by the lingering elements holding him back.

The focus has once again shifted from injury updates and the status of his oft-injured back to the ups and downs of his scorecard on any given day.

It’s his preferred element, all things considered, and one where he thrived for nearly two decades. But that familiarity has also made the struggles on the greens this week sting a little more, knowing exactly how close he is to returning to full power after cobbling together his game from the ground up, one element at a time.

There was no mistaking a hint of venom when Woods was asked if he believes his game is “good enough to win” as currently constructed.

“Well, I was at 11 under par and I had wasted a bunch of shots the last two days, and I was 4 over par in the first round,” he said. “So you do the math.”

It’s the type of sound bite that could have been clipped off a YouTube reel from 2001, or even 2013: a frank assessment of a man who knows, and believes at his core, that what he has is more than enough.

“It’s close,” Reed said. “I mean, he missed a lot of short putts today. He made a couple good ones. Today, easily for him, could have been a 7 or 8 under par without blinking.”

He’ll have an opportunity to put all the pieces together during a final round expected to be interrupted by weather and one where he’ll face a deficit of several shots. But whether or not this is the moment when everything aligns, it’s becoming increasingly clear that such a round is fast approaching.

It’s also clear that simply showing up is no longer enough for a man whose expectations are ratcheting up with breakneck speed, just as the summer season hits its stride.

“I’m in a position where, if I shoot another good round like I had the last two days,” Woods said, “I’ve got a chance.”

TT Postscript: Putter again betrays Woods

By Tiger TrackerJune 2, 2018, 8:30 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – For the second straight day, Tiger Woods walked off the 18th green at Muirfield Village with an under par score and a look of frustration. Here are a few observations from strolling another loop with the man as he surged up the Memorial Tournament leaderboard only to stumble down the stretch:

- When it’s been on, Tiger’s game this week has been about as good as anything he’s produced in this latest comeback. That includes a five-hole stretch to close out the front nine Saturday where he made three birdies and an eagle, quickly making up for a slow start and moving into contention before the leaders teed off.

- Woods actually grabbed a share of the lead at 11 under with a birdie on No. 15, but the putter betrayed him from there. A three-putt from 46 feet on No. 16 was followed by a miss from inside 4 feet for par on No. 18.

- It added up to a 4-under 68, which left him at 9 under heading into the final round. “That’s probably the highest score I could have possibly shot today,” he said. “I played really, really well. I played beautifully, actually.”

- Woods barely blinked tee to green, hitting 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens. He managed to turn a rare hiccup with a poor drive off the 15th tee into a birdie, and he didn’t drop a shot outside of his two late three-putts.

- While he got to the top of the leaderboard at one point, Woods finished his third round before the leaders made the turn and fully expects to face a significant deficit in order to claim his sixth trophy at Jack’s place. “I’m in position. Hopefully I won’t be too far back,” he said. “I wish I could have stayed up there at 11 under.”

- The putter was a clear culprit for the second straight day. Woods spent time on the practice green as dusk fell Friday night, but it didn’t help him much considering he also missed a 4-foot birdie putt on No. 14 and two others from inside 12 feet. “I was fine at the beginning of the round,” he said. “My speed was bad on the last two holes, the last two out of three holes, and I didn’t make any.”

After estimating that he could have turn a second-round 67 into a 62 or 63, Woods believes that today’s effort should have been closer to 63 or 64. “I am definitely not taking advantage of how well I’m hitting it,” he said. “Shooting in the low 60s could have been pretty easy if I had just putted normally.”

Tiger's putter heats up, then goes cold again

By Rex HoggardJune 2, 2018, 8:30 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Tiger Woods retreated to Muirfield Village’s practice putting green in Friday’s twilight searching for answers. For nine holes, it appeared he’d reached a breakthrough.

Woods played Nos. 5-9 in 5 under par, a run that included a 14-footer for eagle at the fifth and a 10-footer for birdie at No. 6. It was a different story on his closing loop, with missed birdie attempts at Nos. 10, 11, 14 and 15 on his way to a 1-over back nine.

“My speed was bad on the last two holes - the last two out of three holes - and I didn't make any,” Woods said.

Although Woods needed 31 putts on Day 3, statistically he was better on the greens, losing 1.42 shots to the field in strokes gained: putting, compared to 3.68 strokes lost on Friday.

Woods said his Friday session on the putting green helped, but he struggled to maintain that consistency and finished with a 68 for a 9 under total, which was four strokes off the lead when he completed his round.

“I was releasing the putter beautifully early. Just getting the putts to turn over. My toe was moving nicely. And just didn't do it at the end,” Woods said.

Tiger Tracker: Memorial Tournament

By Tiger TrackerJune 2, 2018, 8:00 pm

A lip-out three-putt at the last was the capper on a round of 31-37--68 for Tiger Woods on Moving Day at the Memorial. We tracked him all the way.

Jutanugarn closing gap on Smith at USWO

By Randall MellJune 2, 2018, 5:43 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ariya Jutanugarn managed to move a shot closer to Sarah Jane Smith in Saturday morning’s finish to the suspended second round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

Jutanugarn made two birdies and a bogey over the 10 holes she played after answering a 4 a.m. wakeup call, closing out a 2-under-par 70. She’s three shot behind Smith, who is at 10 under after posting another 5-under-par 67 Friday, before the weather delays hit in the afternoon.

The third round concluded shortly after noon on Saturday, with the third round scheduled to begin about 12:45 p.m.

Almost an inch of rain fell overnight, leaving a soggier course for the 78 players who had to return to Shoal Creek to finish their rounds.

“It was dry mud yesterday, now it’s back to wet mud,” Mo Martin said.

Su Oh (70-68), who also finished Friday, is four shots back, but nobody else is closer than seven shots of the lead. Count world No. 1 Inbee Park (70-71) and Michelle Wie (69-72) among the eight players who are tied for fourth.

“I’m not thinking about my position,” said Jutanuran, who won the Kingsmill Championship just two weeks ago. “But I’m really happy with my game. It’s really been improving. My short game is getting better.”

Wie had to return early Saturday to finish 11 holes.

“I wish I made a couple more birdies today, but at the same time I grinded it out, made a lot of par putts,” Wie said. “I’m really happy with the position I am in, and I hope to give myself a couple more birdie chances the next two rounds and try to make something happen.”

The cut was made at 4 over, with 63 players making it.

Defending champ and Rolex world No. 4 Sung Hyun Park (76-77) did not make the cut. Neither did world No. 2 Shanshan Feng (78-74).

Seven amateurs made the cut, with 18-year-old Swede Linn Grant (69-72) leading the way. Lucy Li (72-74), the youngest player in the field at 15, made the cut. She was 11 when she became the youngest player to qualify for a U.S. Women’s Open.

