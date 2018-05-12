Getty Images

Woods adds to highlight reel with 65 at Sawgrass

By Will GrayMay 12, 2018, 7:41 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – For a little over an hour Friday afternoon, Tiger Woods’ return to The Players Championship seemed like a failure.

His first two trips around the Stadium Course looked eerily similar to his mediocre performance from the week prior at the Wells Fargo Championship. Woods’ laments about missed opportunities, errant irons and an inability to convert on the greens may as well have been plucked from the Quail Hollow transcripts.

As his 36-hole score bounced around on both sides of the cut line late Friday afternoon, long after Woods left the premises in a tinted courtesy car, whatever pre-Masters momentum he accrued at the other three PGA Tour stops in Florida seemed like a distant memory.

But the scores eventually bounced Woods’ way, and granted him both a reprieve and a third-round tee time. He then wasted little time in marking another step of progress on a comeback journey that now has a new chapter of highlights.

From the very first shot of the day, Woods displayed a level of controlled confidence that hasn’t been seen since he fired a drive into someone’s back yard during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Tee shots posed no threat; iron shots cut and drew at his will; putts that for the last 10 days have misfired finally found their mark.

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“Eventually I was going to put all the pieces together,” Woods said. “Today, for the most part, I did that.”

It added up to a 7-under 65, cutting a 14-shot deficit momentarily in half and vaulting Woods into a tie for eighth when he tapped in for par on his final hole. The effort kicked off a number of “first since” accolades: best score of the season, first 65 on Tour in nearly three years and his lowest score to par since his most recent victory at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

“He had control of his golf ball,” said playing partner Mackenzie Hughes. “His putting kind of speaks for itself, but from the 10- to 20-foot range, he was just so solid and rolled in some really nice putts today.”

Despite a round that briefly threatened the course record, Woods won’t win his third Players title this week after digging an insurmountable hole with pedestrian scores over his first two rounds. But the theme for Woods this year hasn’t been about any single tournament, but rather his phoenix-like return when many believed his playing career might have effectively ended with back surgery last spring.

To that end, there’s plenty to glean from his performance Saturday that sent the Stadium Course crowds into a tizzy, even if it ultimately will have little bearing on the final leaderboard or who lifts the trophy come Sunday night.

“As I’ve told you guys this week, I’ve got my playing feels back and it’s just a matter of playing and executing and putting shots together,” Woods said. “It was nice. I made some putts today, and that was basically the difference.”

There’s no formula or checklist for cobbling together a victory, even when you have 79 to your credit. But surely one marker for Woods’ long-term hopes was his ability to finally go low – really low – when favorable conditions and a cooperative game finally converged.

Because for as much as Woods can rationalize his ability to successfully sweat two straight cuts on difficult tracks, to gradually build up his reps and his feels with middling results against stellar fields, these are the types of performances that can leave a lasting impression on a player’s psyche. Look no further than tournament leader Webb Simpson, who nearly had an out-of-body experience while distancing himself from the pack as Woods’ weekend fate hung in the balance late Friday afternoon.

“I think golf as a whole and sports as a whole, confidence is so big, and it can change the way you think. And I think even more so maybe with putting,” Simpson said. “I’ve started to believe again that I’m a great putter, and it had been a long time since I really felt that and believed it.”

What Woods does with this particular effort, what goodwill he can accrue from a round when he finished nearly two hours before the tournament leaders began, remains to be seen. But after struggling to keep his head above water for much of the past few weeks, he received another dose of tangible proof that lasting success is sometimes only one round away.

Weeks, maybe months from now Woods will likely play his way into contention with a trophy on the line. And when he does, that vault-like memory of his won’t have to drift back to 2000, or 2008, or even 2013 for inspiration.

He’ll be able to look back on a steamy trip around the Stadium Course that almost didn’t happen, a day when the putts finally fell in bunches, as the latest example that an often-maddening game can sometimes seem easy.

“I hit a lot of good shots today,” Woods said. “I hit a lot of, overall the whole day, a lot of quality shots and 65 was probably as high as I could have shot today, which was nice.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Players Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Simpson battling back from putting doldrums

By Ryan LavnerMay 13, 2018, 12:23 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Whatever happens Sunday, it’s worth noting that Webb Simpson’s career has already changed once here at TPC Sawgrass.

A year ago, he bumped into Tim Clark on the practice putting green. Two longtime anchorers forced to adopt a new method, Clark asked how Simpson was rolling it.

“Inconsistent,” he replied, and frankly, that was putting it mildly. The major champion, four-time PGA Tour winner and member of four cup teams was lost, entering the week ranked 192nd in putting.

“To be at the bottom of the barrel like we were, I didn’t know if he’d ever putt well again,” said Simpson’s caddie, Paul Tesori. “When you putt that poorly for that length of time and you play at this level, you can’t hide.”

But that day, Clark told Simpson to try the claw method. It felt awkward, but he was desperate for a quick fix. Simpson put it in play without any practice, and something immediately clicked – he shot 4 under for the first two rounds, ultimately tying for 16th. Over the rest of the year, after creating his own style – the “Kuchar-claw,” with the shaft pinned against his left forearm – Simpson climbed more than 100 spots in the rankings.

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I wasn’t going in a good direction,” he said. “I’m very thankful he gave me that lesson.”

“And to look at him now,” Tesori said, “it’s nothing short of miraculous.”

That’s one way to describe Simpson’s putting through three rounds here at The Players.

Simpson has gained more than nine shots on the field on the greens, tops by a wide margin. The first round was the 10th-best putting round of his career. The second round was his fifth-best. On Saturday, he putted like a “normal person,” but he still added to his eye-popping totals. Through three rounds he has drained 356 feet worth of putts, none bigger than his 17-footer on the last that preserved his seven-shot advantage at The Players – the largest 54-hole lead here, by two.

“The fact of where we were a year ago with our struggles,” Tesori said, “it’s pretty amazing we’re here right now with this situation in front of us.”

Simpson was one of golf’s many promising 20-somethings when he won the 2012 U.S. Open. That breakthrough came during the anchorers’ heyday, as Keegan Bradley (2011 PGA) and Simpson and Adam Scott (2013 Masters) all won majors with the end of their long putters pressed against their flat bellies or toned chests.

But it was a month after Scott’s breakthrough that the governing bodies announced a crackdown on anchoring. The ban didn’t go into effect for two-and-a-half more years, offering a transition period for users to find another method. That sounded good in theory, except many felt obligated to switch immediately, lest they be viewed by fans or their peers as cheaters.

So in late 2014, determined to forge ahead, Simpson broke his major-winning putter over his knee – a symbolic end to his anchoring career. Rather than discard his major-winning putter, he put the two pieces in his trophy case at home.

“It won the U.S. Open,” he said, “so it’s staying with me.”

Even as Simpson appeared ready to move on, he couldn’t rediscover his stroke. One of the most consistent putters on Tour ever since he debuted in 2009, he plummeted to 174th in 2015 and 177th in ’16.

“He was basically back to square one after spending thousands of hours perfecting a perfectly fine method,” said fellow ex-anchorer Adam Scott.

Ball-bashers like Dustin Johnson or Jon Rahm or Rory McIlroy don’t need to lead the Tour in putting – they just need to be mediocre on the greens to give themselves a chance each week.

Simpson, of course, doesn’t have that luxury. He averages 290 yards off the tee, which is well below Tour average. And he’s not particularly accurate, either, ranking outside the top 125 on Tour. He relies on his putting to stay in the mix, and if the putts don’t drop, well, then he’s going to struggle, sinking from 11th in the world in 2012 to a low of 88th last January.

It took him three years, and an impromptu lesson from Clark, but now Simpson is back among the Tour’s top-10 putters and on the verge of a runaway victory against the strongest field in golf.

“I hope he doesn’t putt too well with that thing up his arm,” Scott joked, “or they’ll ban that, too.”

Article Tags: Webb Simpson, 2018 Players Championship, Tim Clark, Adam Scott

Trending

Getty Images

Woods-Spieth highlight final round pairings

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 12, 2018, 11:59 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Webb Simpson may be well on his way to an easy victory at The Players Championship, but there will be plenty of eyeballs on a marquee pairing that hits the course 40 minutes before the tournament leader.

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth will play the final round together after both players rocketed up the leaderboard with third-round 65s, while Simpson will be joined by Danny Lee in the day’s final tee time as he looks to turn a seven-shot lead into his first win in nearly five years.

Here’s a look at the final-round times for all 71 players at TPC Sawgrass (all times ET):

9 a.m.: Brandon Harkins

9:05 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Ross Fisher

9:15 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, C.T. Pan

9:25 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Ryan Moore

9:35 a.m.: Nick Watney, Daniel Berger

9:45 a.m.: Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim

9:55 a.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Rose

10:05 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Austin Cook

10:15 a.m.: Martin Laird, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

10:25 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren

10:35 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Bubba Watson

10:45 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Na

10:55 a.m.: Ted Potter, Jr., Chris Stroud

11:05 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jason Kokrak

11:15 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Tyrone Van Aswegen

11:25 a.m.: Billy Horschel, J.J. Henry

11:35 a.m.: Cody Gribble, Brice Garnett

11:45 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin

11:55 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Jamie Lovemark

12:05 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Mackenzie Hughes

12:15 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Chesson Hadley

12:25 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Keegan Bradley

12:35 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Byeong-Hun An

12:45 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Scott Brown

12:55 p.m.: Adam Scott, Steve Stricker

1:05 p.m.: Rory Sabbatini, Henrik Stenson

1:15 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Jhonattan Vegas

1:25 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Richy Werenski

1:35 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman

1:45 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar

1:55 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter

2:05 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth

2:15 p.m.: Jason Day, Charl Schwartzel

2:25 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Xander Schauffele

2:35 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Jason Dufner

2:45 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Danny Lee

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, 2018 Players Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Can anyone catch red-hot Simpson?

By Rex HoggardMay 12, 2018, 11:56 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Even on a course that has a history of favoring the late-breaking horse, this has all the makings of a runaway.

Webb Simpson, the soft-spoken father of four with the salt-and-pepper beard who doesn’t exactly have the look of a man accustomed to stepping on the throats of fellow competitors, carved up TPC Sawgrass for the third consecutive day on his way to a commanding seven-stroke advantage over Danny Lee.

In sports there are no guarantees - it’s why they prefer to go all 72 before doling out crystal on the PGA Tour - but consider that Simpson could spot his closest challenger a stroke a hole on the front nine on Sunday and still likely ease into the closing loop with a comfortable lead.

At 19 under par following a third-round 68 on a Stadium Course that was much more user friendly than many expected it to be, Simpson’s 54-hole advantage is the largest in Players Championship history.

This isn’t forgone - it never is when trap doors like the island-green 17th hole loom for any would-be champion - but anything short of a Simpson boat race certainly feels farfetched after three dominant days.

“I said to my caddie I would like to play the golf course he's playing,” Jason Day said. “He's clearly playing some tremendous golf and we're the best players in the world and he's making us not look so good.”

If Day and the rest of the field needed a paradigm of hope they could peruse The Players history books. This is, after all, where Alex Cejka rode a five-stroke lead into the final round in 2009 only to leave town with a ninth-place check and an abundance of scar tissue. In fact, of the 11 Players held since the event relocated to May, only three 54-hole leaders went on to win.

Full-field scores from The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

It was no surprise that Simpson, a student of history, had no interest in premature celebrations.

“Eighteen holes, I have a lot of work to do,” said Simpson, who last won on Tour in 2014 and in eight starts at The Players has never finished better than 15th.

Although he was able to extend his lead on Day 3, Simpson wasn’t perfect, with bogeys at Nos. 8 and 14 wrapped around a birdie at the ninth and sand-shot eagle at the par-5 11th hole.

Some member’s bounces have certainly gone Simpson’s way this week, but his statistical dominance is every bit as impressive as those red numbers on the leaderboard.

For the week, he ranks first in fairways hit (34 of 42), second in greens in regulation (45 of 54) and first in strokes gained: putting, the latter being a telling statistic for a player who admits that his professional life took a bad turn when the anchoring ban took the belly putter out of his bag in 2016.

Simpson, whose unique putting action is described by his caddie as the (Matt) Kuchar-claw, has converted 39 of 41 putts from 10 feet and in, and punctuated his round with a17-footer for par at the last hole.

“I hope he doesn’t putt too well with that thing up the arm or they’ll ban that next,” joked Adam Scott, who has also dealt with his share of putting demons since the anchoring ban.

Various players made spirited attempts to close the gap on Simpson, most notably Woods who for two days largely hadn’t hit the ball close enough and when he did repeatedly failed to convert crucial putts.

But Saturday was different, with Woods igniting the early morning gallery, covering his opening nine in 6 under par on his way to a 65, his lowest score to par on Tour in 1,744 days.

“These guys are going to go low today again,” Woods predicted. “It's definitely gettable. I know there's a lot of pressure coming down the back nine here, but I think these guys, the way they have set up the golf course today, it's set up for these guys to go low.”

It was one of the few things Woods got wrong on Saturday. Other than Simpson, few players were able to make any meaningful movements, as evidenced by the fact that when Woods signed his scorecard before the leaders had even teed off he was in eighth place. When the dust finally settled on a muggy day he was tied for ninth place.

A few hours later, Ian Poulter was putting the finishing touches on another gem when he lost his way in a greenside bunker at the 18th hole and double bogeyed his way to a 69 and a spot alongside Woods. It was a particularly tough finish for the Englishman, who has a pair of runner-up finishes at The Players and knows as well as anyone how uphill the climb can be when you’re trying to play catch-up on a Sunday.

“When I was chasing Henrik [Stenson, 2009] down, Henrik played incredible golf in tough conditions. It's a hard golf course to press on,” Poulter said. “The greens need to be soft for someone to go very low to catch someone that's out in front. You're going to need to do what Tiger did on that front side tomorrow; you're going to need to be 6 under through nine.”

That gauntlet now falls to the likes of Day, who was on the other side of one of those lopsided races in 2016 when he began the final round at TPC Sawgrass leading by four and cruised to a four-shot victory.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, whose 69 on Saturday moved him to 10 under par and into third place, could press the issue; or maybe it’ll be Jordan Spieth, who matched Woods’ 65 earlier in the day and was tied with the 14-time major champion at 8 under.

But then every possible scenario ends with the same conclusion: Ultimately it will be Simpson who decides if Sunday’s last turn is a coronation or something closer to an actual contest.

Article Tags: 2018 The Players Championship, Webb Simpson

Trending

Getty Images

Here's what DJ needs to do Sunday to stay No. 1

By Will GrayMay 12, 2018, 11:11 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In a Webb Simpson-less world, Dustin Johnson would enter the final round of The Players Championship in great position for yet another victory. Instead, he’s simply headlining the list of contenders who realistically are playing for second place.

Johnson shot a 3-under 69 Saturday at TPC Sawgrass, breaking par for the third straight day on a course that historically has given him trouble. He heads into the final round alone in third place at 10 under, but that still leaves him nine shots behind, Simpson who looks to be cruising to an easy victory.

“If you take Webb out of the equation, the golf course is playing about like it always does,” Johnson said. “He’s the only one that’s going really low.”

Historically speaking, Johnson’s appearance on leaderboards around the Stadium Course has been a rare sight. He didn’t crack the top 30 in this event until his eighth appearance, and last year’s T-12 finish remains his only top-20 result.

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

But Johnson started the week with a bogey-free 66 and has built upon that momentum in every facet of his game.

“Putting a little better, hitting it a little better, hitting a few more fairways,” he said. “Just like any time that you’re playing better than you did the year before.”

While Johnson’s title hopes are dim, he enters the final round with his 15-month run as the No. 1 player in the world at stake. Because of the permutations of the Official World Golf Ranking, Johnson has to finish 11th or better to prevent Justin Thomas from supplanting him – regardless of what Thomas, currently 33rd, does on Sunday.

Johnson has maintained an uninterrupted reign since his win at the 2017 Genesis Open, adding four more victories along the way, and he doesn’t plan to hand off the top spot without putting up a fight.

“It definitely means a lot. I want to stay there,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’ve worked hard to keep the No. 1 position, but I’m going to have to go out tomorrow and play well if I want to stay there.”

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Official World Golf Ranking, 2018 Players Championship

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.